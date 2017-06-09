What Pauline Hanson asked, and everyone without a brain clot understood, is whether there is a connection between the rise in terrorist activity and the increasing number of migrants from Middle Eastern countries. Waleed Ali may wish to play to the weak-minded among us, but it is an act that is thankfully wearing thin: Waleed Aly follows Duncan Lewis as latest casualty in credibility stakes. Splitting hairs on the meaning of words really does tell us a very great deal about Waleed. It is true that the definition of “terrorist” does not overlap with the definition of “refugee”, but if that is his best answer to the terrorist problem, he has nothing to say of the slightest value.
As I ask in the heading, is Waleed the past tense of Wally? Can only hope.
AND THEN THERE’S THIS: This is a kind of studied disrespect from a country we sent troops to defend them from Iraq. Via Andrew Bolt. This is the “minute’s silence” at the game for the London terrorist attack.
If you want to know what Waleed is thinking, that’s what he’s thinking.
Even people chatting in cafes are saying (fairly loudly, now)
‘Of course there’s a link between refugees and terrorists. We know it. We knew it.’
Wally is right of course. The connection isn’t between “refugee”and terrorism, it is and always has been since around 600 AD “Islam” and terrorism. Exactly as Mo set out in his handbook.
To me, the thing with Waleed Aly is that he does not seem to display empathy for the victims and their horrific deaths and the grief of the families.
He’s more interested in defending himself and Islam in some way. He does not have to do that, why would he? We know he’s a committed faithful Muslim. it’s just he does not seem appalled and shocked and feel horrified at how these people died, or perhaps he won’t let himself feel that as it may be confronting.
The tell tale sign is the audience reaction.
It is an audience made up of young , peer group fearing lefties.
These arseholes are purposely put infront of this demographic to keep the brainwashing up, by letting their audience into the cool club.
But poor old Wally’s gotcha comment about if that birth is the cause of crime, was supposed to get the audience on their feet in support.
It got a few claps with the hard core lefties and that’s it.
You won’t see Wally on free to air much longer.
The thing he defends will be his undoing.
He’s a young, dumb sand monkey who is full of himself.
I can’t claim to know that Waleed Aly is a committed faithful Muslim.
I do know I’m put off by the smug, unctuous manner.
Of the verb wally alt. waley; vb. trans. to make a wally of oneself. Waleed made a wally of himself tonight => Waleed waleed himself tonight.
Works for me.
It’s all in the meaning of the word. Any slip up is excused with “misquoted”, “misspoke”, “taken out of context”, blah, blah, blah.
…if that is his best answer to the terrorist problem, he has nothing to say of the slightest value.
Yet he’s employed as a lecturer on terrorism at one of our leading universities.
Go figure.
Muslims are allowed to lie to infidels ,so we infidels should not believe anything that Waleed Aly says.
Comical Ali at it again. It appears he really believes his own bulltish.
Dr. W Aly’s “academic” arguements supported by is plethora of data (from his recently conferred PhD study no doubt) was so persuasive that he needed that woman panel member to support him. He truly is a laughing stock.
Time to boycott all things he is associated with that generate income for him.
How well does The Project rate?
Does the audience share increase after each Wallly denial?
Well done Steve Price.
I can almost forgive you for going on “I’m a celebrity. Get me out of here!”
Also covered by Infowars:
Saudi Arabian Soccer Team Rejects Moment of Silence For Jihad Victims
Future perfect, Waleed will have hoped.
The Mocker’s comparison of the demise of “terrorism experts” with the demise of televangelists is brilliant.
Yes, “terrorism experts” have been comprehensively useless.
When did Taqiya Boy ever have any credibility, particularly with anyone whose head wasn’t a perfect shape for a snug fit with a dunce’s cap? Smug, smarmy, supercillious and stupid- t’left lurve him because he’s a tinted mirror of themselves.
The wymynsys just look at Waleed and dream gooey dreams.
They experience Waleed’s tone like birdsong.
Every wymynzys that ever hated a man for any reason, Luvs her Waleed.
Must be why Mrs Diogenes loathes him.
Took a straw poll before lunch with both of my year 12 classes – no of students that watch the Project 0/23. Students who have heard of Squalid 12/23