In political activity . . . men sail a boundless and bottomless sea; there is neither harbour for shelter nor floor for anchorage, neither starting-place nor appointed destination. The enterprise is to keep afloat on an even keel.— Michael Oakeshott
Q&A Forum: June 5, 2017
290 Responses to Q&A Forum: June 5, 2017
I saw what you did there, Habib…
If you don’t tell them what you can’t do shorty then how do they know what support you need? Are they just supposed to guess?
You’d be reducing demand by less than one half of a per cent each year.
Supply is the issue. Over 40% of a new home’s purchase price is taxes and other government fees or charges.
Lyinghelm has clearly never put up with druggies. A typical rich wanker with no real life experience about what he is talking about.
Stumpy could help me out with my diability if her head was a bit flatter.
Jesus Christ.
Imagine if I was Stumpy Stimpy.
The easiest night working on the door of a CBD Sydney pub was new years eve when everyone was on drugs.
No fights. At all.
Dot 200,000 people enter Australia every year, most settling in Sydney or Melbourne. Assuming families of 4 then that is 50,000 HOUSES EACH YEAR NEEDED FOR IMMIGRANTS.
Bullshit as usual dot. You have clearly not dealt with ice addicts.
…yes, and how does that compare to the housing stock in total?
40% of house prices is tax (at least 40%).
Stimpy, you are going into uncharted waters.Be very careful…
I have actually. Now show some manners.
Dot are you really claiming to have worked as a bouncer?
I’ll show manners when you stop spouting bullshit dot
Is it over, yet?
Granny said Shorten needs to stop being so whiny. Hahaha
the show – or True Aussie’s idiocy?
Both, I thought I was on the wrong fred.
It isn’t really a badge of honour or an industry with a high barrier to entry.
Next week Q and A is about Paris climate hoax.
If alcohol is so bad, then why is the middle east the world’s basket case?
It isn’t really a badge of honour or an industry with a high barrier to entry.
No shit chief. I did it for 5 years which is why I find it so hard to believe someone as naive as you ever worked in the industry
Maybe you’re not as worldly as you think, champ.
As opposed to someone who doesn’t understand supply and demand and believes druggies are all nice and peaceful
The fact is drunks generally give you more trouble.
0.5% decrease in demand – ignoring government imposts such as taxes that make up of 40-45% of the final sale price of a new home.
You can’t claim to “understand supply and demand” if you ignore one and overestimate the significance of the other.
WA edition begins, geez I haven’t watched Q&A for years! Hoping to see an impressive performance from Leyonhjelm. Don’t spoil the surprise, now.
The Iranian dwarf isn’t on, but…oh on I won’t go there.
He got a soaking on 4 Corners tho.
oh
onok
No dwarf, but there is a midget.
Enjoy 😉
Population of Texas 27.4 million.
Land area of Texas 696,000 sq k
Median house price of Texas.. US 164,000
Growth rate of Texas population. 10.81%
Yep, it’s all thems Chinese buying real estate that’s doing it.
I hope these stats puts everything back in its place.
Texas is incredible. A powerhouse. What California used to be.
Blah UK being the world CCTV capital is hardly news, I remember libertarian Poms talking about this in the mid 2000s.
Q&A is already boring me shitless, don’t think I’m going to be able to make it all the way through.
Hey someone just named me in a tweet.
OCO
I don’t know whether to laugh or be horrified at the sheer enormity of the stupidity level shown at this blog when you have clowns suggesting we need to stop immigration and foreign purchases of real estate because its a main driver in pushing up real estate prices.
Argue against immigration because you dislike muzzos, Asians or Eurosexuals. Emote that way, as it would be a more worthy argument. But to suggest we need to attack the demand side because of high immigration levels or those Chinese are pushing up prices is actually debasing collective IQ.
Yes that is true. Foreign real estate purchases are a beautiful gift to Australians. They inevitably purchase at or near the top of the market and inevitably sell at or near the bottom. From who? And then back to? Why, us locals! It’s what happened with the Japanese back in the late 80s/early 90s and it’s happening with the Chinese right now. They’re at the purchase stage. Australian property sellers are making a motza. In a few years we’ll be able to snap up the bargains when the cycle bottoms out and the foreigners need to liquidate their non-core assets like OS property.
Thanks, China!
It’s also allowing us to hold up the exchange rate giving us purchasing power to buy imported goods cheaper than where the exchange would be if there wasn’t this capital inflow.
The level of sheer ignorance is incredible. I don’t much mind ignorance as long as it’s not mixed in with stupid shit.
Someone stick a cork in that dwarf.
Dave L did. He bopped a good one by telling her he hears that gerbil warming nonsense everyday from the ridiculous greens.
I know but that dopey old bint cut him off from refuting the dwarf’s bullshit. Fossil fuels are subsidised (!) while renewballs are paying for them (!!!) and renewballs are all free cos it’s just wind and sun and we don’t pay anything for that, hello? Fuck me that is some epically stupid shit there.
Oh the 14 year old has an opinion about foreign investment. He doesn’t like them furriners. A future PHON voter, it seems.