A nice night at the Bardwell Park Golf Club to launch the revised edition of a guide through the climate science debate by the Canberra academic and longtime student of climate-related matters Howard Brady. Fortified by a pie with mash and greens (sorry no photo) I was one of the Five Dock Climate Realists were treated to a feast of front-line information on the mismatch between the real world and the models produced to justify the deindustrialization of the west.
Liberty Quote
The licentious sinners we can control; the saintly ascetics may destroy us.— Geoffrey Brennan and James Buchanan
-
Recent Comments
- stackja on UK 2017 election thread
- Winston Smith on Wednesday Forum: June 7, 2017
- stackja on UK 2017 election thread
- Arnost on UK 2017 election thread
- johanna on UK 2017 election thread
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: June 7, 2017
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: June 7, 2017
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: June 7, 2017
- stackja on UK 2017 election thread
- stackja on UK 2017 election thread
- stackja on UK 2017 election thread
- Diogenes on Is Waleed the past tense of Wally?
- NewChum on UK 2017 election thread
- struth on Wednesday Forum: June 7, 2017
- John constantine on Is Waleed the past tense of Wally?
- Arnost on UK 2017 election thread
- Barry 1963 on They understand our democratic system better than we do
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: June 7, 2017
- stackja on They understand our democratic system better than we do
- DrBeauGan on David Leyonhjelm on cigars
- Roger on UK 2017 election thread
- Helen on UK 2017 election thread
- Viva on UK 2017 election thread
- The Deplorable Barking Toad on UK 2017 election thread
- RobK on Energy policy: Finkel Twinkle Little Star
- Rafe Champion on The mirrors and mazes of climate science
- Nick on UK 2017 election thread
- stackja on UK 2017 election thread
- struth on UK 2017 election thread
- struth on UK 2017 election thread
-
Recent Posts
- They understand our democratic system better than we do
- The mirrors and mazes of climate science
- Is Waleed the past tense of Wally?
- Energy policy: Finkel Twinkle Little Star
- UK 2017 election thread
- For violent crime we need to look at life inprison after three strikes
- Krav Maga [Make America Great Again] self defence
- It Wuz Da Capitalists
- David Leyonhjelm on cigars
- On ya Bolt
- The only way in which you can redistribute effectively the wealth is by destroying the incentives to have wealth.
- The enemy within
- The university student – 1967
- Bob Dylan’s Nobel lecture
- Guest Post: John Constantine Lone Wolves that have nothing to do with the ABC and GetUp!
- Guest Post: Vengeful Ghost Outrage Over Fridge Hate Speech
- Prior 18c QUT
- Comical Aly
- Hewson – unsubsidised solar in SA?
- Wednesday Forum: June 7, 2017
- Who you calling old?
- Bolt Attack – Tony Thomas reports
- Violence at Kates’ book launch
- Free speech not academic freedom
- Daniel – you have one job: Protect life, limb, and property.
- David Leyonhjelm guest post. Zombies and the Senate
- Q&A Forum: June 5, 2017
- Mark Steyn on the refrigerator risk to freedom
- Melbourne book launch today at 12:00 noon
- David Leyonhjelm guest post. Means testing education support
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
the mismatch between the real world and the models produced to justify the deindustrialization of the west.
Proof that you can fool a lot of the people a lot of the time.
I answered the questions here:
• Are storms really getting worse and more frequent? no ….
• Is sea level rising at a steady pace or accelerating? steady pace but it’s irrelevant anyway because it’s got nothing to do with CO2
• Are the ice caps really melting away? … no
• How do climate models work and how good are they? … they use only variables which climate alarmists consider are causing global warming i.e. CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 …. clouds, sun, don’t get a look in
• Is carbon dioxide really in control? no
• Where does the Sun fit in all of this? the Sun, and Earth’s position in the orbit has everything to do with climate
• Are we going to fry? … no, if anything we may actually freeze over the coming decades.
.. and from the Conversation, a peek into the real purpose (HT WUWT)
suspect that because of all these hurdles, climate change is not liable to be solved by democracies. Autocracies might do better..
Meanwhile, lots of research out there showing the models are bunkum.
