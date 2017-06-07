The university student – 1967

Recently Sinc put up a post to challenge the people who pine for the mythical golden age of universities in times past when the misty-eyed and doddering old farts were students.

Speaking with the confidence of a scholar in the prime of life I draw attention to a piece written in 1967 which was the year that I drove my Vauxhall Viva 1963 packed with most my worldly goods from Irishtown Tasmania (via the Princess of Tasmania or POT) to Adelaide for postgraduate study at the Waite Agricultural Research Institute.

It was a different universe and there is a lot too be said for it. The University of Tasmania had 2000 students and 130 staff. In the Agriculture faculty the staff outnumbered the first batch of 6 graduates who emerged at the end of 1966. I had to do Soil Science II by myself in the Oxbridge manner, reading and meeting the lecturer for a chat twice a week. And in Adelaide the man who supervised my research introduced me to The Open Society and Its Enemies by Karl Popper.