Liberty Quote
Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duty, and so bear ourselves that if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will still say, ”This was their finest hour.”— Winston Churchill
-
-
Wednesday Forum: June 7, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Foist!
Well!
Just!
Lovely day in the West.
Miserable day in the East.
New fred, all shiny and bright.
I’m chuffed. First time gold medallist ever, let alone podium! And this time I don’t even have to identify as such!
But I won’t let it go to my head, so bow before me, peasants.
A new thread, so I will copy from the old the ACT Court lists where the alleged ACL bomber is supposed to appear today:
This is the Magistrates’ Court list for today.
RO/0667/15 Suppressed 7 Jun 2017 2:15 PM
RO/0666/15 Suppressed 7 Jun 2017 2:15 PM
EM/0087/17 Frozpak Food Services Pty Ltd v Shah 7 Jun 2017 10:30 AM
CS/0006/17 McLachlan v Grillo & Anor 7 Jun 2017 10:30 AM
CS/0899/16 Excel Metal Roofing Pty Ltd v Kascon Projects Pty Ltd 7 Jun 2017 10:30 AM
If the charge is serious enough, it may go straight to the ACT Supreme Court. Here’s the ACT Supreme Court list for today:
http://www.courts.act.gov.au/supreme/lists
Apart from the possible ‘suppressed’ named person in the Magistrates’ Court at 2.15 pm today, there is no indication of who might be the alleged bomber. Of course, the hearing may have been postponed.
The dog eight my homework.
Ten.
Dylan pays tribute to traditional education in his Nobel acceptance speech:
“I had principles and sensibilities and an informed view of the world. And I had had that for a while. Learned it all in grammar school. Don Quixote, Ivanhoe, Robinson Crusoe, Gulliver’s Travels, Tale of Two Cities, all the rest – typical grammar school reading that gave you a way of looking at life, an understanding of human nature, and a standard to measure things by. I took all that with me when I started composing lyrics. And the themes from those books worked their way into many of my songs, either knowingly or unintentionally. I wanted to write songs unlike anything anybody ever heard, and these themes were fundamental. Specific books that have stuck with me ever since I read them way back in grammar school – I want to tell you about three of them: Moby Dick, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Odyssey.”
Will the educators take note?
From old Fred:
Fortunately, it was my maths homework.
Thank you.
JohnWickofPolitics @Gingrich_of_PA 2h2 hours ago
If facts about your religion make you uncomfortable, pick another religion 😐
https://twitter.com/Gingrich_of_PA/status/872192608235384833
Top Twenny Woo Hoo 👌
Struth is in da house………….
oops
cultural appropriation.
G’day cobbers.
Better.
Strange, Ramadan has lost its usual ‘holy month of’ honorific in media reports.
Thanks for posting that Des.
Just…don’t.
Des Deskie – grateful for the information – keep up the good work if possible please.
top twenty something
… and this is kinda big news from the old thread –
Jordan Joins Arab Coalition Against Qatari Terror Funding and Revokes Al Jazeera TV Licensing…
Posted on June 6, 2017 by sundance
Jordan’s King Abdullah III becomes the latest Arab leader to denounce Qatar and join the growing diplomatic boycott of the Islamic extremist sympathizers.
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/trump-peace-collage.jpg
What we are seeing unfold is a seismic shift in Arab sentiment away from the extremist Muslim Brotherhood. This action is 100% the result of months of careful diplomacy between the Trump Administration and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council in a modern coalition to confront political Islam and the extremist messaging that results in terrorism.
The U.S. and Western Media never reported on the frequency of high diplomatic engagement by President Trump in the lead-up to his historic visit to Saudi Arabia. It is specifically because of this willfully blind and intentional void in prior diplomatic understanding that most media are missing how this approach was constructed.
*Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/06/jordan-joins-arab-coalition-against-qatari-terror-funding-and-revokes-al-jazeera-tv-licensing/#more-133951
____________________
So, are are traitors within still keeping Dot & Co. and the rest of the terrorist nation lovers happy by continuing to stream their Anti-Semitic, Anti-Christian, Anti-West, Pro-UN, Muslim Jihad Propaganda, Al Jazeera, streaming into Australian homes?
Oh, and how much do we pay them for
the rightstheir demand that we give their Pro-Jihad Propaganda so much airtime?
“Worshippers at a mosque in Melbourne’s north say Yacqub Khayre couldn’t have been Muslim because he committed a terrorist attack during Ramadan.”
Many reports this week that murder and mayhem during Ramadamadingdong is looked upon most favourably by Allah, and he has an extra special bag of sweets to hand out to all perpetrators aerated by the infidel.
The Green-Left Weekly Radio Hour (Early edition) formerly known as AM wheels out Liars in-house tame muzzy and “counter-terrorism academic” Dr Anne Aly to ask why Brighton terrorist was allowed to “slip through the cracks”?
Perhaps we could ask Junaid Thorne, already arrested in Saudi Arabia, who Aly provided a letter of support which saw his sentence reduced from nine months to four months only to be re-arrested later for a further series of terrorism offences.
Global warming caused my homework to spontaneously combust.
Their Get-up needs to be banned from dealing in cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.
If they are that ashamed of who pays them how much to do what, they shouldn’t be able to do it.
Dr Anne Aly recently signed a book deal with the ABC to write her autobiography.
The merits or otherwise of that aside…a number of ABC notables have had books published by the ABC recently. Why is the tax payer subsidising these publishing endeavours?
New Ontario Law Enables Gov’t to Seize Children
from Parents Opposing Gender Transition
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/06/new-ontario-law-enables-govt-to-seize-children-from-parents-opposing-gender-transition/
Are we in this age –
Luke 23:
…28 But Jesus turned to them and said, “Daughters of Jerusalem, do not weep for Me, but weep for yourselves and for your children.
29 Look, the days are coming when people will say, ‘Blessed are the barren women, the wombs that never bore, and breasts that never nursed.’
30 At that time, ‘They will say to the mountains, “Fall on us,” and to the hills, “Cover us.”’…
Des Deskperson
I can only imagine the bomber is being treated as a psych case and not competent mentally.
It strikes me as most strange to get all the way to a trial without the name released in whats basically a criminal damage case. (If you refuse to call it a terrorist act, thats about all thats left)
It stinks.
Another young australian woman confirmed dead in london attack by the most feminist religion.
Things are getting very interesting in the Persian Gulf.
Saudi Arabia Gives Qatar 24 Hour Ultimatum As Analysts Warn Of “Military Confrontation”
Naval blockade. Ultimatum. Sounds like the Saudis and Egyptians aren’t happy.
Is that you Halal MAl? You are impersonating the original Beer Whisperer!
I imagine it’s a highly exasperated Fatty Ashton sitting in his office munching on his morning donut.
All these trivial distractions like bomb threats on Malaysian Airlines flights and terrorist shootings in Brighton is taking his scarce resources off the main game; namely how on earth can VicPol come up with a charge or two against Pell that’s gonna stick?
How capitalist of them.
Does anyone else think that the muslim community response that Khayre wasnt a real muslim because he committed a terrorism attack during pig out month is hilarious?
Clearly terrorist attacks in non pig out month are just fine.
‘I imagine it’s a highly exasperated Fatty Ashton sitting in his office munching on his morning donut.’
Here’s song for him: