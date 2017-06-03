Open Forum: June 3, 2017

Liberty Quote
So, UK parties, aside from UKIP apparently, have “suspended election campaigning”. What does that mean, exactly?
Is May tall? Fallen arches? Sensible? 😃
Don’t be racist Calli.
Women are just like us but we sometimes have to make allowances for their little flights of fancy.
High heels for example.
these ISIS inspired characters have been supplied with drugs to carry out these horrendous deeds
I dropped some good quality acid last Wednesday. Laughed a lot watching The 70’s Show, watched an interesting doco on the collapse of the Roman Empire, not the slightest inclination to kill. Human beings don’t need encouragement or inducement to kill. Killing is common human behavior but only within a minority of individuals. Most people cannot kill someone else, it is not within them. That’s one reason why so many s0ldiers end up screwed up: not designed to kill.
Mitch. Have we met before?
Good post about adaptation.
By all means, Candy, I was one of the loudest proponents. I do recall that Dotty said at the time that the government should NOT have turned around any boats. Not just Dotty, but [email protected], Andrew Carr and a few others were opposed to boat turnbacks.
Fisk
You are fishing for praise. I said it was a far better alternative than locking kids up and sending them to Malaysia.
Like Churchill did in 1940?
I can never get that. On one hand they say carry on. On the other they suspend campaigning. Why not shut down public transport? Close schools? Close hospitals? Cease garbage collections? What is it supposed to achieve?
If these goat gobbling little boy crying little girl thighing Allahjockeys mean business they will hit the Donutlickers concert.
140000 punters.
Might be a little bit less now tho.
Because the last ten seconds has been deliberately scrubbed by Fairfax and News, here is the original phone video of those hysterical coppers yelling at pub patrons, complete with the Aussie at 0:37 yelling “fucking Muslim c–nts!” And the pommy phone cameraman replies sheepishly, “don’t say that, you fucking idiot. It’s not Muslims.”
Five rounded up in Barking already. Certainly more to come. Up to 17 from the Manchester mass homicide. Rotting hulks in the Thames estuary. Line ’em up and all aboard.
The boat turnbacks were pretty much the only thing this mob got right.
But then Abbott had to go and pander to muslims on 18C (even though religion isn’t covered by it!) – and to get support for the metadata bullshit of all things.
And then it was all downhill from there on.
It is an ideology that is a perversion of Islam and a perversion of the truth.
As if there is a true Islam or a true Christianity or true Buddhism. Religions also proliferate into many sub-divisions. Calling one of the sub-divisions a perversion is masking the fact as long as no-one can prove what is the true faith divisions will keep emerging and are part of the religion. Fortunately, excluding Islam, in modern times divisions within religions don’t generate killers.
No, absolutely opposed to punishing families of terrorists. Individuals are responsible for their behavior not their families or their society. Shall we punish the families of criminals and murderers? How about corruption? Take all the relatives wealth of the corrupt?
What a monumental retard.
And MT has done what?
This is a war.
No, absolutely opposed to punishing families of terrorists. Individuals are responsible for their behavior not their families or their society
When it comes to Islam, you are dead wrong Mitch. Islam encourages violence and hatred with the subjugation or death of infidels. Islam is grown one mosque, one family, one person at a time. They are all responsible.
All the boat turnbacks did was create a backlog sitting on the northern border.
Their andrew broad, holder of the safest conservative seat in Australia has ordered his electorate to open their hearts to this backlogged queue of migrants and fill their kindergartens and schools with them, so they can get government welfare payments.
[ five times the capacity of the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the backlog, nice mr broad announces.]
There will be no more boats, but the airlift will be staggering.
I would like to see Chelsea Clinton penniless. And all Mugabe’s relatives.
Wasn’t suggesting it be absolute… just that the burden of truth be heavily tweaked in a certain direction. If they’re non-citizens, then they never be allowed to become one.
No, because again: Criminal act vs act of war.
It’s precisely the fact that I think terrorism is more than a criminal act that I think it needs to be treated differently. If you think it should be treated a criminal act, then that’s a valid position – though not one I share – but don’t ask a question I’ve already answered.
IT
“, but there is no good Islam.”
Plus infinity
And the pommy phone cameraman replies sheepishly, “don’t say that, you fucking idiot. It’s not Muslims.”
SJW generation are fully retarded.
Not one of their grandparents would have been so fucking stupid as to say “it’s not the Germans” in the middle of an air raid.
