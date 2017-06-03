PVO in the Oz

Writing in the Australian today, Professor Peter Van Onselen wrote:

The opposition has banked on long-term structural reforms as part of its wider policy script, such as changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions. To its shame, the government hasn’t followed Labor’s lead on either score despite flirting with doing so, instead deciding that shifting ground on either policy front would be politically risky.

There you go. A commentator, supposedly representing the conservative view believes that increasing taxes is the same as structural reform and that the Liberal-National Coalition government should have followed.

It gets better still. According to Professor Van Onselen:

While Labor’s economic reforms give it long-term fiscal credibility, it remains exposed to short to medium-term budget manoeuvres by the government

That’s right. Increasing taxes gives a political party fiscal credibility. Hey. Let’s increase all taxes to 100% and have the most fiscally credible government in the world, just behind North Korea and Venezuela that is.

Writing further, Van Onselen says:

Chris Bowen as opposition Treasury spokesman would be forced to find savings elsewhere — by embracing spending cuts or tax increases — or Labor’s budget bottom line into the medium term would look irresponsible along side the government’s.

Yep. According to Van Onselen, increasing taxes is the equivalent of finding savings. Has PVO spent too much time with Wayne Swan?

I stopped reading after that one. I switched to the Guardian to get some better balance and insight.

