Open Forum: June 3, 2017

  1. Fleeced
    #2401501, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    So, UK parties, aside from UKIP apparently, have “suspended election campaigning”. What does that mean, exactly?

  2. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2401502, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Is May tall? Fallen arches? Sensible? 😃

    Don’t be racist Calli.
    Women are just like us but we sometimes have to make allowances for their little flights of fancy.
    High heels for example.

  3. Mitch M.
    #2401504, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    these ISIS inspired characters have been supplied with drugs to carry out these horrendous deeds

    I dropped some good quality acid last Wednesday. Laughed a lot watching The 70’s Show, watched an interesting doco on the collapse of the Roman Empire, not the slightest inclination to kill. Human beings don’t need encouragement or inducement to kill. Killing is common human behavior but only within a minority of individuals. Most people cannot kill someone else, it is not within them. That’s one reason why so many s0ldiers end up screwed up: not designed to kill.

  4. .
    #2401506, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Mitch. Have we met before?

    Good post about adaptation.

  5. Fisky
    #2401507, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    It makes no difference. Australia has the best policies we have of stopping the boats and secured borders all thanks to Tony Abbott, which no-one here seems to recognise, I may add.

    By all means, Candy, I was one of the loudest proponents. I do recall that Dotty said at the time that the government should NOT have turned around any boats. Not just Dotty, but [email protected], Andrew Carr and a few others were opposed to boat turnbacks.

  6. .
    #2401510, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Fisk

    You are fishing for praise. I said it was a far better alternative than locking kids up and sending them to Malaysia.

  7. stackja
    #2401512, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Ƶĩppʯ Côv me féfé
    #2401498, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:34 pm
    “It will only be defeated when we turn people’s minds away from this violence and make them understand that our values – pluralistic British values – are superior to anything offered by the preachers and supporters of hate.”

    Like Churchill did in 1940?

  8. Snoopy
    #2401514, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    So, UK parties, aside from UKIP apparently, have “suspended election campaigning”. What does that mean, exactly?

    I can never get that. On one hand they say carry on. On the other they suspend campaigning. Why not shut down public transport? Close schools? Close hospitals? Cease garbage collections? What is it supposed to achieve?

  9. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2401515, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    If these goat gobbling little boy crying little girl thighing Allahjockeys mean business they will hit the Donutlickers concert.
    140000 punters.
    Might be a little bit less now tho.

  10. C.L.
    #2401518, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Because the last ten seconds has been deliberately scrubbed by Fairfax and News, here is the original phone video of those hysterical coppers yelling at pub patrons, complete with the Aussie at 0:37 yelling “fucking Muslim c–nts!” And the pommy phone cameraman replies sheepishly, “don’t say that, you fucking idiot. It’s not Muslims.”

  11. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2401519, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Five rounded up in Barking already. Certainly more to come. Up to 17 from the Manchester mass homicide. Rotting hulks in the Thames estuary. Line ’em up and all aboard.

  12. Fleeced
    #2401520, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    The boat turnbacks were pretty much the only thing this mob got right.

    But then Abbott had to go and pander to muslims on 18C (even though religion isn’t covered by it!) – and to get support for the metadata bullshit of all things.

    And then it was all downhill from there on.

  13. Mitch M.
    #2401521, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    It is an ideology that is a perversion of Islam and a perversion of the truth.

    As if there is a true Islam or a true Christianity or true Buddhism. Religions also proliferate into many sub-divisions. Calling one of the sub-divisions a perversion is masking the fact as long as no-one can prove what is the true faith divisions will keep emerging and are part of the religion. Fortunately, excluding Islam, in modern times divisions within religions don’t generate killers.

    No, absolutely opposed to punishing families of terrorists. Individuals are responsible for their behavior not their families or their society. Shall we punish the families of criminals and murderers? How about corruption? Take all the relatives wealth of the corrupt?

  14. Fleeced
    #2401524, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    “It’s not Muslims.”

    What a monumental retard.

  15. stackja
    #2401526, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Fleeced
    #2401520, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:44 pm
    The boat turnbacks were pretty much the only thing this mob got right.

    But then Abbott had to go and pander to muslims on 18C (even though religion isn’t covered by it!) – and to get support for the metadata bullshit of all things.

    And then it was all downhill from there on.

    And MT has done what?

  16. stackja
    #2401528, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Mitch M.
    #2401521, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    This is a war.

  17. Makka
    #2401530, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    No, absolutely opposed to punishing families of terrorists. Individuals are responsible for their behavior not their families or their society

    When it comes to Islam, you are dead wrong Mitch. Islam encourages violence and hatred with the subjugation or death of infidels. Islam is grown one mosque, one family, one person at a time. They are all responsible.

  18. john constantine
    #2401531, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    All the boat turnbacks did was create a backlog sitting on the northern border.

    Their andrew broad, holder of the safest conservative seat in Australia has ordered his electorate to open their hearts to this backlogged queue of migrants and fill their kindergartens and schools with them, so they can get government welfare payments.

    [ five times the capacity of the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the backlog, nice mr broad announces.]

    There will be no more boats, but the airlift will be staggering.

  19. Snoopy
    #2401532, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    How about corruption? Take all the relatives wealth of the corrupt?

    I would like to see Chelsea Clinton penniless. And all Mugabe’s relatives.

  20. Fleeced
    #2401533, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    No, absolutely opposed to punishing families of terrorists. Individuals are responsible for their behavior not their families or their society.

    Wasn’t suggesting it be absolute… just that the burden of truth be heavily tweaked in a certain direction. If they’re non-citizens, then they never be allowed to become one.

    Shall we punish the families of criminals and murderers? How about corruption? Take all the relatives wealth of the corrupt?

    No, because again: Criminal act vs act of war.

    It’s precisely the fact that I think terrorism is more than a criminal act that I think it needs to be treated differently. If you think it should be treated a criminal act, then that’s a valid position – though not one I share – but don’t ask a question I’ve already answered.

  21. Boambee John
    #2401535, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    IT

    “, but there is no good Islam.”

    Plus infinity

  22. rickw
    #2401536, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    And the pommy phone cameraman replies sheepishly, “don’t say that, you fucking idiot. It’s not Muslims.”

    SJW generation are fully retarded.

    Not one of their grandparents would have been so fucking stupid as to say “it’s not the Germans” in the middle of an air raid.

  23. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2401537, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Individuals are responsible for their behavior not their families or their society. Shall we punish the families of criminals and murderers? How about corruption? Take all the relatives wealth of the corrupt?

    Nurture trumps nature.
    Combine lack of nurture with nature and you have a recipe for disaster.
    Just terrorists.
    Of any religion.
    That’s all.

  24. Fleeced
    #2401538, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    And MT has done what?

    Well, changing to him was part of the downhill process. We’ve continued rolling down. We’re like painted Easter eggs! Will we crack?

  25. .
    #2401539, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    It’s often both, Fleeced – somewhat like how a war crime is always both.

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2401540, posted on June 4, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    I would like to see Chelsea Clinton penniless. And all Mugabe’s relatives.

    And Yassir Arafat’s trophy wife.

  27. Fisky
    #2401541, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    You are fishing for praise. I said it was a far better alternative than locking kids up and sending them to Malaysia.

    Actually, you have never said that you support boat turnbacks at all. When the boat turnbacks started off in late 2013/4, you were opposed to the policy.

  28. DrBeauGan
    #2401542, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Shall we punish the families of criminals and murderers? How about corruption? Take all the relatives wealth of the corrupt?

    Yes,yes and yes.

    If you know you would suffer if your offspring commit a felony you might go to more trouble to bring them up better.

    The Chinese used to execute the entire family of criminals. The parents and grandparents for doing a bad job of child rearing, and the offspring for having a bad heredity. The aim was to cut crime.

    It worked.

  29. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2401544, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    These “crash, alight, stab everybody” type attacks are fine in London.
    Got a feeling we won’t be seeing them in Texas. Can’t remember that reason right now, but my intuition is for some reason saying there’ll be no such attacks in Texas.

  30. .
    #2401545, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    No that’s not true Fisk.

    Any opposition was scepticism about the cost saving, which has come through anyway.

  31. Infidel Tiger
    #2401547, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    I swear to God, if I die cowering on the floor, you are to bury me in an unmarked grave.

  32. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2401548, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Mitch – Any realistic examination of coral reefs would tell the climatistas the things are immensely tough.

    To see what I mean have a look at the Tuamotu Archipelago. The Tuamotus are 25 to 50 million years old. The original hot spot volcanoes have sunk and eroded leaving the coral caps. Which just keep growing up and outwards, producing these vast distended atolls.

    The climate variation over 25-50 My has been immense, yet these ecosystems just keep on keeping on. It sticks out like elephant balls.

    It takes a certain form of blindness to be a warmist.

  33. .
    #2401549, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    The Chinese used to execute the entire family of criminals. The parents and grandparents for doing a bad job of child rearing, and the offspring for having a bad heredity. The aim was to cut crime.

    It worked.

    Shooting unemployed people would reduce the unemployment rate as well. I think we can do better than historical China.

