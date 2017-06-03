Liberty Quote
No statement should be believed because it is made by an authority.— Robert Heinlein
-
-
Open Forum: June 3, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,792 Responses to Open Forum: June 3, 2017
A police officer mean to be guarding the audience at Manchester memorial concert does this instead.
Yes, C.L. That’ll show those stabby splodeys!
Mormons are definitely not Christians, their theology is polytheist* and after a careful examination the Church confirmed that their form of baptism is invalid and afaik all Christians denominations require Mormons who convert to be baptized (again).
They are a cultic offshoot of Christianity that has quietly dropped many of their more eccentric doctrines and moved closer to mainstream Protestantism but still have a way to go.
I used to read endless threads instituted by proletizing Mormon missionaries at Catholic Answers and their rebuttal by ex Mormons who’d kept all their books and papers.
*Mormon men in good standing would be gods of their own planets in the afterlife. One doctrine that is kept quiet about or now changed.
Muslims wheel out traditional bus video of woman criticising Muslims …
The Daily Telegraph calls it “racist” even though Muslims are not a race:
The Telegraph’s readers support the woman.
Never too early in the morning for a conspiracy theory, is it.
I have been totally discombobulated of late so this article may have already been put up over the weekend (hate to waste your time if it has)- from the Inquirer Fergus Hanson from the Australian Strategist Policy Institute – headline – UNDERMINE MEDIA AND KISS DEMOCRACY GOODBYE – oh yeah? really: whole article is below –
Fergus Hanson is head of the International Cyber Policy Centre based at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. He is author of Internet Wars: The Struggle for Power in the 21st Century
French Open: Samantha Stosur crashes out of Roland Garros, loses Australia’s top ranking
On form over the past 452 weeks, Ms Stosur is unlikely to have any choice whether she plays on Margaret Court Arena.
Despite working deep in hostile lefty territory, no one has ever uttered the word ‘islamophobia’ in my presence.
But if it ever arises, a wondering out loud of whether Churchill was naziphobic will be sure to explode a few lefty heads. Unfortunately it’s not a big enough cluebat to draw the ideological connections.
Bluddee hell – I’ve just been reading up on the “regrettable incident” in Londonistan.
Insoluble, psychopathic morons. How long until the mass deportations begin, or is it going to require every major western nation being plunged into a bloody civil war before the citizens of those countries can start to freely bring these monumental fuckwits’ pointless lives to a long overdue end?
Look at the soldiers in the banner photo above – they did not fight and die so that Europe could be surrendered without a shot to a similarly evil bunch of nayzee dickheads.
Inexcusable.
Mariam sees no correlation between increasing numbers od violent murderous attacks by muslim terrorists and a teeny tiny increase in public venting.
Mariam, of course, is the rankest type of islamic apologist.
Churchill was also a flagrant moozleyphobe.
Hey! Our Sam WON the prestigious Strasbourg Open.
British soldiers permanently on British streets.
British police to routinely carry weapons.
Including muslim police so eagerly recruited.
Keep calm and carry on.
Beery consults his crystal balls
January 15 2018.
Samantha Stosur announces from that she is boycotting Margaret Court Arena from Court 28 before bowing out in straight sets to Ukrainian teenager Karpetta Muncharova.
Wow, I didn’t think she liked sausage.
Mariam, of course, is the rankest type of islamic apologist.
Mariam would be a zealot touched perhaps by paranoia. Well credentialed for sniffing out old bag ladies as ‘phobics.’
Unfortunately, Tori Johnson, Katrina Dawson, Curtis Cheng and the people fatally run down in Mosquebourne could not be reached for comment.
Their low-gutted julie bishop-mugabe explains patiently on sky that she will simply not do anything simplistic against terrorism as some terrorists have no connection with islam.
We can rest assured that bishop-mugabe will Hanson-proof as many international globalist treaties as her skeletal fingers can tie Australia to.
The crushing of the Anglosphere accelerates, with the skeleton-that-leaks in the drivers seat of their united nations accredited suicide van, the big deathshead skull learing through the windscreen as she mows down the remnants of free-living Australian folk.
Islam is truly dangerous, our ‘fear’ of it entirely rational.
We need a new catchphrase.
Mariam can stick her islamfauxphobia
“Weren’t you big in politics?”
“I still am big. It’s the politics that have become small.”
Read more: American Thinker
Just catching up.
Yes.
Re popping out eyeballs with fingers.
Guys, eyeballs are a lot tougher than you think.
I know this, because I still have two.
Run, hide tell isn’t bad advice faced with a knife attack, and you with no weapons.
If you want to take them on bare handed, expect to die.
Will their turnfailure debacle coalition sign one less treaty to weaken Australias place in the hated Anglosphere because of the London attacks?.
Or will their steely resolve to progress the revolution continue, until they can finally relax and hand over to shorten and the filth to crown it all off with the purges?.
Extra greasy greasies, super tweaky tweaks. It’s a War Zone out there!
It’ll be Chinese burns next.
