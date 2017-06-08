It Wuz Da Capitalists

It seems that the only way “socialism” can works is if it is deployed absolutely. You know, like in North Korea.

According to John Stossel, writing for Reason magazine, when pressed on his support for Hugo Chavez, Noam Chomsky said:

I never described Chavez’s state capitalist government as ‘socialist’ or even hinted at such an absurdity. It was quite remote from socialism. Private capitalism remained … Capitalists were free to undermine the economy in all sorts of ways, like massive export of capital.

Sitting comfortably in his MIT office, rather than hopping a flight to Pyongyang and living off (in part) from the private royalties from his Hugo Chavez endorsed book, Chomsky suggests that the Venezuelan economy was actually damaged by the private sector and the flight of private capital and property. If only, only, only the Venezuelan government confiscated all that mischievous private capital to allow Venezuela to reach the Chomskean socialist nirvana.

Hot on the heals of Chomsky’s economic doctrine of the minimisation of private capital, come the major Australian political parties whose main policies revolve around increasing taxation and increasing regulation and increasing redistribution.

Should these people be called economics deniers? Or is it that real evidence is not permitted in their safe spaces.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus