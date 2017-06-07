Wednesday Forum: June 7, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, June 7, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  3. stackja
    #2404439, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:01 am

    The Beer Whisperer
    #2404437, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:01 am
  4. Pete of Perth
    #2404440, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:01 am

  5. stackja
    #2404441, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:02 am

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2404442, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:03 am

  7. The Beer Whisperer
    #2404443, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:03 am

  8. Des Deskperson
    #2404446, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:03 am

    A new thread, so I will copy from the old the ACT Court lists where the alleged ACL bomber is supposed to appear today:

    This is the Magistrates’ Court list for today.

    RO/0667/15 Suppressed 7 Jun 2017 2:15 PM
    RO/0666/15 Suppressed 7 Jun 2017 2:15 PM
    EM/0087/17 Frozpak Food Services Pty Ltd v Shah 7 Jun 2017 10:30 AM
    CS/0006/17 McLachlan v Grillo & Anor 7 Jun 2017 10:30 AM
    CS/0899/16 Excel Metal Roofing Pty Ltd v Kascon Projects Pty Ltd 7 Jun 2017 10:30 AM

    If the charge is serious enough, it may go straight to the ACT Supreme Court. Here’s the ACT Supreme Court list for today:

    http://www.courts.act.gov.au/supreme/lists

    Apart from the possible ‘suppressed’ named person in the Magistrates’ Court at 2.15 pm today, there is no indication of who might be the alleged bomber. Of course, the hearing may have been postponed.

  9. calli
    #2404447, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:04 am

  11. Roger
    #2404451, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Dylan pays tribute to traditional education in his Nobel acceptance speech:

    "I had principles and sensibilities and an informed view of the world. And I had had that for a while. Learned it all in grammar school. Don Quixote, Ivanhoe, Robinson Crusoe, Gulliver's Travels, Tale of Two Cities, all the rest – typical grammar school reading that gave you a way of looking at life, an understanding of human nature, and a standard to measure things by. I took all that with me when I started composing lyrics. And the themes from those books worked their way into many of my songs, either knowingly or unintentionally. I wanted to write songs unlike anything anybody ever heard, and these themes were fundamental. Specific books that have stuck with me ever since I read them way back in grammar school – I want to tell you about three of them: Moby Dick, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Odyssey."

Will the educators take note?

    Will the educators take note?

  12. stackja
    #2404452, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:05 am

  13. calli
    #2404453, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:05 am

  14. stackja
    #2404454, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:06 am

  15. srr
    #2404455, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:07 am

    JohnWickofPolitics‏ @Gingrich_of_PA 2h2 hours ago

    If facts about your religion make you uncomfortable, pick another religion 😐

    https://twitter.com/Gingrich_of_PA/status/872192608235384833

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2404457, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:08 am

  17. struth
    #2404458, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:09 am

  18. Nick
    #2404459, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:11 am

    “Worshippers at a mosque in Melbourne’s north say Yacqub Khayre couldn’t have been Muslim because he committed a terrorist attack during Ramadan.”

  19. Fisky
    #2404460, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:12 am

    #Essential Poll How should same-sex marriage be decided: Parliamentary vote 27 (+2) Plebiscite 61 (+2) #auspol

  21. Top Ender
    #2404463, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Des Deskie – grateful for the information – keep up the good work if possible please.

  22. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2404464, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:16 am

  23. srr
    #2404465, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:17 am

    … and this is kinda big news from the old thread –

    Jordan Joins Arab Coalition Against Qatari Terror Funding and Revokes Al Jazeera TV Licensing…
    Posted on June 6, 2017 by sundance

    Jordan’s King Abdullah III becomes the latest Arab leader to denounce Qatar and join the growing diplomatic boycott of the Islamic extremist sympathizers.

    Jordan will downgrade its diplomatic representation with Qatar, it said on Tuesday, standing with several Arab powers that have cut ties with the tiny Gulf state.

    The decision was made after Amman examined the “cause of the crisis” between Doha and the other Arab states, government spokesman Mohammed al Momani said.

    He added that Jordan also revoked the TV license for Al Jazeera, Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel. (link*)

    What we are seeing unfold is a seismic shift in Arab sentiment away from the extremist Muslim Brotherhood. This action is 100% the result of months of careful diplomacy between the Trump Administration and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council in a modern coalition to confront political Islam and the extremist messaging that results in terrorism.

    The U.S. and Western Media never reported on the frequency of high diplomatic engagement by President Trump in the lead-up to his historic visit to Saudi Arabia. It is specifically because of this willfully blind and intentional void in prior diplomatic understanding that most media are missing how this approach was constructed.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/06/jordan-joins-arab-coalition-against-qatari-terror-funding-and-revokes-al-jazeera-tv-licensing/#more-133951
    Jordan also revoked the TV license for Al Jazeera, Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel.

