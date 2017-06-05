Monday Forum: June 5, 2017

    Hey, right place, right time.

    Spent too much time on this to leave it on the old fred:

    Kids in Oz have lost the ability to live on the cheap. They want it all now, without having to work for it.

    I lay the blame for this at the feet of the Labor government of the 1980s.

    I was teaching in Queensland at high school level. We had a retention rate of about 32% from year 10 to 11.

    The students who went on to senior secondary were two types: a) who wanted to go to university, and b) who needed some year 11 subjects for an apprenticeship. For that reason there were generally two levels in the subjects they could choose; for example English Literature or English Studies; the former being the hardest.

    Over the Xmas holidays the federal government brought in a policy whereby kids (under 18 I think) could not get the dole unless they were in a “registered training institution.” Suddenly we had a retention rate of 70%.

    Teachers were taken out of classes around the country to write new subjects for these students, many of whom were semi-literate due to non-attendance; chronic misbehaviour and so on. I remember being sent to Rockhampton and put in a hotel for a week. As part of a team we wrote two new subjects for English in five days: General English and Bridging English. Across the hall the Maths people were doing the same sort of thing, while there were several teams inventing low-level subjects such as “Leisure Studies” and “Photography Basics”.

    One of the outcomes – apart from the government boasting it had reduced employment – was that many children who would have gone on to very basic jobs were now being told they were “doing Senior”. Their expectations of a higher amount they would earn, and an understanding their job would not be too hard, were developed.

    And here we are.

    Don’t be crass. Big Bill is watching!

    It’s amazing that when it comes to certain freedoms, our governments have no problem with our police randomly pulling us over for checks, for bikies to not be allowed to associate with each other based on dress, to be fined and taxed to the point of being unconstitutional, regulated about every minor detail of our lives and businesses, from the colour of shirt we wear to work, to determining what is acceptable speech, but when it comes to Muslims and people who in many cases aren’t even living in our countries, they become the ultimate libertarians.

    Top Ender – “maths in society” – was that it?

    Forever termed by actual maths students as ‘veggie maths’.

    Does anyone actually ‘fail’ high school anymore? I always assumed a year 12 certificate or whatever was just a certificate of attendance.

    Across the hall the Maths people were doing the same sort of thing, while there were several teams inventing low-level subjects such as “Leisure Studies” and “Photography Basics”.

    That would have been the time that Western Australia brought in a level of mathematics, known disparagingly as “veggie maths.”

    Kids in Oz have lost the ability to live on the cheap.

    My 22year old just bought his first house by himself off the plan.
    He has the burden of a mentally ill stepfather.
    He’s the son of a refugee and is part Aboriginal.
    It’s tough out there.
    So tough.
    These poor kids.
    So hard.

    Like tears in rain….

    It is a beautiful sunny and warm Monday.

    Stimpy

    Like I said elsewhere. There are reasonably priced off the plan stuff (600k for a starter home north of penrith), but the land prices are so high that they can barely squeeze the homes on the blocks.

    Also: 830 k for a 2 br fibro in wentworthville, not rezoned for redevelopment on a 600 sq m block.

    You could buy 1/4 acre block and brick house in a regional centre in the late 1970s for well under 50k. That would be well under 165k in today’s money.

    Sure you can still get a home, but we are impoverishing ourselves with terrible policies.

    Is everyone going to repeat their last posts from the old thread?
    I have news for yiz.
    Your stuff isn’t so good as to warrant it.
    (Except you TE. You carry on).

    Am I being too cynical by noticing that Nine has scheduled ‘Here Come The Habibs’ just before the Manchester Concert tonight? Transparent or what?

  18. struth
    #2402068, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Hey Rev………
    Bite me.

    And you too Struth. Keep up the good work.

    I was gonna say……………………

    My bottom lip went all a quiver for a while there,…… sniff.

    830 k for a 2 br fibro in wentworthville, not rezoned for redevelopment on a 600 sq m block.

    Nice three bedroom brick veneer 200m from my house went for half that a couple weeks ago.
    If you can’t get a job in Newcastle you aren’t trying.

    Anyone else need a hug?
    Stimpson?

    That’s part of my point Bruce.

    People need to move out of Sydney, but the government spends so much of the production in the city and is such a large part of the economy.

    Cory still doing to pay to submit surveys. Look he’ll probably get a core of donations, supporters and policy formed, but I’m not sure he’ll endear himself to many potential voters like that.

    but the government spends so much of the production

    ..
    Production?

    Nice three bedroom brick veneer 200m from my house went for half that a couple weeks ago.
    If you can’t get a job in Newcastle you aren’t trying.

    Nobody I know, who has a skilled trade, or a profession, has ever had any problem in re – locating somewhere where housing is half the price of the capital cities.

  27. .
    #2402091, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    40% of GDP, Rev. Or, “national income”.

    From the Hellmouth:

    Brave Police Save Town From Man Selling Veggies

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-04/brave-police-save-town-man-selling-veggies

    Licensing is when the government takes a right from you, and sells it back. This California man failed to purchase his rights back from the state.

    well, top 50 after a few days away

    From Breitbart:

    Nottingham-based street preacher Hamza Siddiq said the Manchester bombing was “an inevitable consequence of British foreign and domestic policy towards Muslims”.
    A convert to Islam, Siddiq grew up as Andrew Calladine in Kirkcudbright, Scotland, but now preaches his radical faith on the streets in England.

    “Don’t get me wrong,” he wrote on Facebook shortly after the bombing. “I don’t think the attack in Manchester was the best choice of action to take.”

    “But I refuse to apologise for it or pretend I don’t know the cause.

    ..
    Deport the ideology.
    Start outlawing the worst, extreme parts, and keep cutting until the attacks stop.
    Start with this guy’s organisation and links.

    Good to see the crews of all morning shows getting more emotional about Arianna Grande singing ‘over the rainbow’ than actual, normal people being slaughtered and maimed in the street.

    .
    #2402091, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:15 pm
    40% of GDP, Rev. Or, “national income”.

    ..
    Other peoples production.
    Gotcha.

    i fear for western civilisation in the life and death fight against muslims , Apart from President Trump the Polesand Hungarians the rest of the leaders are a traitors a waste of space .Dont doubt it. We will have to declare War on islamofascists including the “moderate” liars who pretend to be aganst terror , they have read the instruction book the koran . Never mind the civil rites crap , this is War and We Will Win .

    This Week in Stupid (04/06/2017)
    Sargon of Akkad

    Jun 4, 2017
    Any radical ideology that seeks to dismantle your nation is an existential threat to the state and should be dealt with accordingly.

    Stimpson?

    I’ll take a slap please.
    And not a girly one like the one you give the tuckshop lady when she gets your order wrong.
    A really manly slap.

    😁

    Never mind the civil rites crap

    Um no sorry I will. What are we fighting again? Oh that’s right a “medieval ideology that doesn’t care about civil rights”.

    getting more emotional about Arianna Grande singing ‘over the rainbow’

    I hope she was bending over and pointing her are at the crowd as she sang.
    More pathos.

    Dot, where is your civil rights concern when you dogmatically praise the firebombing of Dresden?
    What were we fighting for again?

    Arse.

    I can’t see properly because of my eyes tearing up.

    What were we fighting for again?

    Kebab shops.

    Dresden was a legitimate military target. Don’t let your latent bog Irish hatred of the English blind you to the fact that Dresden was a logistical and barracks concentration, that the Germans had no concern of placing near civilians.

    Cory still doing to pay to submit surveys. Look he’ll probably get a core of donations, supporters and policy formed, but I’m not sure he’ll endear himself to many potential voters like that.

    And names and email addresses for an internet survey on Islam. Well, no.

    Even The Register has a go at May:

    Three attackers jumped out of a van wielding knifes = tighter control of Internet.
    Suicide bomber in Manchester = tighter control of the Internet.
    Attacker in SUV plowed people on bridge = tighter control of the Internet.

    It seems the current PM has it in for the Internet vs investigate/track/apprehend actual terrorists. Stop attacking the Internet (free speech) and start doing your job! The failure starts with you, PM/leader, and yet no acceptance of failure or responsibility…what a bitch this one is!

    Yes, Vege Maths 1 and 2 were the names from memory.

    Forgot to add someone brilliant invented “Landscape Studies” at our school. In other words, grounds maintenance done by students. Might have even taught them Work = Reward.

