Prior 18c QUT

The Australian has reported that:

Former Queensland University of Technology worker Cindy Prior has been fundraising online to cover legal costs of her failed racial discrimination case against three students.

Here is the actual Go Fund Me link.

Much has been said about this matter; about Prior, about the HRC, about the HRC President.

Not enough, well not enough IMO has been said about QUT, in both the establishment of an indigenous students only room and in their management of the case.

A number of lives and careers have been forever changed because of this matter, yet no-one from QUT seems to have been held to account for deliberately and recklessly creating the conditions for chaos. Where is the accountability?

Most professional organisations have post event reviews. Did QUT have one, and if not why not. And if yes, it should be made public.

Whenever there is any minor incident in government or business, there are calls for the Minister’s head or the CEO’s head or the Chairman’s head. Well. Where are the heads of the QUT Chancellor and Vice Chancellor who presided over this mess.

