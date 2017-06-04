Oh to be in England.

Posted on 9:24 am, June 4, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Night of terror.

  1. Turnip
    #2400290, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:28 am

    You know the answer…..more bollards.

  2. BrettW
    #2400291, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Probably not the title I would have picked.

  3. alexnoaholdmate
    #2400293, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Eyewitness reporting – still unconfirmed – that he saw three people with their throats slit on London Bridge.

    Simultaneous attacks in Southwark and the Borough Market.

    One thing they cannot claim this time is that it was a “lone wolf” with mental issues.

  4. alexnoaholdmate
    #2400294, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Also, a bomb threat at a Turin soccer match has caused a stampede that has injured 200.

  5. alexnoaholdmate
    #2400298, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Still, I don’t know why everyone’s panicking – remember, you’re more likely to be killed by a fridge, so relax.

    I know this. I saw it on the ABC.

  6. Eddystone
    #2400305, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Londonistan.

    Gosh, who could have predicted this?

  7. alexnoaholdmate
    #2400311, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Sam Dastyari was apparently evacuated from one of the restaurants in London that was stormed by police.

    Dastyari, who believes that Pauline Hanson is an “extremist”, but has very little to say on the subject of Islamic terrorism.

    Facts are stubborn things, Sam.

  8. alexnoaholdmate
    #2400313, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:36 am

    I’ve walked over London Bridge many a time to the (rather grotty) tube station there. Scary stuff.

  9. struth
    #2400320, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Hey Sam, this is what you support.
    You are an accomplice, and for the Lindt Café, and Melbourne, you and any politician that supports muslim immigration should be in jail.

    This is what you want.
    Lap it up.

  10. Cassie of Sydney
    #2400330, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:45 am

    The death cult and its adherents doing what comes naturally. This is the real Islam.

  11. Haidee
    #2400337, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:47 am

    It’s madness to allow Muslim immigration.

  12. banz
    #2400341, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:48 am

    hey guys, like that great libertarian come academic said “just have to grin and bear it”.

    Dont get angry, for gods sake dont do that, just think of these dead as collateral damage in the great libertarian advancement of open borders, just grin and bear it guys, as long as its not you and yours right?

    I mean really who cares about these unknown victims, just economic units are they not, they dont live a life, you know, ONE SHOT, no second chances, they live in an economy and lets be honest here, there are plenty more of these economic units to replace them…

    Hey Sinc, once a farkin coward, always a farkin coward, give waly a call, Im sure you can both hum and huh about it, and then of course, grin and bear it…as long as its not you and yours..

  13. rickw
    #2400344, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:48 am

    The only option for Britains 🇬🇧 is civil war.

    Purge your fair country of these animals and the fools that let them in.

  14. Ubique
    #2400355, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Do spare a moment to think about how tough this is on Britain’s Police, security and intelligence services. When you’re flat chat working out how to reduce your carbon footprint and how to properly integrate transgenders and other LGTBIQ folk, you simply can’t be expected to keep track 24/7 of 23,000 Jihadis even when most of them congregate at mosques to pick up weapons and bomb-making materials.

    And to be fair, the 23,000 Jihadis are just the ones on the data base. How many more might be living in Britain or being welcomed daily at Heathrow from Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Middle East, goodness only knows.
    Comparisons with WWII are most unfair and not helpful. Back then intolerant and insensitive Police and security services lacking training in multiculturalism just rounded up all the foreign aliens up and interned them. They had it easy.

  16. OldOzzie
    #2400367, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Makka
    #2400288, posted on June 4, 2017 at 9:27 am
    Police escorting people out of the cordon at London Bridge; with their Hands on their Heads

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBbuhzsXsAAM70-.jpg

    Is this what the West have come to All people, not people of “Middle eastern”appearance being treated as Terrorists?

    The West and Australia have become total Wimps with our Turdbull andSkeleton Bishop supporting Idiots like this

    The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) director-general Duncan Lewis appeared before a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra last night to take questions from politicians.

    One Nation leader Pauline Hanson asked if the threat of terrorism and radicalisation were being brought into the country by refugees.

    “I have absolutely no evidence to suggest there’s a connection between refugees and terrorism,” Mr Lewis replied.

    Senator Hanson attempted to get ASIO to draw a link between Islam and the twelve thwarted terrorist attacks on Australian soil in the last few years, but Mr Lewis said the religion was not to blame.

    “Of the 12 … thwarted attacks, one of those, indeed, involved a right-wing extremist, Mr Lewis said.
    “So the answer is they have not all been carried out by Muslims.”

  17. zyconoclast
    #2400376, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:04 am

    “Of the 12 … thwarted attacks, one of those, indeed, involved a right-wing extremist, Mr Lewis said.

    Can anyone tell/remind me of this particular event. Thanks.

  18. DtjW
    #2400378, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Taqiyya!
    Wonder how the moderate muslims are discussing this around the kitchen table?

  19. Shelley
    #2400382, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:08 am

    From the Daily Mail:

    Bursts of gunfire were heard as witnesses described how one man was arrested after police stormed towards a house in Southwark. The Asian man in his mid thirties had his hands tied behind his back as up to 30 police frogmarched him down the street shouting at people to get back.

    Japanese, Chinese, Thai?

  21. Gab
    #2400392, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Three different areas have been targeted in London. Damn those lone wolf mentally ill Presbyterians!

  22. rickw
    #2400395, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:12 am

    We need a second ammendment immediately and a halt to any further immigration from the Islamic world,

    You can’t have a 2nd Amendment without a 2nd Amendment Mindset, and you can get that right now without any fuckwit politician giving you the nod.

