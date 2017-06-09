What Pauline Hanson asked, and everyone without a brain clot understood, is whether there is a connection between the rise in terrorist activity and the increasing number of migrants from Middle Eastern countries. Waleed Ali may wish to play to the weak-minded among us, but it is an act that is thankfully wearing thin: Waleed Aly follows Duncan Lewis as latest casualty in credibility stakes. Splitting hairs on the meaning of words really does tell us a very great deal about Waleed. It is true that the definition of “terrorist” does not overlap with the definition of “refugee”, but if that is his best answer to the terrorist problem, he has nothing to say of the slightest value.

As I ask in the heading, is Waleed the past tense of Wally? Can only hope.

AND THEN THERE’S THIS: This is a kind of studied disrespect from a country we sent troops to defend them from Iraq. Via Andrew Bolt. This is the “minute’s silence” at the game for the London terrorist attack.

If you want to know what Waleed is thinking, that’s what he’s thinking.