For violent crime we need to look at life inprison after three strikes

As Andrew Bolt has told it, the Melbourne Brighton Islamist murderer, YACQUB Khayre, had been convicted of over 40 offences. He was a confirmed recidivist who would always be a burden on society even if locked up for life. But most of us would prefer this cost (maybe $200,000 a year) rather than having him free to rob and, as it turns out, murder.

Yesterday in Melbourne a man was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years for his latest of 400(!) convictions; four years ago lawyers had got him off a deportation order.

Back in February a 27 year old man from the religion of peace killed his wife in front of their three children. He had wanted to go to fight in Syria and the children had never attended school and only spoke broken English. “He wanted them to only speak Lebanese, and learn the Koran,”

Andrew’s solution is to keep them out in the first place – surely one that we would all support. But once they’re in what do we do? Expel those who have broken the contract and do not support the ideals that they pledged on being made citizens. For the others, Turnbull’s focus on the clement parole rules are only a minor solution – YACQUB Khayre would have been out in less than a year.

We need longer sentences (and probably less pleasant jail conditions at least for the violent criminals). “Three Strikes” provides a vehicle to take the most dangerous offenders out of the community and keep them out. This is particularly important in states where prison overcrowding results in early release even for violent criminals.

Under the federal “Three Strikes” provision, which is now codified at 18 U.S.C. § 3559(c), the defendant receives mandatory life imprisonment if he or she:

is convicted in federal court of a “serious violent felony” and

has two or more prior convictions in federal or state courts, at least one of which is a “serious violent felony.”

Most studies have found the laws, which are in place in some 28 US states, had contributed to diminished crime as a result of its disincentive effect to criminals (and one would guess to having some of the worst criminals off the street)

This would be just one small step to correcting the gross imbalance in our justice system.