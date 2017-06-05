How times have changed

Then:
Now:
As I said on another post, it’s a lot easier to Keep Calm and Carry on when it is not your next door neighbour who is trying to kill you.
Arrest. Deport. Shoot.
Exactly Sinc.
Wakeup! Churchill is dead. Muses are in power.
Consider converting or beheading!
Should read correctly as Run, Hide, Fight. In that order. They can’t even get that right!
Oh how the mighty have fallen. I am reading “The Last Lion” (Read & Winchester) and when I see the pusillanimous responses of current so called leaders I weep.
Many are terribly upset by a tweet which states the bloody obvious.
None appear willing to initiate any concrete measures to ensure the future safety of their citizens.
The iron law of the institution holds even as the knife’s blade slips between its fleshless ribs.
“Run. Hide. Tell”
Terrifying. As told to the public by a largely unarmed police force.
Run, Hide, Fight.
Missed the obvious. Should be –
Convert, Run, Hide, Fight.
Stackja: Applying that remedy to our leaders might be sort of, you know… jaily?
Government cannot make man richer, but it can make him poorer.
