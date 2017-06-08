For violent crime we need to look at life inprison after three strikes

As Andrew Bolt has told it, the Melbourne Brighton Islamist murderer, YACQUB Khayre, had been convicted of over 40 offences. He was a confirmed recidivist who would always be a burden on society even if locked up for life. But most of us would prefer this cost (maybe $200,000 a year) rather than having him free to rob and, as it turns out, murder.
Yesterday in Melbourne a man was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years for his latest of 400(!) convictions; four years ago lawyers had got him off a deportation order.
Back in February a 27 year old man from the religion of peace killed his wife in front of their three children. He had wanted to go to fight in Syria and the children had never attended school and only spoke broken English. “He wanted them to only speak Lebanese, and learn the Koran,”
Andrew’s solution is to keep them out in the first place – surely one that we would all support. But once they’re in what do we do? Expel those who have broken the contract and do not support the ideals that they pledged on being made citizens. For the others, Turnbull’s focus on the clement parole rules are only a minor solution – YACQUB Khayre would have been out in less than a year.
We need longer sentences (and probably less pleasant jail conditions at least for the violent criminals). “Three Strikes” provides a vehicle to take the most dangerous offenders out of the community and keep them out. This is particularly important in states where prison overcrowding results in early release even for violent criminals.
Under the federal “Three Strikes” provision, which is now codified at 18 U.S.C. § 3559(c), the defendant receives mandatory life imprisonment if he or she:
- is convicted in federal court of a “serious violent felony” and
- has two or more prior convictions in federal or state courts, at least one of which is a “serious violent felony.”
Most studies have found the laws, which are in place in some 28 US states, had contributed to diminished crime as a result of its disincentive effect to criminals (and one would guess to having some of the worst criminals off the street)
This would be just one small step to correcting the gross imbalance in our justice system.
Sod that. I’d prefer that he’d never been let into the country in the first place.
And no moozley proselyting in gaols, under any circumstances.
Or proselytising, for that matter.
Three strikes and you are obviously a waste of oxygen in your present configuration. Organ banks.
Why do we have to pay to incarcerate these people?
Much easier to deport them.
No one in Yemen or Somalia will prevent the RAN landing them on a vacant beach, so long as there is sufficient fire support.
If need be use an orange lifeboat. They work rather well.
I’d include anyone in this: Anglos, Polys, Muzzos, whoever, without fear or favour. Exile to Yemen or Somalia would be awesome deterrence for the rest of their community.
Well maybe not all of us.
There’s a serial idiot here who wants to import Qataris and FSA ‘freedom fighters’ into the country.
What could possibly go wrong?
Three Strikes? Just one, only one criminal offense and out you go!
Immigrants and/or refugees have or should have to maintain a high standard of behaviour in order to prove their worth as potential citizens. Further, if they do not indicate their desire for citizenship, no entry at all!
(Please, please, don’t send anyone back to Canada in January! Cruel and unusual punishment is that)
I really do not want my taxes contributing to the upkeep of scumbags that have no hope of changing their ways and will forever be a threat to the rest of us. That makes zero sense and is just taking the piss.
I’d broaden it to include life-timer non-violent crime too. Those that live a life of petty crime, that wont ever change until they die.
Strike out and you have to pay to stay.
If you get a short sentence for a petty crime, you or someone that cares for you pays for your stay in jail. If you struck out due to violent crime, someone that cares for you pays for your lifetime stay in jail, where you can no longer hurt anyone.
If there is nobody left who gives cares to and can afford to cover your incarceration costs, you cannot stay. You get death by volunteer citizen firing squad.
If that offends snowflakes too much, find some desolate remote island off our coast and dump them there. They are free to embrace their uncivilized ways and try to survive without any assistance. If they try to escape they make excellent target practice for the Navy.
Our compassion and kindness is being exploited by all and making us weak and unsafe. It needs to change.
The British had a novel idea a few centuries back…transportation to a penal colony. Old ideas are worthy of consideration.
Nowadays to be equivalent we’d have to exile them to Mars.
I’m sure we could do a deal with the Russians to lease a gulag somewhere.
Add a few more questions to the referendum. Death penalty? Islamic migration ban? (would be a great loss of the any skilled workers), euthanasia? abortion? aboriginal recognition? SSM? ABC defunding? ad infinitum
Mandatory detention in sentencing overrules the judges discretion to apply social situations in sentencing.
So the question is do our politicians have the conviction to determine socially acceptable mandatory sentencing outcomes or do our Judges have the wherewithal to apply sentencing in line with common law?
