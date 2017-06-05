Liberty Quote
Conservatives are not necessarily stupid, but most stupid people are conservatives.— J. S. Mill
Monday Forum: June 5, 2017
316 Responses to Monday Forum: June 5, 2017
Rep. Steven Smith @RepStevenSmith 1h1 hour ago
BOOM!
[WATCH Putin utterly humiliating Megyn Kelly 🙂 ]
https://twitter.com/RepStevenSmith/status/871602319498121218
Ok story here is pretty horrible.
HMAS Perth has been vandalized by looters and scrap merchants.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/jun/05/sunken-australian-warship-hmas-perth-ransacked-by-illegal-scavengers
Kevin Sumption, the director of the Australian National Maritime Museum, said: “It is with profound regret we advise that our joint maritime archaeologist diving team has discovered sections of the Perth missing. Interim reports indicate only approximately 40% of the vessel remaining.
“The research team has found evidence of large-scale salvage on the site, including what appears to be recent removal of material from the wreck,” he added.
But at least both the left and the right can agree below the line that this is a horrible thing right???
Poor Indonesian fishermen are more concerned about putting food on the table for their families than they are with any potential hurt feelings of veterans, historians and governments in far away first world countries.
Can you blame them?
…
Better the materials are recycled. The bodies would have become fish food decades ago. Nothing sacred about scrap metal.
…
In what scenario would scavenging be legal?
…
Better to do something worthwhile with good grade steel. Better someone makes something out of the disaster.
…
I understand the outrage. But maybe what is happening is that scientists from other societies are taking parts of the wreck for study and to place them in museums? You know, kind of like what the British empire did for centuries to every other cultures significant sites, burial sites and artefacts they came across.
…
It’s being recycled, stop whinging. If it’s been left this long I would suggest it’s anyone’s property (minus the munitions of course) 😉
…
I find it hard to be outraged over this when Australia is destroying the Great Barrier Reef.
But nobody question their compassion or love for their countrymen (as long as said countrymen aren’t pale, male and stale)
I linked that book recommendation for Fernández-Morera not long after it was released, mr allaboutme
by the way don’t buy it from Amazon folks
much much cheaper at Abe
Heather NauertVerified account @statedeptspox
3h3 hours ago
Sec Tillerson at start of #AUSMIN2017: 🇺🇸🇦🇺 relationship built around commitment to freedom, democracy & rules-based order
https://twitter.com/statedeptspox/status/871575482252357634
..
2h2 hours ago
#AUSMIN2017 Press Conference: “we reaffirm 🇺🇸🇦🇺 unparalleled economic relationship, greatly benefiting both our nations.” – Sec. Tillerson
..
28s
🇺🇸 & 🇦🇺 committed to security, stability & prosperity of Indo-Pacific region. Full Joint Statement from #AUSMIN2017:
https://twitter.com/statedeptspox/status/871623869890744320
I think the people in the west would weighed up the costs of nuking Hiroshima etc as we will continue to do in the future.
Unlike muslim fanatics we use reason .
It wasn’t just HMAS Perth – the Dutch cruisers De Ruyter and Java, sunk during the Battle of the Java Sea, and the British HMS Exeter have all been vandalized.
I don’t get this. Scrap steel is worth bugger all. How do fishermen cut up steel under water? Something else is going on here.
Baldrick
#2402400, posted on June 5, 2017 at 4:34 pm
Tonight’s Snowcone Variety Hour promises to be a record breaker for interruptions:
Monday, 5 June 2017
Christian Porter – Minister for Social Services
Anthony Albanese – Shadow Infrastructure Minister
David Leyonhjelm – Liberal Democrats Senator for NSW
Judith Brett – Emeritus Professor, La Trobe University
Kiruna Stamell – Actor, dancer & advocate
I quite like Porter ( I know he is a Stupid,Fucking, Liberal!) and I hope Senator DL does his best too. LOL!
If 4 other Arab countries have broken off relations with Qatar isn’t it time people started boycotting their Airlines etc , and not buying any sports clothing etc featuring sponsorships by Qatari organisations.
Ha ha, Baldrick, you gay old dog. Another ‘missing you’ reference to Grigory and Septimus.
Once again, sweets … I’m just me, not him … or him.
Ah … we do enjoy a laugh at your expense. Keep them coming.
Something else is going on here.
Indo Illuminati Confirmed!!!!
A shambling Kim Beazley on Ten News tonight – looking more and more like someone impersonating the late Ted Kennedy – declared that ‘anyone who insults Islam is stupid on a stick’.
I used to wonder, when he was my Minister back in the eighties, how smart he really was.
Kiruna Stamell – Actor, dancer & advocate
Actor, contortionist & advocate – surely.
So unfair, you blame them for everything.
I mentioned this morning that Elon Musk’s SpaceX managed a marvellous feat yesterday: launching a rocket with a reused cargo capsule then landing the lower stage. Latest is that the cargo capsule reached stable orbit and is due arrive at the space station shortly.
