Comical Aly

Spartacus does not generally like to comment on certain topics. He is a firm believer in the principle that it is better to keep ones mouth closed and let people think you are a fool, than to open it and prove them correct.
On that, and for those old enough to remember, there was a First Gulf war in 1990 to 1991. It was a war to expel Iraq from Kuwait, a sovereign country it invaded.
The then Iraqi government had an official spokesman whose role was to talk up the “successes” of the Iraqi military against the US lead coalition. It was not the first example of fake news, but close enough.
That spokesman’s name was Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf but was generally known as Comical Ali.
He is best known for his grandiose and grossly unrealistic propaganda broadcasts before and during the war, extolling the invincibility of the Iraqi Army and the permanence of Saddam’s rule. His announcements were met with widespread derision and amusement by Western nationals and others with access to up-to-date information from international media organizations.
Australia seems to have its own Comical.
Writing for the New York Times, “our” Waleed Aly opines about How To Not Talk About Terrorism.
There is much to be said and critiqued about Aly’s opinion, unless there is of course some treatise on “How To Not Talk About Waleed“, but this is his closing paragraph:
That doesn’t mean these populist narratives are entirely fact free — just that their analytical shoddiness puts them a semitone from truth, superficially close, but completely dissonant with it. They are therefore destined to clash with those who study these things in depth, whose world, in Mr. Colvin’s phrase, “is far more nuanced” than the absolutist worldview on display recently.
Does this sound familiar?
There are the high priests who have the facts. Then there are the plebeians who have some of the facts, but lack the nuance and understanding of the high priests and the necessary analytical insight. The high priests must be obeyed prima facie and should never be challenged.
Terrorism. Climate change. Social policy. If you disagree, you must be analytically shoddy or lacking nuance. Welcome to the neo-clerical state.
Correction:
** Professor Sinc has rightly pointed out that Comical Ali was active during the Second Gulf War and not the first.
Thanks for pointing out.
The trouble with Waleed Aly is that he has been feted so much by the media & other similar minded acolytes, that he has come to believe in the absolute sanctity of his own opinions.
He is also, like many of his followers, prone to only believe those “experts” who echo his own thoughts. Not that he appears capable to understanding that “experts” are as fallible as anyone else.
The ability of Waleed the denouncer to run re-education camps at university is another problem.
Imagine being a kid that doesn’t agree with all the denouncing?.
‘Walled Sly’ as auto-corrected ‘preaches’ to the gullible NYT readership.
Waleed Aly on the Boston Marathon massacre:
Waleed denounces proles that fail to have respectfulness towards waleed as untermensch.
Comical Aly was active in the second Gulf war IIRC.
‘They are therefore destined to clash with those who study these things in depth’
True. If you don’t speak read the languages around which the history and debates within Islam revolve, most especially classical Arabic, u should go back to discussing the process by which Collingwood fans are first inducted to the cult, imprinted and radicalised. Scarf and beanie are just outward manifestations of the transformation.
Sinclair Davidson
Squalid Ali – the pretentious psuedo-intellectual imbecile (BIRM) who gave us the term “perpetual irritant” as a descriptor for moozley massacres of civilians.
I’m quite happy to be “insufficiently nuanced”. Consequently, I regard that piece of filth as an implacable enemy dedicated to the destruction of my way of life.
Entirely so, and the interesting thing is all the nuanced stuff resonates only with the centre left to the far left, it is entirely ignored by the rest of us as so much useless blather. Whether you support him or not, most people know where Waleed is coming from, and he will do little to stem the conservative exodus from the Liberal Party. Nor will his blather do anything to offset the growing public disenchantment with the political and media elites: we simply don’t believe a word they say, when they spin their spin.
There’s a difference.
Comical Ali was active on Iraqi state owned television.
Comical Aly is active on Australian state owned television.
He is such a turd!!!
Does anyone even watch the project?
Will Lord Wentworth have a fest with him and Mrs Turd this year?