    So, are are traitors within still keeping Dot & Co. and the rest of the terrorist nation lovers happy by continuing to stream their Anti-Semitic, Anti-Christian, Anti-West, Pro-UN, Muslim Jihad Propaganda, Al Jazeera, streaming into Australian homes?

    Oh, and how much do we pay them for the rights their demand that we give their Pro-Jihad Propaganda so much airtime?

  24. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2404466, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:18 am

    “Worshippers at a mosque in Melbourne’s north say Yacqub Khayre couldn’t have been Muslim because he committed a terrorist attack during Ramadan.”

    Many reports this week that murder and mayhem during Ramadamadingdong is looked upon most favourably by Allah, and he has an extra special bag of sweets to hand out to all perpetrators aerated by the infidel.

  25. H B Bear
    #2404467, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:18 am

    The Green-Left Weekly Radio Hour (Early edition) formerly known as AM wheels out Liars in-house tame muzzy and “counter-terrorism academic” Dr Anne Aly to ask why Brighton terrorist was allowed to “slip through the cracks”?

    Perhaps we could ask Junaid Thorne, already arrested in Saudi Arabia, who Aly provided a letter of support which saw his sentence reduced from nine months to four months only to be re-arrested later for a further series of terrorism offences.

  26. Ubique
    #2404469, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:22 am

  27. john constantine
    #2404470, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Their Get-up needs to be banned from dealing in cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

    If they are that ashamed of who pays them how much to do what, they shouldn’t be able to do it.

  28. Roger
    #2404471, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Dr Anne Aly recently signed a book deal with the ABC to write her autobiography.

    The merits or otherwise of that aside…a number of ABC notables have had books published by the ABC recently. Why is the tax payer subsidising these publishing endeavours?

  30. srr
    #2404477, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:31 am

    New Ontario Law Enables Gov’t to Seize Children
    from Parents Opposing Gender Transition

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/06/new-ontario-law-enables-govt-to-seize-children-from-parents-opposing-gender-transition/

    Are we in this age –

    Luke 23:

    …28 But Jesus turned to them and said, “Daughters of Jerusalem, do not weep for Me, but weep for yourselves and for your children.

    29 Look, the days are coming when people will say, ‘Blessed are the barren women, the wombs that never bore, and breasts that never nursed.’

    30 At that time, ‘They will say to the mountains, “Fall on us,” and to the hills, “Cover us.”’…

  31. thefrolickingmole
    #2404478, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Des Deskperson

    I can only imagine the bomber is being treated as a psych case and not competent mentally.

    It strikes me as most strange to get all the way to a trial without the name released in whats basically a criminal damage case. (If you refuse to call it a terrorist act, thats about all thats left)

    It stinks.

  32. Infidel Tiger
    #2404480, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Another young australian woman confirmed dead in london attack by the most feminist religion.

  33. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2404481, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Things are getting very interesting in the Persian Gulf.

    Saudi Arabia Gives Qatar 24 Hour Ultimatum As Analysts Warn Of “Military Confrontation”

    Shortly after imposing a naval blockade in the immediate aftermath of the Qatar diplomatic crisis, one which left the small Gulf nation not only politically isolated and with severed ties to its neighbors but potentially locked out of maritime trade and crippling its oil and LNG exports, on Tuesday SkyNews Arabia reported that Saudi Arabia has given Qatar a 24 hours ultimatum, starting tonight, to fulfill 10 conditions that have been conveyed to Kuwait, which is currently involved in the role of a mediator between Saudi and Qatar.

    According to media report, among the key demands by Saudi Arabia is that Qatar end all ties Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

    Naval blockade. Ultimatum. Sounds like the Saudis and Egyptians aren’t happy.

  34. jo
    #2404483, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:37 am

    The Beer Whisperer
    #2404443, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I’m chuffed. First time gold medallist ever, let alone podium! And this time I don’t even have to identify as such!

    But I won’t let it go to my head, so bow before me, peasants.

    Is that you Halal MAl? You are impersonating the original Beer Whisperer!

  35. John64
    #2404484, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:37 am

    I imagine it’s a highly exasperated Fatty Ashton sitting in his office munching on his morning donut.

    All these trivial distractions like bomb threats on Malaysian Airlines flights and terrorist shootings in Brighton is taking his scarce resources off the main game; namely how on earth can VicPol come up with a charge or two against Pell that’s gonna stick?

  36. Hydra
    #2404485, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Their Get-up needs to be banned from dealing in cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

    If they are that ashamed of who pays them how much to do what, they shouldn’t be able to do it.

    How capitalist of them.

  37. Notafan
    #2404486, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Does anyone else think that the muslim community response that Khayre wasnt a real muslim because he committed a terrorism attack during pig out month is hilarious?

    Clearly terrorist attacks in non pig out month are just fine.

  38. Des Deskperson
    #2404488, posted on June 7, 2017 at 9:45 am

    ‘I imagine it’s a highly exasperated Fatty Ashton sitting in his office munching on his morning donut.’

    Here’s song for him:

