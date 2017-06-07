Guest Post: John Constantine Lone Wolves that have nothing to do with the ABC and GetUp!

The attack on a journalist walking the public streets of Melbourne, a journalist that has previously received death threats, was obviously carried out by ‘Lone Wolves’ – no left wing militia has yet claimed responsibility for the action.

Mr Bolt, however, has previously been singled out by the taxpayer funded ABC and foreign funded GetUp! as a journalist that has had his ‘social licence to have political rights’ removed.

However much they claim plausible deniability, this paints a target on Mr Bolt as plainly as if the billion dollar a year bully pulpit of the ABC had simply repeatedly broadcast pleas for somebody to rid them of this turbulent journalist.

Now we have established why Mr Bolt was targeted, we examine the attack itself, and split it into the component parts.

The ‘stall’ manipulates the targets compassion to stop his motion and set him up for the assault from behind — the selfie woman is now a possible weak link to identify the masked attackers.

Hoods were worn for the terror effect, as well as the safety from prosecution. Although the only hands on parts of the left wing militia, they couldn’t have carried out the attack without support.

The ‘fencing the swag’. The swag wasn’t Mr Bolt’s wallet, but the recording of the successful attack by the fourth militia member. This would have been fenced straight to the ABC.

The ABC would have mockingly played the footage of the successful attack, gleefully intoning that:

This footage has been obtained by the ABC.

Summing up, Mr Shorten didn’t order this attack, but GetUp! was established by Mr Shorten and his associates to put at arm’s length political acts and donations that would be uncomfortable for the Labor Party to be directly linked to.

The ABC didn’t directly order this attack, but they have painted the target on Mr Bolt, and would have been the market the victorious footage was marketed to.

GetUp! is a foreign funded left wing militia, with cells that can attack Australia’s citizens as they walk the streets of our major cities and do it with impunity.

The big step from here is for ever more extreme force to be used by the decentralised cells of activists funded, encouraged and unleashed on the streets of Australia, with no sane voice to reign them in.