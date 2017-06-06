Free speech not academic freedom

QUT academic Brian McNair has gotten himself into a bit of trouble.
A Queensland university is in damage control after one of its academics, Scottish-trained media professor Brian McNair, described Islam as “a cancer on the planet”.
Here is the offending tweet.
I don’t know Brian McNair but I do regularly read his stuff at The Conversation.
Numerous questions are plaguing me about this issue; questions QUT are no doubt similarly wrestling with.
Should a scholar’s personal condemnation of Islam be protected under academic freedom?
Do views articulated on Facebook or Twitter fall under the banner of work product? What part does possibly-fleeting red mist and posted-on-the-weekend play in all of this?
Do our audiences have any duty to distinguish between our weekday political musings and our weekend emotional outbursts if they’re delivered via the same media?
Generally I think censoring should be the absolute last resort. Just because I don’t agree with someone shouldn’t be grounds to gag them. It’s a courtesy I’d like extended to me.
Now it isn’t clear to me that McNair’s tweet should be covered by academic freedom. Tweeting is not his job and his twitter account doesn’t belong to his employer. Indeed his employer isn’t even identified on his account. It should, however, be covered by freedom of speech.
Lauren makes some important points that I think people should reflect on more broadly:
Brian’s words however, pointed the finger at people 1.6 billion people. I have Muslim friends. And Muslim students. And Muslim colleagues. I suspect Brian does too. So how can they all get tarred with the same brush as the London perps? Why are we expecting them to somehow police their brothers? Am I responsible for the crimes committed by every woman? Every white person? Every atheist? Every academic? What personal convictions do I need to renounce out of fear that a ragtag bunch of disenfranchised thugs might watch a Youtube video, misinterpret my beliefs, and decide to fetish our deaths?
The old question – Am I my brother’s keeper? Unless you have just actually murdered your brother the answer must be “No”.
You do like trolling, don’t you Sinc. Bravo.
If instead said something about now discredited politicians of the past?
Agreed.
Arguable.
You are your ‘brother’s keeper’ under law in most parts of Australia when it comes to child sex abuse.
In any case, so far the problem seems to be a possibly lenient system as there appears to have been considerable warnings for all recent terrorists.
The good professor is incorrect – Islam is not a cancer on the planet, the real cancer is Socialism/Cultural Marxism/Leftism/Progressivism/Collectivism etc., however, you could describe Islam as a secondary viral disease that attacks the already weakened host.
There are good Muslims but there is no good Islam.
Academics blurting out righteous rubbish and being heeded. Sounds the norm
If he had opined that Christianity is a blight on the planet would there be a similar outrage?
I suspect you are allowed to disagree about Christianity, even in such strident terms.
Less so about Islam. Indeed, not at all, about Islam.
He should speak freely as he feels, even if we deem him wrong.
I judge individual Muslims just as I do all other people, by their individual behaviour.
Islam, on the other hand, I judge to be an intolerant and supremacist evangelical ideology of violence.
There is a difference.
Isn’t that the wrong way around? When Cain asked that question, he had just murdered his brother, so, no, he wasn’t his brother’s keeper–he had no brother. Problem solved.
Anyway, here’s some footage of an ancient libertarian philosopher trying to make a similar point.
If it relates to his research, then yes. If not, then its his own opinion. If that’s a problem is Tim Anderson still employed at Sydney University?
The tweet is not talking about people, it is aimed at an ideology.
Can 1.6B people have a wrong ideology?
No doubt about that at all.
Will they all use that ideology the same. Of course not. But using that fact to leave the ideology unchallenged leaves its latent power in place. Hence 2nd and 3rd generation jihadis.
There are only 2 ways to deal with Islam.
You either expel everyone adhering to it – which under the principle of taquiyya is not fool proof.
Or you describe adn debate the ideology in its raw form to show it is corrupt.
That also is very difficult when as Steyn points out – these people live in communities that deliberately isolate themselves to avoid any such questions getting through.
