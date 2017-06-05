How times have changed

Posted on 10:19 am, June 5, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Then:

 

Now:

 

10 Responses to How times have changed

  1. H B Bear
    #2401929, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:28 am

    As I said on another post, it’s a lot easier to Keep Calm and Carry on when it is not your next door neighbour who is trying to kill you.

  2. Infidel Tiger
    #2401933, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Arrest. Deport. Shoot.

  4. JohnL
    #2401943, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Wakeup! Churchill is dead. Muses are in power.
    Consider converting or beheading!

  5. BC
    #2401951, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Should read correctly as Run, Hide, Fight. In that order. They can’t even get that right!

  6. Confused Old Misfit
    #2401952, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Oh how the mighty have fallen. I am reading “The Last Lion” (Read & Winchester) and when I see the pusillanimous responses of current so called leaders I weep.
    Many are terribly upset by a tweet which states the bloody obvious.
    None appear willing to initiate any concrete measures to ensure the future safety of their citizens.

    The iron law of the institution holds even as the knife’s blade slips between its fleshless ribs.

  7. .
    #2401957, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:42 am

    “Run. Hide. Tell”

    Terrifying. As told to the public by a largely unarmed police force.

  8. stackja
    #2401958, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:44 am

    The USA crims used certain concrete measures to their ‘miscreants’.

    In E.L. Doctorow’s 1989 novel “Billy Bathgate,” the eponymous character … and disposal: “cement shoes,” “cement overcoat,” “concrete gloves.

  9. incoherent rambler
    #2401959, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Run, Hide, Fight.

    Missed the obvious. Should be –

    Convert, Run, Hide, Fight.

  10. Confused Old Misfit
    #2401963, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Stackja: Applying that remedy to our leaders might be sort of, you know… jaily?

