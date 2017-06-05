Monday Forum: June 5, 2017

Posted on 11:30 am, June 5, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

32 Responses to Monday Forum: June 5, 2017

  1. Some History
    #2402014, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Hey, right place, right time.

  5. Zyconoclast
    #2402027, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Arrrr,

    Are you a pirate?

  6. Top Ender
    #2402030, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Spent too much time on this to leave it on the old fred:

    Kids in Oz have lost the ability to live on the cheap. They want it all now, without having to work for it.

    I lay the blame for this at the feet of the Labor government of the 1980s.

    I was teaching in Queensland at high school level. We had a retention rate of about 32% from year 10 to 11.

    The students who went on to senior secondary were two types: a) who wanted to go to university, and b) who needed some year 11 subjects for an apprenticeship. For that reason there were generally two levels in the subjects they could choose; for example English Literature or English Studies; the former being the hardest.

    Over the Xmas holidays the federal government brought in a policy whereby kids (under 18 I think) could not get the dole unless they were in a “registered training institution.” Suddenly we had a retention rate of 70%.

    Teachers were taken out of classes around the country to write new subjects for these students, many of whom were semi-literate due to non-attendance; chronic misbehaviour and so on. I remember being sent to Rockhampton and put in a hotel for a week. As part of a team we wrote two new subjects for English in five days: General English and Bridging English. Across the hall the Maths people were doing the same sort of thing, while there were several teams inventing low-level subjects such as “Leisure Studies” and “Photography Basics”.

    One of the outcomes – apart from the government boasting it had reduced employment – was that many children who would have gone on to very basic jobs were now being told they were “doing Senior”. Their expectations of a higher amount they would earn, and an understanding their job would not be too hard, were developed.

    And here we are.

  8. .
    #2402033, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Don’t be crass. Big Bill is watching!

  9. struth
    #2402035, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:38 am

    It’s amazing that when it comes to certain freedoms, our governments have no problem with our police randomly pulling us over for checks, for bikies to not be allowed to associate with each other based on dress, to be fined and taxed to the point of being unconstitutional, regulated about every minor detail of our lives and businesses, from the colour of shirt we wear to work, to determining what is acceptable speech, but when it comes to Muslims and people who in many cases aren’t even living in our countries, they become the ultimate libertarians.

  10. NewChum
    #2402043, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Top Ender – “maths in society” – was that it?

    Forever termed by actual maths students as ‘veggie maths’.

    Does anyone actually ‘fail’ high school anymore? I always assumed a year 12 certificate or whatever was just a certificate of attendance.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2402045, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Across the hall the Maths people were doing the same sort of thing, while there were several teams inventing low-level subjects such as “Leisure Studies” and “Photography Basics”.

    That would have been the time that Western Australia brought in a level of mathematics, known disparagingly as “veggie maths.”

  12. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2402046, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Kids in Oz have lost the ability to live on the cheap.

    My 22year old just bought his first house by himself off the plan.
    He has the burden of a mentally ill stepfather.
    He’s the son of a refugee and is part Aboriginal.
    It’s tough out there.
    So tough.
    These poor kids.
    So hard.

    Like tears in rain….

  14. Libby Zee
    #2402054, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:48 am

    It is a beautiful sunny and warm Monday.

  15. .
    #2402058, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Stimpy

    Like I said elsewhere. There are reasonably priced off the plan stuff (600k for a starter home north of penrith), but the land prices are so high that they can barely squeeze the homes on the blocks.

    Also: 830 k for a 2 br fibro in wentworthville, not rezoned for redevelopment on a 600 sq m block.

    You could buy 1/4 acre block and brick house in a regional centre in the late 1970s for well under 50k. That would be well under 165k in today’s money.

    Sure you can still get a home, but we are impoverishing ourselves with terrible policies.

  16. Rev. Archibald
    #2402065, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Is everyone going to repeat their last posts from the old thread?
    I have news for yiz.
    Your stuff isn’t so good as to warrant it.
    (Except you TE. You carry on).

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2402066, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Am I being too cynical by noticing that Nine has scheduled ‘Here Come The Habibs’ just before the Manchester Concert tonight? Transparent or what?

  18. struth
    #2402068, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Hey Rev………
    Bite me.

  19. Rev. Archibald
    #2402074, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    And you too Struth. Keep up the good work.

  20. struth
    #2402076, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    I was gonna say……………………

    My bottom lip went all a quiver for a while there,…… sniff.

  21. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2402077, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    830 k for a 2 br fibro in wentworthville, not rezoned for redevelopment on a 600 sq m block.

    Nice three bedroom brick veneer 200m from my house went for half that a couple weeks ago.
    If you can’t get a job in Newcastle you aren’t trying.

  22. Rev. Archibald
    #2402078, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Anyone else need a hug?
    Stimpson?

  23. .
    #2402082, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    That’s part of my point Bruce.

    People need to move out of Sydney, but the government spends so much of the production in the city and is such a large part of the economy.

  24. .
    #2402084, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Cory still doing to pay to submit surveys. Look he’ll probably get a core of donations, supporters and policy formed, but I’m not sure he’ll endear himself to many potential voters like that.

  25. Rev. Archibald
    #2402085, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    but the government spends so much of the production

    ..
    Production?

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2402086, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Nice three bedroom brick veneer 200m from my house went for half that a couple weeks ago.
    If you can’t get a job in Newcastle you aren’t trying.

    Nobody I know, who has a skilled trade, or a profession, has ever had any problem in re – locating somewhere where housing is half the price of the capital cities.

  27. .
    #2402091, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    40% of GDP, Rev. Or, “national income”.

  29. .
    #2402093, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    From the Hellmouth:

    Brave Police Save Town From Man Selling Veggies

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-04/brave-police-save-town-man-selling-veggies

    Licensing is when the government takes a right from you, and sells it back. This California man failed to purchase his rights back from the state.

  30. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2402095, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    well, top 50 after a few days away

  31. Rev. Archibald
    #2402096, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    From Breitbart:

    Nottingham-based street preacher Hamza Siddiq said the Manchester bombing was “an inevitable consequence of British foreign and domestic policy towards Muslims”.
    A convert to Islam, Siddiq grew up as Andrew Calladine in Kirkcudbright, Scotland, but now preaches his radical faith on the streets in England.

    “Don’t get me wrong,” he wrote on Facebook shortly after the bombing. “I don’t think the attack in Manchester was the best choice of action to take.”

    “But I refuse to apologise for it or pretend I don’t know the cause.

    ..
    Deport the ideology.
    Start outlawing the worst, extreme parts, and keep cutting until the attacks stop.
    Start with this guy’s organisation and links.

  32. EvilElvis
    #2402097, posted on June 5, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Good to see the crews of all morning shows getting more emotional about Arianna Grande singing ‘over the rainbow’ than actual, normal people being slaughtered and maimed in the street.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *