Open Forum: June 3, 2017

  1. C.L.
    #2401814, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:24 am

    A police officer mean to be guarding the audience at Manchester memorial concert does this instead.

  2. calli
    #2401819, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Yes, C.L. That’ll show those stabby splodeys!

  3. Notafan
    #2401821, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Mormons are definitely not Christians, their theology is polytheist* and after a careful examination the Church confirmed that their form of baptism is invalid and afaik all Christians denominations require Mormons who convert to be baptized (again).

    They are a cultic offshoot of Christianity that has quietly dropped many of their more eccentric doctrines and moved closer to mainstream Protestantism but still have a way to go.

    I used to read endless threads instituted by proletizing Mormon missionaries at Catholic Answers and their rebuttal by ex Mormons who’d kept all their books and papers.

    *Mormon men in good standing would be gods of their own planets in the afterlife. One doctrine that is kept quiet about or now changed.

  4. C.L.
    #2401822, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Muslims wheel out traditional bus video of woman criticising Muslims …
    The Daily Telegraph calls it “racist” even though Muslims are not a race:

    Woman’s racist rant caught on video
    FOOTAGE has emerged of a woman going on an Islamophobic rant about Muslims on a bus before she is captured slapping the driver after he tells her to get off.

    The incident took place on bus route 185 which was heading to Mona Vale from Wynyard on Saturday around 3pm.

    Witnesses say the woman was shouting on the bus making remarks such as “We can’t let them come in … they are going to bomb us all … F**k them, they are going to kill us”.

    She is filmed saying “Everyone who is Muslim has a chance to be radicalised” before a passenger tells her they themselves (sic) are Muslim…

    Officers from the Police Transport Command have confirmed they are investigating and have called for witnesses to the incident to come forward and assist.

    Islamophobia Register Australia spokeswoman Mariam Veiszadeh said that they had been receiving an increase in reports about Islamophobic incidents — and they were also becoming more serious and severe.

    The Telegraph’s readers support the woman.

  5. Notafan
    #2401823, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Never too early in the morning for a conspiracy theory, is it.

  6. Tintarella di Luna
    #2401824, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I have been totally discombobulated of late so this article may have already been put up over the weekend (hate to waste your time if it has)- from the Inquirer Fergus Hanson from the Australian Strategist Policy Institute – headline – UNDERMINE MEDIA AND KISS DEMOCRACY GOODBYE – oh yeah? really: whole article is below –

    Everywhere you look, democracies are reeling. Brexit and the election of US President Donald Trump slammed home the deep shifts under way. In Austria, The Netherlands and France voters went to the brink of electing far-right candidates, and in The Philippines they did. Feeding this backlash are outside meddlers to whom democracies seem newly vulnerable. US intelligence services believe Russia made a concerted effort to influence their election and France’s President has condemned similar efforts there. Britain and Germany are on red alert as they head to the polls.

    The search for answers to this global wave of discontent often zeros in on rising inequality, voter alienation or changing demographics. But is there another shift we have missed, a shift that amounts to a fundamental restructuring of how democracy operates?

    Hints of the titanic proportions of this restructuring were on full display this week when more than 25 media bosses flew into Canberra to implore Malcolm Turnbull to change the way their industry is regulated. Early last month, Fairfax Media announced yet another round of staff cuts and a foreign equity firm started circling. A research team tracking the Australian media says more than 3000 journalists in mainstream media have lost their jobs in the past five years.

    The usual reaction to the mainstream media’s decline is to point to the tech giants that have destroyed the industry’s business model. Facebook and Google have poached the advertising revenue that used to pay for journalism. Adding insult to injury, under Facebook’s all-embracing newsfeed, rantings of the extremes and fabricated stories from Russia are given equal weight to the fact-checked work of professional journalists.

    But this superficial analysis misses a much more important second order consequence of the tech giants’ destruction of the mainstream media. It misses the attack on democracy itself.

    Many years ago, a PR professional told me she distilled her core advice to those wanting to shape the political agenda to two words, “print leads”. Her explanation was simple and intuitive.