    My picks for the coming civil war is the Remington 7615 Police in .223 or .300 blackout and any bolt gun in .308. If you’re doing it on a budget then any SMLE .303 or Mosin Nagant M44 preferred but 91/30 also ok.

  23. struth
    #2400398, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I note the press making a hero of little Sam .

    Asking tough questions of him like, has this Islamic terrorist attack changed your mind regards supporting muslim immigration to Australia?

    Ho effing ho.

  24. rickw
    #2400402, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Picture of Sam and friend

    Has Saddiq Kahn got cancer?, looks terrible, one can only hope!

  25. Fisky
    #2400411, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:19 am

    It should be illegal to advocate Muslim immigration punishable under laws to criminal incitement.

  27. True Aussie
    #2400417, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Yay for Open Borders.

    There was also an attack in Kabul at a funeral for victims of the last terror attack there.

  28. Anne
    #2400419, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Turnip:

    You know the answer…..more bollards.

    More Bollards, more Government, more Immigration.

    The expansion of Islam can NOT be stopped.

    The will of Politicians to impose Islam on their populations can NOT be stopped.

    Do you not see yet? They want us to kill each other.

  29. Siltstone
    #2400420, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Waiting for Waleed to say the “incident” is just an “irritant” and people should get back to attacking Mrs Court.

  30. H B Bear
    #2400425, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Keep Calm and …. splat.

  31. H B Bear
    #2400427, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Could this be Shanghai Sam’s Beaconsfield? The timezone doesn’t work as well for TV though.

  32. Siltstone
    #2400431, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Great piece from Bolt: Astonishing. Celebrity Muslim apologist Waleed Aly managed to write a long opinion piece on terrorism for the New York Times without once mentioning the words Islam or Muslim.

    http://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/waleed-aly-on-terrorism-no-mention-of-islam/news-story/33a81d0c970b2f796ddf3c203e23877e

  33. Ƶĩppʯ Côv me féfé
    #2400432, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Saharanpur in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was recently the site of violent caste clashes which killed two people, injured dozens and saw more than 50 homes destroyed. BBC Hindi’s Zubair Ahmed travelled there to find out what caused the violence to erupt.
    “Muslims kill us for being Hindu and Hindus kill us for being chamar,” says a despairing Shivraj, 60, as he surveys his damaged home.

  35. entropy
    #2400436, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Mrs Entropy flicked on the tele and there was some yank talking head complaining that Trump was politicise this and next breath said that May had withdrawn troops forth street too early. Clearly, troops on the street is a preferred strategy to this vermin than stopping the source.

  36. Shy Ted
    #2400438, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:33 am

    The usual reporting from their ABC, using their patented 24-letter alphabet. No “I”s or “M”s.

  37. Shelley
    #2400439, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Odds on the perpetrators will be known to police on on the watch list. Lots of praising for the emergency services getting there within 2 minutes. Not knocking individual officers who have themselves probably had a gutful. But it would be better if the response wasn’t needed and politicians / elite weren’t traitorous to their countrymen in the first place by importing and aiding and abetting.

    That footage of the young people walking with their hands on their heads under the instructions of a military style policy force is chilling. When will the tipping point come, every incident makes you think it must be here, but hashtags, candles, singing, carry on nothing to see here attitude, ensures that we aren’t there yet.

  38. H B Bear
    #2400447, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Muzzy watchlists are about as useful as closed circuit TV. Government initiated fictions.

  39. Ubique
    #2400450, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:38 am

    The BBC, The Guardian, ABC and Fairfax are struggling to work out what could have motivated the attacks. They’re leaning heavily towards folks being upset by Trump withdrawing from the Paris Agreement.

  40. srr
    #2400453, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Mayor of London‏Verified account @MayorofLondon 10 May 2016

    Trump’s ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe. It risks alienating mainstream Muslims. London has proved him wrong

  41. OldOzzie
    #2400455, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Jihadi terrorists shouting ‘this is for Allah’ kill seven in knife frenzy at ‘FIVE’ locations in the capital: Hunt for men with 12in blades who began the rampage by mowing down revellers on London Bridge

    The men, described as being ‘of Mediterranean origin’, reportedly drove the van at 50mph across the bridge
    One woman said she saw three people with what appeared to be their throats cut at London Bridge
    The gang had metal canisters strapped to their chests and two were reportedly shot dead by armed police
    They also tried to storm into pub in nearby Borough Market, where a man was reportedly stabbed five times
    Also unconfirmed reports of gunfire on Southwark Street amid the ‘utter chaos’ of attack on Saturday night
    Armed police and a bomb squad are attending the scene and boats are currently searching the Thames

    R

  42. alexnoaholdmate
    #2400456, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:41 am

    I an confident – truly – that by the end of the day the media will have found a way to blame this on Brexit, Trump, or both.

    Most likely both.

  43. Fleeced
    #2400457, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:42 am

    London has proved him wrong

    London has had a few attacks, even after electing their muslim mayor to show how tolerant they all are.

  44. srr
    #2400458, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Mayor of London‏Verified account @MayorofLondon Jan 30

    There should be no state visit for President Trump until he lifts his immigration ban.

  45. Haidee
    #2400459, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Just “part and parcel” of living in a big city, is it? now that Muslims have moved in.

    Please don’t mention the “moderates”, who share our values according to politicians.

  46. Uh oh
    #2400461, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Theresa May says ‘Britain will not be cowed by terrorism’.

    From the Telegraph UK.- “People outdoors were told by yelling police officers to run from the area as the atmosphere turned to one of “hysteria”.

    Sad.

  47. OldOzzie
    #2400462, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Fisky
    #2400421, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:25 am
    Goodness me, just watching the footage of hundreds of Brits marching along the streets with their hands on their heads while armed police watch them. They look like prisoners of ISIS being led to the execution field.

