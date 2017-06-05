Liberty Quote
The particulars of a spontaneous order cannot be just or unjust. Nature can be neither just nor unjust. Only if we mean to blame a personal creator does it make sense to describe it as unjust that somebody has been born with a physical defect, or been stricken with a disease, or has suffered the loss of a loved one.— Friedrich von Hayek
Monday Forum: June 5, 2017
Finishes the show singing Auld Lang Syne whilst juggling on a unicycle.
That’s great jupes. The point was on average, only a handful of Qataris could afford an immigration fee. The number of Qataris who have come here each year averages to less than 10. You could effectively end Islamic immigration without facing the legal hurdles that the constitution imposes.
Somehow you’ve conflated this to “millions of Muslims each year”.
An AFL example:
So let me get this right – I’m late to everything tonight.
Another Muslim “
known toignored by police” has killed somebody?
I’m not.
My governmemt is.
I’d gladly take in people by the thousand who could recite the Lord’s Prayer by heart.
But I don’t fall for that con any more.
Every time a scheme is announced which purports to “focus on” Christian refugees, it gets hijacked by DFAT and we get two token Christians to put in a glass case and 10,000 worthless moosley moochers.
I’ll pass thanks.
Google the Aboriginal version of soccer. Even that word is banned here lol
Daniel Greenfield on nice little surprises. And wilful blindness.
Finishes the show singing Auld Lang Syne whilst juggling chainsaws on a unicycle.
No need for lopping off the middle stump.
Now there’s a question: what would be the best Cat panel for Q&A?
So many choices!
And left 3 VicPol with gunshot wounds.
Well, golly gee, I have always been good with numbers. Used to be able to add two separate columns of figures (thousands of dollars and cents) in my head at the same time. Practiced it on the train during the morning commute to the city, but haven’t done it for a few years now.
Not a savior of mankind, but certainly prepared to call out people being unkind to another without justification.
“Des Deskperson
#2402482, posted on June 5, 2017 at 6:07 pm
‘Des, did the Beazer offer an opinion on those that insult Shintoism?’
He didn’t seem to get around to it, Snoopy.
Beazley was supposed to be a strategic genius, but I never saw ant sign of it. I found him arrogant, vindictive and capricious, surrounding himself with a weird gang of mates as staffers, none of whom seemed to have any defence or strategic knowledge or experience but to whom he had some sort of loyalty or maybe they had something on him.”
Des
I thought that Robert Ray was a much better Defence Minister. Unlike Beazley, he knew that he did not know everything.
CL it appears that a mad moosley may have got his hands on an auto and killed someone, and was then taken out by Fatty’s Commandos.
We don’t know he is a moosley, but Sportsbet have closed the book and are paying out.
I initially thought it sounded like a lurv triangle but apparently not.
Any muslim, any time, any place.
That’s alright. The main thing is Fatty Ashton and Dickhead Dan didn’t get a scratch.
You’re confusing their governments with their people. You’re even rejecting Yazidi and Christian refugees Leigh.
There is a more important point to not letting them in. If they don’t have a choice they will stay and fight and thus Christianity won’t be purged from the ME.
The best thing to do is not let them in and ship them all the arms they want.
Really?
Interesting that they weren’t worried about booby trapped doors this time (which would have been more likely here than on the MAS jet).
A good tip for dog-owners. Used to give them to german shep, Bonnie (RIP) over some kibble, and she would lick the bowl clean. She was fussy with food otherwise. Cheaper than normal dog food, probably healthier, most dogs loves them (they’re oily, salty, and stinky – just what dogs love!), and good for their coat.
So let me get this right – I’m late to everything tonight.
Another Muslim “known to ignored by police” has killed somebody?
And left 3 VicPol with gunshot wounds.
When was this?
LOL this site’s serial idiot tries to walk back his idiocy. No, Dotty tens of thousands of them could come up with the immigration fee.
So what? You want to increase that.
Do you want to end Islamic immigration Dotty? Really? Because you’ve been pretty keen to invite them in previously. You’re sending mixed signals here. Which is it; a ban on Muslim immigration or open borders for Muslims with $30k?
