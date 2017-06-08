Krav Maga [Make America Great Again] self defence

Andrew Bolt is unique in many ways including his willingness and ability to mix it up with psychopaths on the streets of Melbourne. And I do find it an interesting coincidence that the self defence of first choice nowadays is Krav MAGA:
A military self-defense system developed for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli security forces (Shin Bet and Mossad) that consists of a combination of techniques sourced from Boxing, Wrestling, Muay Thai, Jujutsu, Aikido, Judo, along with realistic fight training. Krav Maga is known for its focus on real-world situations and its extreme efficiency and brutal counter-attacks. It was derived from the street-fighting experience of Hungarian-Israeli martial artist Imi Lichtenfeld, who made use of his training as a boxer and wrestler as a means of defending the Jewish quarter against fascist groups in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia in the mid-to-late 1930s. In the late 1940s, following his migration to Israel, he began to provide lessons on combat training to what was to become the IDF.
Is this really where we are heading? It is the legal system that must protect us. But now that we are dealing with suicide attacks, it is not good enough to make an example of these people by putting them in jail after they have been caught, tried and convicted. I might add that in the end personal self-defence did not work out for the Jewish citizens of Bratislava.
Remember folks, as Bolt discovered the other day – “You are on your own”.
Islamic terrorism should carry the death penalty with women as executioners.
It is tricky using the force and lightning reactions in dodging shrapnel.
Karate in various forms has a tradition of 1000s of years from Buddahists protecting themselves. Tai Chi practised throughout China is a slow form
practised to aid muscle movemrnt and keep fit.
Krav Maga is certiainly gaining in popularity but the biggest growth is in general MMA-style mixed systems in general which all borrow heavily from boxing, muay thai, BJJ and wrestling.
Krav Maga is similarly a mixed system which is why it is one of the most effective. ‘Pure’ systems like many (most?) asian martial arts are great for fitness and as a hobby but by themselves are much less useful in a real world situation.
Also, good on Bolt.
Legal systems cannot protect you from military threats like Islamic terrorism. So sadly, until you and many others start calling for a destruction of state sponsors of terror, instead of pretending terrorism is an issue of law/order/immigration/legality/police/insert your preferred evasion here, this is exactly where we are heading.
The current legal system with its infestation of leftist blatherskites defends the enemy, both civil and military, not its unwilling employers. Ditto for the legislative branch, and its minions. Anyone of a rational nature should look to their own defence.
So sadly, until you and many others start calling for a destruction of state sponsors of terror, instead of pretending terrorism is an issue of law/order/immigration/legality/police/insert your preferred evasion here, this is exactly where we are heading.
Islam is not a state.
Well, not yet.
Even if we wiped the state sponsors of terrorism off the face of the earth we would still be left with the problem of Islam.
So, sadly, until you and others stop evading the true nature cause of the problem, yes, this is where we are heading: you are on our own.
Krav Maga is the basis for the Jason Bourne fight sequences, I believe.
The political left in the broadest sense are messenger shooters and hence violence done to any individual is not a problem for them. They resort to this because they can’ defend their message as it’s absolute in its applicability. It occurs from fondness in their beliefs inculcated into them by education. It seems irreversible as well. It’s similar to expecting a Mac computer to work like a Windows one – not going to happen no matter how much one tries. Leftism is simply uncritical obeisance to authority. Any individual who prefers subordination to authority, especially imagined authority, has a problem.
Mind you, obeying a threatening man with a submachine gun is, in the moment, common sense.
The Christian problem is their belief in turning the other cheek, and until that attitude is examined, expect more of the same.
Opposing them ideologically will not work – never has and never will.
Islam is a bad ideology and there are plenty of those, both religious and secular. Free countries don’t ban bad ideas, that would be a violation of individual rights and is in itself the worst of all the bad ideas.
But if someone takes their bad ideas seriously enough to try and force them on others by force then a decisive and forceful response is not only valid but morally required.
After 9/11 both Iran and Saudi Arabia (the worlds two biggest state sponsors of terror) should have been decisively destroyed. If this had happened there would be no terrorism today.
It was a unique opportunity following the atrocities of 9/11 where the entire world would have supported or at worst, grudgingly stood aside, while America got it’s righteous pound of flesh from the Middle East and it was utterly squandered.
The crusades stopped at jerusalem, big mistake. They should have wiped the planet free of islam all the way to mecca, now we pay the price. Likewise if we don’t do it and merely put islam back in its box it will pop back out in the future and haunt our descendants.
Bolt has risen several notches in my estimation. Excellent work on clobbering those thugs and making them scatter like the anonymous little roaches they are.
Just think – in their circles, they’ll be forever known as the three who ambushed and got beaten up by Andrew Bolt. Their credibility amongst their peers will never recover.
The criminalising and medicalising of acts of Islamic terror by our deluded
political elite is a useless distraction. The root cause of the campaign of brutal
murder of innocent civilians is our naïve belief in multiculturalism which
welcomes immigration of totally incompatible Third World savages.
Even if Islamic State is defeated jihad against us will continue unabated. There
will never be a shortage of Third World Moslems with a grievance a desire to
behead infidels.
I have been angry at Andrew Bolt since his comments about that Quadrant article written by Roger Franklin. However, all is forgiven now, he has shown courage and nerve. When leftist scum attack, you fight back and he did.
Three twenty something snowflakes cop a hiding from a bloke who’s nearly sixty? You think they are cringing somewhere?
Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
#2405772, posted on June 8, 2017 at 1:27 pm
It is the legal system that must protect us. But now that we are dealing with suicide attacks, it is not good enough to make an example of these people by putting them in jail after they have been caught, tried and convicted.
Islamic terrorism should carry the death penalty with women as executioners.
