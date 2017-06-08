On ya Bolt

Posted on 10:42 am, June 8, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Further to prior reporting, the SMH (and presumably the Age), have what appears to be the footage taken by designated recorder of the Andrew Bolt assault of earlier this week.  See here.

Good on Bolt for giving back.  But imagine if someone tried to pull a similar stunt on Waleed Aly or John Faine.

SHM video.

13 Responses to On ya Bolt

  1. closeapproximation
    #2405572, posted on June 8, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Inspiring to see the Bolta punching on.

  2. closeapproximation
    #2405577, posted on June 8, 2017 at 10:57 am

    On a related note, how about Krav Maga anti-terror training for any citizen who wants it ?

    That would be a far better use of public funds than ass-backwards “deradicalisation” love-ins.

  3. OldOzzie
    #2405595, posted on June 8, 2017 at 11:09 am

    OK have SMH/The Age given the name of the Supplier of the Tape to the Victorian Police?

  4. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2405608, posted on June 8, 2017 at 11:20 am

    If the fauxfacs stenographers have evidence of the perps of this assault, surely they are bound to divulge it you cant claim journo/informant ethics about a crime the soshalist alliance goons were muggers .]\[]
    .it just shows the connections of the ,and still the left ma “majority “wont buy their propaganda rags . The camera guy was probably leader ,notice he got on his toes as soon as Bolt hit back like any good socialist leader.

  5. Slim Cognito
    #2405621, posted on June 8, 2017 at 11:30 am

    According to the interwebs, his name is Nathan Coote. Claims to be a photographer and his previous work is photographing protests.

    He has taken down his FB profile after feeling the wrath of his critics.

    He claims he wasn’t involved but his story does not pass the pub test. Why would you lurk around for 30 mins if you did’t know something was going down? From his video, it also seems he rushes into the scene after the perps like he is part of the plan.

  6. Lysander
    #2405624, posted on June 8, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Haha… a 57 year old smashing up 20 year old Lefties.

    I love it!

  7. mh
    #2405644, posted on June 8, 2017 at 11:48 am

    I expect those lefty c—s are socialist alliance members.

    I withdraw my comment I made pre-US election that Bolt was a sunshine conservative. I didn’t realise he was under constant violent threat from the Left, Bill Leak style.

  8. Sparkx
    #2405647, posted on June 8, 2017 at 11:51 am

    But imagine if someone tried to pull a similar stunt on Waleed Aly or John Faine.

    Either of those weasels would be screaming like little piggies and certainly wouldn’t have fort back.

  9. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2405649, posted on June 8, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Nice right hook from Bolt.
    I reckon he has done some boxing in his time.

  11. Leo G
    #2405653, posted on June 8, 2017 at 11:54 am

    But imagine if someone tried to pull a similar stunt on Waleed Aly or John Faine.

    A thought crime against the thought police?

  12. Leo G
    #2405655, posted on June 8, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Imagine a prison cell?

  13. Old School Conservative
    #2405657, posted on June 8, 2017 at 11:57 am

    This attack and Belta’s spirited response could be the starting point for a conservative push back against all those who want to destroy Australia and their collaborators.