    It only lasted six weeks. One of the year 11 girls ran over her own foot with a lawnmower and so that was that.

    Ezra Levant 🇨🇦‏Verified account @ezralevant 3h3 hours ago
    Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 Retweeted Caolan Robertson

    In 2003 @CNN made a secret deal with Saddam Hussein, to tailor their news to his liking: http://www.nytimes.com/2003/04/11/opinion/the-news-we-kept-to-ourselves.html

    … They’re doing it again. 👇
    ..
    CNN have just been caught in a leaked video with reporter @BeckyCNN FAKING a muslim protest against #LondonBridge.

    https://twitter.com/CaolanRob/status/871483335423528962

    Apparently Al Gore on Foxrel said Trump’s decision to leave Paris Accord will not make a sceric o f difference.

    Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 Retweeted
    Based Monitored 🇺🇸‏ @BasedMonitored 8h8 hours ago

    Muslim militants in #MarawiCity are smashing statues, tearing down crosses, stomping on pics of the Pope and setting churches on fire.

    https://twitter.com/BasedMonitored/status/871437725953650688

    48the Battalion A.I.F

    Woods, James Park (1886–1963)
    On 18 September 1918, the 48th Battalion attacked the Hindenburg outpost line near Le Verguier, north-west of St Quentin. It took its objective, but British troops on the Australian flank were held up and a company of the 48th was sent in support. Ordered on patrol, Woods and two companions discovered a German post comprising six machine-guns and over thirty troops. Without waiting for the force which was being organized to assault the strong-point, Woods led his small party against it. One German was wounded, another was captured and the rest of the garrison fled. The Germans then counter-attacked. Despite heavy fire, Woods climbed onto the parapet and, while lying there, held off successive attacks by throwing bombs handed to him by his companions. So effective was his defence that, when Australian reinforcements arrived, they were easily able to secure the post. Woods was awarded the Victoria Cross for his part in the action.

    Any politician anywhere in the western world finally discovered we’re at war? Anyone?

    Dresden was a legitimate military target. Don’t let your latent bog Irish hatred of the English blind you to the fact that Dresden was a logistical and barracks concentration, that the Germans had no concern of placing near civilians. Major rail hub, staging area for troops and supplies to the eastern front, and barracks for an entire Waffen SS division. I’m surprised it was so late in the war that it got smoked, although it was deep in enemy territory. And they started it.

    Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 Retweeted
    Paul Joseph Watson‏Verified account @PrisonPlanet 18h18 hours ago

    Tommy Robinson on last night’s attack.

    He would post it himself, but Twitter suspended his account.

    https://www.youtube.com/embed/3ChjfFx_zLU

    People need to move out of Sydney, but the government spends so much of the production in the city and is such a large part of the economy.

    Of the top 20 places named in the Domain’s list of affordable suburbs in Greater Sydney, 17 are on the Central Coast. I live in one of the 17, and thankfully am only a 30 minute (every 30 minutes) bus ride from work.

    For us it is a 20 minute drive (50 minute bus ride – 2 services in the AM & 2 in the PM) to nearest station, then 1.5 hours to Central, or 1.25 hr to Newcastle Station(includes change to bus at Hamilton – don’t get me started !) . OR a 1.75 hour drive into the CBD – assuming a truck doesn’t roll, catch fire , or hit a car in which case the commute can be 6 hours(!)

    While the employment is in the city, people will want to live close.

    “But I refuse to apologise for it or pretend I don’t know the cause.” Yup, the cause is cretins like you. And I hope the skinheads that kick you to death refuse to apologise as well.

    Come on Tubby. It’s been over three weeks now since you said it’d take no more than two weeks to decide whether or not to charge George Pell. Piss or get off the pot, Tubby.

    CNN have just been caught in a leaked video with reporter @BeckyCNN FAKING a muslim protest against #LondonBridge.

    FMD.

    I hope Tucker Carlson picks that up tomorrow night (US time).

    Anyone still think the US MSM isn’t the DNC Fake News Department?

    Simon Crapman’s articles on The [one-sided] Conversation are always worth a look for one reason – the comments section. The section usually has many/most comments censored (comments removed by moderator). This extent of censorship seems to be peculiar to Crapman/Tobacco Control articles.

