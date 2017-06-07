Comical Aly

Spartacus does not generally like to comment on certain topics. He is a firm believer in the principle that it is better to keep ones mouth closed and let people think you are a fool, than to open it and prove them correct.

On that, and for those old enough to remember, there was a First Gulf war in 1990 to 1991. It was a war to expel Iraq from Kuwait, a sovereign country it invaded.

The then Iraqi government had an official spokesman whose role was to talk up the “successes” of the Iraqi military against the US lead coalition. It was not the first example of fake news, but close enough.

That spokesman’s name was Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf but was generally known as Comical Ali.

He is best known for his grandiose and grossly unrealistic propaganda broadcasts before and during the war, extolling the invincibility of the Iraqi Army and the permanence of Saddam’s rule. His announcements were met with widespread derision and amusement by Western nationals and others with access to up-to-date information from international media organizations.

Australia seems to have its own Comical.

Writing for the New York Times, “our” Waleed Aly opines about How To Not Talk About Terrorism.

There is much to be said and critiqued about Aly’s opinion, unless there is of course some treatise on “How To Not Talk About Waleed“, but this is his closing paragraph:

That doesn’t mean these populist narratives are entirely fact free — just that their analytical shoddiness puts them a semitone from truth, superficially close, but completely dissonant with it. They are therefore destined to clash with those who study these things in depth, whose world, in Mr. Colvin’s phrase, “is far more nuanced” than the absolutist worldview on display recently.

Does this sound familiar?

There are the high priests who have the facts. Then there are the plebeians who have some of the facts, but lack the nuance and understanding of the high priests and the necessary analytical insight. The high priests must be obeyed prima facie and should never be challenged.

Terrorism. Climate change. Social policy. If you disagree, you must be analytically shoddy or lacking nuance. Welcome to the neo-clerical state.

Correction:

** Professor Sinc has rightly pointed out that Comical Ali was active during the Second Gulf War and not the first.

Thanks for pointing out.