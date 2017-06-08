The enemy within

This is CNN Creates Fake News Story, Stages Pro-Muslim Demonstration After London Terrorist Attack. From a few days ago but ought to be the template for understnding what you see on the news or read in the press.
And then we have the Muslim mayor of London Cancel Donald Trump state visit, says Sadiq Khan, after London attack tweets. His exact words:
“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” he said.
Who’s this “we” you’re talking about? More to the point is this from an article worth reading through: After London Bridge, The World Is Sick Of Politicians Downplaying Terrorism. About Khan, she writes:
Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, called Saturday’s attack “deliberate and cowardly,” and asked “all Londoners to remain calm and vigilant today and in the days ahead.” Most notably, he said: “You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. There is no reason to be alarmed by this. We are the safest global city in the world.”
What a thing to say at a time like this. Shouldn’t Britons be alarmed? Isn’t Saturday’s attack in London, coming as it did on the heels of the Manchester bombing, deeply disturbing? Why isn’t Khan more concerned about the threats that are so obviously at the doorstep, or better put, in Britain’s streets? Does anyone really take comfort from being told about swift police response times after yet another terrorist.
And Labour made him mayor of London! BTW, did you know that this Khan fellow was once the lawyer for 911 terrorists which you can also read about here? From the latter of the two this question:
How is it a supporter of radical Islam becomes mayor of London and is being fast-tracked to be a future Prime Minister of Great Britain? And why is the Mainstream Media so clearly determined to cover up Khan’s shocking extremist past?
And from the first you can watch this:
There is something so deep and sinister going on that it defies reason. We will deserve everything we get so stupid we are. Meanwhile Trump gets it right and the usual suspects get it wrong.
A carpet red with the blood of innocents.
CNN are so incensed by Trump they’ve gone totally frothing-mouthly insane.
CNN ‘goes bonkers,’ airs 10 hours of Comey coverage before a single word of testimony: Report
And what happened when he did actually testify? This is Breitbart’s headline on their main page:
Which seems not been quite what CNN had been led to expect…
CNN Corrects ‘Fake News’ Story On Comey-Trump
You really wonder why anyone would bother watching CNN anymore when you could watch the just as fictional Game of Thrones or something.
Leaked Footage Exposes CNN Producing Fake News During First Gulf War
by Tyler Durden
Dec 10, 2016 6:45 PM
Leaked footage has emerged of Charles Jaco when he was the CNN anchor made internationally famous for heroically covering the 1990 Persian Gulf War.
The first part of this video shows the stage set he was on while he clowns around with fellow CNN staff. The Saudi Arabian “hotel” in the background is adorned by fake palm trees and a blue wall in a studio. This clip was leaked by CNN staff.
The second part of this video is a live CNN satellite feed recorded onto VHS showing the final cut. Charles Jaco is wearing a different jacket, but he had the same act. Even though the acting is terrible as Charles Jaco wore a gas mask, and his fellow correspondent Carl Rochelle wore a helmet—the American public were manipulated and duped en masse. The sirens and missile sound effects are part of the stage set. The camera never pans out or shows the sky as they appear terrified of chemical weapons being dropped from above.
These clips are the highest quality of this newscast and behind the scenes. And yes, Charles Jaco was a reporter for CNN and then worked as a reporter for FOX 2 NOW in Saint Louis, Missouri.
I defend Sadie Khan. A child of poor migrants, he has worked hard, studied harder and peacefully participated in the democratic process. His ideology is of the left, but that’s not a crime. He strives for peace and condemns violence.
Yes! of course!
Barry @9.57
Why do you defend Mr Khan?
Take your pick
A child of poor migrants
he has worked hard
studied harder
peacefully participated in the democratic process
OR because
His ideology is of the left!!!!!!
Astonishing. Well, not really. Palywood hits the streets of London, and the production values are better and more brazen than ever.
We’re fortunate that the ABC would never dupe its consumers.
He strives for peace and condemns violence verbally, while his police force has higher priorities [as he said on Piers Morgan’s show] than stopping returned terrorists from Syria from killing Londoners.
FIFY
We will deserve everything we get so stupid we are.
Er, no. As the linked article states, people are sick of politicians downplaying Islamic terrorism. They want leaders who will employ common sense measures to protect them and root out the evil, as the election of Trump shows. The people do not deserve to suffer the consequences of the stupidity of their political leaders, although they inevitably do.
It’s seems to be the new narrative (noting John Oliver’s latest) that ‘it doesn’t matter that people are killed by Islamic terrorists. Only the hysterical and racists feel unsafe by these attacks.’
