Krav Maga [Make America Great Again] self defence

Andrew Bolt is unique in many ways including his willingness and ability to mix it up with psychopaths on the streets of Melbourne. And I do find it an interesting coincidence that the self defence of first choice nowadays is Krav MAGA:

A military self-defense system developed for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli security forces (Shin Bet and Mossad) that consists of a combination of techniques sourced from Boxing, Wrestling, Muay Thai, Jujutsu, Aikido, Judo, along with realistic fight training. Krav Maga is known for its focus on real-world situations and its extreme efficiency and brutal counter-attacks. It was derived from the street-fighting experience of Hungarian-Israeli martial artist Imi Lichtenfeld, who made use of his training as a boxer and wrestler as a means of defending the Jewish quarter against fascist groups in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia in the mid-to-late 1930s. In the late 1940s, following his migration to Israel, he began to provide lessons on combat training to what was to become the IDF.

Is this really where we are heading? It is the legal system that must protect us. But now that we are dealing with suicide attacks, it is not good enough to make an example of these people by putting them in jail after they have been caught, tried and convicted. I might add that in the end personal self-defence did not work out for the Jewish citizens of Bratislava.