I have just been reading about 2 fellows who were interested to read more about Issha [Jesus] – whom Islam claims as a prophet of God. [The Quran also teaches that both the Old and New Testaments are the Word of God – but don’t try actually reading them…] They were reported by their own mother, threatened by their uncle and arrested and beaten by police – just for the crime of being interested in knowing what a so called prophet of Islam actually taught. They were advised that the only way they would be safe was to put all such thoughts of enquiry out of their heads. They have now left their homes and having learnt more, are about to be baptised as Christians. They do this at risk of their own lives. We call that true conviction.
Because they belong to a different nation, even if they live in the same state.
This is the core advance of the nation state. Allowing like people to establish like rules to minimise the requirements for governance of their own, and to take responsibility for the actions of those people externally.
Am I my brothers keeper? In a civilised world, the answer is yes, you are. And the world is civilised because of that answer.
Islam would attack us even if the marxists didn’t exist
They might just have taken longer to be emboldened
Might end up a Good Thing if they have misjudged and started too soon.
Unfortunately the MSM self-censored and omitted the fact that the jihadists shouted “This is for Islam” while stabbing their victims. When the media lies it leads to a host of other errors. For example, Steve Price had an expert on his radio show last night who stated that the London Bridge terror attack was “inept” and “pathetic” because of it’s low-tech nature. The attack is jihad – it is a personal religious act.
Brian’s words however, pointed the finger at people 1.6 billion people.
No. He said “Islam”, not “Muslims”. And we should do him the courtesy of assuming that he said what he meant.
If we’re not allowed to oppose the Islamic ideology in case of butt-hurty feelings, does the same apply to anyone who criticises my Christian beliefs?
Correction: This is for Allah!
Ask yourself would an academic who said ‘Christianity is a blight on society’ be censured or fired?
Actually, virture signalling, political correctness, moral status display- the active punishment of your colleague or neighbour for non-approved thought or speech- is a cancer on humanity.
People dead and many injured. I doubt those alive, or those who lost loved ones, think it inept.
Whilst we do Dilettante Arguments about Muslims
Whilst you argue semantics the reality is out by the Daily Mail today
Why was he on parole – and why was he in Australia at all? Violent, ice-addicted Islamic jihadi who trained in Somalia had been jailed for drug-fuelled home invasion and linked to terror groups before killing spree
– Yacqub Khayre carried out an ISIS-inspired attack in Melbourne’s south-east
– African refugee, 29, killed innocent clerk worker and kept sex worker hostage
– He was shot dead after opening fire on waiting tactical police officers on Monday
– PM Malcolm Turnbull questioned why Khayre was on parole and not deported
– has lengthy criminal history and was released from jail last November
+100
And herein lies the problem. I can object to Islam for idealogical reasons but say hello each morning to the Muslim lady down the road or chat to the Iranian kiddies next door.
The Left don’t get that because everything is personal. For them it is impossible for there to exist, say, a Trump supporter who might be a reasonable human being. It may can’t happen.
It would be fascinating to see what would have happened if it was Scientologists and not Muslims running around creating mayhem.
Rightly so.
Notice the street marches against ISIS in Jakarta?
Notice the huge donations for Manchester pouring in from Riyadh?
Me either.
“After Melbourne attack, I am signing off for a wee while. Emotions r high. But we need to talk about this stuff. If we don’t, fascists will.”
Fascists? Who?
So whats it to be Bollards of peace erupting like mushrooms everywhere and never ending government surveillance or secure borders and a discriminatory migration policy?
Pick one.
Why are we expecting them to somehow police their brothers?
