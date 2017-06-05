Treat them like paedophiles

The British Prime Minister says the internet must now be regulated following London Bridge terror attack. She added that “terrorists had ‘safe spaces’ online” and that has got to end. That is finally getting to what truly does need to be done so far as having such material in one’s possession. Nor is this a “free speech” issue. We, in fact, have already had a related inquiry in Australia and subsequent legislation from which a lot may be learned. Sexual desire is universal and normal. Paedophillia is sick and depraved. This is from Chapter 4 of a Parliamentary report: Paedophile Networks in Australia – Extent and Activities

The Senate subcommittee said of the overt, organised paedophile support groups: Organized paedophile groups pose the most serious threat when they serve as contact and support groups, justifying pedophilia in the minds of their members and reinforcing within child molesters a belief that society, not the pedophile, is misguided. There is no way of knowing how many ‘closet’ pedophiles, who had only fantasized about molesting children, were moved to act out their fantasies by the encouragement and support of these groups and their newsletters. It would be a mistake, however, to overemphasize the threat posed by these groups to the exclusion of the more numerous unorganized groups of child molesters that make no pretense of wanting to change legislation or to argue their case in public. The largest and most dangerous child sex rings invariably have proven to be groups of friends and/or pen pals with no real organizational structure.

I am not, of course, talking about paedophiles and pornography but radical Islamic doctrine. All of the above seems to apply and similar solutions should be adopted. Here is how the law would work if we made possession of jihadist material equally illegal to the possession of paedophillic pornography. The following text has been adapted from this legal analysis. I think the underlying principles are the same.

Using a postal or similar service: (1) A person commits an offence if: (a) the person causes an article to be carried by a postal or similar service; and

(b) the article is, or contains, child pornography material. Penalty: Imprisonment for 15 years. (2) A person commits an offence if: (a) the person requests another person to cause an article to be carried by a postal or similar service; and

(b) the article is, or contains, child pornography material. Penalty: Imprisonment for 15 years. Possessing, controlling, producing, supplying or obtaining child pornography material for use through a postal or similar service (1) A person commits an offence if: (a) the person:

(i) has possession or control of material; or

(ii) produces, supplies or obtains material; and (b) the material is child pornography material; and (c) the person has that possession or control, or engages in that production, supply or obtaining, with the intention that the material be used:

(i) by that person; or

(ii) by another person;

in committing an offence against section (using a postal or similar service for child pornography material). Penalty: Imprisonment for 15 years.

I would naturally make the penalties a lot harder than this but in the meantime I would turn off the internet service for any household receiving such material, and block their providers and websites, in the same way we shut down the distribution of paedophile material. We are either going to become serious about protecting ourselves from these predators or we will in the fulness of time go under. And what ought to be abundantly clear, unless you are a jihadist, there is no reason to have such hate literature on your computer or in your possession.