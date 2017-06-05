Treat them like paedophiles

The British Prime Minister says the internet must now be regulated following London Bridge terror attack. She added that “terrorists had ‘safe spaces’ online” and that has got to end. That is finally getting to what truly does need to be done so far as having such material in one’s possession. Nor is this a “free speech” issue. We, in fact, have already had a related inquiry in Australia and subsequent legislation from which a lot may be learned. Sexual desire is universal and normal. Paedophillia is sick and depraved. This is from Chapter 4 of a Parliamentary report: Paedophile Networks in Australia – Extent and Activities
The Senate subcommittee said of the overt, organised paedophile support groups:
Organized paedophile groups pose the most serious threat when they serve as contact and support groups, justifying pedophilia in the minds of their members and reinforcing within child molesters a belief that society, not the pedophile, is misguided. There is no way of knowing how many ‘closet’ pedophiles, who had only fantasized about molesting children, were moved to act out their fantasies by the encouragement and support of these groups and their newsletters.
It would be a mistake, however, to overemphasize the threat posed by these groups to the exclusion of the more numerous unorganized groups of child molesters that make no pretense of wanting to change legislation or to argue their case in public. The largest and most dangerous child sex rings invariably have proven to be groups of friends and/or pen pals with no real organizational structure.
I am not, of course, talking about paedophiles and pornography but radical Islamic doctrine. All of the above seems to apply and similar solutions should be adopted. Here is how the law would work if we made possession of jihadist material equally illegal to the possession of paedophillic pornography. The following text has been adapted from this legal analysis. I think the underlying principles are the same.
Using a postal or similar service:
(1) A person commits an offence if:
(a) the person causes an article to be carried by a postal or similar service; and
(b) the article is, or contains, child pornography material.
Penalty: Imprisonment for 15 years.
(2) A person commits an offence if:
(a) the person requests another person to cause an article to be carried by a postal or similar service; and
(b) the article is, or contains, child pornography material.
Penalty: Imprisonment for 15 years.
Possessing, controlling, producing, supplying or obtaining child pornography material for use through a postal or similar service
(1) A person commits an offence if:
(a) the person:
(i) has possession or control of material; or
(ii) produces, supplies or obtains material; and
(b) the material is child pornography material; and
(c) the person has that possession or control, or engages in that production, supply or obtaining, with the intention that the material be used:
(i) by that person; or
(ii) by another person;
in committing an offence against section (using a postal or similar service for child pornography material).
Penalty: Imprisonment for 15 years.
I would naturally make the penalties a lot harder than this but in the meantime I would turn off the internet service for any household receiving such material, and block their providers and websites, in the same way we shut down the distribution of paedophile material. We are either going to become serious about protecting ourselves from these predators or we will in the fulness of time go under. And what ought to be abundantly clear, unless you are a jihadist, there is no reason to have such hate literature on your computer or in your possession.
This is exactly the future that their left plans for the Cat, and its support for Domestic Terrorists like areff.
Coming before Christmas and bought to us by their andrews yarragrad regime.
When the enemy causes your citizens to be further regulated and have their liberties revoked, then the enemy has already won.
A good, but not sufficient start. See below:
http://quillette.com/2017/06/04/summer-night-london-2017/
Except that Steve is not advocated further regulation of our ‘citizens’. He is advocating regulation of Muslims.
Muslims are the enemy in case you haven’t noticed.
Go home Steve, you’re drunk.
The first point on her four point plan was that it’s a “perversion of Islam”. Islam doesn’t foster it, apparently – it’s something else.
The second point on her plan was that the Internet does foster it. Islam doesn’t, Internet does. This is the same shit Abbott tried with the meta data laws.
Here she is on the Internet: “We cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed. Yet that is precisely what the internet and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide… We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach international agreements that regulate cyberspace.”
Don’t crack down on Islam – it’s the ISPs wot dun it! You have to be a complete, grade-A, fucking luddite moron to buy into this shit, Steve.
Numbers three and four on her four-point plan were to fight extremism and increase counter-terrorism, which sounds good in itself, but given the above, probably means something different to what the rest of us think.
Anybody want to take a wager as to what sort of “extremism” these regulations would crack down on? I bet it’s more likely to be posts deemed “offensive” – probably to Islam itself.
