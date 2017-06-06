Who you calling old?

There was this interesting exchange on Q&A last Monday:
DAVID LEYONHJELM
I sit next to Greens in the Senate and hear that claptrap all time. It is absolute garbage.
JUDITH BRETT
I must say, you old men!
JUDITH BRETT
There are no old women who are climate…
DAVID LEYONHJELM
Excuse me. How old are you?
According to the Wikipedia, so it must be true, Judith Brett was born in 1949 making her 68 sometime this year. David Leyonhjelm was born in 1952 – he is 65.
While we’re on Q&A I hope someone fact checks this statement by Judith Brett:
The Communists, though, had never perpetrated the sorts of murders of civilians that we’re now dealing with.
I seem to recall something about 100 million deaths in the 20th century … To be fair to emeritus Professor Brett the Islamist terrorists are still playing catch up, but I don’t think that was the point she was trying to make.
I think the point about communists was the nature rather than the number of deaths. Communists terrorists like the red army faction typically went after “more legitimate” targets like police officers rather than children. And the millions of dead in Communist countries were not malevolently blown up, they starved to death due to incompetence. Both wrong, but there’s a difference in malice.
But she’s an old woman and that makes all the difference.
It was a cheap shot, but it hit the mark with a Q&A audience not interested in having their religion subjected to the ridicule it needs.
Brett ought to be ashamed of herself. An apology would certainly be in order. I wonder if she offers one after a bit of self-reflection.
Good smack down by DL.
Clearly DL is a misogynist and needs to be sent to a Communist re-education camp.
Just don’t mention Stalin.
Drain the Unis now (with the exception of our host naturally !).
Red guards beat people to death in China during the cultural revolution, including the head teacher of my friends school. No malice?
I’m warming to DL. Good on him for taking on the vicious old battleaxe.
Learn some history 2dogs. Several millions of Russian farm fami9lies including women and children were deliberately starved to death to collectivise their farms.
2dogs, you aren’t familiar with Democratic Kampuchea?
And Stalin’s famine in Ukraine was certainly not caused by “incompetence”. The Soviets knew exactly what they were doing.
I’m assuming the next word would have been “deniers”?
In which case, Ms Brett, you are quite quite wrong. I am an old deplorable white woman, who is definately a climate “denier”. So that just cancels out your vote right there.
Yep this old bitch is a climate denier
FMD, she’s a Professor Emeritus of Politics – admittedly at Australia’s 20th best university – and she doesn’t know about Stalin’s ‘dekulakisation’ campaigns – involving the mass slaughter of civilian ‘unbelievers’, just like ISIS – , and that’s just for starters.
Here’s her staff profile from Latrobe:
http://www.latrobe.edu.au/humanities/about/staff/profile?uname=jmbrett
She’s certainly well connected for an ignoramus.
What’s really strange is that, IIRC, the ABC’s Q&A promo described her as something like “she’s the woman who discovered Robert Menzies’s ‘forgotten people'”. Funny as I’m pretty sure it was Robert Menzies who discovered them.
2dogs, definitely wrong about malice, as noted by commenters above. Kampuchea was no mistake, either. Read Foucault, and other Parisian Maoists around 1972. You’ll find horrors similar to that of Kampuchea, which began around 1975, quite openly and publicly discussed as features of the Parisian Maoists’ ideal society. Amazing, but true! Kampuchea was the invention of Parisian intellectuals. Pol Pot and his henchmen were all ‘educated’ there.
I guess Nemmersdorf was more bestial than malicious.
Daft old trout. In more sensible times they’d toddle off in their dotage to bore each other at bowls and CWA morning teas, and otherwise wisely ignored. Now the old bats get a national soapbox, a megaphone, and bloody tenure. Mind you, here scones probably have an ounce bag of skunk in ’em.
BTW the commies are clear leaders in the genocide stakes, both directly, and through sheer incompetence and blind adherence to a degenerate dogma. The loopy loppers are rank amateurs, but very public about their croakings.
Speaking of purges and cruel and unusual punishment exacted on ‘legitimate’ targets, someone pass 2dogs a copy of the Gulag Archipelago and Darkness at noon.
100 million dead. But it’s by accident, so that’s okay.
Fuck me sideways.