They understand our democratic system better than we do

The British election result shows these radical Islamists understand our political system, and the media that mis-informs us on a minute-by-minute basis, better than we do. The attacks in Manchester and London were designed to reduce the numbers voting for the Conservatives which it seems to have done to a remarkable extent. Why would people vote for a party less likely to defend them from terrorists? Many reasons, starting with Stockholm Syndrome through to the vile stupidity of the virulent anti-Christian cultural-Marxist left.

