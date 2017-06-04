Oh to be in England.

Posted on 9:24 am, June 4, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Night of terror.

516 Responses to Oh to be in England.

  2. Nick
    #2401389, posted on June 4, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Lucie is Lippy Zee tonight.

  3. alexnoaholdmate
    #2401391, posted on June 4, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    I don’t mean to alarm you Alexnoaholdmate, but there is a strong possibility you were just kissed by a man.
    Twice.

    It’s amazing.

    Mention Grigory once, and up pops Lizzie Sockpuppet, completely out of the blue, to have her say in his defence.

    Nothing to say, of course, about the thread. She’s been absent for the entire thing, up till now.

    But mention Grigs, and there she is.

    Why, it’s almost like they were the same person…

  4. Makka
    #2401392, posted on June 4, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Fk off Ned. We didn’t get to where we are by appeasing murderous barbarians.

    Sydney Boy,

    Take care , pal. And heed the words of the great General George S. Patton and make the other bastard die for his country.

  5. H B Bear
    #2401397, posted on June 4, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    The way things are going, with elite denial of the problem and punishment of any who talk about it, muslims doubling down in the face of weakness, and hoi polloi starting to get restless, this outcome is becoming increasingly likely.

    Military options begin where domestic and international legal avenues end.

  6. cynical1
    #2401398, posted on June 4, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Ned.

    Go play on the road.

    The boilerplate shit is impressing no one.

  7. Muddy
    #2401400, posted on June 4, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Stackja.
    Leftists were also once against ‘the system,’ but now they use the same system as protection for enacting their ego-based fantasies. You can’t step in the same river twice, because the second time it isn’t the same river, right? Change. History is only useful as a anvil.

    Maybe ‘collaborators’ isn’t the right word, but I like the idea of succinctly labelling these anti-humans.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2401413, posted on June 4, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Eyewitnesses to the London atrocity say one girl was stabbed 15 times while the filth shouted “This one’s for Allah.” Didn’t the bint with the tea cosy on her head tell us “Islam was the most feminist of religions?”

  9. calli
    #2401414, posted on June 4, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    I cook dinner and I miss a smiting.

    Bother.

  10. Nick
    #2401421, posted on June 4, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Eyewitnesses to the London atrocity say one girl was stabbed 15 times while the filth shouted “This one’s for Allah.” Didn’t the bint with the tea cosy on her head tell us “Islam was the most feminist of religions?”

    She was stabbed more than the others = generosity towards women perhaps ? So feminist.

  11. Jannie
    #2401423, posted on June 4, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    If only we were nicer to them none of this would happen.

  12. Libby Zee
    #2401424, posted on June 4, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Mention Grigory once, and up pops Lizzie Sockpuppet, completely out of the blue, to have her say in his defence.

    Aw, old mate, not correct. You were talking about me but got all confused and spelled my name as Lizzie. And now you’ve done it twice (my bolding in both instances).

    alexnoaholdmate #2401227, posted on June 4, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    For those of you who have just joined us – “ned” also helpfully informed us upthread that “soldiers are evil.”

    That’s not my summing up, or a paraphrasing. That’s what he said.

    I haven’t worked out yet if he’s trolling, or if he’s an Alene Composta-type hoax, or if he is the seriously sick and twisted little maggot he’s making himself out to be. But the way the Cat is becoming infested with trolls and loonies lately (Hi Grigs/Lizzie!), I’m close to chucking the whole thing in.

    Is it alright if we laugh at you? OK, we will. Ha Ha.

  13. Razor
    #2401425, posted on June 4, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Must be that I am getting worn down to extreme anger.

    I actually, really do take offense at the so called moderate Moslems. It just occured that I have not seen any form of apology from the world of Islam that lives amongst us here in Aus for the terrorist events of the last year or so.

    I think that the barest thread of integrity would see the leadership of Islam speak words of condemation on the perpetrators.
    I am offended that whilst they reserve the right to kill those who do something negative to a group of paper pages called the Quran I am not even allowed to condemn the religion that they follow.

  14. Robber Baron
    #2401427, posted on June 4, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Bill Shorten blames Pauline Hanson, advises that horses be held:

    Pauline Hanson’s London tweet disgusting: Shorten.

    Mr Shorten said it was “disgusting” that Senator Hanson was trying to stoke a debate about immigration “within hours” of the attack.

    “I’d just say to Pauline and everyone else, hold your horses,” he said.

    He also said the attack reinforced the need for Australians to “stick together”.

    Sorry moron alternative PM, this attack reinforces everything we already know about Muzzos.
    Because no politician will act to protect us, we need to take matters into our own hands.

    Yes, we stick together in our resolve to make all Muzzos want to leave.

    We start by boycotting all Muzzo businesses, all companies that are run by Muzzos, we ignore all Muzzo requests, we do not buy any Halal food or shop at any store selling Halal, we do not talk to Muzzos, we do not respond to any Muzzo, we do not go to any Muzzo area, we keep spending all our money in non-Muzzo areas. Let them all go bankrupt.

    We do the same to any Muzzo sympathizer.

  15. alexnoaholdmate
    #2401428, posted on June 4, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Aw, old mate, not correct. You were talking about me but got all confused and spelled my name as Lizzie. And now you’ve done it twice (my bolding in both instances).

    Seeing as you were told by the Doomlord to change your name and stop impersonating another poster or you would be banned, I think I’ll call you whatever the fuck I want.

    It’s too hard to keep up anyway.

  16. Ƶĩppʯ Côv me féfé
    #2401434, posted on June 4, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Death toll rises to 7, around 50 injured.