    Newspapers arrived on the breakfast tables of politicians and radio and television producers at 5am each day. The rest of the day’s news stories were largely reactions to what was in those papers. Radio broadcasters would use them as fodder for their stories. Politicians would react to the claims made in the papers and on radio. Television journalists would interview politicians and experts for their views on the papers’ most striking stories.

    Before Facebook and Google had laid waste to the media landscape, that advice was sound and logical.

    Today, it seems from another era. As we all know, news breaks constantly. Nobody waits for the morning papers to learn of a terror attack in Manchester or an election result in France. We get the news delivered to our smartphones the instant it occurs.

    If the only thing Google and Facebook had done was help us all get information faster, who could complain? But the unforeseen consequence of their rise is far more significant.

    Thomas Carlyle attributes the term fourth estate, referring to the print media, to 18th-century statesman and philosopher Edmund Burke. According to Carlyle, “Burke said there were Three Estates in Parliament; but, in the Reporters’ Gallery yonder, there sat a Fourth Estate more important far than they all. It is not a figure of speech, or a witty saying; it is a literal fact. Printing, which comes necessarily out of Writing … is equivalent to Democracy.”

    The term fourth estate captures the idea of the print media existing alongside the executive, legislature and judiciary, supervising them and serving the public good. The symbiosis between newspapers and democracy goes back to the start of modern democracy.

    The relationship has been tense from the start, and debates about the media’s influence and journalistic ethics are perennial. Second US president John Adams had notorious fallings out with the print media and infamously signed into law the Alien and Sedition Acts, which allowed several publishers, whose coverage he did not appreciate, to be imprisoned.

    However, as democracies consolidated and spread, the fourth estate became intrinsic to our system of government. Often its role is simplified to conveying information to the public. Yet that misses a far more important point.

    Journalists do not just transmit information. They decide what information to transmit. And herein lies their truly important function in democracies: stewardship.

    Journalists traditionally have set the parameters of all political debate. When they report on potential changes in prime ministerial leadership we, the public, are not presented with the merits and shortcomings of all 76 Coalition MPs and left to form a consensus among ourselves as to who we like most. What we get are the two or three contenders journalists deem serious.

    Similarly, journalists decide on the acceptable standards our representatives must uphold and doggedly pursue any breaches of this unwritten code. Thus, we read almost nothing of extramarital infidelities committed in Canberra but are sure to hear of any misspending of taxpayer money.

    The same thing happens with public debates. Journalists decide the acceptable limits of public discourse and those who veer outside these bounds are ignored or attacked until they are removed or resign. Thus, we do not hear debates advocating genocide.

    To some this may sound like censorship or paternalism, but what it really is is civilisation. If we want to live in peaceful and prosperous societies, we can’t afford to give a prominent and endorsed voice to those who advocate violence or the like.

    Since the advent of modern democracy, journalists and the organisational structures around them have not just reported information. They have set the shortlist of political candidates who will get our attention and therefore be elected. They have regulated the acceptable bounds of what those elected representatives can say to us. And they have arbitrated the values and standards our leaders are held to. They have been, in short, integral to the way our democracy works.

    While many factors are at work, the breakdown in the mainstream media’s traditional stewardship role appears to be wreaking havoc in democracies. Trump managed to manoeuvre himself from joke candidate to winner of the Republican primaries, in part through his ability to bypass the mainstream media and speak directly to disaffected voters on social media. His presidential bid was aided by fake news and Russian influence campaigns amplified by automated bots that created an artificial impression of wider support for his views. One study of Facebook users’ engagement with mainstream and fake news in the lead-up to the US election found fake news engagement surpassed that of mainstream news just before voting day.

    Democracies are in crisis mode, trying to figure out how to protect themselves against Russian-style online influence campaigns that have been enabled by the destruction of the mainstream media’s previous stewardship role.

    Of course, there is no going back. But as the Senate prepares for its inquiry into the future of public interest journalism, it should look beyond the narrow question of Google and Facebook’s effect on individual news outlets and consider their impact on our democracy and how we best protect it.

