Guest Post: Peter O’Brien Politicizing a Tragedy

One of the cheap tricks employed by politicians (mostly of the Left) to deflect serious discussion on matters of crucial public interest is to decry the ‘politicization of a tragedy’. ‘Oh, now is not the time’ we are told in unctuous tones by Bill Shorten.
Well, when is a good time? Long after the event when the latest Trumpian outrage has supplanted the indiscriminate slaughter of 36 innocent people at a pop concert in the news headlines? When the murder of a Police Department accountant has so far faded in the public memory that apologists like Waleed Aly can pass it off as just another incident in the perpetual irritation of what right wing extremists insist on calling Islamic terrorism?
If a civilian aircraft were to crash with loss of life and a politician immediately leapt into print to pin blame on the responsible Minister, that would be politicizing a tragedy and would be rightly condemned.
But when 48 illegal immigrants drown in an attempt to reach Australia by leaky boat, despite repeated warnings that flawed government policy might lead to such an outcome, those on the correct side of the argument have a duty to speak out straight away.
And when a bunch of terrorists drive a van into innocent people on London Bridge, that in itself is a political act. It is already politicized and it should be responded to in the same vein.
Why should politicians assume that victims of terrorist attacks don’t want their death politicized? If I become a victim, feel free to politicize my death, Bill Shorten or Malcolm Turnbull.
Teresa May sums it up with her Speech
Enough Is Enough: We Must Defeat Islamist Extremism
By Theresa May
June 04, 2017
Last night, our country fell victim to a brutal terrorist attack once again. As a result I have just chaired a meeting of the Government’s emergency committee, and I want to update you with the latest information about the attack.
Shortly before 10 past 10 yesterday evening, the Metropolitan Police received reports that a white van had struck pedestrians on London Bridge. It continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, where three terrorists left the van and attacked innocent and unarmed civilians with blades and knives.
All three were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, but the police have established that this clothing was fake and worn only to spread panic and fear.
As so often in such serious situations, the police responded with great courage and great speed. Armed offices from the Metropolitan Police and the City of London Police arrived at Borough Market within moments and shot and killed the three suspects.
The terrorists were confronted and shot by armed officers within eight minutes of the police receiving the first emergency call.
Seven people have died as a result of the attack, in addition to the three suspects shot dead by the police. Forty-eight people are being treated in several hospitals across London. Many have life-threatening conditions.
On behalf of the people of London and on behalf of the whole country, I want to thank and pay tribute to the professionalism and bravery of the police and the emergency services, and the courage of members of the public who defended themselves and others from the attackers. And our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and with their friends, families and loved ones.
This is, as we all know, the third terrorist attack Britain has experienced in the last three months. In March a similar attack took place just around the corner on Westminster Bridge.
Two weeks ago the Manchester Arena was attacked by a suicide bomber and now London has been struck once more.
And at the same time the security and intelligence agencies and police have disrupted five credible plots since the Westminster attack in March.
In terms of their planning and execution, the recent attacks are not connected but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face.
As terrorism breeds terrorism and perpetrators are inspired to attack, not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots after years of planning and training, and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack.
We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are. Things need to change and they need to change in four important ways.
First, while the recent attacks are not connected by common networks, they are connected in one important sense. They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division and promotes sectarianism.
It is an ideology that claims our Western values of freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam. It is an ideology that is a perversion of Islam and a perversion of the truth.
Defeating this ideology is one of the great challenges of our time, but it cannot be defeated by military intervention alone. It will not be defeated by the maintenance of a permanent defensive counter-terrorism operation, however skillful its leaders and practitioners.
It will only be defeated when we turn people’s minds away from this violence and make them understand that our values – pluralistic British values – are superior to anything offered by the preachers and supporters of hate.
Second, we cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed. Yet that is precisely what the internet, and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide.
We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach international agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning. And we need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online.
Third, while we need to deprive the extremists of their safe spaces online, we must not forget about the safe spaces that continue to exist in the real world. Yes, that means taking military action to destroy Isis in Iraq and Syria. But it also means taking action here at home.
While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is – to be frank – far too much tolerance of extremism in our country. So we need to become far more robust in identifying it and stamping it out across the public sector and across society. That will require some difficult, and often embarrassing, conversations.
But the whole of our country needs to come together to take on this extremism, and we need to live our lives not in a series of separated, segregated communities, but as one truly United Kingdom.
Fourth, we have a robust counter-terrorism strategy, that has proved successful over many years. But as the nature of the threat we face becomes more complex, more fragmented, more hidden, especially online, the strategy needs to keep up.
