The university student – 1967

Recently Sinc put up a post to challenge the people who pine for the mythical golden age of universities in times past when the misty-eyed and doddering old farts were students.
Speaking with the confidence of a scholar in the prime of life I draw attention to a piece written in 1967 which was the year that I drove my Vauxhall Viva 1963 packed with most my worldly goods from Irishtown Tasmania (via the Princess of Tasmania or POT) to Adelaide for postgraduate study at the Waite Agricultural Research Institute.
It was a different universe and there is a lot too be said for it. The University of Tasmania had 2000 students and 130 staff. In the Agriculture faculty the staff outnumbered the first batch of 6 graduates who emerged at the end of 1966. I had to do Soil Science II by myself in the Oxbridge manner, reading and meeting the lecturer for a chat twice a week. And in Adelaide the man who supervised my research introduced me to The Open Society and Its Enemies by Karl Popper.
We were driving through Irishtown a couple of years ago, Rafe.
I doubt it had changed much then from when you lived there. A tiny village, fields, a few houses.
I loved the old-style fibro community hall named as some sort of Irish meeting place.
I’d have to hunt out the photo to tell you what though.
Utas has changed from your day. Well-positioned campus and pleasant enough, lots of o/s students.
I went there with Hairy and walked around while he had a meeting.
I took Master Entropy to a tertiary educations options day at the ekka last year.
Engineering:the seminar was chokka; told only the best get in, BE grades are the most sought after etc.etc
Business schools: standing room only. QUT falling over themselves explaining that they do three semesters a year, as many classes at night as possible, all so you can fit uni around work. They will even help you find a job while at QUT.
Dragged him to the UQ ag science presentation: Those present were told if you worked more than five hours a week in a job you would probably fail the course. High contact hours, a lot of study, compulsory field work in holidays, four years. Did I say how many were present? Three counting Master Entropy, there because his dad made him. One of the others was there because they wanted to work in a zoo with, by the look of her, fluffy animals, and the other confessed she was there by mistake.