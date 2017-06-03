Liberty Quote
So the answer to the question of whether climate denialism is morally worse than Holocaust denialism is no, at least, not yet.— Clive Hamilton


Open Forum: June 3, 2017
via Blair.
Sounds like a great movie in the making, as long as the SJWs don’t infiltrate it, always a strong possibility.
Richard E. Grant is perfect for the role. He’s un-PC and slightly mad, as well as being a gifted and, unusually, very intelligent actor.
There was a show on TV a while ago about his childhood in Africa. I usually avoid that kind of stuff like the plague, but it was both entertaining and remarkably perceptive.
Fingers crossed.
One of the official IS channels is repeating a statement by the late al Adnani that if followers are blocked by immigration from going to defend the Caliphate then they should mount attacks at home.
No, Dotty, it’s actually very, very simple. The more Muslims you have in your country, the more shootings, stabbings and bombings you get.
Only autistic libertarians believe there is no relationship between Muslims and terrorism.
If all immigration from muslim countries were to cease today, they would still increase as a percentage of the population (larger families), unless we increase the non-muslim birth and/or immigration rate.
To that end, I propose we introduce an open border style policy for Japanese women…
Thoughts?
Old Salt, are you paid by the word? If so, it’s a great deal as you’re the scroll-past list for 99% of Cats.
Those agencies have been snooping without warrants for decades. I was told in the 1970s by a senior NSW police investigator that even I was the subject of such investigations after I accidently revealed involvement of a number of police at a Sydney station in a car rebirthing racket and SP betting.
What’s different now is that there are some well-organised IT expert whistleblower groups who can effectively detect and publicise improper political use of telcomm data. The agencies probably fear being exposed using the information inappropriately, so want a general legal sanction.
Exactly Fleeced.
Given that terrorists in England are 2nd or third generation, it could take 60 years for this problem to go away.
The concern about proportionate and properly exercised government power is entirely legitimate.
The response in reaction to that is “deportation is necessary”. Amazing that no one seems to assume that this might be extremely unpopular with Australia’s 400,000 plus Muslim population.
You need to be absolutely cold and clinical about this compare how many terrorist attacks would happen without the policy and if it incited more or not.
Leo, the metadata wasn’t all retained before. The requirement for companies to keep this is insidious and just plain wrong. I’m astounded anyone could support this crap. It has nothing to do with terrorism.
That may well be Leo, but I don’t understand why that justifies it at all.
Apparently muslim terrorists are militants now.
and what? It’s not the first time muslims were deported on mass. It would be a military operation, let them complain to the UN.
How are you going to ban online versions of the Koran?
You can read online versions of Mein Kampf, but is Nazism a problem? No, because The Anglosphere smashed the fucking shit out of it militarily and hung its chief proponents. All this works for Islam.
Ugh… trying to make them sound right-wing, see? That way they can say terrorism is a right-wing problem, instead of caused by Left-wing PC bullshit.
Two Japanese tourists were believed to have been murdered during a boat tour of small islands while visiting Palawan Province in the southwestern Philippines, police have said.
Officer Bernard Dalabajan of the Coron Municipal Station said Saturday that Yoshihiro Arai, 24, and Masaru Itani, 59, were believed to have been shot and killed on or near Cullion island, with their bodies cut into pieces and thrown into the sea.
Marcus Clssis @ 12.16
36. #3
46 #3
Does Mick the pilot, alleged in 1998 to have been given the Beretta under & over 12gauge still have his C’wealth Civil Aviation helicopter licence?
* For what purpose did Mick require this Beretta, and in Qld environs when he left Ski Beach Outstation (Gunyangara), NT or any other of thevarious GY o/stations for the sunny state of Qld?
* Was this the same Mick who piloted the helicopter from Ski Beach (Gunyangara) or other o/stations to the Gove Boat (aka international yacht mooring/travelers) Club for extra-early morning alcohol carton pick-ups and drop-offs at o/stations? Perhaps the pilot was popping off sea turtles on the way for extra pocket money and affinity with can members? And cautious not to drop the shells due to lead toxicity issues. Or magpie geese, oops none in that immediate area.
* Or the same Mick who piloted the helicopter to opposition warring clan leaders outstations collecting >2-300 crocodile eggs for GY’s crocodile industry (oops that is economic development to unshackle welfare recipients)? Over and under 12G would have to be a good shot with a ferocious croc-mummy protecting her nest in the mangroves and heavy scrub. ABS/SBS did do a doco on these croc egg hunters dropping down from helicopters to raid (ecologically) croc eggs.
We wait and wait and wait with baited breath……………… to hear of Mick.
Perhaps Barrister JB Lawrence, GY’s go-to at every court and coroner case can help with these queries? If one is game to inquire.
The response in reaction to that is “deportation is necessary”. Amazing that no one seems to assume that this might be extremely unpopular with Australia’s 400,000 plus Muslim population.