    Fergus Hanson is head of the International Cyber Policy Centre based at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. He is author of Internet Wars: The Struggle for Power in the 21st Century

  7. Dr Faustus
    #2401825, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:34 am

    French Open: Samantha Stosur crashes out of Roland Garros, loses Australia’s top ranking

    On form over the past 452 weeks, Ms Stosur is unlikely to have any choice whether she plays on Margaret Court Arena.

  8. The Beer Whisperer
    #2401826, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Britain did a very good Nazi-phobia in 1939.
    Time for Britain, and us, to take our Islamophobia (real fear of Muslims) to those heights.

    Despite working deep in hostile lefty territory, no one has ever uttered the word ‘islamophobia’ in my presence.

    But if it ever arises, a wondering out loud of whether Churchill was naziphobic will be sure to explode a few lefty heads. Unfortunately it’s not a big enough cluebat to draw the ideological connections.

  9. Rabz
    #2401827, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Bluddee hell – I’ve just been reading up on the “regrettable incident” in Londonistan.

    Insoluble, psychopathic morons. How long until the mass deportations begin, or is it going to require every major western nation being plunged into a bloody civil war before the citizens of those countries can start to freely bring these monumental fuckwits’ pointless lives to a long overdue end?

    Look at the soldiers in the banner photo above – they did not fight and die so that Europe could be surrendered without a shot to a similarly evil bunch of nayzee dickheads.

    Inexcusable.

  10. Notafan
    #2401828, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Mariam sees no correlation between increasing numbers od violent murderous attacks by muslim terrorists and a teeny tiny increase in public venting.

    Mariam, of course, is the rankest type of islamic apologist.

  11. Rabz
    #2401829, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:38 am

    whether Churchill was naziphobic

    Churchill was also a flagrant moozleyphobe.

  12. Snoopy
    #2401830, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:39 am

    On form over the past 452 weeks, Ms Stosur is unlikely to have any choice whether she plays on Margaret Court Arena.

    Hey! Our Sam WON the prestigious Strasbourg Open.

  13. Notafan
    #2401831, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:40 am

    British soldiers permanently on British streets.

    British police to routinely carry weapons.

    Including muslim police so eagerly recruited.

    Keep calm and carry on.

  14. The Beer Whisperer
    #2401832, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:40 am

    On form over the past 452 weeks, Ms Stosur is unlikely to have any choice whether she plays on Margaret Court Arena.

    Beery consults his crystal balls

    January 15 2018.

    Samantha Stosur announces from that she is boycotting Margaret Court Arena from Court 28 before bowing out in straight sets to Ukrainian teenager Karpetta Muncharova.

  15. The Beer Whisperer
    #2401833, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Hey! Our Sam WON the prestigious Strasbourg Open.

    Wow, I didn’t think she liked sausage.

  16. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2401834, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Mariam, of course, is the rankest type of islamic apologist.

    Mariam would be a zealot touched perhaps by paranoia. Well credentialed for sniffing out old bag ladies as ‘phobics.’

  17. Rabz
    #2401835, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Islamophobia Register Australia spokeswoman Mariam Veiszadeh said that they had been receiving an increase in reports about Islamophobic incidents — and they were also becoming more serious and severe.

    Unfortunately, Tori Johnson, Katrina Dawson, Curtis Cheng and the people fatally run down in Mosquebourne could not be reached for comment.

  18. john constantine
    #2401836, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Their low-gutted julie bishop-mugabe explains patiently on sky that she will simply not do anything simplistic against terrorism as some terrorists have no connection with islam.

    We can rest assured that bishop-mugabe will Hanson-proof as many international globalist treaties as her skeletal fingers can tie Australia to.

    The crushing of the Anglosphere accelerates, with the skeleton-that-leaks in the drivers seat of their united nations accredited suicide van, the big deathshead skull learing through the windscreen as she mows down the remnants of free-living Australian folk.

  19. Notafan
    #2401837, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Islam is truly dangerous, our ‘fear’ of it entirely rational.

