Guest Post: Peter O’Brien on SBS’ The Truth About Racism

In last Sunday’s TV Guide, SBS tempted me with the possibility that I might learn “The Truth About Racism”. “Well, that ought to be worth an hour of my time,” I thought and duly tuned in.

And who should appear as the host of this expose but the ubiquitous Yassmin Abdel-Mageid. For a rigorous and balanced examination of this topic we could not be in better hands. No, stop laughing – this is serious.

Right at the start we were told that “racism makes the headlines daily”. And so it does and that is why I thought it worthwhile viewing and dissecting this latest contribution to a malaise that is crippling Western civilisation in general and Australia in particular – the self-flagellation that depicts us, the benefactors, as oppressors and them, the recipients, as victims.

The scene is set by a re-enactment of the 1999 shooting , by four NYPD officers, of Amadou Diallo an unarmed man who was thought, by the officers, to be a rapist who had been on the run for a year. By all accounts he failed to stop when challenged and was shot to death when he appeared to be withdrawing a gun from his pocket. The gun turned out to be a wallet. Much was made of the fact that the officers fired 41 bullets, only 19 of which hit the victim. You can read the details elsewhere and I do not intend to make any judgement on this incident itself. Yassmin tells us that this incident prompted a surge in the scientific study of racism and throughout the program she makes frequent reference to the scientific basis of all the tests that the team of five volunteers underwent.

We are told the aim of the exercise is to explore the “new” science on racism and find out if racism can be reduced.

Which leads me to the dramatis personae –

Yassmin herself who needs no introduction,

Silvie, a Korean born science teacher who described herself as an Aussie,

Ibrahim, a migrant from East Congo, who fled here for his life and tells us that Australia is a beautiful place and the only thing he hates is the racism,

Shakira, an aboriginal girl from Perth, and

last, but not least, Nick, the Hamlet of this production, a white male who is a leading member of the Party for Australia, a right wing group that vehemently opposes immigration, particularly Muslim immigration.

Oh no, I hear you cry, is this a stitch-up or what? Well, you can judge for yourself.

Yassmin starts off by defining racism as the belief that one race is superior to another which is a good start because I cannot disagree with that. My premise, which I will develop herein, is that this doesn’t really take us anywhere in a practical sense.

The basic theme of the program is that we are all subject to unconscious racial bias but that we can learn to overcome or lessen it. Again, I don’t have a problem with that as far as it goes.

The participants undergo a number of tests, the first of which is called the Symbolic Racism Scale (SRS) and this is where things start to go seriously wrong (that is, if you discount the absolutely unscientific basis for the selection of the panel – Yassmin doesn’t seem to have heard of random sampling. Ibrahim, Silvie and Shakira might be said to be representative of their general racial group. Yassmin, herself, and Nick are certainly not).

We are not told much about the SRS other than it is a series of questions designed to highlight a tendency towards “racism” and we don’t know how many questions it comprised. However, we do see that two of the questions are:

Are black people responsible for racial tension?

Do black people get more assistance than they deserve?

Which leads me to believe that the test administered was the one developed in the US in 2000 by Henry and Sears. It comprises eight propositions with responses on a scale of strongly agree to strongly disagree:

It’s really a matter of some people not trying hard enough; if blacks would only try harder they could be just as well off as whites. Irish, Italian, Jewish and many other minorities overcame prejudice and worked their way up. Blacks should do the same. Some say that black leaders have been trying to push too fast. Others feel that they haven’t pushed fast enough. What do you think? How much of the racial tension that exists in the United States today do you think blacks are responsible for creating? How much discrimination against blacks do you feel there is in the United States today, limiting their chances to get ahead? Generations of slavery and discrimination have created conditions that make it difficult for blacks to work their way out of the lower class. Over the past few years, blacks have gotten less than they deserve. Over the past few years, blacks have gotten more economically than they deserve.

I can’t find an Australian version although one was apparently developed as part of a survey linking racial prejudice with support for One Nation. However the use of the term “blacks” leads me to believe the US version was used. The SBS promo for “The Truth About Racism” was written by Anthony Morris. Here as in illustrative excerpt:

Before their racism can be challenged though, it first has to be measured. They’re not put into a MRI machine to see if the racist part of their brain lights up: instead they’re given The Symbolic Racism Scale, a test that features questions like “are black people responsible for creating racial tension”. There’s no prizes for guessing how Nick answers that one, and while everyone else comes off as not especially racially biased, Nick has no problem when the test shows he’s a racist through and through.

