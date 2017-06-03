PVO in the Oz

Writing in the Australian today, Professor Peter Van Onselen wrote:
The opposition has banked on long-term structural reforms as part of its wider policy script, such as changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions. To its shame, the government hasn’t followed Labor’s lead on either score despite flirting with doing so, instead deciding that shifting ground on either policy front would be politically risky.
There you go. A commentator, supposedly representing the conservative view believes that increasing taxes is the same as structural reform and that the Liberal-National Coalition government should have followed.
It gets better still. According to Professor Van Onselen:
While Labor’s economic reforms give it long-term fiscal credibility, it remains exposed to short to medium-term budget manoeuvres by the government
That’s right. Increasing taxes gives a political party fiscal credibility. Hey. Let’s increase all taxes to 100% and have the most fiscally credible government in the world, just behind North Korea and Venezuela that is.
Writing further, Van Onselen says:
Chris Bowen as opposition Treasury spokesman would be forced to find savings elsewhere — by embracing spending cuts or tax increases — or Labor’s budget bottom line into the medium term would look irresponsible along side the government’s.
Yep. According to Van Onselen, increasing taxes is the equivalent of finding savings. Has PVO spent too much time with Wayne Swan?
I stopped reading after that one. I switched to the Guardian to get some better balance and insight.
I don’t think you can reasonably describe van Onselen as ‘conservative’ on anything. His politics are Blairite and his economics show hi as an unreconstructed Keynesian
PVO??!! The poor bloke doesn’t quite know what view he represents, but it certainly isn’t the conservative one.
Had a twitter argument once with PVO… he wouldn’t believe me that regular PVO-show guest Saul Eslake is a koolaid drinking leftist.
Somebody made the mistake of reading PVO?
I also do not think it needs to be said that PVO is an academic.
I think he’s “conservative” in the same sense that Mark Kenny and Peter Hartcher are. They are very fond of Malcolm Turnbull, he is to their taste – cultured, art lover, urbane with progressive ideals, and often write the columns with warm advice and encouragement, nothing blunt. You can tell they really like him a lot.
As M. Turnbull is head of the Liberals, they align with the “conservative” party for that reason, in a way they would never align with Tony Abbott the more man’s man type or Bill Shorten, union man. The more
sophisticated M. Turnbull is their choice. If M. Turnbull was leader of the ALP they would align with Labor.
It’s a personal thing, really.
Sorry I am Sp
can’t agree that removing a benefit such as negative gearing is actually imposing a tax.
Similiar thoughts regarding taking away the allowance to avoid some capital gains tax is not actually a tax increase when other investment do not have this benefit. It is bringing all on to the same footing.
Is there any more damning word than “professor”? Sorry Professor Sinc but these other “professors”…
If only PVO was as smart as he is angry.
Short man syndrome personified.
No other commentator mentions their credentials as much as professor PVO.
“A commentator, supposedly representing the conservative view believes that increasing taxes is the same as structural reform and that the Liberal-National Coalition government should have followed.”
By comparison, relying on bracket creep, which in turn relies on implausibly optimistic assumptions about economic growth and wages growth, is not exactly structural reform, either.
A commentator, supposedly representing the conservative view
WTF
The argument is that income applied as expenses incurred in earning investment income is non-taxable. Making such income taxable is thereby imposing a tax.