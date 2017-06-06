Daniel – you have one job: Protect life, limb, and property.  

I’m happy to accept that the optimal level of crime is not zero. I’m also happy to accept that we can’t live zero-risk lives. Furthermore there is a price to be paid for living with a very large number of strangers in close proximity. There are also massive benefits.
Yet statements like this are just stupid:
… but all of us, as Victorians and indeed Australians, have to accept that violent extremism is part of a contemporary Australia.
Well, no. I can and will not ever accept “that violent extremism is part of a contemporary Australia”. That is can and does happen? Yes. That the authorities will not always succeed in suppressing violent extremism? Yes. That it is acceptable? Never.
Let’s play the word substitution game and see how that attitude stacks up. Would Daniel Andrews ever say:
… but all of us, as Victorians and indeed Australians, have to accept that drink driving is part of a contemporary Australia.
… but all of us, as Victorians and indeed Australians, have to accept that speeding is part of a contemporary Australia.
… but all of us, as Victorians and indeed Australians, have to accept that domestic violence is part of a contemporary Australia.
I suspect not. Yet terrorism is a part of contemporary Australia?
… but all of us, as Victorians and indeed Australians, have to accept that left lunacy is part of a contemporary Australia.
It’s all about the steady, seemingly inevitable, increase in the numbers of natural Labor voters – unskilled, uneducated, unsympathetic to our way of life.
Said the very same thought at the coffee cart this morning , but I used “we have to get used to domestic violence as our new normal” – watching them trying to their reconcile cognitive dissonance is a wonderful sport, one even pulled the same face as did the Swedish PM in the Kingsman Head explosion scene.
He’s been spending too much time I the company of the CFMEU and MUA. With company like that, maybe he believes this?
DA: what an utter moron.
It’s a feature, not a bug!
No, but it should be.
A terrified Parliament – terrified of the electorate, that is – would be a good start.
Depends on the meaning of ‘accept’.
Daniel Andrews is like Kahn in London, they have helped create the problem and as a result we cannot deny that it is a part of contemporary Victoria or Australia.
That these (trigger warning) honest politicians state the facts, if Australia keeps taking migrants from such disparate cultures there will be in the end a dissociated and resentful migrant or migrant off-spring population that does not fit in and sees itself as victims and with rights to lash out in their resentment.
We may not like it but that is and will be the case.
Run hide tell ,surrender left crap . The Dr Fred credo. investigate. interrogate ,castigate . The castigate bit involves Glock to the head .
We all have to accept we have a bunch of gutless, cowardly surrender monkeys in charge of contemporary Australia.
Sinc, if by strangers you mean Islam, I’d like to know what the massive benefits are.
Unfortunately we have to accept that this Andrews is part of contemporary Victoria.
Amen to that.
During the late 1990’s I was involved with diamond exploration in the NE Kimberley and also lent a helping hand to a mate setting up a tourist resort north of Carson River Station. At one visit bringing in freight that fitted easily on the unladen Unimog, I met some WA EPA officers, one who was a re-tasked geologist. PC conversation ensued and I discovered that the Greens believed Australia was overstocked with humans.
This led me to wonder whether government policy, assuming the Humphrey Applebys are in charge, with politicians as puppets, was to destock Australia of white people since we are the enemy de jour as it were.
Quickest way on depopulating a city is to sanction violence and having a state premier state that indirectly should cause one to stop and think just what are the real policies of our ruling elite.
Persecution of top Catholic religious is part of a contemporary Australia.
A worthy thought experiment, Sinc. However, let me turn that around. You quote this passage in the next thread:
Let us focus on drink driving specifically, to simplify things. If drink driving is deemed as unacceptable, such that by definition it can not be accepted even in one instance, what is the only option to completely prevent it? Banning alcohol or cars, of course. Why should other alcohol drinkers or car drivers be tarred with the same brush as drink drivers, according to the logic you quoted yourself?
Many Cats have called for Muslim bans, mass deportations, internment, mosque razings and the like (right up to genocide), to prevent violent extremism. Is that what you want, for the state to enforce the unacceptability of violent extremism by implementing such policies? In these back-to-back threads, you are pushing some cognitive dissonance.
We all have to accept we have no idea what we are doing, nor where we are headed but we are making great time in contemporary Australia.
The real cowardice is no the attackers – for the most part the only thing you can’t say about these losers is that they are cowards.