I wonder if Anthony noticed that none of the questions posed negative propositions about white people, or Asians, or people of Middle Eastern appearance? (To be fair, the program does admit that Asians, for example, have a bias against blacks.)

This concept of symbolic racism is interesting because as what Henry and Sears describe as ‘Jim Crow’ racism disappears it must be replaced with a more insidious form. As one study puts it:

Some prejudiced people do not view symbolic racism as prejudice since it is not linked directly to race but indirectly through social and political issues.

Space does not permit a detailed examination of this topic but if that sounds like having your cake and eating it too, I could not disagree. It seems like a pretty good ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card for any failings on the part of ‘victim’ groups.

Moving on. Next the gang are subjected to the ‘Other Race Face Test’, in which they are asked to remember nine numbered faces of people from four different racial groups. Then, three of the faces are replaced and the subjects asked to identify the substitutes. Much to her mortification, Yassmin only identified one, as did Shakira. N ick, Ibrahim and Silvie identified two. (In all modesty, I might add that I got all three). The point being made here was that we tend to notice more about faces within our own racial group than others. Big deal. It also probably says a bit about powers of observation.

Similarly we next were invited to view a picture of a face that gradually changed expression each change accompanied by an increasing number. We were asked to identify the number at which the expression changed to anger. We first saw a white face and then a black face. I saw the change at 10 in the white face and 9 in the black face. The correct answer was 10 in both cases with which I had to agree upon reviewing the exercise. Apparently all the participants saw anger in their outgroup face earlier than their ingroup but we were not told the scores. Was the difference more than, say, one point? Nor were we told whether the test was done covering all four racial groups or just the two that were shown in the program. I am prepared to give the producers the benefit of the doubt and assume that more extensive testing was carried out but, as shown, this test ignores a major consideration. As a rule, humans instinctively distrust (sometimes even fear or dislike) foreigners even within their own racial group. But if they have the same racial characteristics we are not aware they are foreigners until they speak. It’s much easier to identify a foreigner if they have different racial characteristics. The implication is that one of the reasons racists act against their victims is because they are quick to see hostility where, in fact, there may be none. By the same token, victims of racism could be pre-disposed to the same effect. But again this test is neither here nor there in the grand scheme of “racism”.

Now we come to the issue of empathy. In this test the participants were wired up to heart rate monitors and brain response electrodes to measure their reaction to the sight of needles being inserted into three hands – one black, one white and one purple. The hands were disassociated from the attached body by a curtain. The responses were interpreted as empathy. To cut a long story short, Shakira and Silvie demonstrated high empathy to the torture of all hands, Yassmin moderate to all, Ibrahim moderate to white and black and low to purple. And of course, Nick did not let Anthony Morris down. He tested moderate to the white hand and low to the black and purple. Again no empirical data was provided.

This prompted a rather acrimonious exchange following which Yassmin summed up the exercise thus:

The less empathy we have the more racially prejudiced we are. The experts call this the racial empathy gap.

More about this later.

We now move on to the Implicit Association Test in which participants are shown a series of faces. The images are cropped to show only the eyes, nose and a glimpse of the upper lip. They are asked to associate words with these images, eg good, bad, mean etc. Apparently over 2 million people world-wide have taken this test online and the results show that 75% of Caucasians and Asians show bias against black people. Our local team scored as you might expect with Shakira, Ibrahim and Yassmin showing no preference for any racial group, Silvie slightly preferring blacks over white (which goes against the trend) and of course Nick (maybe we should call him Old Nick?) showing a strong automatic bias against blacks. I don’t attach particular significance to this test. In fact The Guardian tells us:

More than 4.5 million people have taken some version of the test online, and the data collected so far indicates that the majority of us have a slight preference for our own race, and that more than 80% of us have a bias against the elderly.

Most of us know how much scientific weight can be placed in online surveys.