The two wymminses are uber hawt, too.
Link to an article about the siege in Brighton. At this stage I’m cynical enough to wonder who actually shot the three coppers…each other..
Mohammedan’s Ramadan Bombathon, only 46 attacks and 510 killed on day 9.
Dogs got sardines in tomato sauce tonight.
Couldn’t agree more.
They love that shit.
How is Ol’ Rub-n-Tug these days??
Only ever see him sitting behind Bill during Question Time these days, never up actually asking any questions… why is that?
Miss Reg the Staffy gets stinky fish and biscuits for breakfast, either sardines or canned tuna/salmon. Get the ones packed in water rather than oil, doesn’t make their hide oily. Doesn’t do much for her breath. Gets a chicken wing for smoko, which keeps her fangs pretty clean. Spoilt cow.
Exactly. The next few days the so called ‘experts’ will be busy discussing his ‘links to terrorism’ or some such bullshit. Was he mentally ill? Where was he ‘radicalised’. Was he a ‘lone wolf’? Was he born in Australia? Blah blah fucking blah.
Bottom line. Another Muslim has gone on a killing spree.
Teh average Muslim doesn’t strike me as a gym junkie.
Missed your contributions lately, egg_.
Good to see you’re still around.
His coat couldn’t be shinier, + he loves it.
And poop will be small yet perfectly formed. I think not.
Geez Egg, there was a time when I thought you were the best here, witty and funny, but it was your timing that was so good. You and Beef gave me the best (mostly unexpected) laughs, not forgetting the always there with a load of laughs, LL.
I do not think for a minute that Libby Zee is in any way related to Grigory M.
In fact I’m sure. Grigory M wrote himself off this board. I witnessed reading his final comment.
I can’t write here now for a number of reasons, one of them being that for a while now I have been visually challenged. Surgery soon will make a difference, I hope.
Sec Tillerson and SecDef Mattis were in Australia yesterday.
I’m surprised they bothered, why even attempt to talk to a Government brimming with imbeciles?
Please. A simple “fuck off” is all that is required when dealing with Groogarglery.
Breakfast for the kelpie is warm one minute oats and milk with a raw egg on top. After a dentastick and a beef strap.
Brighton hostage drama: police investigate terror link to deadly siege:
That was 26 years ago Egg…
Every muslim I have come across has been stuffed with steroids:
http://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2013/07/some-great-aussies-live-on-christmas-island-meet-a-dead-set-patriot-shaz-with-the-telephoto-lens.html
I have flown on Qatar Airways twice in the past three years. The service is very good. However, I’m now pleased to announce that, as a result of its owner the Qatari royal family’s sponsorship of terrorism against the West, its Australian business will now collapse in spite of daily services to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth as Australians will boycott the airline.
prepared to call out people being unkind to another without justification.
It’s justified.
Or the great South Sydney player John Sattler who played virtually the entire 1970 Grand Final vs Manly with a jaw broken in three places. Sattler’s more of a man than all of Real Madrid’s team of fancypants put together.
My dog gets BARF. Kangaroo.
Caller recommends Ben Shapiro to Price and Bolt …
Price: “Who’s Ben Shapiro? Have you heard of him, Andrew?”
Bolt: “No.”
Holy shit!
I always thought both of them needed to get out more.
Link to an article about the siege in Brighton. At this stage I’m cynical enough to wonder who actually shot the three coppers…each other..
FMD, I saw Brighton and thought it was Brighton England. Trying to make a gun, ammo or optic purchase for each terrorist attack is getting to be impossible.
Three cops shot? Had him surrounded then opened fire is my guess.
The snails get snailbait.
In your case? OK.
All the best for a successful outcome, P.
Yeah, we saw how concerned you were about it when you let that moozley headcase kill all those innocent people in Bourke Street.
Some great numbers in BoN’s list. Love Died Pretty Egg.
And I take it Tom, you will no longer shop in Harrod’s, as is your custom.