The real cowardice is political statements from those in authority who avoid admitting that their previous policies have endangered us and that they are too scared of their peers to admit that fact and take the actions required to discharge their obligations to protect the public.
The real cowards in the face of Islamic Terrorism has been our politicians and senior public security officials.
The CFMEU puppet Hunchback of Spring Street and Vicpol, the most politicised police force in Australia, have always taken a “flexible” approach to the enforcement of Australian law. Ask Boral and Grocon.
The only way to fix a problem is to identify it, and then determine to fix the problem. Their complacent view is that we (ie random members of the public who die – not senior officials or politicians) have to accept their lack of will to identify and solve the problem. Remember when we could never solve boat people arrivals through hard power? Well the pure application of effort to find a solution worked against all the better judgement of the same complacent cowardly jerks who tell us we have to accept random death on the streets because of they are too scared to tell the truth.
I’m happy to accept that the optimal level of crime is not zero.
True. In present circumstances illegal tobacco sales are a societal good.
You being very subtle m0nty – not following your logic.
The most basic functions of government are to protect its citizens from aggression, theft, breach of contract, and fraud.
Dan the man wants to concentrate on penis tucking and actively encourages fraud by Union mates.
Once the left have disposed of all the racists and the revolution is won, the need for terrorism will be over.
Therefore their left, as monty describes, must redouble their efforts to progress the revolution as quickly as possible.
Once the political cycle is destroyed, and elections are only contested in australia as their fainefilth once gloated:
“between the greens and labor”
We will have their leftist gulag utopia, where everybody will Love the State with every genuine inch of their medicated hearts, and everybody that does not comply is Purged, like Leak and Areff.
Wait for their new yarragrad Domestic Terrorism anti-hatespeech laws.
Failure to respect the weapons of the revolution will result in the crushing power of the State coming through your door, paramilitary style, in the hour before dawn.
With their media to take the mocking footage of you as a domestic terrorist being dragged off in handcuffs, with your rabbit rifle proudly displayed in a plastic see-through bag being carried by a batgrrrl policewymynsys waddling alongside your sorry arse.
Let me guess; the consumption of alcohol and driving of cars is the same as ignoring little igor’s ranting about wanting to kill the infidel, or donating $100 to held the ‘mission’ in Syria
And there is no
What happens is that many muslims ignore the bits of islam they don’t like, aren’t comfortable with or they suffer from cognitive dissonance.
I’m sick of the not real muslims narrative, history makes it plain who the ‘real muslims’ are.
Sam the Dastard can drink his g&t and call himself a muslim but we all know that alcohol is haram and what the punishment is for drinking is in Saudi Arabia.
Thanks to inexcusable quisling cockheads like andrews, it is indeed.
Well, the speeding and drink driving is not accepted to the extent that can be stopped and fined.
Domestic violence is accepted (not endorsed or encouraged) in practice otherwise the ads which will effect the miracle cure would not be targeted at the group they know will just take the heat – straight white males. (Not non-whites, and never, ever women).
Our government fighting terrorism means taking on someone scary.
So we, as a society, will just have to put up with it. Easier to complain about backlashes and islamophobia – sheeting blame right back to…
Can I do a fridge and say we should accept that violent extremism is okay at your house?
Speak for yourself Dan, you should volunteer for bollard duty, if you are so accepting.
Exactly the same Village Idiot incompetents were telling us during the Krudd/Gillard/Krudd-Regurgitated Misgovernments that it was IMPOSSIBLE to prevent porous international borders, or to keep out hundreds of thousands of International Centrelink-Seeking potential Muslim terrorists from our home.
Tony Abbott proved those traitorous, anti-Australian lies to be wrong almost immediately.
Wow! Just wow! Dickhead Dan actually said that.
And yet about 48% of voters will actually vote for him or the Filth at the next state election because Free Stuff. The Stupid.Fucking.Liberals will again be put in for one term to get the budget under control for the next Liars Party government. Rinse and repeat.
The domestic violence bit gave me a chuckle. We’ve had batty rosie, quentin bryce et al frothing at the mouth about it and then comes along hissybutts tahrir and gives us a video clip showing a couple of their female adherents saying that it is OK for their husbands to whack them.
Dear Premier Andrews and Commissioner Ashton,
The only thing I am willing to accept is your resignation.