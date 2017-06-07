Hewson – unsubsidised solar in SA?

Posted on 9:41 am, June 7, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Late in this discussion John Hewson replied to Nigel Lawson’s challenge to the viability of renewable energy without subsidies by claiming that he is involved in a zero subsidy solar development in SA. What is he talking about? And how come Alan Kohler is claiming that renewables are getting cheaper than coal?