The only thing worse than so-called conservative governments promoting this crap are dipshits like you who endorse it.
That’s a lot of posties and delivery drivers you’re locking up!
England’s Human Rights Act has already been used by the judiciary to prevent the deportation of convicted terrorists, so they are certainly never going to get something like this.
No, he’s not. Neither is May. He’s advocating for regulation of the Internet and ISPs. I can’t believe people at the Cat of all places falling for this level of stupid.
Terrible idea Steve.
There is nothing wrong say with saying terrorists should be put in gaol for life or even executed.
Why do dead men need their ISP service cut off? It seems a little redundant.
Aint going to happen with our soft cock government. They are quite happy with signs saying “behead those who insult the prophet” or muffs who openly preach that the Jews should be murdered. But don’t say anything about moozlies or they will unleash AHRC on you.
As a response to terrorism, trying to control internet communications is as dumb as frisking my 90 year-old grandmother at the airport.
Its a “do something” distraction. Instead, have the balls to go after the small number of things which actually matter and make a difference.
Free your civilisational confidence and your ass will follow.
Whilst it may be easy to regulate the internet and have the appearance of “doing something”, I very much doubt that it will prevent either radicalisation or paedophilia. Sufficiently motivated people will find a work around. If anything, in some regards the job of detection will become more difficult. It’s the clever ones that are hard to catch.
Nice.
When the enemy causes your citizens to be further regulated and have their liberties revoked, then the enemy has already won.
Not always true.
There were serious restrictions in the UK in the early 1940’s. They even suspended democratic elections. But no-one would claim that the Axis had “already won” in say 1942. We need to understand that we are at war.
Perhaps this measure is unjustified. I think in theory it is justified because as Steve says unless you are a jihadist, there is no reason to have such hate literature on your computer or in your possession.
But in practice I also agree with Fleeced – Anybody want to take a wager as to what sort of “extremism” these regulations would crack down on? I bet it’s more likely to be posts deemed “offensive” – probably to Islam itself.
I simply don’t trust either wing of the Termite/Peanut Head duopolistic cartel to use powers like that against terrorists. They’d be far too busy chasing Cory, Bolt, PHON, ALA, areff et hoc generis.
So in practice, at present, I don’t want it to happen.
Of course it’s not just the internet though Steve.
Most of the ‘radicalisation’ is done in their club-house aka the mosque.
We need to shut those down too.
Monitored as necessary, but never “regulated”.
This is a stupid idea. Easiest thing in the world to get around. What about text messages? That’s not the internet (although texts may be sent via the internet). I can have a private VPN running in minutes and it will be completely encrypted. You can’t outlaw VPNs because business use them to keep our information safe.
Use the internet as a tool to identify and trace the scum, then get the SAS involved. No soft touch state cops. Engage with extreme prejudice. Demolish any mosque with links back to terrorism.
It’s time to stop fucking around. This good muslim, bad Muslim thing will not wash for much longer. So much concern for a supposed ‘good’ proportion of 2% of the population that as usual the whole population has restrictions placed on it?
Enough is enough. Get profiling, get active law enforcement.
closeapproximation
#2401918, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:21 am
RobK
#2401921, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:23 am
Senile Old Guy
#2401931, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:28 am
Of course these kind of laws wouldn’t go near totally solving the problem. But a number of rock spider rings have been smashed via these laws. I don’t see any reason to assume that they need be useless against terrorists.
Except, of course, that that’s not what the Termite/Peanut Head duopolistic cartel would use them for.
EvilElvis
#2401937, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:31 am
Yes.
At least the bushies know how to speak English correctly.
Darwin man stabbed in London terror attack The Australian
Candidate for one liner of the week.
Paedophiles Steve ? How old are the goats ? What is the age of consent for a goat? These questions must n[be answered befor you can implement your plan .
As an aside, many libertarians (like myself) think that jailing people is counterproductive, but I have a hard time thinking what sort of fine, or community work, could make up for the damage done by these people. Any thoughts about alternatives to imprisonment?
If you think the internet monitoring is going to be used to shut down Islamic extremism and not to shut down tommy Robinson type people, well, you’re deluded.
The UK powers know that the ground is fertile for a Cromwell type to appear.
