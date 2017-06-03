There was a time, maybe during the 1980s, that I took global warming as a hypothesis worth thinking about, but somewhere around then I concluded there was nothing in it and since then anyone who has taken it seriously has seemed absurd. Belief in AGW has seemed a dye marker for collectivists who see it as a way to power and wealth. And the more the evidence has piled up that AGW is plain wrong, the more astonished I have been at the strength of the conviction in those true believers that something must be done even if it impoverishes those with the lowest incomes both nationally and across the world.
The problem is that we treat such people as if they are sound of mind in believing this cult-like fantasy that humans are causing the planet to warm and that by ruining our standard of living in the West, something can be done to fix it. These people must have an immense absence of meaning in their lives to have gone on so long about such an empty issue, one that only causes harm to others. They have cost us trillions in lost wealth that will never be recovered, and handed power to charlatans across the world. This is our tulip craze, South Sea Bubble, Salem witch trials, madness of crowds. The future will think we must have been crazy and they will be right. Although they will no doubt have insanities of their own, this is the one that belongs to us.
Clive James has an excellent essay in the Oz (viewable here for non-subscribers). I disagree with Clive though when he says that the promoters of the CAGW scam should not be punished, I believe they should face constant ridicule for the remainder of their lives.
It’s an excellent article by Clive, I award him a gold star and two Cherry Ripes.
Yes AGW is a scam. Follow the money.
“The future will think we must have been crazy..” No, in the future people will be even more crazy.
It’s never over. As Dr Bob Carter used to say, ‘You know you’ve torpedo’d the Global Warming ship but it still continues on unabated.’ I’ll believe it when I see it.
it is not only money
People who think the universe is an accident and are too “smart” to believe in god will believe anything, to paraphrase G.K. Chesterton — especially when they have been so profoundly diseducated in the past 70 years by the long march Marxists running our education curriculum. They have given us the stupidest, most helpless, most unemployable generation ever born.
John Reid over at http://blackjay.net/?p=407 has an interesting essay on mass delusion called “No cattle have been slaughtered yet”.
How many people will die or suffer from the lost opportunities to further medical research? How many already have?
Think about it next time someone you love is diagnosed with terminal illness.
The reason the delusion is so powerful with High Church of AGW Holy-Rollers is that it’s the perfect match of hubris (‘humans are killing the world’ – and how ridiculous is the idea that we possibly have such power is not apprent to them) with their own narcissism (look at me! Look at me!! I am saving the planet!!).
The result is total and utter emotional investment in this worldview.
They will quite literally prefer their own physical destruction before they will alter their worldview. If they admit they were wrong, they admit that their whole life has been a futile waste of time and their lives are a lie. This is totally impossible for a narcissist to admit.
Whereas if they (for example) actually died as an alternative to having their worldview destroyed, they are glorious martyrs to the Cause of the High Church of AGW Holy-Rollers.
This also explains the depth of their hysterical hate for anyone who opposes the Holy Testament of the High Church of AGW Holy-Rollers.
You are questioning Holy Writ, in their eyes. Therefore, you are satan’s minion!
Essentially, these people are just not sane.
To me, all of this is quite sad. These people have denied religion, but feel the gaping spiritual void in their minds, and they have filled it with lies and hatred.
Screwtape has won them entirely.
I live in a small rural township in Victoria, surrounded by farms. I regularly talk to those from all walks of life in the area.
The pragmatic farmers that have been here for generations have no time for the warming alarmists. At best, they consider that if global warming is real, better to spend the money on adapting and not UN rent seekers, bankers etc. They are very astute, but don’t publicly voice their opinions.
However, the tree changers and those of ‘artistic’ bent (a small but vocal number) are all true believers and mostly watermelons at that. They are like the flower people from the 60s, drinking the climate change coolaid and publicly voicing their opinions constantly and doing their utmost to prevent anything that meets with their disapproval.
And then there are the cunning merchants, making the most of the global warming scam, promoting solar etc to all and sundry, while driving around in their Teslas.
The future will think we must have been crazy…
The future may arrive sooner than we expect.
Blackouts are predicted for next summer while electricity tariffs are rising faster than wages or the CPI.
I’ve said it before but the prospect of it seems to be rushing toward us:
The average villager in the Punjab will soon have a cheaper and more reliable electricity supply than the average Australian.
It all starts in our schools.
Until we get these filthy bastards away from our children, nothing will change.
The left is just swinging climate change as a useful weapon to topple the dominos of racist colonial running dog societies.
The Will of Stalin finds a way to grasp revenge from beyond the grave.
If climate change stops working as a weapon, they will just attack on the next front.
The globalist Stalinist collective will reign eternal, at any cost.
Think of the millions of taxpayer dollars in grants given for “the science” in this ponzi scam that money coukd have been given to usefull rewarding research in medecine and life improving science . The next seven and a half years of the Trump administration with no Paris bullshit will increase the number of non believers And defunding will lead to its demise and the punishmeny of the con artists ,strip them of every cent and make them work for the dole .,
There was a commenter here some time ago, reporting from Hong Kong, who he said he enjoyed cheaper electricity there than Australia, even though it was generated from Australian coal.