Catallaxy Files. Food, Fashion, Terrorism, Pet Care.
Thanks Delta. It comes with the “joys” of age!
Two weeks away and very costly.
Breakfast for the kelpie is warm one minute oats and milk with a raw egg on top. After a dentastick and a beef strap.
You are such a try hard cliche.
Or the great South Sydney player John Sattler who played virtually the entire 1970 Grand Final vs Manly with a jaw broken in three places.
I was at the game. Afterwards McCarthy said you could hear Sattler’s jaw rattling each time he ran the ball up, flat out into the Manly forwards. Tough doesn’t describe the man.
In two generations they could produce a lot of jihadists. It doesn’t take millions to wreck the joint.
Sadly yes (saw it on ‘Double J’s Best 50 of teh 90s’ on Rage recently) but always young on fillum, just like the song title.
Ugh, there’s that smell of old P again.
In your case? OK.
Bring it.
Bwhahahaha
Bring what?
Gawd.
It’s sockapalooza here tonight.
God, Baldrick, all P has to do is mention Grigorys name and you get all moist and incoherent.
So funny … ha ha ha.
Ah, Plod did not initiate contact in Brighton.
The perp came out all gins blazing and they returned fire.
My brother used to eat that for breakfast.
I think he was trying to get protein up. Or something. I have no idea – but he mixed an egg in with his porridge. Disgusting. Eggs are for bacon.
“Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2402614, posted on June 5, 2017 at 7:46 pm
A Labor insider once swore to me that it was his fellow Western Australian Labor politician Peter Walsh that Beazley Snr was referring to when he used the term ‘dregs of the middle class’
I did meet Peter Walsh, and heard him speak a few times – he impressed me far more then Kym Beazely ever did.”
Peter Walsh’s memoirs Confessions of a Failed Finance Minister are well worht reading.
Teh average Muslim (particularly wymminses) doesn’t strike me as a gym junkie.
I’m very angry, GM. The stupor of political correctness is now killing dozens of people a week. We are now ruled by the stupidest people ever born. The entire left in this country from Dickhead Dan down are homicidal maniacs.
I was at the game. Afterwards McCarthy said you could hear Sattler’s jaw rattling each time he ran the ball up, flat out into the Manly forwards. Tough doesn’t describe the man.
Gentleman John.
One of my boyhood heroes.
Boys need heroes like that.
Des at 7.40pm
What a loss we suffered when Peter Walsh died prematurely. Years ago now, I organised an ANU conference on the state of the ‘new administrative law’ – the AAT, FOI, ADJR mainly. The reforms were a boondoggle for lawyers – the Victorian Law Institute welcomed them as a sunrise industry for the legal profession (and I admit that I was a beneficiary. I invited Walsh to put the sceptical standpoint, and he did not disappoint, calling for junking the AAT. An audience member warned that we should think carefully about this, to which Walsh rejoined: “And where was was the careful thought when we created the AAT”?
The “Red Cross” through the shahada is just a circle with a diagonal line across it, standard “Do Not” symbol.
Not especially provocative, except to the hypersensitive.
jupes you don’t get it. Banning Islamic immigration or declaring Islam a cult is simply not legal. Nor would either pass a referendum to make them so.
Using proxies to screen for good quality immigrants all round (ending taxpayer sponsored refugee spots, travel bans not permitting extreme vetting from countries linked to terrorism, ending welfare for non-citizens, an immigration fee) would end importing extremists and people who don’t want to integrate or mooch.
All of these are actually done now, just in a haphazard or non systemic manner.
FMD re Brighton
Oh, the ball … of course. ‘Bring it’ … we say it to the kelpie. Heh. So subtle, I missed it at first.
Dot you can stop a threat to the public according to the High Court’s precedent setting freedom of religion case. If not put it to a referendum.
..
How so?
Women don’t exist in islam. Lebanese muslims control the steroid industry in Australia. It’s rather ironic that a ferocious religion has its adherents further souped up on the juice.
Ms D – “Foster’s Light Ice”.
Sheesh.