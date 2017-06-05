Melbourne book launch tomorrow speaking notes

Aside from hearing me discuss The Art of the Impossible, the only book published in Australia about the most important American election of our times, you can also listen to Andrew Bolt discussing Donald Trump and the American election while meeting other interesting people who are politically sympathetic to your own ideas. So come along. The details:

12:00 noon on Tuesday June 6. The venue: Il Gambero

166 Lygon Street

Carlton, VIC 3053

And here are my speaking notes.

About me:

• Canadian born

• university graduate in Politics, Philosophy and Economics

• began on the student left

• moved to the right with the most important prod Solzhenitsyn’ Gulag Archipeligo

• became a defender of free institutions and the entrepreneurially-driven market economy

• moved to Australia in 1975

• became Chief Economist for the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 1980 where I then worked for 24 years, the same number of years Ludwig von Mises was the economist for the Austrian Chamber of Commerce from which I learned: • the crucial importance of a policy focus – every issue becomes a question of not just what outcome do we want but more importantly what can be done to achieve our ends

• learned how patient you have to be to see your agenda prevail

• learned how hard it is to get things done

• deepened my distrust of large swathes of the left who are almost entirely self-interested and power driven – it seldom occurs to me that the political leaders of the left are interested in doing good for others which is generally only incidental to their true aims and is almost never achieved in any case

• learned how important defending our own is and the imperative of working together

• learned to appreciate the rare people with political skills who are also on my side of the political fence which also requires a fantastic amount of personal will to get things done – best examples in my lifetime Reagan, Thatcher and Trump • politically I would best be characterised as a “Gladstonian liberal” which in today’s world makes me a free-market conservative

• economically the largest influence on my ideas has been John Stuart Mill and his Principles of Political Economy where amongst many other things I discovered the actual meaning of Say’s Law and not the fabricated nonsense that is near universal across the economics world today

• my particular area of study beyond economic theory itself is the History of Economic Thought – I have written the only book ever published on why HET needs to be studied by every economist

• a blogger for almost a decade mainly on Catallaxy while contributing to other publications on the right side of politics

About the book – why you should buy and read The Art of the Impossible:

• if you wanted Trump to win, or are even just happy that he did win, this is a wander through all of the most important moments that brought him to the presidency

• it is the first book ever published that is entirely made up of blog posts written at the time – it is entirely forward moving beginning with a discussion on Obama under the heading “Politics is what you can get away with”

• that the book is entirely comprised of blog posts is significant because: • it tells a contemporary tale as it happened returning you to the moments themselves

• no post was written in the knowledge of hindsight – everything is discussed as it happened so that you can revisit the tensions of the time

• it is written by someone whose own personal political agenda was virtually identical to Trump’s – our overlap was 94%

• it helps explain why Trump became president

• it helps explain why we should be eternally grateful that Trump became president

• it shows how high the stakes were

• it shows that Hillary is right that Comey was the reason she lost but that Comey was acting under the instructions of Loretta Lynch who was herself acting under the instructions of Obama • the book is part narrative, part excerpts from others writing at the time, part history and part political philosophy – it is told as it happens but as a 400-page volume the effect is as much philosophical as it is a reminder of the sequence of events and why you should be grateful things turned out the way they did.