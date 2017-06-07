Prior 18c QUT

The Australian has reported that:
Former Queensland University of Technology worker Cindy Prior has been fundraising online to cover legal costs of her failed racial discrimination case against three students.
Here is the actual Go Fund Me link.
Much has been said about this matter; about Prior, about the HRC, about the HRC President.
Not enough, well not enough IMO has been said about QUT, in both the establishment of an indigenous students only room and in their management of the case.
A number of lives and careers have been forever changed because of this matter, yet no-one from QUT seems to have been held to account for deliberately and recklessly creating the conditions for chaos. Where is the accountability?
Most professional organisations have post event reviews. Did QUT have one, and if not why not. And if yes, it should be made public.
Whenever there is any minor incident in government or business, there are calls for the Minister’s head or the CEO’s head or the Chairman’s head. Well. Where are the heads of the QUT Chancellor and Vice Chancellor who presided over this mess.
When I was at Griffith uni in the late 1990s the university offered all kinds of special privileges only for Aboriginal students. On Mt Gravatt campus we had two (usually only one working) printer for the entire campus, which we had to pay to use. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait students had their own home room with 2 computers and 2 free printers, along with free tea, coffee and biscuits. They were also prohibited from printing things out for non-aboriginal students.
A much older Aboriginal man in one of my classes used to offer any of us to join him for his free personal tutor sessions. He thought it very unfair that such serves were only offered based on race.
Somebody pointed out, on this blog, that most universities in Australia had separate computer rooms for indigenous students. As I’ve said, as long as they are clearly designated “Nie Vir Die Europeens” it’s all good.
I thought about sharing her fundraising on my facebook with what I thought of it but I’m worried that she might sue me. I’m serious could you safely comment on this?
We don’t a HRC but if we do have to have one why can’t it do it’s job instead of taking political positions?
If Leftists want to throw money at her, then I don’t see a problem with it. After all, it is their money to do with as they please.
As for the QUT?
Their silence indeed begs an answer.
Cindy Prior justs digs deeper and deeper..
It’s a university, the breeding ground for the Left. There can be no enquiries, this was business as usual.
Why doesnt comrade trigs pay the legal costs ? She ehcourages the indivenius to be even more racist than they usually are .with the oayout she will be getting from the rudbull gang sne would never miss a few hundred k ,but being a soshalist , charity would be like getting blood from a stone .
Prior is about to learn another valuable life lesson. How difficult it is to get a Lefty to put their hand in their own pocket, as opposed to someone else’s.
Nail, head; Mr Bear.
Lefties are only skilled at distributing OPM in vast and unaccounted for amounts.
Lefty don’t give.
Why does she have a Facebook page if she doesn’t want to be trolled. Some of her comments regarding the 3 guys border on defamation. Just stop digging for Gods sake.
Would “Geen blankes nie” or “Keine weißen leute” be more appropriate?
Don’t worry Callum Thwaites is on the look out and will do a mighty smiting if given the chance.
Seems ‘ol Cindy has gone underground to try to avoid her bankruptcy.
Where art ‘thou, Cindy?
Pity legal documents can’t be served on facebook.
57 donors in a month and not even half way there. I this HBB has the right of it.
Yeah, I noted that she’s struggling to get funding for her, and yes, she will be learning the hard lesson that her fellow travellers are indeed parsimonious when it comes to shelling out their own cash for one of their own.
Some more background from QUT here — which I find interesting reading.
https://www.qut.edu.au/about/governance-and-policy/statement-on-18c-court-case
If we take this at face value, I’m afraid Cindy is the troublemaker — and maybe QUT tried to do the right thing.
It’s called the Pottery Barn Rule – you break it, you bought it.
At issue is not just how QUT managed the complaint, but that they recklessly created the conditions for a complaint to be made in the establishment of an indigenous only computer room – an unsigned one at that.
If a council digs a hole in a road and leaves it unsigned and if a car drives into said hole, it is generally regarded that the council has some responsibility.
If we take this at face value, I’m afraid Cindy is the troublemaker — and maybe QUT tried to do the right thing.
Aye, there’s the rub. I’m not aware of any evidence that Prior was not the major troublemaker.
But as for QUT…
As soon as the students concerned were contacted by the relevant senior officer at QUT and asked to take down Facebook posts that another staff member said she found offensive, all but one agreed to do so immediately.
So I don’t think that they’ve totally exonerated themselves, though if the post is accurate they made some attempt to repair the damage.
And of course…
By the time it became clear that resolution could not be reached, the proposed conciliation conference was close at hand. The university sought to postpone the conciliation conference listed for 3 August 2015 to ensure that the students would be provided with sufficient notice of the complaint and the conference. However on 28 July 2015 the AHRC advised that the conference on 3 August 2015 would not be postponed and that if the conference did not go ahead a further face to face conciliation would not be offered.
Triggs’ nostalgic yearnings for certain trends prevalent in continental Europe in the 1930’s clearly played their detrimental role.
But who would expect a university to be well managed? Expensively managed, yes. Badly managed, yes. Micromanaged, yes. Competently managed, seldom. Well managed, never. Most of the managers are. to be crude, people whom the late Fritz Sauckel, pioneer of human resources management in Greater Germany, would have declined to employ.
Indeed ‘managed’ in the university context is really a synonym for vast quantities of deranged Daleks swarming all over the place shouting ‘You will comply…. exterminate, exterminate’.
An academic I know told me about one of the administrators at her institution. His only task for several months up till the start of one academic year was to get the handbook done. It appeared three months after the start of the year. Shortly after, 33 pages of corrections had to be issued. A few months later he was awarded his masters’ degree in administration.