Smug, insufferable prat inevitably wrong about everything but defended by an army of morons.
Updated/Corrected – thanks.
Waleed’s coreligionists are not much into nuance, they want us dead or converted but that doesn’t seem to bother him. What Worries him is that we notice it.
Word on the street is there will be no Iftar dinner. Not that they ever described it as “annual” but one assumes that was the plan. (No interfaith stuff at Xmas, though.)
Apparently St Malcolm bookended by Squalid Alley and the Real Sheikh Shady didn’t play well amongst suburban swing voters. (Not that anything he does ever did.)
Ah, nuance.
It’s the refuge of the faux intellectual, and the topic of one of my favourite academic papers (from the humanities anyway). The title alone nails it.
https://kieranhealy.org/files/papers/fuck-nuance.pdf
No, he is mostly on Channel 10. Speaking of which, I read somewhere that Channel 10 expects to go into receivership by the end of the year. This surprises me, I thought they drove off all conservative viewers so that they could attract all the loony left audience. Channel 10 management forgot to notice that the loony left was already spoiled for choice by two government funded networks.
Just as Fairfax is finding out that they are competing with so many for a tiny segment of the audience.
So Aly’s entire point is that because many who act, or attempt to act, on their Islamic jihadist sympathies are first or second generation that therefore there is not marginal risk impact of accepting refugees from areas that are known global hot-spots of violent Islamic jihadism? That seems like an intellectually weak and weaselly argument to me.
Where did the parents of these first and second generation immigrants who become wannabe or actual jihadists come from? I’m guessing it wasn’t Disneyland.
There is no denying that accepting immigrants, whether they be refugees or otherwise, from known global hot-spots of violent Islamic jihadism represents a marginal increase in the risk of jihadist terrorist attacks relative to had these immigrants come from elsewhere. The size of the marginal risk increase is debatable and can probably be affected by things like the quantum and quality of vetting, background checks, etc. But to argue that it doesn’t exist is either willfully misleading or so naively stupid as should immediately disqualify someone from public commentary on the issue.
He doesn’t even acknowledge that.
But what metaphors!
But, but, wouldn’t we be able to hear it, Aly? Is the problem our jingle-jangle facts, or your jingle-jangle nuances, Mr Tambourine Man?
Dr Waleed Aly is a very dangerous individual. He should be challenged at every opportunity and made accountable. He has dangerous ideas and a platform from which to deliver his propaganda. He also has the confidence of the prime minister. We live in very dangerous times.
Wonderful. I will be with champagne when it’s announced.
‘So Aly’s entire point is that because many who act, or attempt to act, on their Islamic jihadist sympathies are first or second generation’
Aly has good academic company. Roy is far ahead of him though.
‘It’s Not Islam That Drives Young Europeans to Jihad’ Olivier Roy
‘It’s the Islamification of radicalism that we need to investigate, not the radicalization of Islam,” Roy says…
…Unlike second generations like Abedi’s, third generations are normally better integrated in the West and don’t account for more than 15 percent of homegrown jihadis,” Roy says. “Converts, who also have an approach to Islam decontextualized from any culture, account for about 25 percent of those who fall prey to violent fundamentalism.’
http://www.haaretz.com/world-news/europe/1.791954
He’s just another CFMEU ‘operative with a by-line’, as Instapundit would say.
There is a spectrum of opinion from ‘no-restrictions open-borders’ to banning all Muslims with a lot of people in the middle actually in furious agreement with properly targeted and extreme-vetted migration.
By conflating opposition to illegal immigration with all Muslim immigration, Socialists can sow division within the population to harvest votes for the CFMEU.
When the CFMEU are voted back in at the 2018-19 election the people smuggling operation will restart and the wallets of other people will again be ripe for harvest.
Come the revolution, he can be tried for treason.
Or as a spy.
He is one or the other.
“Comical Ali was active in the second Gulf war.” In the first Gulf war he was the ABC correspondent.