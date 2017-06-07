Guest Post: Vengeful Ghost Outrage Over Fridge Hate Speech

There was outrage tonight all across Australia after a man used social media to express hate speech against refrigerators.

Community leaders were quick to express their disgust with the man’s comments, and to affirm their solid support of refrigerators everywhere.

The man, Mr Enoch Powell, 53, of Belmore in Sydney’s south west, wrote the hateful diatribe on a popular handyman’s internet forum specialising in white goods.

‘Hi, I need some help. I have a three-year-old Frignerator refrigerator, and it keeps falling over. No matter how many times I adjust the little knobby feet, or support it with wood or masonite, it just keeps toppling. It’s the third Frignerator I’ve owned, and honestly I hate the damn things, they’re nothing but trouble, I wish I could just send them all back to where they came from. The government should never have let them be sold in Australia.’

The Prime Minister, Mr Turnbull, was quick to condemn the hate speech. ‘This is absolutely unacceptable in modern Australia. White goods of all makes and functions are welcome here. No white goods are going to be sent back to their factory of origin. I have talked to the Attorney-General, we are going to prosecute Mr Powell to the full letter of the law. ‘

When asked how the community could possibly solve the serious problems in their midst if they weren’t allowed to talk openly about them, Mr Turnbull was quick to dismiss the question.

‘What problems? Fridges are no more prone to falling over than any other white good. This has nothing to do with refrigeration. It is deeply irresponsible to lay the blame for these events at the feet of refrigeration. It could have been any white good that fell over.’

Mr Turnbull continued:

‘Once a year, I have dinner in my kitchen. At these events, Lucy and I share space with our two-door refrigerator, with a full-size frost-freezer, and with our little bar fridge. Lucy and I are proud to share our kitchen space with refrigerators of all kinds. And not once has any of these refrigerators even looked like falling on anyone.’

A senior member of Australia’s security intelligence services, speaking anonymously, said that Mr Powell was now a ‘person of interest’ whose hateful words singled him out as a threat to the community. The man also said that, as far as he could see, there was nothing to suggest that refrigerators were more likely to fall on people than any other white goods, before he and his guide dog excused themselves.

A source close to the Leader of the Opposition said:

‘I fink you have to look at Tony Abbott’s role in vis. It’s Mr Abbott wot is ve problem, encouraging hateful speech about fridges. Abbott is trying to come in from ve ‘deep freeze’ vat Malcolm put him in. Bringing Mr Abbott in from ve cold would be a mistake for Malcolm. He should keep Tony on ice’.

Despite the furore, the community appears to be mostly sanguine about the matter. When we asked a member of the public walking along the High Street, a Mr I. Tiger, what he thought of the matter, Mr Tiger said nothing, merely pointing to a nearby public ablutions block which is notorious in the community for being poorly maintained.