Nah…….just feed them live to hungry wild boars
The first duty, and indeed, the very reason for the existence of a state is to protect its citizen. Without that, there is no reason to have a state.
There is no reason for the existence of Commonwealth of Australia!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The truth is not something the left acknowledges.
Who really thinks these snowflakes who attacked Bolt will be not held up to great esteem by their sick cowardly brethren?
They’re soldiers of socialism in their own eyes.
Coming from behind like that and Bolt didn’t know what had hit him.
As I posed earlier, would they even try this rot in Texas?
They could have been killed in self defence, as they should have been.
They instigated the violence.
They deserve swift retaliatory action, yes, but the fear of having a gun pulled on them is the only thing that has kept Antifa in the states subdued.
They don’t have to worry here.
It is proven that the government, the police will not, cannot , protect us.
Our government is actively against us
It then tells us we must ask their permission to arm ourselves.
I don’t need permission from my enemy to arm myself.
I could watch that video all day. Watching Bolt lay into those pricks and landing a few good ones. Bolt’s been harassed verbally, legally and so too his family over the years by just such cowards but with more effective means of attacking Bolt. I get the sense that Bolt wasn’t going to let these pricks get off without copping a few.
I saw a left, that’s for Andrew Marr, I saw a decent kick to the cods, that’s for Mordy Bromberg and a straight right, that’s for Prof Hamilton. You could see it all come out. Well done Bolt, well done sir.
That last hook to the face could have been one of the great ones. If he just had a little more ammo in his right arm, that fucker would be laying in bed on a breathing device.
The government brainwashed these antifa thugs in their education/indoctrination system.
The government did not give us a choice on Muslim immigration and multiculturalism.
They shoved it down our throats.
The bow to U.N global socialists who’s policies are only about destroying the west.
They are traitors.
Their un asked for, undemocratic totalitarian decisions are killing us and the tell us to remain calm.
They bring in special shipments of thousands more enemies of the west that the majority of Australians don’t want, were never given a choice, and made to pay for in not only handing over our wealth and culture , but our actual lives.
If these c..ts are not enemies of the sovereign people of Australia, who is?
With friends like the government, you don’t need enemies.
With the exception of boxing where you are taught to hunch the neck/down as much as you can and use the fists to protect the head and body I reckon most of the other self defence disciplines are basically useless. The reason is that in a street fight you’re not in a mood to be preforming all these twists and turns along with other assorted bullshit. You end up in a street fight.
The government brainwashed these antifa thugs in their education/indoctrination system.
The government did not give us a choice on Muslim immigration and multiculturalism.
They gleefully shoved it down our throats.
They bow to U.N global socialists, who’s policies are only about destroying the west.
They are taking their orders from a foreign, undemocratic power.
They are traitors.
Their unasked for, undemocratic, totalitarian decisions are killing us and they tell us to remain calm.
They disarm us while they enjoy armed security wherever they go.
They bring in special shipments of thousands more enemies of the west that the majority of Australians don’t want, were never given a choice, and made to pay for it by not only handing over our wealth and culture , but our actual lives.
If these c..ts are not enemies of the sovereign people of Australia, who is?
With friends like the government, you don’t need enemies.
Their were two money spellun mistook in the larst won.
Ut’s just getting imbarasing,
The Christian problem is their belief in turning the other cheek, and until that attitude is examined, expect more of the same.
Jesus was not above using a bit of hyperbole to make his point, Louis.
The Christian doctrine has always been that one has a right to self-defence, both at the national level and the individual level.
After 9/11 both Iran and Saudi Arabia (the worlds two biggest state sponsors of terror) should have been decisively destroyed. If this had happened there would be no terrorism today.
Obviously you haven’t heard the news that the Iranian parliament was attacked last night in what is deemed to be an organised terror attack. The Saudis and Iran are merely symptoms of the bigger problem.
I like the when Bolt was almost pushed over by both of them and they started moving away he came back for another piece of them. Courageous
The Government is incapable of protecting us and the police won’t/can’t. We need to be able to carry for our and our families protection. Why are we not permitted to defend ourselves. Bolt did well but if they had knives or clubs or worse it would have been all over for him.
Krav Maga is the most effective form of self-defense training I’ve come across.
It is not a martial art, it does not employ 42 million variations or fancy techniques.
It relies on battle proven techniques that do not require fine motor control, which goes straight out the window in a stress situation.
One of the key training principles is to train as you would fight. Train in an elevator when 3 people attack you and movement is limited. In a dark alleyway, when you are immediately knocked to the ground and are getting the shit kicked out of you. When you’re disoriented and off balance. When you’re being screamed at and jostled.
Many of the schools around since it became popular only teach the techniques, which while useful and correct are of limited use without training for the violence of an encounter.
Many people in our society today have very rare up close encounters with violence, when faced with it many will freeze up in shock.
If you’re unfamiliar with violence, attend 3 Krav classes, and haven’t wanted to cry and run away, find a different Krav class.
Blair…
DUTCH TREAT IN LYGON STREET – DIRECTOR’S CUT
Mr Blair and Ms Panahi can cause more mayhem with just a keyboard than any three fascist thugs.
Yep. He launched straight into them…. Caught them off guard and turned the tables in short order.
Green cap got hit in the face and head at least four times and took a kick to the groin as well.
Yes it all happens fast when it happens.
The only way to handle these thugs including Islamic ones is to speak softly and carry a big stick . The time is coming when all loyal Australians will have to make a decision. Remember ACTU presidents words ” unjust law should be ignored”. Remember the guns are in the mosques just waiting to be used on Australians as per Curtis. Forget the stupid politicians and courts opinions prepare for what is coming.
ABC employees? Melbourne University academics? ACTU officials? GetUp types? The possibilities are endless.
Struth:
An armed society is a polite society.
cowards!