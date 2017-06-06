Who you calling old?

There was this interesting exchange on Q&A last Monday:

DAVID LEYONHJELM

I sit next to Greens in the Senate and hear that claptrap all time. It is absolute garbage. (APPLAUSE) JUDITH BRETT

I must say, you old men! (LAUGHTER AND APPLAUSE) JUDITH BRETT

There are no old women who are climate… DAVID LEYONHJELM

Excuse me. How old are you?

According to the Wikipedia, so it must be true, Judith Brett was born in 1949 making her 68 sometime this year. David Leyonhjelm was born in 1952 – he is 65.

While we’re on Q&A I hope someone fact checks this statement by Judith Brett:

The Communists, though, had never perpetrated the sorts of murders of civilians that we’re now dealing with.

I seem to recall something about 100 million deaths in the 20th century … To be fair to emeritus Professor Brett the Islamist terrorists are still playing catch up, but I don’t think that was the point she was trying to make.