Now it’s even better. The cargo of the supply capsule to the space station includes a multiple aperture X-ray telescope. The two instruments on the telescope are catchily named as you might expect:
NICER will look at the X-ray beams emitted by pulsars, which is indeed a nice topic. One of the best physics labs you’ll get given the strange forms of matter and intense magnetic fields on a neutron star.
The even better instrument though is called SEXTANT. It’s pretty sexy. It is a testbed GPS for the universe.
What it will do is use the highly precise millisecond and microsecond pulses from pulsars in the same way that GPS receivers do – to determine with high precision a location in space. That is seriously cool: a free GPS network for use in our solar system!
Now all we need is a useful space drive to go with it.
NASA to launch first-ever neutron-star mission
Snoopy
#2402424, posted on June 5, 2017 at 5:12 pm
I don’t get this. Scrap steel is worth bugger all. How do fishermen cut up steel under water? Something else is going on here.
Cutting up steel under water with Oxy is not much harder than on dry land, comparatively speaking.
But you are right scrap steel is worthless, took the old copper and bronze stuff left over from the renovation, together with a fair bit of steel pipes and sundry steel items.
They graciously let us leave the iron there.
I don’t know the full story, but steel from ships, sunk before the atom bombs were used at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, has a specialist use because of the lack of radiation. It was the rationale behind the salvaging of the German High Seas Fleet, scuttled at Scapa Flow.
Snoopy
Its not fishermen or small scale.
Apparently its explosives and a huge floating barge with a crane, so not exactly sneaky stuff.
It needs to be sent quietly to the bottom next to the next ship it tries to loot, all hands with it.
Des, did the Beazer offer an opinion on those that insult Shintoism?
So unfair, you blame them for everything.
Who else can I blame for everything?
God?
BrettW
#2402426, posted on June 5, 2017 at 5:13 pm
If 4 other Arab countries have broken off relations with Qatar isn’t it time people started boycotting their Airlines etc , and not buying any sports clothing etc featuring sponsorships by Qatari organisations.
Hope they will be operating between 12 July and 12 December. My return fare is paid in full. After that we only use the bonus miles.
Should read “salvaging the last vessels of the German High Seas Fleet”
lose not use
Standby for the Grauniard and Fewfacts to run their “racists bring shame to Australia” articles.
So the Kenyan / Crimton Axis of Evil started a war that killed 500,000 to date, failed to achieve his regime change, and there isn’t even going to be a pipeline??
Has there ever been a worse SoS than Illary? How could anybody want her having more authority than running an ice cream van?
Found a new T-Shirt for Gunner to buy.
https://www.infowars.com/200k-cash-prizes-infowars-launches-operation-expose-terrorist-mediakathy-griffin/
Kim Beazley Minor is living proof of the problems with heriditary titles.
Leigh Lowe
The Gruinaid is terrified its losing control of its preferred narrative, and its glorious coalition of LGBTQWERTY people doctors wives, public servants and “working class” wont hold together for some funny reason or another.
So far its run its usual “pretend nothing has happened, and invite more head hackers in, or they have won” stories, but none open to comments.
The proles are revolting.
I’m sure this hero will find lots of friends in the go-slow.
Apparently running up the street in terror clutching a pint is a symbol of defiance.
I would have thought smashing it in a muzzies face would be better, but what do I know.
Smashing a muzzie in the face with your pint glass after you’ve finished drinking.
The running gives you momentum and makes this defensive move more effective.
This Week in Stupid (04/06/2017)
Sargon of Akkad
Jun 4, 2017
Any radical ideology that seeks to dismantle your nation is an existential threat to the state and should be dealt with accordingly.
“GIVEN THAT THE EU’s GOAL IS THE DESTRUCTION OF NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY, IT DOES NOT SURPRISE ME AT ALL THAT THEY HAVE TAKEN SOROS’ SIDE IN THIS.”
Beazley really is an insufferable, cowardly git. Why don’t these very ex politicians just shut the fuck up and spend our money? I’ll insult islam and anything else I feel in the mood for, Bloaty Boy.
Baldrick, perhaps we should declare be nice to trannies week and let Grigs transition in peace.
Sucked in Rabz. No-one but Grigs could have been so meticulous in pointing out a small error which many of us noted but ignored, as all sensible people would do. We should set more traps like this and watch as Grigs falls into them every time. What a laugh.
The Northern Territory times is very good at that sort of language. We should sub-contract the Meusli stories out to them, with full freedom from law to proceed. We would get some humdingers if they are as good at them as they are with other man-eating species like crocodiles.
One of these two guys was an electrician from the Northern Territory using NT Speak: the language they speak up there.
Grigs sure does have a weird hobby, Lizzie. At this stage, he really only seems to be trying to convince himself that he isn’t himself. Everyone else knows full well Libby Zee = Grigory M.
Without actually listening to waleed the denouncer’s show trial tv program, can i take a stab at the content?.
Something like ‘Battered Gold Logie Syndrome’?.
You know..”We must not stop Loving, we must Love even harder, if we do not open our hearts and our borders to Love, the terrorists have won”.
It is only when we fail to love truly enough with our hearts that they have to kill us.
In other news, waleed is going to star as gough whitlam in the new telemovie about gough giving women the vote and freeing the slaves and stopping taking Aboriginal babies away.
