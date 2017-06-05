Q&A Forum: June 5, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, June 5, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
309 Responses to Q&A Forum: June 5, 2017

  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2403166, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Stumpy could help me out with my diability if her head was a bit flatter.

    I saw what you did there, Habib…

  2. True Aussie
    #2403168, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    If you don’t tell them what you can’t do shorty then how do they know what support you need? Are they just supposed to guess?

  3. .
    #2403170, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    You’d be reducing demand by less than one half of a per cent each year.

    Supply is the issue. Over 40% of a new home’s purchase price is taxes and other government fees or charges.

  4. True Aussie
    #2403172, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Lyinghelm has clearly never put up with druggies. A typical rich wanker with no real life experience about what he is talking about.

  5. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2403173, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Stumpy could help me out with my diability if her head was a bit flatter.

    Jesus Christ.
    Imagine if I was Stumpy Stimpy.

  6. .
    #2403174, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    The easiest night working on the door of a CBD Sydney pub was new years eve when everyone was on drugs.

    No fights. At all.

  7. True Aussie
    #2403175, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Dot 200,000 people enter Australia every year, most settling in Sydney or Melbourne. Assuming families of 4 then that is 50,000 HOUSES EACH YEAR NEEDED FOR IMMIGRANTS.

  8. True Aussie
    #2403176, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Bullshit as usual dot. You have clearly not dealt with ice addicts.

  9. .
    #2403178, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    …yes, and how does that compare to the housing stock in total?

    40% of house prices is tax (at least 40%).

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2403180, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Jesus Christ.
    Imagine if I was Stumpy Stimpy.

    Stimpy, you are going into uncharted waters.Be very careful…

  11. .
    #2403181, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    True Aussie
    #2403176, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:07 pm
    Bullshit as usual dot. You have clearly not dealt with ice addicts.

    I have actually. Now show some manners.

  12. True Aussie
    #2403182, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Dot are you really claiming to have worked as a bouncer?

  13. True Aussie
    #2403183, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    I’ll show manners when you stop spouting bullshit dot

  15. True Aussie
    #2403187, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Granny said Shorten needs to stop being so whiny. Hahaha

  16. duncanm
    #2403189, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Is it over, yet?

    the show – or True Aussie’s idiocy?

  17. Helen
    #2403190, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Both, I thought I was on the wrong fred.

  18. .
    #2403192, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    True Aussie
    #2403182, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:08 pm
    Dot are you really claiming to have worked as a bouncer?

    It isn’t really a badge of honour or an industry with a high barrier to entry.

  19. True Aussie
    #2403193, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Next week Q and A is about Paris climate hoax.

  20. The Beer Whisperer
    #2403194, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    The easiest night working on the door of a CBD Sydney pub was new years eve when everyone was on drugs.

    If alcohol is so bad, then why is the middle east the world’s basket case?

  21. True Aussie
    #2403195, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    It isn’t really a badge of honour or an industry with a high barrier to entry.

    No shit chief. I did it for 5 years which is why I find it so hard to believe someone as naive as you ever worked in the industry

  22. .
    #2403198, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Maybe you’re not as worldly as you think, champ.

  23. True Aussie
    #2403200, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    As opposed to someone who doesn’t understand supply and demand and believes druggies are all nice and peaceful

  24. .
    #2403205, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    The fact is drunks generally give you more trouble.

    0.5% decrease in demand – ignoring government imposts such as taxes that make up of 40-45% of the final sale price of a new home.

    You can’t claim to “understand supply and demand” if you ignore one and overestimate the significance of the other.

  25. Oh come on
    #2403206, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    WA edition begins, geez I haven’t watched Q&A for years! Hoping to see an impressive performance from Leyonhjelm. Don’t spoil the surprise, now.

  26. Oh come on
    #2403208, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    The Iranian dwarf isn’t on, but…oh on I won’t go there.

    He got a soaking on 4 Corners tho.

  28. EvilElvis
    #2403210, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    No dwarf, but there is a midget.

    Enjoy 😉

  29. JC
    #2403212, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    True Aussie
    #2403175, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Dot 200,000 people enter Australia every year, most settling in Sydney or Melbourne. Assuming families of 4 then that is 50,000 HOUSES EACH YEAR NEEDED FOR IMMIGRANTS.

    Population of Texas 27.4 million.
    Land area of Texas 696,000 sq k
    Median house price of Texas.. US 164,000
    Growth rate of Texas population. 10.81%

    Yep, it’s all thems Chinese buying real estate that’s doing it.

    I hope these stats puts everything back in its place.

  30. Oh come on
    #2403213, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Texas is incredible. A powerhouse. What California used to be.

  31. Oh come on
    #2403214, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Blah UK being the world CCTV capital is hardly news, I remember libertarian Poms talking about this in the mid 2000s.

  32. Oh come on
    #2403216, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Q&A is already boring me shitless, don’t think I’m going to be able to make it all the way through.

  33. Oh come on
    #2403217, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Hey someone just named me in a tweet.

  34. JC
    #2403218, posted on June 5, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    OCO

    I don’t know whether to laugh or be horrified at the sheer enormity of the stupidity level shown at this blog when you have clowns suggesting we need to stop immigration and foreign purchases of real estate because its a main driver in pushing up real estate prices.

