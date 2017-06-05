How times have changed

Then:
Now:
As I said on another post, it’s a lot easier to Keep Calm and Carry on when it is not your next door neighbour who is trying to kill you.
Arrest. Deport. Shoot.
Exactly Sinc.
Wakeup! Churchill is dead. Muses are in power.
Consider converting or beheading!
Should read correctly as Run, Hide, Fight. In that order. They can’t even get that right!
Oh how the mighty have fallen. I am reading “The Last Lion” (Read & Winchester) and when I see the pusillanimous responses of current so called leaders I weep.
Many are terribly upset by a tweet which states the bloody obvious.
None appear willing to initiate any concrete measures to ensure the future safety of their citizens.
The iron law of the institution holds even as the knife’s blade slips between its fleshless ribs.
“Run. Hide. Tell”
Terrifying. As told to the public by a largely unarmed police force.
The USA crims used certain concrete measures to their ‘miscreants’.
In E.L. Doctorow’s 1989 novel “Billy Bathgate,” the eponymous character … and disposal: “cement shoes,” “cement overcoat,” “concrete gloves.
Run, Hide, Fight.
Missed the obvious. Should be –
Convert, Run, Hide, Fight.
Stackja: Applying that remedy to our leaders might be sort of, you know… jaily?
Great case of apples and oranges there, Sinclair
Run Hide Tell…..but if you tell, you’ll be visited by the plod who will question you about your bigoted, racist, xenophobic tattling.
Stand, Defend, Fight – the greatest generation.
Run, Hide, Tell – the cupcake generation.
We shall fight in the tea-light isle;
We shall never surrender in the I ‘heart’ [insert latest city] card isle;
After all, one must respond to terrorism with the correct leftist disaster “paraphernalia”.
In the 1940’s one could carry a firearm in england.
Had that been the case in London this week would it have taken eight minutes to dispose of three homicidal maniacs?
They probably could not have stopped the van but the stabbing frenzy might well have been curtailed.
The pictures of civilians being ushered out of the area like prisoners…makes one want to vomit.
We have been so betrayed.
With regard to the ambitious political types who “lead” the police forces, I can assure you that the plod feels the same way as you and I do. And they despise their police top echelon for their lack of guts and principle.
They just need to add
“Roll on your back” and “piss all over yourself” and they will have the K9 submission routine down pat.
Pray for Some History!
“We shall fight them with a hashtag, we will fight them with a pop concert, we shall fight them virtue signalling, we shall fight them by fighting the people that want to fight them, for we have already surrendered”.
Theresa May:
It is an ideology that claims our Western values of freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam. It is an ideology that is a perversion of Islam and a perversion of the truth.
Perversion of Islam? Theresa’s speech-writer needs to do some research:
Quran (3:56) – “As to those who reject faith, I will punish them with terrible agony in this world and in the Hereafter, nor will they have anyone to help.”
Quran (8:12) – “I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve. Therefore strike off their heads and strike off every fingertip of them”
Quran (9:14) – “Fight against them so that Allah will punish them by your hands and disgrace them and give you victory over them and heal the breasts of a believing people.”
Quran (9:73) – “O Prophet! strive hard against the unbelievers and the hypocrites and be unyielding to them; and their abode is hell, and evil is the destination.”
Absolutely. The picture of the 7 ft Swedish chef bloke being herded around with his hands above his head, are you fucking kidding me?
I don’t know who in the police decided that members of the public should come out with their hands above their heads-but it is obviously one who doesn’t know what an Islamic radical might look like-unlike one of the injured Australians who said “..he looked like a f… muslim terrorist”.
FWIW I did see an interview on the BBC with one of those holding their hands on his head and when asked why they did that and who told them to his response was:
“At first only one person did it (put their hands on their head), and the rest of us thought it would be a good idea… No-one actually told us we had to do it..”
Never try to walk across a river just because it has an average depth of four feet.
“Run. Hide. Tell”
Terrifying. As told to the public by a largely unarmed police force.
Theresa May:
