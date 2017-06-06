Violence at Kates’ book launch

Posted on 1:34 pm, June 6, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

I’ve heard reports of actual fisticuffs at Steve Kates’ book launch. Andrew Bolt was attacked by left-wing thugs. Word is that Andrew fought off his attackers, and has it on tape – expect to see an awesome Bolt Report tonight.

  1. Rabz
    #2403699, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Here’s hoping Bolta clobbered the stupid fascist douches.

  2. Uh oh
    #2403701, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    As they say, “all publicity is good publicity”. I imagine this will only give Steve’s book sales a bit of a boost.

  3. custard
    #2403702, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Why is this not surprising?
    Its incredible really. A book launch about a foreign President is gate crashed by a bunch of leftist thugs in Melbourne.
    I hope they sue their asses off!

  4. Rabz
    #2403703, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    “Violence at Steve Kates’ Book Launch”

    The world grows seemingly ever more insane by the minute.

  5. John64
    #2403705, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    If that’s true, I hope that on this occasion he really was Andrew Bold.

    And I’m sure Fatty Ashton has already got a crack squad of his best and brightest on the case investigating and ready to press assault charges. Not sure whether that would be against Blot or the left-wing thugs though.

  6. custard
    #2403707, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Hopefully the intrepid Bill Thompson was down there with Go-Pro camera and has the lot on video.

  8. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2403714, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Bloody hell.

    It is time for the right to start kicking heads.

  9. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2403715, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Bolt has been forced to move house by muslims and is now physically atacked be leftists in public.

  10. stackja
    #2403717, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2403714, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:47 pm
    Bloody hell.

    It is time for the right to start kicking heads.

    And get arrested. The police hierarchy don’t like violence.

  11. Shagger
    #2403719, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    FFS. Hope he busted one of their heads. Then washed his hands thoroughly.

  12. JohnL
    #2403720, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    The world grows seemingly ever more insane by the minute.

    Wrong! Australia is. The world, starting with the US, is sobering up.

  13. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2403721, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    The police hierarchy don’t like violence.

    Then they should do their job or we will do it for them.

  14. TimT
    #2403723, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    ‘Andrew Bold’. Ha. He wishes.

  15. stackja
    #2403725, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2403721, posted on June 6, 2017 at 1:52 pm
    The police hierarchy don’t like violence.

    Then they should do their job or we will do it for them.

    How do ‘we’ do the job? Baton charges? Pepper spray?

  16. Motelier
    #2403734, posted on June 6, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Perhaps we will Andrew the Bold, not Andrew the Fold as we have seen in recent weeks.

    Nothing like the threat of pysical violence to stiffen the jaw and strengthen the backbone.

  17. Helen
    #2403735, posted on June 6, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Typical.

    Can’t reason with logic so in with the jackboots. Badge of Honour, Andrew. I hope Steve biffed a few, too.

  18. Motelier
    #2403737, posted on June 6, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    We will see.

    That was on s and two e’s that went missing.

  19. Bill Thompson
    #2403738, posted on June 6, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Yes, I was there with my GoPro but I’d arrived early & was upstairs having a vino when someone came in & said Andrew had just been jumped downstairs. By the time we looked over the balcony, there was nobody to be seen. Andrew came upstairs, with multi-coloured stains on his shirt & in his hair & still managed to deliver a great commentary & intro for Steve’s book. I hope I can post a video of that later. Bill T