So in light of what we are learning about the changing threat, we need to review Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy to make sure the police and security services have all the powers they need.
And if we need to increase the length of custodial sentences for terrorist-related offences – even apparently less serious offences – that is what we will do.
Since the emergence of the threat from Islamist-inspired terrorism, our country has made significant progress in disrupting plots and protecting the public. But it is time to say `Enough is enough’.
Everybody needs to go about their lives as they normally would. Our society should continue to function in accordance with our values. But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change.
As a mark of respect, two political parties have suspended our national campaigns for today. But violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday.
As a country, our response must be as it has always been when we have been confronted by violence. We must come together, we must pull together, and united we will take on and defeat our enemies.
Theresa May admits that they cannot defeat this ideology and proposes that we all live in some defensive mode and be prepared for the next attack. But we can expel it from within our precincts, along with its adherents and supporters. That way the defensive posture can be maintained on our borders while the people at home can be free to walk on their own streets without fear.
Don’t let them in to Australia, and deport those that cannot live with our freedoms.
Victoria takes 1 hour 34 mins for Police to “Storm” the Malaysian Airlines Plane at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport where a “Terrorist” had tried to access the cockpit during flight and had been taken down by onboard passengers and was tied up
Versus
Last night’s attack on London Bridge and at Borough Market was actually over in under ten minutes, though the confusion and chaos in the aftermath stretched through the night as officials sorted out the details. As of this morning the damage toll stands at 7 dead and nearly 50 injured. Full credit goes to London’s first responders who reportedly shot and killed all three attackers in very short order and locked down the area efficiently so the investigation could begin. How much of a “network” existed in support of those three killers will likely not be known for days, if not weeks, but the authorities there are once again quick out of the gate and have arrested a dozen people in less than twelve hours. (Good job, folks.)
In the meantime, we saw two very different responses from the Mayor of London and the the Prime Minister. London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim to hold that office, did manage to acknowledge the damage which had been done, but immediately fell back on a well practiced line indicating perhaps a bit more optimism than is warranted.
This segment from Fox News includes the Mayor’s comments, along with a response from from Mustafa Tameez, a DHS consultant under President George W. Bush.
There’s no reason to be alarmed. One of the things the police and all of us need to do is make sure that we’re as safe as we possibly can be.
I’m reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world, if not the safest global city in the world.
I understand that leaders need to be inspirational and try to lift the spirits of their constituents, but seriously… London just saw it’s second attack in a couple of months and they’re only beginning to look into how wide this particular Islamic terror cell was spread. “No reason to be alarmed?” Not for nothing, Mr. Mayor, but sometimes a reasonable amount of alarm is justified. I clearly wasn’t the only one to notice this comment because the President weighed in with the same sentiment.
And given the recent record of events, continuing to say that London is the “safest global city in the world” while standing in front of the wreckage hits something of a sour note.
The reason I say “continuing” is that this is almost word for word the same thing that Khan said in the wake of the last incident. After the Westminster attack he delivered these remarks while paying tribute to a fallen police officer. (IBC)
“Well one of the reasons why I think we are the safest global city in the world, and one of the safest cities in the world, is because we’ve got brave officers like Keith Palmer…
“Unfortunately yesterday this terrorist was successful, but our city still one of the safest cities in the world. Your listeners will see though, over the next few days, including today, additional armed officers across London, additional unarmed officers across London.
“Not simply to keep us safe, but to reassure us and visitors, that we are a safe city.”
I don’t want to come across as being all gloom and doom here, but I’m really not so sure that you can keep saying that with a straight face. You can watch a longer interview with the mayor here from NBC where he talks about being “furious” and engaged in the pursuit of the killers, but the underlying message is the same. Actually, history suggests that you might be a lot safer in Warsaw or Vienna than in London (or Paris for that matter) on any given day. I’ll leave it up to the Mayor to figure out why that might be.
Interestingly, there was a quite different tone on display from Prime Minister Theresa May. Her speech contained several hints about there being “far too much tolerance of Islamist extremism” and suggestions that both physical locations and digital bastions on the internet were too safe and comfortable for the terrorists. Sky News tweeted out a short video clip with the relevant portions of her comments.
Two Days Before Terror Attacks, London Mayor Called Global Warming ‘One Of The Biggest Risks To Humanity’
Two days before deadly terror attacks hit London, Mayor Sadiq Khan railed against President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.
Khan called global warming “one of the biggest risks to humanity” and pledged to work with other cities to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, which is to keep future global warming below 2 degrees Celsius. Trump announced U.S. withdrawal Thursday.
According to a nephew who works in London, the mood is pretty savage at present. Flowers and candles not welcome, apparently.