The biggest problem for the British people right now is not the Muslims. It is their own government and police force.
Those cowering under pub tables were not at threat from a knife wielding stabber. They were at threat from being impounded by their own police for not following orders. You get one guy calling it for what it is, and the others try and shut him up. They knew you can get locked up for criticising Islam.
Internet censorship is easily defeated – every teen with a porn urge knows how to do it. It will be used only to stop the inevitable backlash against the authorities who designed this entire mess and continue to make sure it happens. The police and govnernment are infested with Muslims who are happy to see their power and influence grow. How ecstatic they are at the thought of Westminster abbey becoming a mosque and Buckingham palace a sultans residence.
Wake up.
BANG ON.
Muslim Terrorists use the internet.
Policing watches the internet to catch muslim Terrorists. (The problem that they do nothing with them when they do catch them, is another story.)
Solution:
Remove the very tool that Policing uses to catch muslim terrorists. Fucking Brilliant!
You’re a moron Steve.
Result:
Muslim Terrorists start to use snail-mail, couriers, drops, word of mouth – you know, all the stuff the old spies used, and the present paedophiles now use.
Secondary, inevitable Result:
We have to ban snail mail! Every courier must be put out of business immediately! Ban speaking!
Like I said. You’re a moron, Steve.
Look. These blokes aren’t too bright. Look no further than Wally Ally (whatever) Too dumb to know he’s being suckered by the ABC.
Let them use the internet. The more the merrier, and the more the evidence.
Quite.
I’d rather see a couple leaves taken out of the Ulster book of counter insurgency.
That means not playing nice.
Even better, treat islam like smoking.
It won’t be illegal, but you can only do it in very limited locations and situations with huge government health warnings displayed in all places of prayer.
In this case we would ban plain-packaging by banning burkhas
Paed*philia can be defined. So can jidadist material.
Open slather on shutting down ‘terrorist’ sites unless very, very carefully kept to ‘jidadist material’ would produce all the ills feared above. I don’t see why it shouldn’t be tried, specifically for ‘jihadist material’ as this is fairly identifiable.
Mosques and bookshops also stock such stuff. Raid them too.
It is a war and it has to be treated with wartime emergency procedures. I am also in favour of internment of some sort for the 23,000 under surveillance, in fairly uncomfortable conditions, even if only temporary. It would send a message to the hundreds of thousands of others, sympathisers, that the comfortable life they enjoy in Britain can only be enjoyed if extremism is dropped. Some penalties on families for proven terrorist plotters should also be introduced.
If we aren’t prepared to do these things, then keep lighting candles, and run, hide and telephone when it is safe to do so. Meanwhile, don’t flock in big groups, live behind bollards, and have your liberties further and further constrained by creeping Sharia giving in. Including your freedom to complain about it.
Late last year I downloaded the ISIS magazine (Vol 3) to see what was in it. Am I to be jailed for such?
What if you’re under surveillance already for being a “right wing agitator”?
I have read but not absolutly verified:
It Took Spain around 400 years to remove the suffering, hate and sadness that is Islam from the Country.
I would easily believe that in those times several hundred years ago that censoring the written word was not used or effective. easily imagine it was done by hard physical work defeating those who wanted to die for allah and physically transporting the remainder back to North Africa.
The mosques and schools have to be shut down so that many will engage in self return to home countries in order to continue to live out their negative hateful lives.
Well BH, if you download some kiddy porn “to see what was in it” you probably will be jailed.
Can you see the circumstances of the production and distribution of those are different, Sparkx?
Oh really spot, kiddy porn is bad but blowing them up is not?
No, they’re different. If they’re not, the media receiving anything from terrorists like the Daniel Pearl video or reproducing it to report the story is equivalent to distributing child pornography.
As an aside, many libertarians (like myself) think that jailing people is counterproductive, but I have a hard time thinking what sort of fine, or community work, could make up for the damage done by these people. Any thoughts about alternatives to imprisonment?
Execution.
More and more I am getting p1ssed off at the term ‘radicalism’ as a pejorative.
As many have said, from Cicero to Goldwater: “I would remind you that extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice! And let me remind you also that moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue”
A radical or extremist Christian will board a plane and fly to Africa in order to found an Ebola hospital, and I see nothing wrong with that.
