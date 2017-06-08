The enemy within

This is CNN Creates Fake News Story, Stages Pro-Muslim Demonstration After London Terrorist Attack. From a few days ago but ought to be the template for understnding what you see on the news or read in the press.

And then we have the Muslim mayor of London Cancel Donald Trump state visit, says Sadiq Khan, after London attack tweets. His exact words:

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” he said.

Who’s this “we” you’re talking about? More to the point is this from an article worth reading through: After London Bridge, The World Is Sick Of Politicians Downplaying Terrorism. About Khan, she writes:

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, called Saturday’s attack “deliberate and cowardly,” and asked “all Londoners to remain calm and vigilant today and in the days ahead.” Most notably, he said: “You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. There is no reason to be alarmed by this. We are the safest global city in the world.” What a thing to say at a time like this. Shouldn’t Britons be alarmed? Isn’t Saturday’s attack in London, coming as it did on the heels of the Manchester bombing, deeply disturbing? Why isn’t Khan more concerned about the threats that are so obviously at the doorstep, or better put, in Britain’s streets? Does anyone really take comfort from being told about swift police response times after yet another terrorist.

And Labour made him mayor of London! BTW, did you know that this Khan fellow was once the lawyer for 911 terrorists which you can also read about here? From the latter of the two this question:

How is it a supporter of radical Islam becomes mayor of London and is being fast-tracked to be a future Prime Minister of Great Britain? And why is the Mainstream Media so clearly determined to cover up Khan’s shocking extremist past?

And from the first you can watch this:

There is something so deep and sinister going on that it defies reason. We will deserve everything we get so stupid we are. Meanwhile Trump gets it right and the usual suspects get it wrong.