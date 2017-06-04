Guest Post: Peter O’Brien Politicizing a Tragedy

One of the cheap tricks employed by politicians (mostly of the Left) to deflect serious discussion on matters of crucial public interest is to decry the ‘politicization of a tragedy’. ‘Oh, now is not the time’ we are told in unctuous tones by Bill Shorten.

Well, when is a good time? Long after the event when the latest Trumpian outrage has supplanted the indiscriminate slaughter of 36 innocent people at a pop concert in the news headlines? When the murder of a Police Department accountant has so far faded in the public memory that apologists like Waleed Aly can pass it off as just another incident in the perpetual irritation of what right wing extremists insist on calling Islamic terrorism?

If a civilian aircraft were to crash with loss of life and a politician immediately leapt into print to pin blame on the responsible Minister, that would be politicizing a tragedy and would be rightly condemned.

But when 48 illegal immigrants drown in an attempt to reach Australia by leaky boat, despite repeated warnings that flawed government policy might lead to such an outcome, those on the correct side of the argument have a duty to speak out straight away.

And when a bunch of terrorists drive a van into innocent people on London Bridge, that in itself is a political act. It is already politicized and it should be responded to in the same vein.

Why should politicians assume that victims of terrorist attacks don’t want their death politicized? If I become a victim, feel free to politicize my death, Bill Shorten or Malcolm Turnbull.