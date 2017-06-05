Treat them like paedophiles

The British Prime Minister says the internet must now be regulated following London Bridge terror attack. She added that “terrorists had ‘safe spaces’ online” and that has got to end. That is finally getting to what truly does need to be done so far as having such material in one’s possession. Nor is this a “free speech” issue. We, in fact, have already had a related inquiry in Australia and subsequent legislation from which a lot may be learned. Sexual desire is universal and normal. Paedophillia is sick and depraved. This is from Chapter 4 of a Parliamentary report: Paedophile Networks in Australia – Extent and Activities
The Senate subcommittee said of the overt, organised paedophile support groups:
Organized paedophile groups pose the most serious threat when they serve as contact and support groups, justifying pedophilia in the minds of their members and reinforcing within child molesters a belief that society, not the pedophile, is misguided. There is no way of knowing how many ‘closet’ pedophiles, who had only fantasized about molesting children, were moved to act out their fantasies by the encouragement and support of these groups and their newsletters.
It would be a mistake, however, to overemphasize the threat posed by these groups to the exclusion of the more numerous unorganized groups of child molesters that make no pretense of wanting to change legislation or to argue their case in public. The largest and most dangerous child sex rings invariably have proven to be groups of friends and/or pen pals with no real organizational structure.
I am not, of course, talking about paedophiles and pornography but radical Islamic doctrine. All of the above seems to apply and similar solutions should be adopted. Here is how the law would work if we made possession of jihadist material equally illegal to the possession of paedophillic pornography. The following text has been adapted from this legal analysis. I think the underlying principles are the same.
Using a postal or similar service:
(1) A person commits an offence if:
(a) the person causes an article to be carried by a postal or similar service; and
(b) the article is, or contains, child pornography material.
Penalty: Imprisonment for 15 years.
(2) A person commits an offence if:
(a) the person requests another person to cause an article to be carried by a postal or similar service; and
(b) the article is, or contains, child pornography material.
Penalty: Imprisonment for 15 years.
Possessing, controlling, producing, supplying or obtaining child pornography material for use through a postal or similar service
(1) A person commits an offence if:
(a) the person:
(i) has possession or control of material; or
(ii) produces, supplies or obtains material; and
(b) the material is child pornography material; and
(c) the person has that possession or control, or engages in that production, supply or obtaining, with the intention that the material be used:
(i) by that person; or
(ii) by another person;
in committing an offence against section (using a postal or similar service for child pornography material).
Penalty: Imprisonment for 15 years.
I would naturally make the penalties a lot harder than this but in the meantime I would turn off the internet service for any household receiving such material, and block their providers and websites, in the same way we shut down the distribution of paedophile material. We are either going to become serious about protecting ourselves from these predators or we will in the fulness of time go under. And what ought to be abundantly clear, unless you are a jihadist, there is no reason to have such hate literature on your computer or in your possession.
This is exactly the future that their left plans for the Cat, and its support for Domestic Terrorists like areff.
Coming before Christmas and bought to us by their andrews yarragrad regime.
When the enemy causes your citizens to be further regulated and have their liberties revoked, then the enemy has already won.
A good, but not sufficient start. See below:
http://quillette.com/2017/06/04/summer-night-london-2017/
Except that Steve is not advocated further regulation of our ‘citizens’. He is advocating regulation of Muslims.
Muslims are the enemy in case you haven’t noticed.
Go home Steve, you’re drunk.
The first point on her four point plan was that it’s a “perversion of Islam”. Islam doesn’t foster it, apparently – it’s something else.
The second point on her plan was that the Internet does foster it. Islam doesn’t, Internet does. This is the same shit Abbott tried with the meta data laws.
Here she is on the Internet: “We cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed. Yet that is precisely what the internet and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide… We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach international agreements that regulate cyberspace.”
Don’t crack down on Islam – it’s the ISPs wot dun it! You have to be a complete, grade-A, fucking luddite moron to buy into this shit, Steve.
Numbers three and four on her four-point plan were to fight extremism and increase counter-terrorism, which sounds good in itself, but given the above, probably means something different to what the rest of us think.
Anybody want to take a wager as to what sort of “extremism” these regulations would crack down on? I bet it’s more likely to be posts deemed “offensive” – probably to Islam itself.
The only thing worse than so-called conservative governments promoting this crap are dipshits like you who endorse it.
That’s a lot of posties and delivery drivers you’re locking up!
England’s Human Rights Act has already been used by the judiciary to prevent the deportation of convicted terrorists, so they are certainly never going to get something like this.
No, he’s not. Neither is May. He’s advocating for regulation of the Internet and ISPs. I can’t believe people at the Cat of all places falling for this level of stupid.
Terrible idea Steve.
There is nothing wrong say with saying terrorists should be put in gaol for life or even executed.
Why do dead men need their ISP service cut off? It seems a little redundant.
Aint going to happen with our soft cock government. They are quite happy with signs saying “behead those who insult the prophet” or muffs who openly preach that the Jews should be murdered. But don’t say anything about moozlies or they will unleash AHRC on you.
As a response to terrorism, trying to control internet communications is as dumb as frisking my 90 year-old grandmother at the airport.
Its a “do something” distraction. Instead, have the balls to go after the small number of things which actually matter and make a difference.
Free your civilisational confidence and your ass will follow.
Whilst it may be easy to regulate the internet and have the appearance of “doing something”, I very much doubt that it will prevent either radicalisation or paedophilia. Sufficiently motivated people will find a work around. If anything, in some regards the job of detection will become more difficult. It’s the clever ones that are hard to catch.
Nice.
When the enemy causes your citizens to be further regulated and have their liberties revoked, then the enemy has already won.
Not always true.
There were serious restrictions in the UK in the early 1940’s. They even suspended democratic elections. But no-one would claim that the Axis had “already won” in say 1942. We need to understand that we are at war.
Perhaps this measure is unjustified. I think in theory it is justified because as Steve says unless you are a jihadist, there is no reason to have such hate literature on your computer or in your possession.
But in practice I also agree with Fleeced – Anybody want to take a wager as to what sort of “extremism” these regulations would crack down on? I bet it’s more likely to be posts deemed “offensive” – probably to Islam itself.
I simply don’t trust either wing of the Termite/Peanut Head duopolistic cartel to use powers like that against terrorists. They’d be far too busy chasing Cory, Bolt, PHON, ALA, areff et hoc generis.
So in practice, at present, I don’t want it to happen.
Of course it’s not just the internet though Steve.
Most of the ‘radicalisation’ is done in their club-house aka the mosque.
We need to shut those down too.
Monitored as necessary, but never “regulated”.
This is a stupid idea. Easiest thing in the world to get around. What about text messages? That’s not the internet (although texts may be sent via the internet). I can have a private VPN running in minutes and it will be completely encrypted. You can’t outlaw VPNs because business use them to keep our information safe.
Use the internet as a tool to identify and trace the scum, then get the SAS involved. No soft touch state cops. Engage with extreme prejudice. Demolish any mosque with links back to terrorism.
It’s time to stop fucking around. This good muslim, bad Muslim thing will not wash for much longer. So much concern for a supposed ‘good’ proportion of 2% of the population that as usual the whole population has restrictions placed on it?
Enough is enough. Get profiling, get active law enforcement.
#2401918, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:21 am
#2401921, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:23 am
#2401931, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:28 am
Of course these kind of laws wouldn’t go near totally solving the problem. But a number of rock spider rings have been smashed via these laws. I don’t see any reason to assume that they need be useless against terrorists.
Except, of course, that that’s not what the Termite/Peanut Head duopolistic cartel would use them for.
#2401937, posted on June 5, 2017 at 10:31 am
Yes.
At least the bushies know how to speak English correctly.
Darwin man stabbed in London terror attack The Australian
Candidate for one liner of the week.
Paedophiles Steve ? How old are the goats ? What is the age of consent for a goat? These questions must n[be answered befor you can implement your plan .
As an aside, many libertarians (like myself) think that jailing people is counterproductive, but I have a hard time thinking what sort of fine, or community work, could make up for the damage done by these people. Any thoughts about alternatives to imprisonment?
If you think the internet monitoring is going to be used to shut down Islamic extremism and not to shut down tommy Robinson type people, well, you’re deluded.
The UK powers know that the ground is fertile for a Cromwell type to appear.
The biggest problem for the British people right now is not the Muslims. It is their own government and police force.
Those cowering under pub tables were not at threat from a knife wielding stabber. They were at threat from being impounded by their own police for not following orders. You get one guy calling it for what it is, and the others try and shut him up. They knew you can get locked up for criticising Islam.
Internet censorship is easily defeated – every teen with a porn urge knows how to do it. It will be used only to stop the inevitable backlash against the authorities who designed this entire mess and continue to make sure it happens. The police and govnernment are infested with Muslims who are happy to see their power and influence grow. How ecstatic they are at the thought of Westminster abbey becoming a mosque and Buckingham palace a sultans residence.
Wake up.