Despite not liking the legal profession, I must admit I would defer to the common law practitioners rather than political will (or lack thereof) of pollies any day.
How about you?
and probably less pleasant jail conditions at least for the violent criminals
In theory this is unimpeachable.
But I’ve got a friend who is a corrective services officer and him and people like him would bear the brunt of this, unless the crims were restrained in a way tantamount to treating them worse than animals…
What am I saying? It is unimpeachable.
It costs a hell of a lot to lock people up.
I would much prefer taking back the judiciary from left-wing activists rather than imposing mandatory minimums but that’s probably a tall order.
As usual wrong! As I wrote before:
The criminalising and medicalising of acts of Islamic terror by our deluded
political elite is a useless distraction. The root cause of the campaign of brutal
murder of innocent civilians is our naïve belief in multiculturalism which
welcomes immigration of totally incompatible Third World savages.
Even if Islamic State is defeated jihad against us will continue unabated. There
will never be a shortage of Third World Moslems with a grievance a desire to
behead infidels.
Sure, lock people up for life for stealing shit like newspapers, copper wire or a bottle of hooch?
What backwards arse nonsense is this blog supporting?
Pretty clear that I was talking about scumbag career criminals dot, after striking out on their chances for rehab and to not be a piece of shit.
Is it your idea of liberty that people can spend a life stealing from others, sometimes get a short stint in jail at our expense, get out and repeat umpteen times? Where would you draw the line?
Does those that come in and pay your 50k migration fee get endless chances?
You idiot.
Prevent the problem arising in the first instance through immigration restrictions. Other than that, we must look at revocation of citizenship/residency and deportation rather then a three strikes rule, which raises problems in itself in regard to the wider administration of justice. It’s either that or internment, in an offshore/remote venue, preferably. And cancel the refugee immigration program and put the savings into foreign aid.
The case for mandatory sentencing is less clear cut than Alan suggests.
There are perverse incentive effects. In the US there is evidence of crims with 2 strikes escalating their criminal activity from less violent to more violent (eg lethal) as facing a life sentence for even a small offence means they might as well go the whole hog.
Sending three time losers away for a long time costs a lot, may not be much of a deterrent and just sends many of them to “University”.
A report by the California auditor (2009) estimated that the 43,500 inmates incarcerated under their three-strikes law cost the state $19 billion in additional expenses.
It’d be nice to quickly deport the likes of Khayre but even that faces an uphill battle from the bleeding hearts.
There is something wrong with the system. Last year I was on a jury which found a non resident Chinese man guilty of rape. It was a pretty harrowing time. Once the verdict was delivered we were excused. Since then it has been impossible to find out what sentence was handed down. No media coverage. Nothing.
Also, the remains of any person who commits an Islamic terrorist act should be buried in a vat of pigs blood. That’ll discourage the little shitheels.
I’d reckon a one-way ticket to Puntland would’ve worked out way cheaper. In fact a couple of charters would be way less, and would amply satisfy cost-revovery principles if they were full up.
The only protection visas that should be available should be temporary ones, which are cancelled immediately through any misdemenour. Also no welfare/medicare/education entitlement.
The only time that extremely harsh fixed punishment works ,is in a hostage or kidnap situation.
Harm a hostage or kidnap victim, life in jail.
Kill a hostage or kidnap victim and death penalty.
Only way out is to be the member of the gang that informs on or physically deals with the others and ‘saves’ the victims.
The future of Australian crime is the big money spinner from the third world, kidnapping soft targets from wealthy families.
For every potential murderer, there are thousands who do not support those ideals. They are unlikely to commit crimes but more likely to discriminate against other citizens.
If there are too many, then we can no longer expect communities of citizens with common interests and linked by collective activity. It would effectively mean disintegration of civil society.
Unfortunately, that is our heading.
We’ll perhaps get there, drip by drip, only to find that even these measures don’t deal with the fundamental problem of living with a ‘fifth column’ in our midst.
When Bronwyn Bishop and Peta Credlin show the balls to tell us we are at war, then we have to turn our minds to what we do when we are literally at war: intern the whole bloody lot of them, and put aside civil rights for the perpetrators and consider, as a priority, the needs of the victims.
At present we cannot conceive of this, but it will come, but only after terrorist attack after terrorist attack, at which point a Peta Credlin or a Bronwyn Bishops will say ‘enough is enough’.
The rest of us are kidding ourselves.