Again let me refer to the following Article
Counter-Terror Lessons from America’s Civil War or How to deal with the”Muslim” Problem
The essay below first appeared a year ago in The Asia Times, under the headline, “Why the terrorists are winning the intelligence war.” There’s a tried and true American approach to suppressing terrorism, and it worked quite well during Gen. Sherman’s 1863 Kentucky campaign and Gen. Phil Sheridan’s subsequent reduction of the Shenandoah Valley. We don’t have to be particularly smart; we merely have to do some disgusting things. Sherman and Sheridan suppressed sniping at Union soldiers by Confederate civilians by burning the towns (just the towns, not the townsfolk) that sheltered them. In other words, they forced collective responsibility upon a hostile population, a doctrine that in peacetime is entirely repugnant, but that in wartime becomes unavoidable.
As the Prussian army drove into France during the 1870 war with France, Germany’s Chancellor Otto von Bismarck sought the advice of the American military observer, none other than Phil Sheridan, whose cavalry had burned out the farmers of the Shenandoah Valley in the last stages of the conflict. What should Bismarck do about French snipers and saboteurs from villages along the Prussian route of march? Sheridan told Bismarck to burn the villages, leaving the people “with nothing left but their eyes to weep with after the war.” That, and hang the snipers, Sheridan threw in.
Like Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, who burned a great swath through Georgia and the Carolinas, Sheridan believed that war is won not just by killing soldiers but by denying them support from a broader civilian population.
The way to win the war is to frighten the larger community of Muslims who passively support terror by action or inaction–frighten them so badly that they will inform on family members. Frightening the larger Muslim population in the West does not require a great deal of effort: a few thousand deportations would do. Western intelligence services do not even have to deport the right people; the wrong people know who they are, and so do many of their neighbors. The ensuing conversation is an easy one to have. “I understand that your nephew is due for deportation, Hussein, and I believe you when you tell me that he has done nothing wrong. I might be able to help you. But you have to help me. Give me something I can use–and don’t waste my time by making things up, or I swear that I’ll deport you, too. If you don’t have any information, then find out who does.”
This approach to quashing insurgency has worked numerous times in the past. It is not characteristic of peacetime life in western democracies, to be sure, but neither was Phil Sheridan’s ride through the Shenandoah. We prefer to think about winning hearts and minds. Winning the hearts and minds of a people, though, isn’t difficult once they fear you.
And as Mark Steyn said, the murders are not being done by fridges carelessly toppling on people but by people who actively hate us.
And those people were imported by the same kind of people who want to deny the reality. The people who gloatingly decided to import voteherds of brown people because they thought it was a slap in the face for their political enemies, and add to the unthinking ‘anti-establishment’ vote.
Out of their hatred for ordinary decent people as ‘white males’ they created publicity campaigns for mass murder that reward previous murderers with publicity and promise it for future murderers. They said ‘if it saves just one life’ we must pass laws to smash ordinary people in the face by taking away their historic rights, whether to guns or to free speech.
The model for
The enemy is not Islam, but virtue signalling. Root cause of the horrors of beheading and murder of children in our own country is virtue signalling – first by leftists, then by jihadists. In this, leftists and jihadists are united. That person who said it would be more just for a bomb to go off in an Ultimo newsroom was literally correct.
I don’t and never intend to – not being a hypocrite results in a very clear conscience.
Funnily enough, I don’t have any friends who are nazis, either.
There isn’t a great deal of difference between islam and nazism as far as I’m concerned.
Please groups are tarred with the same brush all the time, white old men, catholic priests, this should be no different!
Does that mean that you think criticism of any ideology is out-of-bounds, if there is a sufficiently huge number of adherents?
BTW, I wouldn’t shed any tears for McNair – his career is effectively over, following this thoughtcrime.
I remember only too well the appalling treatment of poor ol’ Al Moran for expressing similar wrongthink on the very same topic.
It’s the sheer blatant, unrelenting hypocrisy that gives me the proverbials.
As CL points out: Rightly so.
Not every Muslim is a terrorist but that is irrelevant to the Muslim problem faced by western societies. The bottom line is simple – The more Muslims the more terrorism.
Yep.