Offend a fundamentalist Christian and they will offer to pray for you, and I see nothing wrong with that either.
On the other hand, there is nothing radical, or even extremist, about Islamic jihadism. As a doctrine it may not be universal, but it is nonetheless mainstream, with a pedigree stretching back to ole’ Mo himself.
Jihadism is a result of a literalist reading and a fundamentalist interpretation of the Koran and Hadith. In terms of Islamic understanding and Shariah jurisprudence there is nothing extreme about it.
Why not ask all key Imans to a meeting where they arrive at a statement, backed by religious authority, stating that dying while engaging in a terror act will lead perpetrators straight to hell? With no dissembling about ‘innocence’ and ‘peace’ which refer only to Islamic believers. Not killing ANY people is the message.
Put it on big posters at the entrance to every Mosque.
I am referring to those under surveillance for Islamic terrorism. Nothing else. Absolutely nothing else.
Islam is the point of issue here. This is where we should be perfectly plain and direct. ISLAM.
Collective punishment works.
We currently dont do it because we are civilized, but it may need to be considered on a limited basis.
Step 1: Any terrorist act carried out sees all assets of the family group confiscated and immediate deportation, those who hold Australian citizenship will be expelled as stateless persons to their families country of origin.
(the foreign aid budget tied to acceptance).
Make the people around the weird beard worried enough to police their own.
Step 2: The place the person received instruction from is closed and bulldozed, and value compensating victims.
Then you have the whole community and family groups with a much more active interest in policing their own people.
Is it good, no, but the inevitable brown stuff hitting the fan moment wont be regulated, nor will it be as well targeted.
“should” – indeed.
The only religious authority for that is Christian.
What there is in islam is the exact opposite, is that the only guaranteed path to islamic paradise is via a martyr’s death, which is extremely well supported by religious authority, which in islam, a religion well known for it’s lack of a central authority, is it’s books.
If it wasn’t for the extremely well established, black letter law, religious authority there wouldn’t be jihadis.
Jeepers.
Internment. In temporary premises. To undergo interrogation and to be given warnings about certain behaviours and activities, continuance of which may rebound on their families and communities. To be released conditionally, and let’s use that term back at them, ‘when we consider it safe to do so’.
Meanwhile, some weekly lessons in defanged Islam, from genuinely moderate Muslims. Lessons from other religious groups also available.
Followed by resumption of current surveillance.
It’s no use talking about the deportation of third gen jihadis, not unless they are stupid enough to have dual citizenship, but any new citizens or dual citizens should lose that right.
but shutting down mosques linked to terrorists, cutting welfare to individuals, imposing large fines and gaol sentences for associates , anything that makes moving to muslim majority countries more attractive is all good
The French are already shutting down terror mosques
Good for them
btw the way the UK should stop many of the dhimmi concessions like no police raids during prayer times, booties on police dogs, allowing the taking over public streets and trespass on church property for prayers, street dawah, loud speakers on mosques and all the other ridiculous concessions to muslim sensibilities.
Internment to also include some vocational training for idle young hands.
Look, Cats, I hate myself when I sound like this, but I also don’t want my kids blown up, nor for them to have to function in a world where Islam is on the rise and encouraged.
I’ve received flak here for stating that I have had interactions with decent and good Muslims living in Australia, holding to hope that these people and their children become more like us, giving away in my preference but not necessarily theirs most of the medieval clothing and misogyny.
I’m with Trump on banning further Muslim immigration too. We should take in needy people, genuine refugees, from more accommodating cultures as our first priority. There are plenty of those. If someone Muslim is required to come in on a skilled work visa, then extreme vetting procedures should be sufficient to exclude terrorism.
Steve,
Perhaps those wonderful pedo laws could be demonstrated to be effective. Pedophilia seems to still be very much active, despite the laws. I know of one case where the police were trying to entrap a pedo on a chat board, when the pedo suddenly broke off the ‘discussion’, and police did nothing, despite plenty of evidence of downloads of child porn, etc. There must be something seriously wrong with the laws, since the police felt they had nothing unless they could have entrapped the guy. Or, there is seriously big leak in the police child protection unit.