The salvaging of those WWII ships has been going on for several years.
They are in quite shallow water, and near to Indonesian islands. Unless someone pays the Indons cash to look after them they will let salvage teams come in.
KFC used to have all-you-can-eat buffets until Kim Beazley ruined their business model.
It’s amazing how bling has become more than bling. Gold is the best conductor and is essential to electronics. Now diamonds are following the yellow stuff.
Diamond needles emit intense bunches of electrons when illuminated by light
The needle is awesome: how do you build an obelisk made of diamond which is a tenth of a millimetre high? And how do you attach it to a silicon platform? Nice engineering!
What they’ve been doing with it is fun:
They’re not exactly sure why, but having an ultra accurate pulsed electron source is a very useful thing.
X-ray fluorescence is a marvellous way to determine the composition of minerals. Hand held XRFs are readily available now, but cost about as much as a car. A cheap and precise source could potentially let you wander around taking scanned photos of the chemical composition of any rock you come across. That would be rather nice.
So anything happen today of note? Anymore people been massacred by muslims in the name of allah for ramadan?
My understanding is that ships sunk at Jutland had been vandalized as well.
Jeez, the terrorists scoped out the market porter pub as they walked past, I used to drink there. A great pub btw.
…when the researchers illuminated the base of the diamond needles
This is a dangerous idea and could seriously f$ck up my records.
I want to scratch with one NOW!
As far as I can make out, about a hundred.
But that’s nothing!
It transpires someone said “farq King Muslim Can’ts” when they were faced with rampaging murdering Muslims.
Much more serious.
Qatar isolated as 4 countries cut ties: Live updates
Main developments:
Qatari nationals given two weeks notice to leave UAE, Etihad has suspended all flights
Saudi Arabia says it’s closing all land, air and sea ports
Qatar says move is “unjustified” and says it carries out its duties in the fight against terrorism
From Sydney, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urges the respective countries to work out their differences, and offers US assistance to do so
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/06/05/middleeast/qatar-diplomatic-rift-live-blog/index.html?sr=twCNN060517qatar-diplomatic-rift-live-blog0716AMVODtopVideo&linkId=38354843
Leigh, War Machine is Pitts’ worst acting EVAH.
But don’t take my word for it…
Seriously embarrassing filmum.
Pitts best role was Spy Game (2001). Reallly had to act the part. Not sure if he spoke more that forty words.
Pitt’s best two efforts were Fight Club and Burn After Reading.
Gab you might have spoken too soon, something up in Melbourne.
h/t Sky
Hey Grigs, who is the ‘we’ in your life these days? You tried to rip off my identity till Sinc asked you to stop it. Tell us the name of your beloved, the one who buys you presents. I know – it’s your ‘lairy mate’.
That sounds about right.
One of the killers came to the UK as a child. A refugee?
Precious, I see you too still have the fascination with ‘Grigs’. So familiar. You just can’t help talking about him.
*chuckle*
‘Des, did the Beazer offer an opinion on those that insult Shintoism?’
He didn’t seem to get around to it, Snoopy.
Beazley was supposed to be a strategic genius, but I never saw ant sign of it. I found him arrogant, vindictive and capricious, surrounding himself with a weird gang of mates as staffers, none of whom seemed to have any defence or strategic knowledge or experience but to whom he had some sort of loyalty or maybe they had something on him.
Is the @rseless wetsuit up for grabs on the Q&A forum?
Grigs, get help. Seriously.
The Brit Govt/MSM have finally dropped the ‘lone wolves’ pretence?
Grigory Zee is free to transition into a Tranimal Hippopotamus if he so desires, Lizzie but being nice … yeah nah.
I think the fat loser sees himself as some kind of elder statesman after all those years with his snout in the DFAT trough in the US. Between him, Used Carr, Keating and Barry Jones has a single political party thrown up so many posturing wankers?
Aha. Grigs hasn’t yet pointed out my error. It is the Northern Territory News, not Times.
And I didn’t even plant that one; it was a genuine ‘Rabz’. 🙂
‘You can’t see me!’
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/law-order/emergency-crews-responding-to-explosion-in-brighton/news-story/432d22f46235bc4f810581d6cd5965d7
here it is
Given kim il beasefilth’s vast experience with the collins class submarine debacle, why aren’t people asking him what we learned from the vast budget over runs on his project?.
All heading now into the territory of ‘young Mr. Grace’ from ‘Are You Being Served’.
He’s a really weird dude, Balders. I wonder what slops are on the menu tonight?
Kim ‘small target’ Beazley – whom KRudd shot fair in the @rse?
Their ABC:
What is a ‘independent government analysis’? One prepared by Democrat partisans in the civil service?
The NSW Liberal Party is coming down the straight with a withering run.
How long since waleed denounced a murderous rampage as a lone wolf attach that was nothing to do with islam?.
Why do their abc get away with spurting this splatter from their billion dollar pulpit, then when it gets too ridiculous, simply move along to their next progressive meme.
All that matters is the continued mass importation of more revolutionary cannon fodder to overthrow the despised reactionary system.