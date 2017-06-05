Mark Steyn on the refrigerator risk to freedom

In Australia in recent days there has been some controversy over a Quadrant editor’s response to the obnoxious remarks of someone on the ABC’s Q&A panel that an American has more chance of being killed by a falling refrigerator than by terrorists. This happens not to be true. As far as I can tell, the only source of this bon mot is a US Consumer Product Safety Commission report that found that, between January 2000 and December 2011, toppling television sets, furniture, refrigerators and all other domestic appliances killed a total of 349 Americans – or 29 people per year.
For purposes of comparison, in Britain Islamic terrorists have just killed 28 people in 12 days. [SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: it’s now 29.] More to the point, your refrigerator is not trying to kill you, and not eternally seeking new ways to do so. You don’t have to worry about your fridge getting hold of an automatic weapon, or a dirty nuke. The Islamic supremacists want to kill as many infidels by whatever means are to hand. Nor are statistics relevant: If you’ve lost your only child because she went to an Ariana Grande concert, that’s 100 per cent of your kids who are dead. When it comes to deceased loved ones, the only statistical pool that counts is your family, not the nation or the planet.
This is a heartless sophistry from, in large part, the very same people who supported the policies that imported these pathologies to the west. It seems, at a certain level, incredible that you can have two major terrorist attacks in Britain’s capital and second largest city in the days before a general election – and yet it will make no difference to Thursday night’s result. For who among the major parties is offering any alternative to the disastrous, destructive conventional wisdom?
I recently read The (un)Documented Mark Steyn.
I cant remember the exact details, but following the 9/11 attack in New York he wrote something like “You cant help wishing one of the hijacked planes had chucked a right turn at Boston and wiped out one of the Govt bureaucracies that were now giving the families of the victims such a hard time”.
I’ve got the names wrong but the sentiment was exactly the same as Roger Franklin’s.
There’s still no getting around it: older fridges can wipe out the whole world with ozone depleting Freon which will eventually extinguish the sun. They can also do lonewolf attacks using bioagents such as Listeria and the like given half a chance. The fact that only a few are given the chance to bludgeon or asphyxiate is to be celebrated.
Steyn points out the bleeding obvious.
The amazing thing is, it’s not obvious to 97% of politicians who continue to bring the fuckers in.
Lots of good comments on the Steyn article. I like this one above; it makes a lot of sense.
The thread about stopping ISIS Literature using similar laws to paedo laws has similar suggestions to those that will be posted here and that are found on Steyn’s site re this article.
On the subject of the ridiculous,Katie Perry said to get rid of hate, just turn to the person next to you and say “I love you”.
Message to CNN , obey Katie and your hatred for Trump will disappear.
Message to Hollywood, obey Katie.
Message to Merkel, obey Katie.
I could go on but the joke has lost already lost its novelty, value.
Neither “falling fridges” or “bringing them in” is a correct assessment of the issue anyway. Sadly Steyn is as wrong on this as most Conservatives.
Terrorism is a foreign policy issue and will only be brought to an end when state sponsors of terror are destroyed.
Conservatives made a complete mess of foreign policy after 9/11 and now cannot politically touch the topic with a 10-foot pole. This means no one has any ideas or policies that will do anything to resolve this problem and it’s just going to keep getting worse and more innocent people are going to keep dying.
The real point is not just that your appliances are not trying to kill you, but concerns the total effects of each phenomenon.
Total effects of falling fridges etc. – a few once-in-a-blue-moon accidents.
Total effects of terrorist attacks – many more deaths and injuries, military interventions that cost more lives, billions or even trillions spent on security measures of all kinds, massive restrictions of freedom and intrusions into privacy, laws that restrict freedom of speech, corruption of public discourse about problems, toleration of religiously-motivated forced marriage, clitoral circumcision, wife beating, sharia-law punishments etc. for fear of upsetting members of a certain religious minority who could turn nasty. Etc etc.
They don’t care that much about islam, but their left is passionately committed to ending the Anglosphere.
Whatever weapon works.
Once the imperialist running dog settler societies are toppled, then the globalist totalitarian left can wipe the English language from the face of the earth as well.
All those athiest lefty writers that fondly imagined their dross and drivel would make them as immortal as Shakespeare are about to be purged into the forgettery.
Steyn is on the money again. My wife borrowed the car and left the radio on ABC this morning. I listened as they couldn’t roll out the script fast enough. Words to the effect This struggle has gone on for years, it’s only a small number and n the bigger scheme, it’s not Islam yaddah yaddah. Faine distainfully read out SMS messages disagreeing with Their ABC narrative. Then he let through callers in agreement. Somehow their echo chamber all agreed it was the fault of the far right and they needed to be stopped.
FFS. Steyn nailed it with the view that if you lost your only child to these vermin, that 100% and the rest of the stats do not matter. This is an imported problem. It may be too
Late to shut the gate but its worth a try.
COBRA meets to determine appropriate response: candles , bollards, hashtags. In which order?
I am so sick of hearing about how the UK/concert goers/politicians/etc are “standing defiant.”
The media have changed the meaning of this word. It now means, being too afraid to solve a problem (or even name it) and instead hiding behind pop concerts and hashtags. Standing defiant would be to face the police, the courts and the left-wing noise machine after being arrested or vilified for pointing out that the UK is filled to overflowing with Muslim killers – who should be either deported or interned.