He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetuate it.— Martin Luther King, Jr.
Monday Forum: June 5, 2017
Spent too much time on this to leave it on the old fred:
Kids in Oz have lost the ability to live on the cheap. They want it all now, without having to work for it.
I lay the blame for this at the feet of the Labor government of the 1980s.
I was teaching in Queensland at high school level. We had a retention rate of about 32% from year 10 to 11.
The students who went on to senior secondary were two types: a) who wanted to go to university, and b) who needed some year 11 subjects for an apprenticeship. For that reason there were generally two levels in the subjects they could choose; for example English Literature or English Studies; the former being the hardest.
Over the Xmas holidays the federal government brought in a policy whereby kids (under 18 I think) could not get the dole unless they were in a “registered training institution.” Suddenly we had a retention rate of 70%.
Teachers were taken out of classes around the country to write new subjects for these students, many of whom were semi-literate due to non-attendance; chronic misbehaviour and so on. I remember being sent to Rockhampton and put in a hotel for a week. As part of a team we wrote two new subjects for English in five days: General English and Bridging English. Across the hall the Maths people were doing the same sort of thing, while there were several teams inventing low-level subjects such as “Leisure Studies” and “Photography Basics”.
One of the outcomes – apart from the government boasting it had reduced employment – was that many children who would have gone on to very basic jobs were now being told they were “doing Senior”. Their expectations of a higher amount they would earn, and an understanding their job would not be too hard, were developed.
And here we are.
It’s amazing that when it comes to certain freedoms, our governments have no problem with our police randomly pulling us over for checks, for bikies to not be allowed to associate with each other based on dress, to be fined and taxed to the point of being unconstitutional, regulated about every minor detail of our lives and businesses, from the colour of shirt we wear to work, to determining what is acceptable speech, but when it comes to Muslims and people who in many cases aren’t even living in our countries, they become the ultimate libertarians.
Top Ender – “maths in society” – was that it?
Forever termed by actual maths students as ‘veggie maths’.
Does anyone actually ‘fail’ high school anymore? I always assumed a year 12 certificate or whatever was just a certificate of attendance.
That would have been the time that Western Australia brought in a level of mathematics, known disparagingly as “veggie maths.”
Kids in Oz have lost the ability to live on the cheap.
My 22year old just bought his first house by himself off the plan.
He has the burden of a mentally ill stepfather.
He’s the son of a refugee and is part Aboriginal.
It’s tough out there.
So tough.
These poor kids.
So hard.
Like tears in rain….
It is a beautiful sunny and warm Monday.
Like I said elsewhere. There are reasonably priced off the plan stuff (600k for a starter home north of penrith), but the land prices are so high that they can barely squeeze the homes on the blocks.
Also: 830 k for a 2 br fibro in wentworthville, not rezoned for redevelopment on a 600 sq m block.
You could buy 1/4 acre block and brick house in a regional centre in the late 1970s for well under 50k. That would be well under 165k in today’s money.
Sure you can still get a home, but we are impoverishing ourselves with terrible policies.
Am I being too cynical by noticing that Nine has scheduled ‘Here Come The Habibs’ just before the Manchester Concert tonight? Transparent or what?
Nice three bedroom brick veneer 200m from my house went for half that a couple weeks ago.
If you can’t get a job in Newcastle you aren’t trying.
That’s part of my point Bruce.
People need to move out of Sydney, but the government spends so much of the production in the city and is such a large part of the economy.
Cory still doing to pay to submit surveys. Look he’ll probably get a core of donations, supporters and policy formed, but I’m not sure he’ll endear himself to many potential voters like that.
Production?
Nobody I know, who has a skilled trade, or a profession, has ever had any problem in re – locating somewhere where housing is half the price of the capital cities.
40% of GDP, Rev. Or, “national income”.
From the Hellmouth:
Brave Police Save Town From Man Selling Veggies
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-04/brave-police-save-town-man-selling-veggies
Licensing is when the government takes a right from you, and sells it back. This California man failed to purchase his rights back from the state.
From Breitbart:
Deport the ideology.
Start outlawing the worst, extreme parts, and keep cutting until the attacks stop.
Start with this guy’s organisation and links.
Good to see the crews of all morning shows getting more emotional about Arianna Grande singing ‘over the rainbow’ than actual, normal people being slaughtered and maimed in the street.