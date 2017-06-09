They understand our democratic system better than we do

The British election result shows these radical Islamists understand our political system, and the media that mis-informs us on a minute-by-minute basis, better than we do. The attacks in Manchester and London were designed to reduce the numbers voting for the Conservatives which it seems to have done to a remarkable extent. Why would people vote for a party less likely to defend them from terrorists? Many reasons, starting with Stockholm Syndrome through to the vile stupidity of the virulent anti-Christian cultural-Marxist left.
Here we differ Steve-I think this result stems from May’s plan to make pensioners pay more for care.
I suspect that the turn out favoured the young – who, sadly, are Corbyn voters, just as the young were Bernie Sanders supporters in the US. For this, we can largely blame the educational institutions who feed the young a non stop diet of neo-Marxist rubbish.
Unfortunately, May made a wrong political call in calling a very early election when she had specifically promised to go full term. The older voters had just weathered a fairly bitter Brexit poll & clearly, from all accounts, were over going to the poll.
It would be fascinating to see a breakdown of the age/gender of those who actually voted. But, barring electoral irregularities I can see no other reason (other than the usual backlash after the election of any government), for voters to turn to someone like Corbyn who not only opposed Brexit, but has a track record of a soft line against Islamic terrorism.
The barefaced political cynicism of May in calling the election might well have been the biggest factor.
I agree with sabena and Vicki.
May obviously has the electoral skills of Malcolm the Magician, both able to make vast numbers of their own party’s seats disappear in a flash.
Steve, I’m afraid Theresa May is more responsible than the terrorists for the outcome. She pissed people off by calling an absurdly early election and then taking their support for granted. She backtracked on eminently sensible policies designed to claw back welfare payments to the well off, giving the impression of being a weak and indecisive leader, all the while campaigning on a slogan of “strong and stable leadership”. And she declined to publicly debate Corbyn and thus missed the opportunity to pull his high spending platform apart as it so richly deserved. That she didn’t take advantage of Corbyn’s promised appeasement of terrorists only confirms what an inept performer she was in this campaign.
The failure to declare a war against jihadists, gives the gullible believing the situation is normal.
When in reality, the West is SNAFU. Except for DT, of course.
The British want a return to the early 70s: British made goods like Ford Escorts; nationalised industries; powerful trade unions; fewer foreigners; football teams with local players; etc. Can these things exist in a globalised 2017?