Individuals are responsible for their behavior not their families or their society. Shall we punish the families of criminals and murderers? How about corruption? Take all the relatives wealth of the corrupt?
Nurture trumps nature.
Combine lack of nurture with nature and you have a recipe for disaster.
Just terrorists.
Of any religion.
That’s all.
Well, changing to him was part of the downhill process. We’ve continued rolling down. We’re like painted Easter eggs! Will we crack?
It’s often both, Fleeced – somewhat like how a war crime is always both.
And Yassir Arafat’s trophy wife.
Actually, you have never said that you support boat turnbacks at all. When the boat turnbacks started off in late 2013/4, you were opposed to the policy.
Yes,yes and yes.
If you know you would suffer if your offspring commit a felony you might go to more trouble to bring them up better.
The Chinese used to execute the entire family of criminals. The parents and grandparents for doing a bad job of child rearing, and the offspring for having a bad heredity. The aim was to cut crime.
It worked.
These “crash, alight, stab everybody” type attacks are fine in London.
Got a feeling we won’t be seeing them in Texas. Can’t remember that reason right now, but my intuition is for some reason saying there’ll be no such attacks in Texas.
No that’s not true Fisk.
Any opposition was scepticism about the cost saving, which has come through anyway.
I swear to God, if I die cowering on the floor, you are to bury me in an unmarked grave.
Mitch – Any realistic examination of coral reefs would tell the climatistas the things are immensely tough.
To see what I mean have a look at the Tuamotu Archipelago. The Tuamotus are 25 to 50 million years old. The original hot spot volcanoes have sunk and eroded leaving the coral caps. Which just keep growing up and outwards, producing these vast distended atolls.
The climate variation over 25-50 My has been immense, yet these ecosystems just keep on keeping on. It sticks out like elephant balls.
It takes a certain form of blindness to be a warmist.
Shooting unemployed people would reduce the unemployment rate as well. I think we can do better than historical China.
Makes you feel like tracking that stupid pommy down & clocking him.
Historical China may not have been far wrong.
For example: Shooting everybody on the Cat would certainly stop Dot from posting bullshit.
Taking away welfare isn’t taking away a life.
How did that end, stackja?
Dear Brother Cat Stackja: May I draw to your attention that the attack you reference was not a “crash into the crowd, alight, & start stabbing” type attack.
Also it failed, for some reason, I can’t remember that reason right now.
Koalas (and pandas) took an evolutionary dead end street millenia ago.
Their extinction is inevitable.
I swear to God, if I die cowering on the floor, you are to bury me in an unmarked grave.
When eating out these days, first step is to identify the eating utensil most readily fashioned into a push knife, then imagine shaping it, fitting the stem out through your fingers, then imagine driving it into some allah akbar screaming mohammeds eye socket with all your might.
Go for the mosques, imams, and Islamic schools as well as tge families.
The radicalisation has to occur somewhere, abd these are the most likely sources.
If the imam gives firebrand sermons, go for him and themosque.
If the school teaches kill the infidels, go forthe school.
If the family isopenly militant, go for the family.
Or just go for the lot.
Indeed it’s also obvious why the atolls grow so big.
Every time an ice age occurs the sea level falls 100m or so. The atoll is high and dry including the lagoon in the middle. So the only place corals can grow is on the outer edge. Then as the ice age dissipates the edge corals grow up following the sea level as it rises, and so they add another outer layer to the atoll. Meanwhile the older corals in the centre continue to submerge as the crust underneath slowly sinks, and they regrow slower as they don’t have access to oceanic nutrients.
If I can work out the entirely logical mechanism just from a single look at a map, why are these wankers earning vast salaries to feed us lies?
Pound for pound, a female koala produces more greenhouse gases in a year than a well-tuned 5.0 L V8 Commodore travelling 20,000 km.
To ask the question is to begin to answer it.
There has been a successful terrorist track in Texas. It was at Fort Hood and was successful because the barracks unlike anywhere else in Texas are a gun free zone.
Taking away welfare isn’t taking away a life.
Holy sh$t that is a triggering statement on so many levels.
Gunner, T-Shirt!
Bruce of Newcastle
Check out the Muruoa atoll on which the French conducted dozens of nuclear tests.
Still there, still growing.
Notice whenever these street terrorist attacks occur, the police start running around like headless chooks, yelling and frightening people? WTF are they trying to prove?
Check out the Muruoa atoll on which the French conducted dozens of nuclear tests.
Don’t.
It’s not safe.
Dingoats.
monty has been saying in the last few weeks, that getting rid of Obamacare will kill people.