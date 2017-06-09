Scotland saves the day

While in London a couple of weeks ago I attended a Chatham House Rules function that looked at polling into the then forthcoming UK election.

There were two predictions:

The Tories would retain government but not with as great a majority as they were expecting. The Tories would preform well in Scotland becoming the second party.

To be fair I think both those predictions have been met. The first prediction being a bit tighter than I would have liked, but nonetheless still being valid.

The Tories will retain government in coalition with the northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party. Ex post coalition* governments tend to struggle but with careful management of the relationship can perform well.

The story of the election, however, is the glorious victory in Scotland. The 12 seat increase has led to the situation where Mrs May is in a position to form a coalition government. Otherwise Jeremy Corbyn would be prime minister elect of the UK.

So the lessons**:

Don’t go early.

Don’t be obviously opportunistic when calling an election.

Don’t assume that the leader of the opposition is “unelectable”.

Don’t take your own base for granted.

Don’t introduce new taxes on your own supporters before, during, or after an election.

Overall I think the UK electorate wants a soft Brexit as opposed to a hard Brexit. To my my mind that is in everyone’s best interests. Whether the political classes in the UK and EU can deliver is another question.

*The long term coalition arrangement between the Liberal Party and the National Party in Australia is an ex ante relationship.

**This is good advice for our own Liberals too.