Daniel – you have one job: Protect life, limb, and property.  

I’m happy to accept that the optimal level of crime is not zero. I’m also happy to accept that we can’t live zero-risk lives. Furthermore there is a price to be paid for living with a very large number of strangers in close proximity. There are also massive benefits.

Yet statements like this are just stupid:

… but all of us, as Victorians and indeed Australians, have to accept that violent extremism is part of a contemporary Australia.

Well, no. I can and will not ever accept “that violent extremism is part of a contemporary Australia”. That is can and does happen? Yes. That the authorities will not always succeed in suppressing violent extremism? Yes. That it is acceptable? Never.

Let’s play the word substitution game and see how that attitude stacks up. Would Daniel Andrews ever say:

… but all of us, as Victorians and indeed Australians, have to accept that drink driving is part of a contemporary Australia. … but all of us, as Victorians and indeed Australians, have to accept that speeding is part of a contemporary Australia. … but all of us, as Victorians and indeed Australians, have to accept that domestic violence is part of a contemporary Australia.

I suspect not. Yet terrorism is a part of contemporary Australia?