    Look at the comments section of his latest article:
    https://theconversation.com/cheaper-cigarettes-roll-your-own-tobacco-slows-smokings-downward-spiral-78745

    I was fortunate enough to catch some of the comments before they were wiped. They typically asked Crapman whether there is a point in a prohibition crusade where it goes “too far”. A reasonable question one would think. One comment showed the direct similarities between the current anti-tobacco crusade and Prohibition where the same mistakes have been made with the same destructive consequences. To The [one-sided] Conversation moderator (i.e., censor), such information is considered “offensive”, breaching “community standards”.

    Cory still doing to pay to submit surveys.

    Cory thinks he can bide his time and position himself to become Australia’s Trump.
    It’s just not going to happen for him.
    He is not hard enough or capable enough.

    I didn’t want to leave this stranded on the old thread.
    Very important case study for those who say “victims must always be believed”.
    I’m looking at you Fatty Ashton.

    Interesting story on the front of the Oz today (sorry no link) …
    A certain Mr David Mathiesen of Brisbane was apparently abused by clergy and teachers in religious schools in both Australia and Japan (where his father was a diplomat).
    Except he wasn’t.
    He is a scammer.
    In 2014 he was on parole for murdering a Philipino woman he coaxed to Australia and claimed her life insurance he had the foresight to take out.
    He travelled to Japan and concocted a story about being raped by a brother in the chapel of the Mennaisan Brothers International School.
    The Brothers paid him $60,000 to travel to Japan and their lawyers produced an apology from a particular Brother.
    It now transpires that the brother had never been near Mathiesen and was convinced to apologise to prevent further legal action. How bad is that? An innocent man is forced to confess and apologise to save embarrassment and probably because they know he would be stitched up before a court.
    Once he obtained the apology he then demanded $66 million in compo.
    Mathiesen has also claimed to have been abused at Anglican Church Grammar in Brisbane.
    Despite having spent a long time in jail for murder, Mathiesen has been able to accumulate several properties in Brisbane … hmmmm.
    In any case, the Mennaisan brothers are not taking it lying down. They have finally grown a spine and have sent a lawyer to Brisbane from their Quebec HQ to ask how someone on parole for murder could travel to Japan to perpetrate a fraud.
    No doubt if he had travelled to Melbourne Fatty Ashton would have found him a “credible witness”.

    TopEnder,
    the look I get when I tell year 10 that they can actually leave school at the end of year 10 is that of wonderment. “Buchahavetustayatschooluntil17”
    No the rules say
    1. From 2010, all NSW students must complete Year 10.
    2. After Year 10 and until the age of 17 students must be:
    a. in school, or registered for home schooling OR
    b. in approved education or training OR
    c. in full-time, paid employment (average 25 hours/week) OR
    d. in a combination of these

    The Irish? You mean the same people who supported Nazi Germany ?

    So civil rightser Dot fully supports the firebombing of hundreds of thousands of women and children.

    Dresden was a legitimate military target. Don’t let your latent bog Irish hatred of the English blind you to the fact that Dresden was a logistical and barracks concentration, that the Germans had no concern of placing near civilians.

    How dare the Germans reorganize their units and run their transport networks in cities.

    Brave Police Save Town From Man Selling Veggies

    Fancy having to play by the same rules are all other sellers and have the same costs as all other sellers. Fuck the police for enforcing a free and fair market

    ￼.
    #2402084, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:10 pm
    Cory still doing to pay to submit surveys. Look he’ll probably get a core of donations, supporters and policy formed, but I’m not sure he’ll endear himself to many potential voters like that.

    Yes, the begging pisses me off too. But what really pisses me off is that Cory, or someone close to him, believes that good policy can be informed by limited, shallow options to 5 or 6 multiple choice questions. I get the whole paralysis through analysis thing but if they really cared what members think they would provide the opportunity for individual responses.

    If there’s anything wrong with firebombing Germans I can’t think of it. Should be an ongoing program.

    Good article by Bettina Arndt in today’s Oz. Explores the range of women and blogs that are critiquing the infantile world of contemporary feminism and Womyns Studies: Paywalled, Google headline.