That dead horse ain’t likely to do a lazarus. Rather than the anologies presented, how about a more reasonable comparison? Are all commies douches? Are all nazis shitheads? And what do these two philosophies share with another cult with a very large fan base?
Bugger.
In post above I was going to say , the model for motivating mass shooters and terrorists is not
“Oooo I can get a gun really easy so I will, because I am a white male and violence is endemic to me!”
In the same way it isn’t “Ooo corblimey my dad made me a muslim and I cant get a girl so I will kill people and get 72 virgins and it’ll be sweet because Islam!!1!”
Whats actually going on can be seen slightly differently. The most useful model appears to be the social imitation model. This is best described by Cialdini in “Influence: Science and Practice”.
The upshot is that our media are providing role models and promising rewards for terrorism.
I believe the shrieking about Islam and immigration is encouraging the victim mentality in second and third generation muslim kids, and when you add this to the fact that they have high rate of paranoid thinking and feeling excluded because they can’t score chicks or get nice jobs, you move the potential catchment from a few crazies (like ordinary mass shooters) to a high proportion of young western muslims. These guys should be able to cash in on living here, but are being taught to feel like shit instead.
Consequence of looking at it that way: Newsrooms and lefty activists are, in fact, the best Western target for blame for home-grown terrorism.
The bottom line is, regardless of the distraction of who your friends are at this point in time, if there were no Muslims in *London, there would not be splodey bits of girl children being wiped of the floor, ceiling etc at little girl concerts, would there? There would not be missing Australian girls possibly at the bottom of the Thames, would there?
Feel free to swap with town/city/region of choice.
Would the world be a better place without Islam. Yeah…I think it would!
He didn’t say that all Muslim people are the problem, he said that Islam is the problem. And he is correct.
I wholeheartedly agree with some of the previous posts. McNair didn’t point the finger at anybody but decried an ideology that holds up a violent ped*phile as a hero.
“Now it isn’t clear to me that McNair’s tweet should be covered by academic freedom. Tweeting is not his job and his twitter account doesn’t belong to his employer. Indeed his employer isn’t even identified on his account. It should, however, be covered by freedom of speech.”
Here’s the QUT staff Code of Conduct:
http://www.mopp.qut.edu.au/B/B_08_01.jsp
So far as I can see, it seems to focus on integrity and behaviour in the course of employment at QUT. Unlike many other public organisations, there is no clause – at least that I can find – requiring employees to behave ‘at all times’ in a manner that upholds the reputation of the institution. Cats may recall that this sort of clause was used – unsuccessfully – by Latrobe University to censure Roz Ward over some piddling private tweet of hers.
So, prima facie, the QUT can’t sanction McNair for something he said as a private citizen in his own time using his own resources.
The following clauses in the QUT Code of Conduct could, however, give him trouble:
“Staff members must treat all people equitably and fairly. Staff members must not unlawfully make distinctions, or apply exclusions or restrictions based on sex, gender, sexuality, race, disability, religion, marital or parental status, age, political or religious conviction or any other factor that is irrelevant to a person’s ability to work, study or access QUT services.
Staff members must not engage in behaviours which may be unwelcome or which may be distressing, offensive or humiliating to others regardless of whether this occurs face-to-face, in writing, via email or via social networking sites. Such behaviour may amount to harassment and/or bullying and may be unlawful under antidiscrimination or other legislation.”
QUT could argue that his tweet makes it difficult to be seen to comply with this element in the course of his employment.
1.3 Integrity and impartiality
QUT staff members are placed in a position of trust and should act in ways which maintain public confidence in the University and which advance the good of the University community. Staff members, regardless of their position or duties, must act with honesty, impartiality and propriety.
QUT values social justice, equal opportunity and a safe and supportive working environment. In their dealings with others, including students, staff and external organisations, staff members are expected to treat others fairly, honestly and respectfully, and with proper regard for their rights and obligations.
BTW, I meant go delete the last para just to save space, but it could also, of course, be used against McNair. Note the use of the terms ‘safe and supportive”.