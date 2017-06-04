Oh to be in England.

Posted on 9:24 am, June 4, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Night of terror.

  1. Oh come on
    #2400803, posted on June 4, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    There are one or two of those old timers still about, running their barber shops. Greek or Italian OA(non) Ps who don’t want to stop working. They’ll die with a pair of clippers in their hands, I’m sure.

    I guess they came here when immigrants were typically decent, industrious people.

  2. calli
    #2400806, posted on June 4, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Uh oh. Witness calls them “three Muslim guys”, and “‘this is for Allah’ as they stabbed this girl”.

    Enlightenment. Thank you sir.

  3. Oh come on
    #2400808, posted on June 4, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Ah so motive still to be confirmed then, Calli.

  4. Gab
    #2400811, posted on June 4, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Ramadan, arabic for The Killing Season.

  5. entropy
    #2400815, posted on June 4, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Gab
    #2400795, posted on June 4, 2017 at 1:34 pm
    Oh yeah and everyone apparently agrees it was a “tremendously successful operation” by the police for shooting the 3 terrorists.

    6 dead, more than 30 in hospital, but yeah, the police were successful.

    To be fir I think they are talking about response, as opposed to prevention, Gab.
    For example, it was only eight minutes before they cornered and shot the scum. Compare and contrast with the recent Melbourne airport incident. Ninety minutes, and the citizens had already done VicPol’s job for them.

  6. Oh come on
    #2400817, posted on June 4, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    I trust that the gentleman who yelled something about “Muslim c-nts” will face the full force of British justice for his disgraceful undermining of social cohesion.