    Women speaking up for men’s rights
    BETTINA ARNDT
    The Australian12:00AM June 5, 2017

    As a fresh-faced 18-year-old Daisy Cousens left school firmly on board the feminism bandwagon. Like many millennial women she’d been seduced by what she now sees as an “entrenched victim mentality”, convinced the scales were tipped against her because of her sex. “I assumed I’d have to work twice as hard as men for half the recognition and that violent predators lurk around every street corner,” she says.

    It took her years to discover she’d been duped. “I realised the feminist view did not reflect my life experiences. I grew suspicious. I couldn’t believe that somehow in Western society women were paid less than men or had fewer rights than men. And given my experience of men, I refused to believe there was an undercurrent of misogyny among all the wonderful men in my life,” says the 28-year-old, who is part of a growing global band of female activists speaking out about the demonisation of men. Some of the leading lights in this group will hit our shores next month to speak at an international men’s issues conference.

    If you can’t get a job in Newcastle you aren’t trying.

    Typical bullshit from an academic in his ivory tower. The hunter region has one of the highest unemployment rates, particularly among low and unskilled workers.

    Apologies for getting the soldiers wrong, Grogs.

    They were still fighting against the same bunch of nayzee like cockheads though, funnily enough.

    If there’s anything wrong with firebombing Germans I can’t think of it. Should be an ongoing program.

    OI !

    So civil rightser Dot fully supports the firebombing of hundreds of thousands of women and children. Me too. As a former RAAF operations officer I’d have no problem with targeting Dresden, completely legitimate target, as was Coventry. With guided munitions the need far a large scale incendiary raid is diminished, however at the time, such weapons were unavailable. How many of the “women and children” were Bund Deutscher Mädel or the NS-Frauenschaft, or Hitler Jugend BTW? Which would’ve made them individually legitimate targets. Spare us the sanctimony, old mate.

    You’re not wrong Bruce. People should just rent if they can’t afford to buy. It is like the childcare argument.

    I do kind of agree but last week I showed a 830 k house in Wentworthville, NSW, on less than 600 sq m, 2 br fibro, with no rezoning for redevelopment.

    Hard to go down market from that except for caravan parks. Or move to the country.

    There’s there’s new things now called “apartments” – they’re kind of like houses, but without yards so they can just stack them on top of each other.

    Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 Retweeted
    Katie Hopkins‏Verified account @KTHopkins 4h4 hours ago

    This Rent-a-Muslim racket is highly offensive.
    We are on to you @Channel4News @CNN @BBCNews

    https://twitter.com/KTHopkins/status/871501279960469504

    Same group. Multiple locations. Any more screen shots?
    Spot the pink trousers. Were this group for hire? #FakeNews

    https://twitter.com/KTHopkins/status/871499432063365120

    Pink trousers strikes again…

    https://twitter.com/KTHopkins/status/871502179890331648
    ______________________________________________

    P.S. they aren’t the only once making a living out of lying to the world for the Anti-Christian UN.

    There’s also quite a killing being made by social media gatekeepers who verbal, smear and libel those who donate their time to expose how the UN’s social media gatekeepers work.

    Anthony
    #2402139, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:48 pm
    Come on Tubby. It’s been over three weeks now since you said it’d take no more than two weeks to decide whether or not to charge George Pell. Piss or get off the pot, Tubby.

    Is it Tubby?
    Or Fatty?
    I keep getting confused.
    Anyway, this is how it will go …
    It will quietly slide away in the short term and, in about three months time, ‘sources’ from within VicPol will give a scoop to Fewfacts, and it will have two themes:-
    (1) Firstly, there will be the pity for the “victims”, being “fragile and broken individuals” (after finding out they weren’t getting compo) and there were “fears for their mental health” of exposing them to “vicious attacks” from Pell’s “ruthless lawyers”.
    (2) Secondly, Pell will hide behind complex extradition arrangements to “avoid justice”.

    So civil rightser Dot fully supports the firebombing of hundreds of thousands of women and children.

    It’s not very often I agree with this site’s serial idiot, however I do on this point.

