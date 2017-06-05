Mark Steyn on the refrigerator risk to freedom

Posted on 4:30 pm, June 5, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

In Australia in recent days there has been some controversy over a Quadrant editor’s response to the obnoxious remarks of someone on the ABC’s Q&A panel that an American has more chance of being killed by a falling refrigerator than by terrorists. This happens not to be true. As far as I can tell, the only source of this bon mot is a US Consumer Product Safety Commission report that found that, between January 2000 and December 2011, toppling television sets, furniture, refrigerators and all other domestic appliances killed a total of 349 Americans – or 29 people per year.

For purposes of comparison, in Britain Islamic terrorists have just killed 28 people in 12 days. [SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: it’s now 29.] More to the point, your refrigerator is not trying to kill you, and not eternally seeking new ways to do so. You don’t have to worry about your fridge getting hold of an automatic weapon, or a dirty nuke. The Islamic supremacists want to kill as many infidels by whatever means are to hand. Nor are statistics relevant: If you’ve lost your only child because she went to an Ariana Grande concert, that’s 100 per cent of your kids who are dead. When it comes to deceased loved ones, the only statistical pool that counts is your family, not the nation or the planet.

This is a heartless sophistry from, in large part, the very same people who supported the policies that imported these pathologies to the west. It seems, at a certain level, incredible that you can have two major terrorist attacks in Britain’s capital and second largest city in the days before a general election – and yet it will make no difference to Thursday night’s result. For who among the major parties is offering any alternative to the disastrous, destructive conventional wisdom?

RTWT here.

 

This entry was posted in Terrorism, Tough on Crime, tough on criminals. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Mark Steyn on the refrigerator risk to freedom

  1. Adelagado
    #2402414, posted on June 5, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    I recently read The (un)Documented Mark Steyn.

    I cant remember the exact details, but following the 9/11 attack in New York he wrote something like “You cant help wishing one of the hijacked planes had chucked a right turn at Boston and wiped out one of the Govt bureaucracies that were now giving the families of the victims such a hard time”.

    I’ve got the names wrong but the sentiment was exactly the same as Roger Franklin’s.

  2. RobK
    #2402427, posted on June 5, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    There’s still no getting around it: older fridges can wipe out the whole world with ozone depleting Freon which will eventually extinguish the sun. They can also do lonewolf attacks using bioagents such as Listeria and the like given half a chance. The fact that only a few are given the chance to bludgeon or asphyxiate is to be celebrated.

  3. jupes
    #2402429, posted on June 5, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    And, as I said only the other day, the reality of what is happening in Britain and Europe is that this problem was imported and that, until you stop importing it, you’re going to have more of it.

    Steyn points out the bleeding obvious.

    The amazing thing is, it’s not obvious to 97% of politicians who continue to bring the fuckers in.

  4. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2402447, posted on June 5, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Every islamofascist potential terrorist should be deported,accompanied by an alpbc and a fauxfacs stenographer, on one way tickets , without passports . Yemen sounds good take them by ship with orange rafts to get ashore the female lefties would of course weat the burke ah ,named after the alp clown from NSW who is always chasing musso votes to keep his career going untill he retire “to spend more time with his family” and ger[t a once a month highly psid job with z company that propered during his time in politics ..

  5. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2402454, posted on June 5, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    It would help if the media and politicians just once stated what the terrorists are trying to achieve. They want to establish a caliphate in Europe. This is the purpose of the killings. Once this is acknowledged then steps can begin to be taken to counter this threat. The most useful one would be stop the indoctrination of children. They will grow up imprinted with Muslim ideology. This suits the imams but divides our society. I would also discourage the wearing of dress (actually uniforms) that display adherence to a particular religion.

    Lots of good comments on the Steyn article. I like this one above; it makes a lot of sense.

  6. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2402456, posted on June 5, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    The thread about stopping ISIS Literature using similar laws to paedo laws has similar suggestions to those that will be posted here and that are found on Steyn’s site re this article.

  7. Fulcrum
    #2402459, posted on June 5, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    On the subject of the ridiculous,Katie Perry said to get rid of hate, just turn to the person next to you and say “I love you”.

    Message to CNN , obey Katie and your hatred for Trump will disappear.
    Message to Hollywood, obey Katie.
    Message to Merkel, obey Katie.

    I could go on but the joke has lost already lost its novelty, value.

  8. iampeter
    #2402460, posted on June 5, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Neither “falling fridges” or “bringing them in” is a correct assessment of the issue anyway. Sadly Steyn is as wrong on this as most Conservatives.

    Terrorism is a foreign policy issue and will only be brought to an end when state sponsors of terror are destroyed.

    Conservatives made a complete mess of foreign policy after 9/11 and now cannot politically touch the topic with a 10-foot pole. This means no one has any ideas or policies that will do anything to resolve this problem and it’s just going to keep getting worse and more innocent people are going to keep dying.

  9. David Brewer
    #2402463, posted on June 5, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    The real point is not just that your appliances are not trying to kill you, but concerns the total effects of each phenomenon.

    Total effects of falling fridges etc. – a few once-in-a-blue-moon accidents.

    Total effects of terrorist attacks – many more deaths and injuries, military interventions that cost more lives, billions or even trillions spent on security measures of all kinds, massive restrictions of freedom and intrusions into privacy, laws that restrict freedom of speech, corruption of public discourse about problems, toleration of religiously-motivated forced marriage, clitoral circumcision, wife beating, sharia-law punishments etc. for fear of upsetting members of a certain religious minority who could turn nasty. Etc etc.

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #2402465, posted on June 5, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Fridges.
    Rhymes with bridges.
    Hmmmm.

  11. Just Interested
    #2402470, posted on June 5, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Refrigerators. More dangerous than Presbyterians.

  12. egg_
    #2402481, posted on June 5, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    an American has more chance of being killed by a falling refrigerator than by terrorists.

    Or the only steel building(s) in history to burn/collapse to the ground.

  13. john constantine
    #2402483, posted on June 5, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    They don’t care that much about islam, but their left is passionately committed to ending the Anglosphere.

    Whatever weapon works.

    Once the imperialist running dog settler societies are toppled, then the globalist totalitarian left can wipe the English language from the face of the earth as well.

    All those athiest lefty writers that fondly imagined their dross and drivel would make them as immortal as Shakespeare are about to be purged into the forgettery.

  14. Oh come on
    #2402487, posted on June 5, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    London Bridge is falling down, Leigh?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *