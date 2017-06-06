Bolt Attack – Tony Thomas reports

Over at Quadrant Online (be sure to subscribe) Tony Thomas describes the aftermath of the attack on Andrew Bolt:
Andrew Bolt was ambushed and assaulted by a trio of thugs at 11.55am today as he entered Il Gambero Restaurant in Lygon St, Carlton to speak at a book launch.
Bolt was unhurt. Two of the thugs wore ‘hoodies’ to conceal their faces, according to witnesses, and one was filming the ambush. The thugs came off worse. Bolt, who is tall and strongly built, told his audience shortly after about his self-defence:
“It is important when you have a chance, if you don’t mind, because I am an alpha male. You need to assert your masculinity even in times like these. It is important to smash one of the f*****s in the face (audience laughter) and when you have knocked him down, to kick him in the balls.
“I should not have said that word, I hope it goes nowhere…Western civilisation after all. They would hold it against Trump too, wouldn’t they?”
He continued, “I beg them to release the video they were making of it , release all of it.”
Astonishing – a politically motivated attack on a journalist in broad daylight on the streets of Melbourne. And yet – no twitter coverage, no stories in the media. Nothing. Contrast that with the immediate confected outrage against our good friend Roger Franklin last week.
Update: Tim Wilms reports:
It was Midday and we were all awaiting Andrew’s arrival which we had been informed was minutes away. I was very nervous myself as MC for the event, as I wanted to put on a good show for the attendees as well as for the speakers. Then all of sudden a familiar face at these events rushed up to me to tell me Andrew Bolt had just been attacked on his way in by two assailants and had thrown punches at him.
My heart sunk, this was not the welcome I wanted Andrew Bolt to have to our event. After our initial reaction of shock and horror we learnt that Andrew was fine and that the event would proceed as planned. Andrew emerged after cleaning himself up, he had been doused with red and blue die. But undeterred, like he has been for his entire career he emerged to give his speech almost unflustered.
We soon learned that it was his attackers who came off second best, Andrew courageously fought back and sent the cowards running. We also learned that there was a third person who was there to film the attack for the assailants, it was clearly a well-planned ambush. Andrew commented after he fought back that whichever group arranged this attack they would dare not release for fear of their members being exposed as weaklings who can dish it out but can’t take it.
Update II: Sky News clip. If you can identify those individuals call police – 8379 0800
Update III: Andrew has a short note at his blog:
Luckily the cameras do not capture me kicking one between the legs. I cannot have my children see me acting like a thug.
Never mind his children – I suspect kicking someone in the nuts would be an excessive use of force in self-defence. Mind you, we’re yet to plumb the UK’s “Run, Hide, Tell” level of surrender-monkeyism.
And the police were…. down the street eating cannoli.
Aww… I wanna see the video of a hooded and masked Leftist getting his ass handed to him by Bolta.
I bet they don’t have the guts to post the video.
Well done Andrew.
I’ve notified a friend of mine in China to spruik it up there amongst the expats; but alas, he tells me that Bolt’s website has been blocked by the Chinese Government. The Left are truly losers in life.
You never leave the cannoli.
Nut, clogs an’all. Good on him. Needs to happen more often, including financially. Companies fucked around by these twerps need to sue them into 3 reincarnations of bankruptcy whenever they hold a fatuous protest that interupts production or any other disruption.
Perhaps the girl wanting to have a selfie with Bolt was in on it.
“Confronted” by protesters?
Attacked, more like.
Robber Baron
+1
A mob of sick cowards 3 (4) onto 1
We all hope Andrew had his steel-caps on.
“I suspect kicking someone in the nuts would be an excessive use of force in self-defence”.
Disagree.
By kicking the coward in the nuts he is taking him out of action as knows there is till another attacker and the who knows that the photographer might do.
Note how attacker came from behind. Pathetic.
Good on Bolt.
I suggest an alternative to that ‘Draw, Aim, Fire’
Looks like she was shoved out of the way pretty briskly.
When you are attacked by two people who have thrown something in your face, there are no rules.
Given the threats made to Bolt, who knew if it was acid? Who knows if a knife will follow? There are very real and reasonable fears for his life at this point.
With that adrenaline dump, the shock, possibly compromised vision, multiple attackers – it is completely reasonable to go as hard and fast as possible to disable his attackers.
I think his reaction is an excellent example to his children and to every upright citizen. Do not be a victim, make the criminals feel the consequences of their actions.
The photographer is a moron. Whilst the two cowards made an attempt to cover their faces the photographer openly showed his face.
Can any legal types come up with an offence the photographer may have committed assuming can not locate the cowards.
All Melbourne Cats should be carrying the photographers photo. Even better how about putting up Wanted posters in the leftie type suburbs. Make them sweat.
Is it too much to expect VICPOL might actually detect the case. It is an attack on the Press and should be taken seriously.
Hope Herald Sun puts photographers pic on front page and in their paper every day until he is found. Even better offer a reward.
Completely agree – it’s time John Howard’s gun control laws are repealed.
It really is past time to declare ANTIFA a terrorist organisation –
Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸Verified account @JackPosobiec 5h5 hours ago
Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 Retweeted Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸
At this point Antifa is more than simply a terrorist group.
They are an armed insurrection and must be treated as such
..
Antifa Weapons and Bombs Confiscated by @PortlandPolice
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/871967521594802176
Yes, I reckon so. The only way the Victoria Police would be interested in catching those guys would be if they were speeding to and from the scene of the crime.
I was thinking it would all be a bit pushy shovey handbag but it looks more than that.
I hope we can find out who the masked attackers were, probably not though. Cowards and thugs.
Probably some kind of Greens/Get-Up members. Not working class men, too busy working.
they have more important things to attend to.
Missing – 20yo in zebra onesie.
Holy crap! I have an enormous man crush on Bolt now.
Pretty sure it would be assault as he shared a common purpose with the other two.
Or if they thought Pell had fiddled with them 25 years ago.
Sorry, your Doomlordship Doctor Professor Sir … it ain’t NEVER going to happen in Australia now. Not.a.fucking.chance.
And as a an addition to a discussion on civilian carry the other day, when I couldn’t comment, I think it is a marvellous idea, with one or two clarifications. These would be my criteria for civilian carry:
• Safety/responsibility training (pref. NOT by the guvmint) with a 60% pass mark.
• Demonstrated knowledge of the law concerning self-defence
• Competency/safety check … demonstrated, on a range
• Physical/mental competency. Now I know THIS one is going to cause a shit fight but I don’t give a flying fig. I do not want a drug-induced psycho in charge of a Colt .45!
This is not dissimilar to the CCW training my brother-in-law in the USA has had to undertake and pass for his CCW licence.
• Background check … we (gun owners) have this already.
Hey Sinc, I’m starting to think the same about the gun laws for the first time ever. Melbourne home invasions are no joke.
I guess ABC would be interested in Bolt if someone alleged he punched a wall at a university in 1977….othersise, no
Guns may be banned, but helicopters are still legal. Leftists can be packed onto choppers and pushed into the ocean.
Damn!
The one time Andrew Bolt DOESN’T wear his wooden clogs, THIS happens!
Next time the ‘Usual Suspects’ stage a street march shouting their “What do we want, and When do we want it” mantra, pounce on the bloke who is shouting in a shrill soprano voice.
HE’S your man!
Its time for some lawyering. Bolt was ambushed, it was a planned premeditated assault and battery. The attackers should be prosecuted to the maximum, which means spending time inside. The fact that Bolt is a capable male should not allow the system to excuse the attackers. Bets are when the ABC reports it will be the attackers as victims.
Good ‘job’ Bolta. 🙂 The stupid fuckwits attacking Bolta proved that they actually won the foray by at least 100 metres. Too the track now for Andrew, to improve his speed capturing skills.
The unmasked camera man is obviously not the sharpest pineapple, say cheese mate 🙂
Re: your characterisation of the UK’s “Run, Hide, Tell” as a
The public in the UK are not armed, not even with golf-clubs or baseball bats on a mild evening in the city. So the the US’s “Run, hide, fight” would likely get more people killed. Add to that, the UK advice is for any terrorist scenario – Mumbai-style with AK47s, or armed terrorists storming a building, terrorists strung with explosive vests… and for women, children and old folks as well as macho males. It has to be short and snappy to be memorable, and it has to work to keep the maximum number of people alive until the cops get there and shoot the b*ggers.
What would you suggest as an alternative?
Chris – I understand your point and I’m not unsympathetic.
It grates.
Well Sinc, they gave the appearance that they were speeding away.