    Dresden was a legitimate target as was Tokyo, Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

    Andrew Morrison the Aussie famous for accurately describing Islamic terrorist who stabbed him in the neck as : he looked like a f***ing Muslim terrorist — I think this is pretty accurate too

    C.L.
    #2402152, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:57 pm
    So civil rightser Dot fully supports the firebombing of hundreds of thousands of women and children.
    dover_beach
    #2402154, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:57 pm
    Dresden was a legitimate military target. Don’t let your latent bog Irish hatred of the English blind you to the fact that Dresden was a logistical and barracks concentration, that the Germans had no concern of placing near civilians.

    How dare the Germans reorganize their units and run their transport networks in cities.

    So you are saying that the entire US bombing of Japan was a war crime, even excluding Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

    …and that the US ought not have invaded Okinawa. The civilian casualties there were enormously out of proportion to military casualties.

    I don’t know why you push this obscure nonsense.

    Yes, in fact the Germans had no right to organise anything, because they started a war of aggression.

    Dresden had 110 factories in addition to the purely military targets. If you’re going to condemn Dresden, you need to condemn all strategic bombing. The purpose overall was to inflict economic damage and make the transport system unusable to the military.

    What are you trying to achieve C.L.? Just a smart arsed argument that we shouldn’t worry about our civil rights because you think Bomber Harris was not a nice person?

    Typical bullshit from an academic in his ivory tower. The hunter region has one of the highest unemployment rates, particularly among low and unskilled workers.

    When no 1 son returned from his first longish stint overseas, and stayed with us as he was flat broke… Despite having no social network, he was offered 3, admittedly they were casual, jobs in Newcastle with 2 weeks, and two on the Central Coast (also high unemployment) within that time frame as well. He worked in call centres and coffee shops – hardly rocket surgery, and between 4 jobs was working 60 hours a week.

    “apartments” – they’re kind of like houses

    They are absolutely nothing like houses, which is why I will never willingly live in another one ever again.

    You might as well exist in a cardboard box by side of road (or a tent in Belmore Park if you’re after something more upmarket).

    If there’s anything wrong with firebombing Germans I can’t think of it. Should be an ongoing program.

    Mosul or Munich?
    Can you spot 10 differences?

    There’s there’s new things now called “apartments” – they’re kind of like houses, but without yards so they can just stack them on top of each other.

    The point is you are getting less value for each dollar you spend as time marches on.

    There are these things called tents…

    The government gobbles up over 40% of the purchase price of a new home of any kind in taxes.

    Of the top 20 places named in the Domain’s list of affordable suburbs in Greater Sydney, 17 are on the Central Coast.

    Nice area. I thought when Baird wanted to merge councils that Lake Mac and Central Coast would be a natural fit. The outlook and flavour of the various domains around the lakes is reasonably similar.

    My wife & I were driving through idyllic countryside in upstate New York on September 11 & listened to the unfolding horror on the car radio. Now, it’s like déjà vu all over again, almost every day! It was only last Friday that I chatted with Melbourne-based Middle East expert, Greg Barton, about the Manchester atrocity. This morning, he was on their ABC News Brekkie again, discussing the London atrocity-du-jour, then popped out for a cross to a commercial station & even spared some time to chat with me… again.

    https://youtu.be/MXliabMuUYc

  84. Snoopy
    #2402182, posted on June 5, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Brisbane, dotty. You know it makes sense.

    Now, it’s like déjà vu all over again, almost every day!

    A perpetual irritant, no less.

    The government gobbles up over 40% of the purchase price of a new home of any kind in taxes.

    Then spends those taxes funding the enemies of civilisation. What a system!

    Oh good, hit the hub of money laundering for UN sponsored terror through “Art” –

    Bahrain announces it is cutting all ties with Qatar

    Bahrain has announced it is cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar, according to a statement carried on Bahrain News Agency.

    The statement on Monday morning said Bahrain decided to sever ties with its neighbor “on the insistence of the State of Qatar to continue destabilizing the security and stability of the Kingdom of Bahrain and to intervene in its affairs”.

    The statement also said Qatar’s incitement of the media and supporting of terrorist activities and financing groups linked to Iran were reasons behind the decision.

    “(Qatar has) spread chaos in Bahrain in flagrant violation of all agreements and covenants and principles of international law Without regard to values, law or morals or consideration of the principles of good neighborliness or commitment to the constants of Gulf relations and the denial of all previous commitments,” the statement read.