Unpopularity is a feature not a fault. Last night I had dinner with a number of Iranians, if you said to them it’s “Islam or Australia, your choice”, all the good ones would say “fuck islam” and would help you demolish the mosques.
There are about 1,200 Islamic State (IS) group operatives in the Philippines, including foreigners of whom 40 are from Indonesia, the Indonesian defense minister told an international security forum Sunday.
Speaking in Singapore amid a bloody standoff between Philippine troops and militants fighting under the IS flag in Marawi city, Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu called the militants “killing machines” and urged full-scale regional cooperation against them.
“I was advised last night, 1,200 ISIS in the Philippines, around 40 from Indonesia,” Ryacudu told the Shangri-La Dialogue, using another name for the IS group.
The threat of heightened terrorism, including the impending return of hundreds of Southeast Asian fighters who fought with IS in Syria and Iraq, has been a hot-button issue at the three-day Singapore summit also attended by US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.
Hundreds of Islamist gunmen rampaged through Marawi, a largely Muslim city of 200,000 in the south of the mainly Catholic Philippines, on May 23 after government forces attempted to arrest their leader, Isnilon Hapilon.
Up to 50 gunmen are still controlling the city center nearly two weeks after the start of fighting that has killed 177 people including 120 militants.
‘It’s not the first time muslims were deported on mass. It would be a military operation, let them complain to the UN.’
Happening to Rohingya in Myanmar now, being done by the Tatmadaw, yes they’re complaining to the UN.
Meanwhile, elsewhere …
These children apparently have no human rights in this country.
Gillian Triggs was unavailable for comment.
According to TheirABC the correct terminology is ‘unknown militant incident initiators’.
No Military Solution
‘The proliferation of black flag groups in 2015-2016 was not the result of the spread of IS in Iraq and Syria. It was due to the collapse of the peace process with the MILF, government complacency, and the anger and mistrust towards the Philippine government that it engendered.’
http://www.benarnews.org/english/commentaries/Zachary-Abuza-06012017173453.html
LOL! I love it –
AAAAAAAAAaaaaaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahaha!!!
Latest Fakefacts headline:
Call to postpone British election as injury toll from London carnage reaches 48
The Fucktard Media Industrial Complex is (rightly) pooing its pants that a big slab of its British Liars Pardy votes are suddenly migrating to UKIP.
No, because Truth and Justice fled from this whole mess well over a century ago. Aboriginals, no doubt ones who were trusted as local workers, murdered 4 whites in cold blood. Reprisals happened. Put Londoners of today into a lawless land with a gun and some bloody reprisals might be happening in a similar way right now. People get angry at senseless murders.
Test Pattern, this was not genocide. It sounds more like an ongoing racial blood feud between the petty tyrant mine manager and people he and others wronged, in a period of lawlessness. Numbers aren’t really known. The situation is lost in the murk and memories and aggrieved traditions of the past; never a reliable source. Obviously attempts were also made to introduce a legal trial, no matter what you may think of it, and intermarriages, successful ones, also took place. Picking over scabs like this is never going to improve the situation of aboriginal people. Blots as these occasional retributional massacres may be on a civilized conscience, we shall never really know the truth of it and we did not live in the times. The Chinese were also sometimes badly treated. Should we identify this in our Constitution also?
Surely it is best that we are all Australians together now, under our present Constitution which allows that.
Hahahaha @ Singo
One of the official IS channels is repeating a statement by the late al Adnani that if followers are blocked by immigration from going to defend the Caliphate then they should mount attacks at home.
Thanks for the heads up, dickhead.
Theresa May needs to take care that her voters don’t migrate this way too. Speaking truth carrying a bit of a bite to Muzzlies might be rather important for her right now.
This is a first past the post electoral system. Wild cards like UKIP can mess things up in those.
Hahahaha… Trump’s tweet about the attack actually scooped NBC in reporting on it! Their response?
Has Their ABC announced increased security at Ultimo yet?
They locked closed one of their double doors. No fridges will be able to get through!
Twostix, stop trolling.
Pakistan? Really?
And a political winner with 20,000,000 plus people.
All fridge power cords are now tagged by the CFMEU.
After that NBC performance, that’s nowthree scoops to Trump! (The first two were ice-cream)
Meanwhile, as news was breaking MSNBC queried whether UK police were overreacting.
I wouldn’t have thought it possible, but the media seem to be getting even worse.
Apparently muslim terrorists are militants now.
Freedom fighters surely.
Have we run out of Presbyterians yet?
I thought they were seen running away!
No, “freedom fighters” is what they use when they want to sympathise with them. Militants is what they’re called when they want to make them sound like Righties.
It’s been nigh on 14 days and TheirABC still can’t tell us if Krauss’s fridges are more dangerous than Islamic guerrllia fighters killing unarmed civilians.
Ram a Dan’s now.
Does Duncan Lewis have any muslim in-laws and if so, Sunni or Shit?