The same people who will go into melt down over thought crimes are now saying that actual deaths don’t matter, get over it.
Oh come on
We’re fortunate that the ABC would never dupe its consumers.
Yes wed never have the ABC fly up a team of reporters & cameras 1000km to film an anti-refugee center protest by 15 people, keeping the zoom in so it didnt look as ridiculous as it did in real life, then be brazen enough to lead with the story.
Or was that my lying eyes that saw that done in real life.
ABC, not just evil, on the evil side.
Their political leaders are traitors.
Look at Australia.
We voted for a right wing party that immediately turned it’s back on it’s stated aims, those who voted for those values and Australia itself.
How is the voter to blame?
And , wow, Tony stopped the boats and then immediately allowed his left wing departments fly in the enemies of this country on our dime.
Paul Joseph Watson on Sadist Khan
The people do not deserve to suffer the consequences of the stupidity of their political leaders, although they inevitably do.
But the majority keep voting them in. Yes, in our case we didn’t ask to have the Termite foisted on us, but overwhelmingly the first preferences in the 2016 election were given to the Termite/Peanut Head duopolistic cartel – not just the 2pp, the first preferences.
Until first preferences start going very largely to someone other than the Termite/Peanut Head duopolistic cartel, Steve’s comment is valid.
The thing is that the MSM has overplayed its hand with the public. People are increasingly onto them. Many may not yet be at the stage where they can explicitly point out the MSM spin during these kinds of events, but they have a sense of cynicism; that they’re being duped. You hear it in the conversations people have. Seems to me that this is something new.
When I saw the ABC’s coverage of the London attacks ending in footage of a group of Muslims conspicuously placing flowers at some memorial spot, my immediate thought was it looked as fake as a three dollar bill. I suspect many felt similarly. I suspect that many more felt a sense of uneasiness that they may not have been able to put their finger on precisely, but more and more are identifying that feeling as the one you get when you’re being lied to. Conversely, the MSM’s control over the agenda is ebbing away in equal measure.
Spin on, CNN. Your days are numbered.
We should make sure we apportion blame to the politicians who for years have been trying to fob us off with weasel words.
The scale and frequency of the repeated attacks we are experiencing now in the West has been allowed to grow under the supposed guardianship of self-serving charlatans and main chancers masquerading as leaders.
Does anyone seriously think we would be in this position if we had leaders who took a determined stand before things got as bad as they are?
Islamists are like rabid dogs: Mad, slavering, vicious and cruel. They are also stupid with most of the mesh of their brain cells straining like an overfilled fishing net to contain the teeming hatreds and grievances to which they are prone.
But they have been able to flourish under our political leaders encouragement, insistence that they will ont be held accountable, and the preposterous comical elites who really think they are smarter than people who engage in real disciplines for a living, and whose contempt for the general citizenry has made their dereliction of their duties something they feel a virtue.
Red mist the Islamofascists.
Prosecute the people who have encouraged them.
Trump got this keftoid musso right ,he more or less said he was a wanker ,trying to cover up his fellow mussos crines . He is of course a member of the corrupt law trade why would the son of musso “refugees” defend murdering fellow musso killers? And the anti Brexiters of London elect this shit Lord Mayor I hope Brexit cleans these scum out of a once great city, eliminate bagdad on thames .
Don’t worry guys, Sadist Khan has it all under control.
A fortnight after an Islamic terrorist mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and then stabbed more people outside the British Houses of Parliament in March, Britain’s most prominent Muslim, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, spoke to The Guardian. “I don’t want, in 60 years time, our grandchildren to be saying, ‘What the f. k was Sadiq doing…?’ ”
The mayor of London was referring to his desire for a ban on smoking in public. “It’s a scandal,” Khan said, “when I saw the evidence that people knew about smoking 60 years ago, it beggared belief that nothing happened …”
Churchill’s State funeral back in 1965. Compare Brit society then and now.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87Xkr8z3lEo
PS Smoking was normal back then.
I defend Mr Khan because I believe in fairness. He stood on his platform and attained office democratically. He is a good role model for Muslims, just like the brilliant Zaha Hadid or Sajid Javid who has a Muslim heritage and is a leading UK conservative. If readers say all of these persons should be condemned because they have a Muslim background, then, in my book, that’s not fair. It looks like blind prejudice.
FULL SPEECH: President Donald Trump Rally in Cincinnati, Ohio 6/7/17
I noticed last night that the ABC was promoting it’s live rolling coverage today on show pony Comey’s appearance at the investigation into Trump’s links with Dr Evil. According to the ABC it is a momentous day in the history of the USA. * sigh *