    Argue against immigration because you dislike muzzos, Asians or Eurosexuals. Emote that way, as it would be a more worthy argument. But to suggest we need to attack the demand side because of high immigration levels or those Chinese are pushing up prices is actually debasing collective IQ.

  35. Oh come on
    #2403220, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Yes that is true. Foreign real estate purchases are a beautiful gift to Australians. They inevitably purchase at or near the top of the market and inevitably sell at or near the bottom. From who? And then back to? Why, us locals! It’s what happened with the Japanese back in the late 80s/early 90s and it’s happening with the Chinese right now. They’re at the purchase stage. Australian property sellers are making a motza. In a few years we’ll be able to snap up the bargains when the cycle bottoms out and the foreigners need to liquidate their non-core assets like OS property.

    Thanks, China!

  36. JC
    #2403221, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:07 am

    It’s also allowing us to hold up the exchange rate giving us purchasing power to buy imported goods cheaper than where the exchange would be if there wasn’t this capital inflow.

    The level of sheer ignorance is incredible. I don’t much mind ignorance as long as it’s not mixed in with stupid shit.

  37. Oh come on
    #2403222, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Someone stick a cork in that dwarf.

  38. JC
    #2403223, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Someone stick a cork in that dwarf.

    Dave L did. He bopped a good one by telling her he hears that gerbil warming nonsense everyday from the ridiculous greens.

  39. Oh come on
    #2403225, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:15 am

    I know but that dopey old bint cut him off from refuting the dwarf’s bullshit. Fossil fuels are subsidised (!) while renewballs are paying for them (!!!) and renewballs are all free cos it’s just wind and sun and we don’t pay anything for that, hello? Fuck me that is some epically stupid shit there.

  40. Oh come on
    #2403227, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Oh the 14 year old has an opinion about foreign investment. He doesn’t like them furriners. A future PHON voter, it seems.

  41. Oh come on
    #2403229, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:23 am

    The NDIS is going to buy the dwarf a tiny little dwarf house.

  42. Oh come on
    #2403233, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Should be quite affordable, really. I’ve seen those plastic cubby houses at Toys’R’Us. Only a few hundred bucks a pop.

  43. JC
    #2403235, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Oh come on
    #2403229, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:23 am

    The NDIS is going to buy the dwarf a tiny little dwarf house.

    A doll house.

    The mini-girl reckons the NDIS will be more than paid for because it helps people get back to work. I’d love to see it being paid for, even indirectly. But the NDIS will end up costing us around $30 billion. Color me skeptical we’re going to see even 10% of that paid back from disabled going to work.

  44. Oh come on
    #2403239, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:31 am

    We got “literally a crash course” in something. Am just wondering what we’re supposed to have seen from this literal crash course.

  45. Oh come on
    #2403241, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:33 am

    It’s phoney economics from economic no-nothings. Magic pudding economics.

  46. Oh come on
    #2403244, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:38 am

    The dwarf is very, very angry.

  47. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2403245, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:38 am

    The dwarf is very, very angry.

    She has a very short temper.

  48. Oh come on
    #2403246, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Wow, drug testing welfare recipients is one of the worst ideas the dwarf has ever heard. She obviously hasn’t heard a lot about much at all.

  49. Oh come on
    #2403248, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:43 am

    I’m not saying it’s a good idea. But one of the worst ideas I’ve ever heard? Pol Pot’s Year Zero, the Final Solution – nah that’s nothing! Drug testing welfare recipients, just abysmal.

  50. Oh come on
    #2403249, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Well that was an hour of my life I’ll never get back.

  51. JC
    #2403250, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:48 am

    I wonder if they had to sit her in a high chair?

  52. Oh come on
    #2403251, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:49 am

    She was rather prone to exaggeration.

  53. JC
    #2403252, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:50 am

    I can’t recall the name of the show, but it was set in LA . It had an English comedian working in the tech field who was absolutely hopeless with girls. Just a useless geek. He had a buddy, a midget and this dude always scored with regular good looking gals. He had a winners attitude too. It wasn’t much of a show, but the midget really made it work.

  54. Oh come on
    #2403254, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:53 am

    That chick had a whiner’s attitude.

  55. JC
    #2403256, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:59 am

    That chick had a whiner’s attitude.

    No she didn’t. She was a loud mouth. Girls don’t have winners attitude.. only guys do. Girls who try that on are just unattractive loud mouths.

  56. JC
    #2403257, posted on June 6, 2017 at 12:59 am

    whoops… whiner… misread it…

  57. Oh come on
    #2403259, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Ok, she had a ‘pay for my shit’ attitude.

  58. classical_hero
    #2403261, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:12 am

    What was the total?

  59. gowest
    #2403266, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:21 am

    I was watching a recording of the outsiders when they put up a CBA graph showing the current rate of pay rises of the Australian workforce going down like a submarine crash diving whilst the public service was still getting pay rises…. Stupid Commonwealth Bank this must be the real reason why the bank levy tax was introduced… don’t criticize the PS…. they will find ways to punish you!