We need no restriction on the internet and there is no excuse for it.
It will be used against us, not totalitarians of all breeds.
As Napoleon said, never interrupt your enemy while they are making a mistake.
A free internet and the use of such is vital for the west.
A free internet will give you more of an idea of what they are up to than the other way around.
With Islam, we really need to look at the source of the problem.
Global socialist are the cause of our Islamic problem.
Muslims are just the dumb backward shit these arseholes are using.
Notafan, I know that of course. However, the times are calling for a change, a reinterpretation, and humanistic statements from Imans put up in Mosques would surely help. Otherwise, government placards outside Mosques, warning of the Australian Law situation vs terrorist acts should be employed, also deploring such acts. Let the religion confront its ranting books, and start the reinterpretation, or be subject to government warnings in front of the premises.
Even for paedo’s, Struth? You disagree with that restriction?
I envisage nothing more than that, referring to clear jihadist materials and those using them.
Lizzie,
Unlike western institutions or culture, of which your point comes from, Islam, it’s associated culture and societies it gets roots in are not capable or interested in reinterpretation.
Notafan at 11.37.
I totally agree with all of that.
The concessions being made in Britain are totally abhorrent.
via DRUDGE –
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump 14h14 hours ago
We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse
..
At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”
__________
Police uncover YouTube link to London terror attack
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/04/police-uncover-youtube-link-london-terror-attack/
___________________________________________
Yesss … we must do everything to prevent the use of the same powers used against innocents, being used against [email protected] and Muslim Terrorists … if we can’t protect the freedoms of the innocent, we must, Must, MUST protect the freedoms of the most monstrous murderous Muslims and baby snuff film makers, For Freedom’s Sake! /sarc
I am so very sick of ‘Libertarians‘ making that their hill to die on, I can’t say I’ll mourn them when they die on that hill.
double yes.
Any identified perp needs to be prosecuted (if identified before the event).
His mosque(s) identified and shut down.
His peers identified and put under pressure or prosecuted as required. Accessory & conspiracy laws should work fine here.
His family ditto. Deportation if at all possible.
That’s why I don’t want it to get deep roots in Australia.
I am aware of how pernicious Islam can be. I am also aware that there a many Muslims world-wide who don’t fully abide by what their book says they must think and do. They interpret it in their own way, and this is the way forward for the religion. Encouraging a form of secular reinterpretation and way of life is important; the theology will follow. Attaturk banned all the medievalism. Istanbul became a modern city.
This coming from a twit who thinks Milosevic was a libertarian hero? Fuck off.
Frollicking Mole outlines it more clearly than I have.
Encouraging a form of secular reinterpretation and way of life is important; the theology will follow. Attaturk banned all the medievalism. Istanbul became a modern city.
I agree Lizzie. But where has that progress got them to now? It is inate for Muslim states to need strong, potentially dictatorial leaders. Just look at the Muslims currently living in a supposed free and enlightened country like Australia. They bare no resemblance in our enlightened society to anything like the Turkish or Iranians of only a handful of decades ago. Reformation is a lost cause, it must come from their homelands, which has been tried, as it will not happen in our suicidal, appeasement state.
I understand your cynicism, Dot, indeed I share it.
However, I do think such restrictions can be very limited specifically to Islamic extremist material and cells, and be backed up with some of the other good suggestions from discussion here.
It will take a hell of a lot of POLITICAL WILL and refusal to listen to the left screetching.
I am more dubious that we can manage that; maybe after the next six attacks?
The worst case, in which we must look forward to living in a continuing and worsening dystopia.
Most dystopias eventually fail. But I’d hate to see this one have a thousand year run.
Which is why I speak now and seriously about what we should be doing.
Thanks, New Chum. You saved me a few minutes having to write the obvious.
You all seem to thing your beloved leaders care for you and would listen to your suggestions.
Much more likely that have no interest at all in the whites other than tax payers.
The very second target of any crackdown on extremeism will be the English Defence League. People seem to forget how many public servants, taxpayer funded groups and elected politicians in England are M++lim.
I agree this is an issue with all restrictions. Easy to deal with re paedo’s corrupted minds; you just don’t go there and rely on information conveyed by those authorized to do so for surveillance reasons. I think the same thing would have to apply to ISIS materials. Anti-ISIS materials would be OK though and are usefully informative about the barbarism of their modes.
