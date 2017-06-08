It Wuz Da Capitalists

It seems that the only way “socialism” can works is if it is deployed absolutely. You know, like in North Korea.
According to John Stossel, writing for Reason magazine, when pressed on his support for Hugo Chavez, Noam Chomsky said:
I never described Chavez’s state capitalist government as ‘socialist’ or even hinted at such an absurdity. It was quite remote from socialism. Private capitalism remained … Capitalists were free to undermine the economy in all sorts of ways, like massive export of capital.
Sitting comfortably in his MIT office, rather than hopping a flight to Pyongyang and living off (in part) from the private royalties from his Hugo Chavez endorsed book, Chomsky suggests that the Venezuelan economy was actually damaged by the private sector and the flight of private capital and property. If only, only, only the Venezuelan government confiscated all that mischievous private capital to allow Venezuela to reach the Chomskean socialist nirvana.
Hot on the heals of Chomsky’s economic doctrine of the minimisation of private capital, come the major Australian political parties whose main policies revolve around increasing taxation and increasing regulation and increasing redistribution.
Should these people be called economics deniers? Or is it that real evidence is not permitted in their safe spaces.
Chomsky would deny NK is socialist as well.
Same for the various murderous regimes of the USSR.
Economic deniers.
Cultural deniers.
Christian exceptionalism deniers.
Socialism creates “good things.” “Good things” were not created in Venezuela. Therefore, Venezuela was not socialist.
Economic Midget Gnome Chumpski should stick to his subjects.
Who gives a rat’s ass what some insulated academic has to say about fields in which he hasn’t even taught in.
And even that’s no guarantee these turds would know the first thing about the subject in the real world anyway.
“Terrorists are not true Muslims”
“Failed murderous states are not truly socialist”
etc..
Responsible government deniers.
Leftists always fall back on the No True Scotsman fallacy when confronted with the real world historical and current examples of socialism wreaking havoc on the economies and citizens of nations unlucky enough to be subjected to it.
That’s why, in a very specific and narrow sense, I admire Pol Pot. He saw straight through all the gloss and hypocrisy of the socialist philosophy and went straight to the heart of “what had to be done”, with ruthless rational exactness.
Who pays this maggot chomskys
big salary? The capitalists who donate to the university? Biting the hand that feeds the bastard .like islamofascist bludgers taking welfare from the white men . Defund the left ,socialism dies without other peoples money just like chomsky would if he were sacked from the ivory tower ,wonder if his co religionists would feed him ?
I had the impression that most of the capital that fled Venezuela was sent out, not by evil capitalists subverting the glorious socialist state, but by Chavez himself, his family, and senior government ministers and apparatchiks. It is sitting in billions, in US dollars, in Swiss bank accounts.
Dr Fred Lenin #2405840, posted on June 8, 2017, at 2:40 pm
Indeed, the enemies of capitalism seem to be infamous for actively ensuring that they are supported financially by the very system they hate and which they seek to destroy.
You’re spot on Spartacus, these people really are completely clueless but the pollies are running on policies that’ll get them elected. Bottom line is that this is what most Australians want.
The issue I think is that it’s not really about economics but about ethics instead.
I think on some level everyone knows capitalism works and socialism doesn’t but because people think socialism is “good” they still support it, while capitalism at best is a necessary evil.
We need to win the ethical fight NOT the economic one. Only when people realize that capitalism is the good and moral system while socialism is immoral and evil, will we start getting politicians running on more capitalist policies.
Socialism is always someone else’s fault, very similar to Islam.
No True Socialist Fallacy?
Its odd – because people inherently know capatalism is right.
Where did I read recently that Australians, when surveyed, voted for equality of opportunity, but understood that inequality of outcome was fair ?
This is a good summary: http://www.valuesandcapitalism.com/equal-opportunity-vs-equal-outcome/
Noam Chomsky is a linguist and philosopher.
I wouldn’t necessarily take his advice on how to design a bridge.
Dr Faustus as one doctor to another ,/i wouldnt take his advice in making toast ,being a useless lefty he would burn itv