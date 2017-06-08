UK 2017 election thread

Posted on 10:00 pm, June 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

UK polls close 7 am Friday morning Australian Eastern Time Zone.

  1. Turtle of WA
    #2406351, posted on June 8, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Does George Bernard Shaw have a chance?

  4. Malcolm
    #2406358, posted on June 8, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Jeremy and Donald are twins

  5. chrisl
    #2406363, posted on June 8, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    It’s a test for the polls. Testing , testing ,testing.

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #2406364, posted on June 8, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    As I lay me down to sleep.
    I pray the Lord that Labor keep.
    Jeremy in the leaders seat.

  7. Leigh Lowe
    #2406370, posted on June 8, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Ideal result … May wins a comfortable and clear majority in her own right. No temptation to deal away Brexit conditions to coalition partners. And a comfortable enough majority to not have a small number of Tory backsliders hold her to ransom.
    And I pray that Jermy does just well enough so that he stays where he is amd continues God’s work of destroying the Labour Party.

  9. Habib
    #2406387, posted on June 8, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Like here unfortunately, a big case of who gives a shit. An incompetent marxist v an incompetent socialist. UKIP would be the best of very bad choices, and are unlikely to get anywhere. Yay ORMLP!