Two of the more defining events of the last century.
Losing Midway would have, at beast, extended the war by a few years, at worst, unthinkable.
Methinks, if RFK had lived, none of the presidents since would have made it to the job.
Mariam is part of the female conga line paraded before the western media in complete contradiction to the place of women in muslim society.
Faces like Uthy Baby’s and Sheik Shady’s dont cut the round innocent faced mustard.
Yes Eddy
If the Pom pom police had had guns the knive terrorists would have been stopped quickly.
The British failure to protect bollard people is a disgrace.
I am a strong believer in the User Pays principle. For example, the cost of providing a police security presence to control the 0.1% of fuckwits who can’t behave at sporting events is passed on to me in the ticket price – and I am all good with that.
I would be equally happy for the full cost of monitoring and controlling the 0.1% of shitstain adherents the Religion of Peace to be passed on to the Islamic congregation as a whole. An annual mosque licence fee and a temporary (and carefully targeted) Security levy through the tax-system would do the job.
Mariam Veiszadeh is a #collaborator.
Skippy copper doing rapid rotation on Seven.
And Ariana’s “sooo brave. Think what she must be going through”. This last from adult women, while actual victims are fighting for life in hospital.
Genuine as a three dollar note.
I can’t wait for Alan Joyce to front a Qantas AGM to explain the dive in passenger numbers.
We’ve already seen what happened when Kellogg’s, US Target and ESPN went SJW. Suddenly they were trying to sell to half the population instead of all of them.
The latest is National Review:
National Review suddenly needs us
+1 😀
That is true:
OUR HERO: Brave Sunday Express journalist Geoff Ho tried to STOP evil London attackers
Brave man. It sounds like he’s going to be OK, but he’s lucky.
Joyce says “most people are fed up” with politicians taking so long to just fix the SSM thing.
He’s a liar.
“Edenhofer, who co-chaired the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change working group on Mitigation of Climate Change from 2008 to 2015.
So what is the goal of environmental policy?
“We redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy,” said Edenhofer”
From the American Thinker article..
How many times has any media interview asked the question of our politicians:
“If redistributing Australias wealth to international socialism is the future intention of Australian politicians, why has no election campaign ever mentioned this is our future?.”
Strange that BoN. The Guardian is also begging for money.
Compare the Met’s advice* to Homeland Security’s.
*Only a little cynical.
Wow!
From omnipotent masters of the universe to a grovelling “buddy can you spare a dime” in just over a year.
Interesting that Williamsons previous advice to rural Americans was that they were “negative assets” and to stop whingeing, rent a U-Haul and go get a job somewhere else.
Might be time to take his own advice.
Don’t scroll by Tinta’s 8.33 post.
OldOzzie
#2401851, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:55 am
srr
#2401817, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:26 am
Well, well well …
British Media Caught On Video Staging Politically Correct Propaganda…
Posted on June 4, 2017 by sundance
That is incredible
A Blight on the Western World – Western Media and Social Justice Warriors – i.e. Police and Politicians
In the video below you see British Media, with full support from British Law Enforcement, carefully staging a backdrop for media broadcast in the aftermath of the latest terrorist attack in London. The intent of the scripted propaganda is clearly to create a counter storyline and reduce backlash against the political policies of the British government. They are creating a false narrative for domestic consumption by the UK media audience.
The production staff go above and beyond by carefully positioning a group of women and children they call “Muslim Mothers” complete with signs showing Muslim support for the UK electorate. Additionally, the staff place flowers and teddy bears at the feet of the women to create the best optics for the broadcast.
The broadcast journalist then begins introducing the “discovery” by describing what they “found” as a “poignant scene” etc. “What we want to show you now viewers, is a wonderful scene. These are Muslim Mums…”
You really must watch how the manufactured scene is described. A few of those who watched the entire creating of the media production begin to laugh in the background.
_____________________________________
It will be better when instead of laughing, they cower and grovel at the feet of those they’ve made careers out of branding “conspiracy theorists”, “paranoid” and other slanders and libels, deliberately deployed to turn innocent people deaf to the warnings.
For the “counter-terrorism experts” in denial and the idiot politicians they advise…
What it’s actually all about: Targhib wal tarhib. Luring and terrorising.
This is sharia. This is Islam. It must be defeated. If you’re not onside with that then get out of the fucking way.
Bruce of Newcastle
Good on him, while he was fighting back it held up the trio from softer targets.
I have seen a couple of things online dissing the pub goers who threw ashtrays/chairs/glasses at the thugs, but if thats all thats at hand then its a great move.
Buying time and slowing them down is a good thing.
I also noticed the pic they have of the perp after hes been shot is in a decerabate (brain damage/death posture) state, Im guessing a couple of shots to the brain just in case the bomb belts werent fake.
Julie Bishop backs Theresa May’s call for the voices of moderate Islam to be louder than those of extremists.
Time then Bishop, to give the Grand Mufti a prod with a bony digit. His silence baffles me.