Not without cost though: the delights of watching their riverside beheadings will live with me always./sarc off
I am not arguing for a crackdown on extremism, but a crackdown on specifically Islamic Jihadist Materials and cells. I wouldn’t even bring the term ‘extremism’ into it. Just set the definitional standards and go for it. I like the analogy to using the paedo’s situation. That hasn’t caused a crackdown on other sex sites (or so I’m informed, as I don’t frequent these).
A modified islam is a statement that islam is a false religion ( that that is a fact is by the by) .
A modified islam is a man made islam.
This is because the koran is alleged to be the verbatim word of god.
It is so darn obvious I don’t know why people bang on with this silly ‘reformation’ nonsense
muslims will eventually have to secularise or convert in the west or move to where islam is the ‘state’ religion.
Talk of modified islam is tosh, you may as well ask them to worship the spaghetti monster.
Non believers seem to have a very hard time accepting that faith is something that can be discarded for fashion or convenience. By the way Christian theology may have been reinterpreted by some, but for most people throughout history what Christ said 2000 years ago has never been ‘reinterpreted’ .
Stimpy – over here in the third aisle, you are needed to clean up a bit of incipient racism.
Someone here thinks we are all white. Not so matey. We have all sorts on the Cat.
+100!
Thats it. The bastards have been trained to virtue signalling rather than rational action.
The snowballing number of fortress mosquebunkers in Australia is an indication that no-go Zones are exactly what their Australian political class desire to fundementally transform society.
The moderate faces that the media champion during the planning permit stage are one thing, later on when the wahabi preacher is imported from a hellhole, and the back rooms are used as training classrooms for exploiting the National Disability Insurance Scheme and “didn’t see you at Mosque on Friday” has a non-subtle undercurrent, it all compounds.
Still this is exactly why their abc class champion their erstwhile allies. The Revolution is dirty work, but somebody has to do it.
So many people here see strengthening the criminal laws as the way to discourage Muslim terror.
You are misguided.
First, turning our fair country into a police state to make it safe is not a solution I would accept – although we are already a long way down that path at his point. Compare our liberties now to fifty years ago and it is quite disheartening. Yet young people seem to accept this loss of liberty without a care.
Second, the fundamental source of our terror problem is multiculturalism and the associated high levels of poorly controlled migration from parts of the the Third World. I would simply point out that Enoch Powell was completely correct and we were wrong. Further, multiculturalism has been shown to be incompatible with a free and open society: it leads to division and destruction of trust between members of society.
The only solution is to abandon multiculturalism totally, enforce an assimilationalist policy and reduce the level of immigration while increasing the quality of approved migrants. We have no obligation to accept the overflow from the massively overpopulated, violent, hostile Third World.
Humanitarian aid should be provided in situ – not by importing foreign populations. And I react the argument that we need to import vital skills from Third World nations. We have more than enough people: we just need to train our own.
How can you “enforce assimilation”, let alone complain about “incompatibility with a free and open society”?
How can you “enforce assimilation”
Very good point. Its much easier to deport all muslims, bulldoze all mosques and prevent any muslims from coming into Australia for any reason.
And yes, shutting down the internet with new anti extremist laws would play into the hands of the progressives.
Anyone preaching and promoting violence and terror should be prosecuted under existing law, we have had jihad for 1400 years long before social media arrived.
I don’t think the pedo analogy works by the way, non pedos will not be attracted to pedo ism by the internet but the jihad message is for all muslims and it is preached on the internet, in the mosque, on the street corner, in the coffee shop, and in the family home.
It is the mainstream, not the extreme.
inevitable.
I would argue that Socialism was the big winner in WWII and that it had already won before the war was even over. The choice came down to:
(1) Soviet style totalitarian Communism.
(2) Racist Fascism and National Socialism
(3) A Keynesian centrally managed economy with a wealth-transfer state, high taxes, and New Deal alphabet soup regulatory agencies.
So freedom wasn’t on the table, but what we took was the softest option available at the time. Be thankful it could have been worse, I know that, but we are kind of heading down the same path anyway… just slower and with eyes closed… instead of quickly with eyes open.