I referred earlier to the Amadou Diallo incident, which forms the basis of the next activity. The participants are equipped with laser weapons and asked to re-enact the original situation. Each shooter is faced with the sudden appearance of another participant who will display either a wallet or a gun. He/she has to react accordingly. We saw some of the action from which we know that Shakira and Nick both had adverse incidents. Other than that, again we were not given detailed outcomes but merely told at the end that the shooter was twice as likely to shoot incorrectly at a member of their ‘outgroup’ as they were of their ‘ingroup’. That may or may not be true but, of course, it could not possibly be confirmed by this exercise since no participant had the opportunity to shoot at a member of his ‘ingroup’, there being only one participant from each group. All in all a pretty pointless exercise, included only for its shock effect.

This activity is interesting in that it purports to model racist behaviour by re-creating the Amadou Diallo incident. But in the original incident, the police were not having to choose between a black and a white perpetrator. They already knew the man they wanted was black. Their mistake was to pick the wrong man. Their other mistake was to think that their suspect was pulling a gun when he was, in fact, taking out his wallet. In New York that might be seen as a reasonable error. As far as racism goes the most that could be argued would be that their unconscious racial bias did not allow them to adequately differentiate between the facial features of the suspect on the ground and the those in the wanted picture of the real perpetrator. And, of course, NYPD officers are not routinely threatened with wallets.

Again this test seems too superficial and subjective to have any probative value in relation to the issue of racism. It is anecdotal at best.

I don’t intend to dwell too long on the next segment because, in general, I don’t dispute its conclusions that children as young as six can exhibit racial bias. For example they showed three 6 year old girls being asked to choose the doll they preferred from a group of three, exhibiting white, black and Asian physical characteristics. Predictably the white girl chose the white doll and the Asian girl chose the Asian doll. The third girl was obviously of mixed race with coffee complexion. She chose the white doll and was immediately pitied by Yassmin because she clearly felt ‘second class’ for not choosing the black doll, even though she recognised that it more closely resembled herself. I don’t suppose it occurred to Yassmin that possibly her mother was white?

And now we come to the final segment in which ‘empathy’ plays a big part. To cut to the chase we saw Nick and Shakira closeted one on one, asking personal scripted questions of one another. As the process went on each became more sympathetic of the other and the exercise ended with declarations of friendship and warm embraces. Yassmin told us that this exercise called the Fast Friends Task is used extensively in race relations research. The general consensus seemed to be that Nick was, if not cured of his racism, then well on the way. Oh, and empathy is key to this process. If only we could generate more empathy by more one on one facetime encounters we could solve the problem of racism.

But empathy seems to be a pretty specific remedy, a bit like vaccinations. Most effective against racism apparently but perfectly ineffective against whatever it is that compels Africans or persons of Middle Eastern appearance to slaughter each other with gay abandon.

Don’t get me wrong. There is destructive racism evident in Australia, as there is everywhere. But in Australia it is on such a small scale that it hardly rates ‘elevation to the headlines every day’. And I’ve no doubt that minorities in Australia do suffer indignity, insult and discrimination as they do in any country. That’s unfortunate but it’s life. We should make every effort to eradicate it but not to the extent of vilifying our own culture. Most of what is perceived as racism is in fact a rejection of alien cultures, whether underserved or not. For the most part it is not a feeling of superiority based on genetics, it’s often a rejection multiculturalism. After all why is migration only one way – from the Africa, Asia and the Middle towards the West? If we accept that some degree of racial bias is inherent in every race, we should also accept that in the West it is, at worst as Waleed Aly might put it, no more than a perpetual irritant.

Or putting it another way, if, as we are told, unconscious racial bias is universal, then Australians do better than most at keeping it under control. We are perpetually told, for example, that the vast majority of Muslims are peace-loving and Islamic terrorists don’t really represent Islam. By the same token, could we not argue that the vast majority of Australians are not racist and those that are, do not really represent Australia but are just, say, generic humans with less self-control?

It is extremely galling to have people who have fled from highly dysfunctional societies (many of whom apparently return regularly for holidays and family gatherings) to seek the safety and benefits we provide, demand stridently that our society be perfect from their perspective.

“The Truth About Racism” is extremely superficial and, despite Abdel-Mageid’s frequent claims to the contrary, not in the least scientific.