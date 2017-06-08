On ya Bolt

Further to prior reporting, the SMH (and presumably the Age), have what appears to be the footage taken by designated recorder of the Andrew Bolt assault of earlier this week. See here.
Good on Bolt for giving back. But imagine if someone tried to pull a similar stunt on Waleed Aly or John Faine.
Inspiring to see the Bolta punching on.
On a related note, how about Krav Maga anti-terror training for any citizen who wants it ?
That would be a far better use of public funds than ass-backwards “deradicalisation” love-ins.
Further to prior reporting, the SMH (and presumably the Age), have what appears to be the footage taken by designated recorder of the Andrew Bolt assault of earlier this week. See here.
OK have SMH/The Age given the name of the Supplier of the Tape to the Victorian Police?
If the fauxfacs stenographers have evidence of the perps of this assault, surely they are bound to divulge it you cant claim journo/informant ethics about a crime the soshalist alliance goons were muggers .]\[]
.it just shows the connections of the ,and still the left ma “majority “wont buy their propaganda rags . The camera guy was probably leader ,notice he got on his toes as soon as Bolt hit back like any good socialist leader.
According to the interwebs, his name is Nathan Coote. Claims to be a photographer and his previous work is photographing protests.
He has taken down his FB profile after feeling the wrath of his critics.
He claims he wasn’t involved but his story does not pass the pub test. Why would you lurk around for 30 mins if you did’t know something was going down? From his video, it also seems he rushes into the scene after the perps like he is part of the plan.
Haha… a 57 year old smashing up 20 year old Lefties.
I love it!
I expect those lefty c—s are socialist alliance members.
I withdraw my comment I made pre-US election that Bolt was a sunshine conservative. I didn’t realise he was under constant violent threat from the Left, Bill Leak style.
Either of those weasels would be screaming like little piggies and certainly wouldn’t have fort back.
Nice right hook from Bolt.
I reckon he has done some boxing in his time.
Oops – fought.
A thought crime against the thought police?
Imagine a prison cell?
This attack and Belta’s spirited response could be the starting point for a conservative push back against all those who want to destroy Australia and their collaborators.