    We need a new catchphrase.

    Mariam can stick her islamfauxphobia

  20. herodotus
    #2401838, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:45 am

    “Weren’t you big in politics?”
    “I still am big. It’s the politics that have become small.”

    The funniest episode in the protective yet revealing new Hillary Clinton profile arrives when we learn that this sad, unemployed, 69-year-old lady is so desperate to keep her self-image alive that she still employs flunkies and retainers to treat her as though she actually were the president, or the secretary of state, or a president in waiting, or at very least the leader of the opposition. Her longtime loyalists are so happy to bustle around her in the service of maintaining the illusion that, after she takes an hour away from it all to exercise, her communications director, Nick Merrill, breathlessly updates her on everything that’s happened in the political world in the last threescore ticks of the minute hand. Her profiler, Rebecca Traister of New York magazine, obviously a great admirer but one who declines to throw herself overboard from reality for the sake of giving Hillary more company bobbing about in the sea of fancy, writes that Clinton “listens to the barrage of updates, nodding like a person whose job requires her to be up-to-date on what’s happening, even though it does not.” Ouch. Hillary Rodham Clinton isn’t merely in a state of denial. She has become Bruce Willis in The Sixth Sense. Politically speaking, she is dead, but she doesn’t know it. Her staffers are so many Haley Joel Osments — too kind (and too attached to their salaries) to tell her that her career is over. She doesn’t need briefings. She doesn’t need to do interviews. She doesn’t need to write the book she is writing (after so many indigestible volumes, why bother with one more?). She doesn’t need to stake out a politically nuanced position on James Comey’s firing or scramble to get out in front of the Resistance parade. She lost two exceedingly winnable presidential campaigns in Hindenburgian fashion. There is no demand for her to run again and there is nothing left for her except to receive whatever ceremonial honors and sinecures may come her way. She has been handed her political retirement papers by the American people. She’s done.

    Read more: American Thinker

  21. Eddystone
    #2401839, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Just catching up.

    Do you really think that the widespread arming of citizens is a good idea?

    Yes.

    Re popping out eyeballs with fingers.

    Guys, eyeballs are a lot tougher than you think.

    I know this, because I still have two.

    Run, hide tell isn’t bad advice faced with a knife attack, and you with no weapons.

    If you want to take them on bare handed, expect to die.

  22. john constantine
    #2401841, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Will their turnfailure debacle coalition sign one less treaty to weaken Australias place in the hated Anglosphere because of the London attacks?.

    Or will their steely resolve to progress the revolution continue, until they can finally relax and hand over to shorten and the filth to crown it all off with the purges?.

  23. calli
    #2401842, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:48 am

    and they were also becoming more serious and severe.

    Extra greasy greasies, super tweaky tweaks. It’s a War Zone out there!

    It’ll be Chinese burns next.

  24. incoherent rambler
    #2401844, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:49 am

    stackja
    #2401800, posted on June 5, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Battle Of Midway 75th Commemoration
    midway75.org/
    June 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway.

    stackja#2401802, posted on June 5, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Around 12:15 a.m. PDT on June 5, 1968, Sirhan fired a .22 caliber Iver-Johnson Cadet revolver[9] at Senator Robert Kennedy …

    Two of the more defining events of the last century.
    Losing Midway would have, at beast, extended the war by a few years, at worst, unthinkable.
    Methinks, if RFK had lived, none of the presidents since would have made it to the job.

  25. Notafan
    #2401845, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Mariam is part of the female conga line paraded before the western media in complete contradiction to the place of women in muslim society.

    Faces like Uthy Baby’s and Sheik Shady’s dont cut the round innocent faced mustard.

  26. Notafan
    #2401847, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Yes Eddy

    If the Pom pom police had had guns the knive terrorists would have been stopped quickly.

    The British failure to protect bollard people is a disgrace.

  27. Dr Faustus
    #2401848, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I am a strong believer in the User Pays principle. For example, the cost of providing a police security presence to control the 0.1% of fuckwits who can’t behave at sporting events is passed on to me in the ticket price – and I am all good with that.

