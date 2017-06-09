Scotland saves the day

While in London a couple of weeks ago I attended a Chatham House Rules function that looked at polling into the then forthcoming UK election.
There were two predictions:
- The Tories would retain government but not with as great a majority as they were expecting.
- The Tories would preform well in Scotland becoming the second party.
To be fair I think both those predictions have been met. The first prediction being a bit tighter than I would have liked, but nonetheless still being valid.
The Tories will retain government in coalition with the northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party. Ex post coalition* governments tend to struggle but with careful management of the relationship can perform well.
The story of the election, however, is the glorious victory in Scotland. The 12 seat increase has led to the situation where Mrs May is in a position to form a coalition government. Otherwise Jeremy Corbyn would be prime minister elect of the UK.
So the lessons**:
- Don’t go early.
- Don’t be obviously opportunistic when calling an election.
- Don’t assume that the leader of the opposition is “unelectable”.
- Don’t take your own base for granted.
- Don’t introduce new taxes on your own supporters before, during, or after an election.
Overall I think the UK electorate wants a soft Brexit as opposed to a hard Brexit. To my my mind that is in everyone’s best interests. Whether the political classes in the UK and EU can deliver is another question.
*The long term coalition arrangement between the Liberal Party and the National Party in Australia is an ex ante relationship.
**This is good advice for our own Liberals too.
Admire your optimistic read on this disaster Sinc. Corbyn should have been obliterated on all measures of common sense . Seems the Brits have the same welfarist/impressionable fool quotient that we do . In a non compulsory voting system the Conservatives completely fucked this up via a lazy , arrogant Turnbullesque campaign and a ill-thought tax (dementia) on the core .
May needs to go – she owns it.
What happened to “What’s best in life?”.
Harald – new information has lead to people updating their priors. What do you do?
Yes – I think so too.
UK politics is fubar. The country which voted to Brexit now rely on the Scots, who wanted to Remain, to join forces with a Remainist led Tory Party to deliver on that Brexit. FMD
Completely wrong.
Bog Irish proddies have saved the Union.
Remoaners have issued a protest vote and in the process removed any leverage Britain had with hard or soft exit and even worse to remain
So what? Let the Scots leave and they can stay in the EU.
You’re right anyway IT.
There is only really one lesson: People are deeply fucking confused.
Oops
Just like the Nationals here, the DUP can anchor the conservatives on social issues. they won’t like it but it will be for their own good in the long run.
Let’s be honest this is a gloat post for what we said about those kilt lifting heroin addicts 2 years ago.
Sinclair never forgets.
Learn the lessons, I guess. But I noticed you singled out the libs:
Fair enough, of course. But you omitted that it was good advice for our own commenting academics as well. 🙂
I first also thought May should go after this self-servingly self-initiated, self-inflicted harm she caused – to herself and her whole team.
But I don’t know who’d take over. What’s the alternative?
Elections are still a team-sport. And I did not notice anyone else standing out, covering themselves with glory. Moreover, the Conservatives will have to form government.
So on second thought, I think that it is her mess. She can take the hit in the days, weeks, months to come. Let her steady the ship to the extent she’s able. And then chuck her overboard.
But I may be wrong.
A blighted wasteland infested with the most utterly useless unintelligible obnoxious violent drunken drug addicted imbeciles in human history.
I didn’t subject myself to that disturbing documentary “Trainspotting” for no good reason, peoples.
Yes – but that’s not new.
Sure – but in my defence I have never argued for new taxes or taking the base for granted.
Well it could have been worse.
And we have still got Trumpie pinch hitting in the Big League.
So the lessons**:
Grant Scotland its independence asap.
You mean … my relatives? With a name like Sinclair Davidson what do you think my ethnicity is?
Like the Irish, any Scotsman with any get up and go, got up and went a century ago.
Scotland did more to change the world than any other country and today is South Australia with scenery.
Yes I think so too.
So is the new leader Andrea Leadsom or Boris?
Oh rubbish. It’s got castles, bloody history, and scotch whisky. South Australia has … hmmmm … got it, got it … South Australia has … Adelaide. And Uranium. And other cool stuff.
Agreed 100%. You never Textor.
South Australia has fair to middling wine, oysters and tuna.
Davidson is deluded.
Cameron got zero concessions from the EU.
May got zero concessions from the EU before.
May will get zero concessions from the EU now.
There is only hard Brexit or no Brexit.
Rabz
Scotland
A blighted wasteland infested with the most utterly useless unintelligible obnoxious violent drunken drug addicted imbeciles in human history.
Used to be great, a source of industrious and clever people who made their mark in every field of science and industry in the world.
We are lucky they left that, “ blighted wasteland” we are the beneficiaries, sorry Scotland.
The DUP are complete nutjobs. This is going to be absolutely hilarious.
JCorbz is a proper legend!
Lord Buckethead
Ex post that may well be the case. Ex ante that’s not the better outcome.
South Australia has fair to middling wine, oysters and tuna.
Not to mention Snowtown & Sparkling Ale, both very ironically named.
DUP is Ian Paisley’s old haunt I think. This is going to be a clacker of a coalition.
I missed these parts:
* don’t support the Paris agreement
* don’t be an advocate for sharia law
* don’t pretend you don’t have an Islamic terrorism problem
The reason she lost was being wobbly on these items. People are desperate for a leader to come out and tell the truth. But one of them will. We truly are ina bizarre age where speaking plain truths is a revolutionary act liable to get your jailed. Would anyone here have voted for May enthusiastically?
Doomlord, may I recommend the Aultmore speyside single malt? Very smooth, with no hint of peat smoke?
Hm, a soft Brexit is only possible if the person driving the process is willing to go hard.
On the other hand, those who take a hard Brexit completely off the table, are going into the negotiations with at least one hand tied behind their backs.
These negotiations do not strike me as the type that happen between 2 parties who voluntarily try to strike a deal to their mutual benefit.
Quite the contrary:
The EU side is hell bent on making the UK suffer to set an example. And they are willing to lose on the deal – well… not they themselves, personally, of course. They’ll still get paid to fly around the world first class – those privileges are exactly what they are defending. But they are willing to let the Brits and even their own country men suffer to make their point: exit and you are worse off.
If the Brexit is a success, it’s like someone not only escaped over the Berlin wall, but also was successful on the other side in the free world.
That can’t happen… There’d be others soon to follow. So to keep the whole thing together, you have to shoot them off the wall when they try.
What would become of the Kingdom of Fife if Scotland seceded, Sinclair? It is the husband’s ancestral land, most particularly the port of Crail and the Balgownie Links.
Andrea Leadsom
It was her comments on motherhood that saw her come under fire. In an interview with The Times she suggested that being a mother, unlike Mrs May, meant she had a particularly strong “stake” in the future of the country, because her children and grandchildren will “directly be part of what happens next”.
What is this fetish for female politicians without children?
Other hopeful signs
She was one of five MPs to abstain from the Bill which legalised same sex marriage by voting in both lobbies and has opposed more state financial support for onshore windfarms.
How about Boris for PM and AL for deputy.
May can go yo the knackers yard.