  34. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2401550, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    …the Aussie at 0:37 yelling “fucking Muslim c–nts!” And the pommy phone cameraman replies sheepishly, “don’t say that, you fucking idiot. It’s not Muslims.”

    Makes you feel like tracking that stupid pommy down & clocking him.

  35. stackja
    #2401551, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Salvatore at the Pub
    #2401544, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:01 pm
    These “crash, alight, stab everybody” type attacks are fine in London.
    Got a feeling we won’t be seeing them in Texas. Can’t remember that reason right now, but my intuition is for some reason saying there’ll be no such attacks in Texas.

    Curtis Culwell Center attack – Wikipedia
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curtis_Culwell_Center_attack
    The Curtis Culwell Center attack was carried out by two men who attacked officers with gunfire at the entrance to an exhibit featuring cartoon images of Muhammad at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on May 3, 2015.

  36. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2401552, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Shooting unemployed people would reduce the unemployment rate as well. I think we can do better than historical China.

    Historical China may not have been far wrong.
    For example: Shooting everybody on the Cat would certainly stop Dot from posting bullshit.

  37. calli
    #2401553, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Taking away welfare isn’t taking away a life.

  39. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2401555, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Curtis Culwell Center attack – Wikipedia
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curtis_Culwell_Center_attack
    The Curtis Culwell Center attack was carried out by two men who attacked officers with gunfire at the entrance to an exhibit featuring cartoon images of Muhammad at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on May 3, 2015.

    Dear Brother Cat Stackja: May I draw to your attention that the attack you reference was not a “crash into the crowd, alight, & start stabbing” type attack.

    Also it failed, for some reason, I can’t remember that reason right now.

  40. Boambee John
    #2401556, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Koalas (and pandas) took an evolutionary dead end street millenia ago.

    Their extinction is inevitable.

  41. rickw
    #2401557, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    I swear to God, if I die cowering on the floor, you are to bury me in an unmarked grave.

    When eating out these days, first step is to identify the eating utensil most readily fashioned into a push knife, then imagine shaping it, fitting the stem out through your fingers, then imagine driving it into some allah akbar screaming mohammeds eye socket with all your might.

  42. Boambee John
    #2401559, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Go for the mosques, imams, and Islamic schools as well as tge families.

    The radicalisation has to occur somewhere, abd these are the most likely sources.

    If the imam gives firebrand sermons, go for him and themosque.

    If the school teaches kill the infidels, go forthe school.

    If the family isopenly militant, go for the family.

    Or just go for the lot.

  43. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2401560, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Indeed it’s also obvious why the atolls grow so big.

    Every time an ice age occurs the sea level falls 100m or so. The atoll is high and dry including the lagoon in the middle. So the only place corals can grow is on the outer edge. Then as the ice age dissipates the edge corals grow up following the sea level as it rises, and so they add another outer layer to the atoll. Meanwhile the older corals in the centre continue to submerge as the crust underneath slowly sinks, and they regrow slower as they don’t have access to oceanic nutrients.

    If I can work out the entirely logical mechanism just from a single look at a map, why are these wankers earning vast salaries to feed us lies?

  44. stackja
    #2401561, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    . #2401554, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:07 pm
    How did that end, stackja?

    Salvatore at the Pub
    #2401555, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Deaths 2 (both perpetrators)
    Non-fatal injuries
    1 (security officer)

  45. Snoopy
    #2401562, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Pound for pound, a female koala produces more greenhouse gases in a year than a well-tuned 5.0 L V8 Commodore travelling 20,000 km.

  46. Snoopy
    #2401565, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    why are these wankers earning vast salaries to feed us lies?

    To ask the question is to begin to answer it.

  47. Infidel Tiger
    #2401566, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    There has been a successful terrorist track in Texas. It was at Fort Hood and was successful because the barracks unlike anywhere else in Texas are a gun free zone.

  48. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2401567, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Taking away welfare isn’t taking away a life.

    Holy sh$t that is a triggering statement on so many levels.
    Gunner, T-Shirt!

  49. Boambee John
    #2401568, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle

    Check out the Muruoa atoll on which the French conducted dozens of nuclear tests.

    Still there, still growing.

  50. C.L.
    #2401569, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Notice whenever these street terrorist attacks occur, the police start running around like headless chooks, yelling and frightening people? WTF are they trying to prove?

  51. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2401570, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Check out the Muruoa atoll on which the French conducted dozens of nuclear tests.

    Don’t.
    It’s not safe.
    Dingoats.

  52. .
    #2401571, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Taking away welfare isn’t taking away a life.

    monty has been saying in the last few weeks, that getting rid of Obamacare will kill people.