    I would be equally happy for the full cost of monitoring and controlling the 0.1% of shitstain adherents the Religion of Peace to be passed on to the Islamic congregation as a whole. An annual mosque licence fee and a temporary (and carefully targeted) Security levy through the tax-system would do the job.

  28. Baldrick
    #2401849, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Mariam Veiszadeh is a #collaborator.

  29. calli
    #2401850, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Skippy copper doing rapid rotation on Seven.

    And Ariana’s “sooo brave. Think what she must be going through”. This last from adult women, while actual victims are fighting for life in hospital.

    Genuine as a three dollar note.

  30. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2401852, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Gay marriage ‘good for business’

    I can’t wait for Alan Joyce to front a Qantas AGM to explain the dive in passenger numbers.
    We’ve already seen what happened when Kellogg’s, US Target and ESPN went SJW. Suddenly they were trying to sell to half the population instead of all of them.

    The latest is National Review:

    National Review suddenly needs us

    Two months after its infamous “Against Trump” issue, National Review decided to abuse Trump and its supporters even further.

    Editors assigned Kevin D. Williamson to pen, “The Father-Führer,” a title that implied Trump supporters were Nazis.

    We stopped reading it in print and online. And now, lo and behold, Kevin D. Williamson is begging for money:

    Why We Ask for Your Support
    Ha ha ha.

    +1 😀

  31. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2401855, posted on June 5, 2017 at 9:05 am

    If you want to take them on bare handed, expect to die.

    That is true:

    OUR HERO: Brave Sunday Express journalist Geoff Ho tried to STOP evil London attackers

    Respected business editor Geoff Ho was stabbed in the throat and was reported as missing in the immediate aftermath of last night’s atrocities.

    Mr Ho selflessly intervened as the knife-wielding terrorists attacked a bouncer in the doorway of the Southwark Tavern, in Southwark Street.

    He was later seen walking calmly towards an ambulance escorted by a police officer holding a makeshift bandage to his neck.

    After an anxious wait, the Sunday Express journalist, a martial arts expert specialising in Kung Fu and kickboxing, was confirmed to have been taken to hospital and placed in intensive care.

    Brave man. It sounds like he’s going to be OK, but he’s lucky.

  32. herodotus
    #2401856, posted on June 5, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Joyce says “most people are fed up” with politicians taking so long to just fix the SSM thing.
    He’s a liar.

  33. john constantine
    #2401858, posted on June 5, 2017 at 9:10 am

    “Edenhofer, who co-chaired the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change working group on Mitigation of Climate Change from 2008 to 2015.

    So what is the goal of environmental policy?

    “We redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy,” said Edenhofer”

    From the American Thinker article..

    How many times has any media interview asked the question of our politicians:

    “If redistributing Australias wealth to international socialism is the future intention of Australian politicians, why has no election campaign ever mentioned this is our future?.”

  34. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2401860, posted on June 5, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Strange that BoN. The Guardian is also begging for money.

  35. lotocoti
    #2401861, posted on June 5, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Run, hide tell isn’t bad advice faced with a knife attack, and you with no weapons.

    Compare the Met’s advice* to Homeland Security’s.
    *Only a little cynical.

  36. stackja
    #2401863, posted on June 5, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Politically correct leaders looking for somewhere to hide
    JENNIFER ORIEL
    The Australian 12:00AM June 5, 2017
    After the jihadist attack on Britain’s children in Manchester, ­Islamic State warned: “What comes next will be more severe on the worshippers of the Cross.”

    Islamists incited jihadis to “hunt prey” in Britain. Whitehall confessed there are 23,000 suspected jihadis in Britain — 20,000 more than it had admitted previously. On Saturday night, the terrorists went hunting. They drove a van into innocents on London Bridge before stabbing dozens more in Borough Market.

    The British government responded to the enemy combatants by declaring war on the enemies of the Cross and killers of British children. It invoked war powers.

    It closed the borders to states that fund terrorist propaganda and combatants. It shut down the mosques where treason is preached as divine Islamist destiny. It classified the 23,000 people sworn to jihad as aliens and enemies of the commonwealth.