    Qatari citizens have 14 days to leave Bahraini territories while Qatari diplomats were given 48 hours to leave the country after being expelled. Meanwhile, Bahrain has also banned all of its citizens from visiting or residing in Qatar after the severance of ties.

    Meanwhile, Bahrain has has closed both air and sea borders with Qatar.

    (Developing)
    http://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/gulf/2017/06/05/Bahrain-announces-it-is-cutting-ties-with-Qatar.html

    Saudi Arabia severs all ties with Qatar, closes off borders

    Saudi Arabia has joined Bahrain in severing all ties with the State of Qatar in the latest developments of Doha’s widening rift with its Gulf neighbors, a statement from Saudi Press Agency has confirmed.

    Following news from Bahrain, the decision on Monday followed with news that Saudi Arabia has closed all of its borders with the country, including the land border it shares with Qatar.

    Qatari citizens were given 14 days to leave Saudi Arabia following the severing of ties.

    It comes as no surprise that Saudi Arabia, along with Bahrain, have decided to sever all ties with the State of Qatar, given Doha’s policies in supporting terrorist groups be it in Yemen or in Syria,” Jaser al-Jaser told Al Arabiya.

    (Developing)
    http://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/gulf/2017/06/05/Saudi-Arabia-severs-all-ties-with-Qatar-closes-off-borders.html

    Cory Bernardi’s survey accompanied by a begging bowl is very smart politics.

    People who are interested enough to fill out these surveys feel as if they are contributing something positive to the political debate. Textor’s “you don’t matter” resentment is strong in many voters.

    Bernardi harvests a slew of email addresses and very likely a surprisingly large amount of donations.

    Smart cookie.

    The Australian coast watcher didn’t trust a foreign planter’s loyalty. HQ radioed him if he felt the possibly disloyal planter was a threat. There wouldn’t be an inquest. The decision by the coast watcher was to wait and see. During a war, the enemy must expect death. Why disappoint them?

    There’s there’s new things now called “apartments” – they’re kind of like houses, but without yards so they can just stack them on top of each other.

    Hehe…

    In the wee hours: Loud urination in the middle of the night leads list of complaints from apartment tenants (yesterday)

    – Apartment block mediations in New South Wales have risen 33 per cent this year
    – Complaints range from men urinating too loud to noisy pets causing problems
    – Sydney CBD, Randwick, Newington, Mosman, Bondi have seen most complaints

    Annoying leaks from above have different meanings for houses and apartments.

    While the employment is in the city, people will want to live close.

    Which is precisely why the government is attempting to decentralise the public service into regional Australia. And, in so doing, depoliticise (hopefully) the same public service.

    Really, it is only a matter of time before electronic communications technology stimulates enormous growth in these areas. In fact, it is already happening. That, and education & health facilities are bringing recognisable growth to many inland towns – especially those on rail lines.

    Were it up to me as well, before sunset of the 11th of Sept 2001 there would’ve been several megatons in downtown Riyadh, Baghdad, Tehran and assorted other MEAO shitholes. Any whinges would be met with “wanna be next?” We wouldn’t have these ongoing issues now. Amazing how civilising gamma rays are.

    At what point do our rights to live in peace in our our country override some sort of special because muslim rights dot?

    I don’t understand the apparently magical qualities of citizenship and civil rights for people who openly spurn our civilization and live as parasites among us*, and increasingly choose to kill us while claiming they are the real victims.

    Do we have to wait for a formal declaration of war when muslims, pretty obviously don’t accept our ‘man made’ rules, and have declared war by their action, that is war by terrorism.

    *90% of muslims in Europe on welfare iirc

    If Dresden is a legit target then why not muslims, or at least their combatants, or is the fact that muslims aren’t a nation or something else that fits in with the western view of the world the problem?

    It’s the ummah, baby.

