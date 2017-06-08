The only way in which you can redistribute effectively the wealth is by destroying the incentives to have wealth.

Milton Friedman doing his version of the mic drop. Brilliant. Just brilliant.
Good thing Australia has Turnbull, Shorten and Di Natale.
He who is unfit to serve his fellow citizens wants to rule them.
Worked for Stalin!
Whenever equality is enforced you remove the incentive for talented people to achieve.
So they give the hard work away and just do enough that they meet the same level as everyone else.
Then no surplus is produced to help those who are unfortunate.
As well as being 100% unsuccessful Socialism is inherently cruel.
Socialism only works in nomadic tribal groups living at the subsistence level.
Which is why the left is on love with nomadic tribal groups living at the subsistence level, and want us all to be that way. It’s like a 10,000 year old sentimentality for a lost past.
Their Ararat shire is becoming a test case for rural rates.
When the top handful of ratepayers can be forced to pay the majority of the rates and the money used for Social Justice Social Engineeering, not servicing the ratepayer with civil engineering, that is a votewinner.
As one Ararat councilor indignantly exclaimed, ” without higher rates, we are limited in what we can do to solve financial problems.”
The Spending side is, of course, untouchable.
[ except the outside civil engineering staff, those deplorables must go to improve the shires diversity staffing optics].
Mark, it’s called conservatism by proxy.
You see it a lot with women of a certain age. They are the kind of boring farts who wax on about astrology, enneagrams and other spiritual gobbdegook. Many of them will also go to Asian temples and then tell you how ”spiritual” it all was. But they’d never bother to step into a church. That would be condoning our religion. Respect your own culture? No way, only the traditions of other cultures are worthy of any respect with these daffy types.
Oikophobia is the technical term for this sort of thing
Why does every student in these videos look like Shaggy from Scooby Doo? Or was that a young Dr John Hewson?