    In a time of crisis, Britain recovered its resolve and snatched freedom from the fangs of tyranny.

    I write from a thinning vein of hope. Britain did none of the above. It did not recover its resolve by battling the foot soldiers of Islamist tyranny where they stand. Instead of fighting jihad, the police tweeted official advice from the UK government: “What you should do in a terror attack: Run, Hide and Tell.” If that’s reverse psychology, it’s working.

    The political class is committed to running and hiding from the ­Islamist threat within — perhaps because its members can hide.

    We are at war. Does any Western leader have the courage to ­declare it?

  37. Leigh Lowe
    #2401864, posted on June 5, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Two months after its infamous “Against Trump” issue, National Review decided to abuse Trump and its supporters even further.

    Editors assigned Kevin D. Williamson to pen, “The Father-Führer,” a title that implied Trump supporters were Nazis.

    We stopped reading it in print and online. And now, lo and behold, Kevin D. Williamson is begging for money:

    Wow!
    From omnipotent masters of the universe to a grovelling “buddy can you spare a dime” in just over a year.
    Interesting that Williamsons previous advice to rural Americans was that they were “negative assets” and to stop whingeing, rent a U-Haul and go get a job somewhere else.
    Might be time to take his own advice.

  38. Snoopy
    #2401865, posted on June 5, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Don’t scroll by Tinta’s 8.33 post.

  39. srr
    #2401866, posted on June 5, 2017 at 9:16 am

    OldOzzie
    #2401851, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:55 am

    srr
    #2401817, posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Well, well well …

    British Media Caught On Video Staging Politically Correct Propaganda…
    Posted on June 4, 2017 by sundance

    That is incredible

    A Blight on the Western World – Western Media and Social Justice Warriors – i.e. Police and Politicians

    In the video below you see British Media, with full support from British Law Enforcement, carefully staging a backdrop for media broadcast in the aftermath of the latest terrorist attack in London. The intent of the scripted propaganda is clearly to create a counter storyline and reduce backlash against the political policies of the British government. They are creating a false narrative for domestic consumption by the UK media audience.

    The production staff go above and beyond by carefully positioning a group of women and children they call “Muslim Mothers” complete with signs showing Muslim support for the UK electorate. Additionally, the staff place flowers and teddy bears at the feet of the women to create the best optics for the broadcast.

    The broadcast journalist then begins introducing the “discovery” by describing what they “found” as a “poignant scene” etc. “What we want to show you now viewers, is a wonderful scene. These are Muslim Mums…”
    You really must watch how the manufactured scene is described. A few of those who watched the entire creating of the media production begin to laugh in the background.
    _____________________________________

    It will be better when instead of laughing, they cower and grovel at the feet of those they’ve made careers out of branding “conspiracy theorists”, “paranoid” and other slanders and libels, deliberately deployed to turn innocent people deaf to the warnings.

  40. Roger
    #2401867, posted on June 5, 2017 at 9:17 am

    For the “counter-terrorism experts” in denial and the idiot politicians they advise…

    What it’s actually all about: Targhib wal tarhib. Luring and terrorising.

    This is sharia. This is Islam. It must be defeated. If you’re not onside with that then get out of the fucking way.

  41. thefrollickingmole
    #2401868, posted on June 5, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Bruce of Newcastle

    Good on him, while he was fighting back it held up the trio from softer targets.
    I have seen a couple of things online dissing the pub goers who threw ashtrays/chairs/glasses at the thugs, but if thats all thats at hand then its a great move.
    Buying time and slowing them down is a good thing.

    I also noticed the pic they have of the perp after hes been shot is in a decerabate (brain damage/death posture) state, Im guessing a couple of shots to the brain just in case the bomb belts werent fake.

  42. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2401869, posted on June 5, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Julie Bishop backs Theresa May’s call for the voices of moderate Islam to be louder than those of extremists.

    Time then Bishop, to give the Grand Mufti a prod with a bony digit. His silence baffles me.