    Tintarella di Luna
    #2402173, posted on June 5, 2017 at 1:09 pm
    Andrew Morrison the Aussie famous for accurately describing Islamic terrorist who stabbed him in the neck as : he looked like a f***ing Muslim terrorist — I think this is pretty accurate too

    I may have confused him with the guy in the bar who described the chaps involved as “Fuckin Muslim Xunts”.
    There is something instructive in both cases.
    Firstly, as soon as the guy in the bar correctly identifies the perps and gives an accurate description, the guy beside him tells him to “Shut up. Don’t be stupid. It’s not Muslims.” … a PC reflex to avoid being labelled Islamofauxbic.
    Secondly, the guy who had been actually wounded (quoted above as saying he “looked like a fucking Muslim terrorist”) was being interviewed in the street. He is asked if they were wearing masks. He says no. The interviewer asks what he looked like … he hesitates, and says “Well, I know I not … you know …”
    The interviewer says “It’s OK … say it”.
    And the he says ” He looked like a fucking Muslim terrorist”.
    But even with his throat slashed he is wary about saying that out loud.

    Major confrontation between the Gulf states and Dotty’s Qatar:

    @DukeStJournal @DukeStJournal

    Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain cut all ties. Qatari citizens have 14 days to leave counties. Saudis shut down sea, air, land crossings.

    How many of the “women and children” were Bund Deutscher Mädel or the NS-Frauenschaft, or Hitler Jugend BTW?

    In the case of the first and last , that was a legal requirement. My mother’s family, as dockworkers in Hamburg, were socialists before the war, and as a result 3 great uncles were given a choice – the military or a KZ, and my despite being married to a soldier (also an ex socialist dock worker given teh same choice) , Oma was forced to work as a “leave companion” , not a prostitute, but required to give soldiers on leave some companionship (movies, dances etc).

    Mum was a BDM – it was that or Oma faced the choice of jail or forced to work in mobile brothel and have the “state” raise her children in an orphanage. In the end mum was a BDM, and the older of her 2 younger brothers was DJ(Deutsche Jugend) when he was old enough.

    In the UK , the scouting movement was a lot more military in character than it became after the war, more like cadets, therefore boy scouts were legitimate targets for the Germans using your thinking

    This morning, he was on their ABC News Brekkie again, discussing the London atrocity-du-jour, then popped out for a cross to a commercial station & even spared some time to chat with me… again.

    Well done Bill. Also well done to Greg Barton who very neatly avoided your last question.

    I saw Greg Barton on tele bagging Pauline Hanson. His argument against banning Muslims was the old ” Muslims are our greatest allies and they will stop helping us if we upset them” bullshit.

    No Greg, Muslims are clearly not “our greatest allies”. They are our enemy, which ‘experts’ like Greg Barton tacitly admit when they say they will “stop helping us” if we upset them. That is they will “stop helping” to protect us against terrorist attacks. So be nice to Muslims or they will assist in the mass murder of our kids.

    Bargain!

    I don’t understand the apparently magical qualities of citizenship and civil rights for people who openly spurn our civilization and live as parasites among us*, and increasingly choose to kill us while claiming they are the real victims.

    I’m not arguing that. There is no need to give up any civil liberties to fight terrorism. Like you said elsewhere, we don’t need new laws prosecute people under existing laws.

    Typical bullshit from an academic in his ivory tower. The hunter region has one of the highest unemployment rates, particularly among low and unskilled workers.

    You didn’t look at the link did you True Aussie?
    Unemployment rate of 5.7% in Ncl/Lake Mac in April 2017.
    Right on the national average.
    I’ve lived here 25 years, we’re in rude health. Especially the tradies.
    Three developments going on within about 300m of my house for an aggregate 288 dwellings. Another 400-plus a couple km away. My suburb has been around since at least the late 1800’s. The worst thing is all the trees and bushland which is being flattened.

    Nice area. I thought when Baird wanted to merge councils that Lake Mac and Central Coast would be a natural fit. The outlook and flavour of the various domains around the lakes is reasonably similar.

    Wyong Council & Lake Mac perhaps, certainly not the current ex Gosford & Wyong in combination – which does make regional sense.

    I always thought Wyong should loose everything to the NW of the intersection of the Pacific Hway and Wyee Road at Doyalson to Lake Mac, and Lake Mac & Newcastle a better fit as a merged entity than N’castle & Port Stephen

    Good.

    Though we have already given up many civil liberties because of islam,

    Passive acceptance is hardly resistance. If it was made mandatory to join the Greens, would you sign up?