80 graphs from 58 papers in 2017 show no unusual warming
You have to hand it to the u,n,communist liars ,when global warming didnt work the comrades switched to climate change brilliant ,the climate has been changing for thousands of years . Not one mention of the msin element in climate. The SUN .
It’s actually really difficult to find anything about Howard Brady’s career or to locate any publications. The article says he is a ‘Canberra academic’ – which university? In 2011 he was apparently an Honorary Associate of Macquarie University (https://theconversation.com/event-horizon-the-black-hole-in-the-australians-climate-change-coverage-2642). It also says he is a ‘longtime student of climate-related matter’? So where are his longtime scientific publications on the subject? There are other articles on line that query his credentials.
In such a divisive debate, I am sceptical when it’s hard to find out people’s track record. Where’s the wikipedia page? Where’s the list of publications? Why the secrecy?
I haven’t read the book, but I will get hold of a copy, and read it with an open but sceptical mind, on the principle that critics of global warming merit as much scepticism as advocates of global warming.
For lunch just now I’ve finally gotten around to reading Clive James’ essay in the most recent Weekend Aussie:
Western climate change alarmists won’t admit they are wrong
I wish there was a way to get all the LNP MPs to read it, including Turnbull.
Clive is a guy for which there no longer are any reasons for not speaking out. He’s seen truth and has spoken it to power. Best wishes, sir, for the remaining journey you have on our planet.
Here’s to hoping this book and others such as the one soon to be released by the IPA are able to have some influence. Sadly, I fear the barbs of the climate catastrophe hook will be painful to remove, but sooner is better than later as the wound will only continue to fester if left untreated.
PS I wouldn’t judge Brady’s views on the basis that he was a director of a small oil company; my brother, also a geologist, has had a long career in the oil industry, and he’s one of the clearest thinkers I know. However this doesn’t make Brady or my brother experts on climate science.
Helen,
Rafe’s link in his post links to most of the information you seek. Fascinating that so much store is placed on the messenger and not the message.
I realised the scam in 2005, I think, when I first saw the iconic Hockey Stick graph and like a typical mining type presented with data that looked too good to be true, because suspicious. The vertical axis on the Hockey Stick graph was labelled +/- 0.5 degrees Celsius, which is effectively all the white space between the marks representing a degree Celsius on a standard Meteorological thermometer. Familiarity with geostatistics and knowing the difference between intensive and extensive variables led me to conclude it was all gobbledygook.
What I not realised was the large number of gobbledygook connoisseurs and savants. To this day I still cannot figure out whether these CO2 climate alarmists are lying through their teeth or, as the late Victor Borge might have put it, are simply stoopid; experience tells me the latter.
Helen,
From the link in the post above:
“This book was written by Dr Howard Brady, an Australian, who worked as an Antarctic scientist.
He was on four expeditions to Antarctica with the US Office of Polar Programs.
• Member of the Explorers Club of New York
• Member of the Australian Microscope and Microanalysis Society
• Member of the Australian Academy of Forensic Sciences
He has published scientific articles in periodicals such as:
• Journal of Glaciology
• Nature Magazine
• Science Magazine
He was a contributor to Antarctic Geoscience, a book released by the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Science in 1982.
Special Award
In 2011 Dr Brady was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Scientist of the Year by Northern Illinois University for contributions to climate research and to the community at large.
…Dr Brady is internationally recognised for his identification and naming of several species of algae currently used to help trace the climate history of Antarctica. Professor Ross Powell observes the continuing influence of Dr Brady’s research. The notable Antarctic marine diatom fossil called Thalassiosira torokina, which Dr Brady named as part of his M.Sc. thesis, is currently being studied by Professor Reed Scherer’s students.
”
In my view he is better credentialed then say…most who opine on the subject.
The scientific method applied – so much CO2 produced into the atmosphere will result in a specific rise in atmospheric temperature is the hypothesis.
Has this been observed? No.
Hypothesis is thus falsified.
You don’t need to an expert on climate science to determine this – just clarity of thought. (Mea culpa – I am a clarifying geologist). ;-0
I had the same immediate suspicions — it looked like a sales forecast to me.
That’s a reasonable position, Helen.
If you want to explore the data in detail you’re welcome to raise questions with me.
There’s still been no warming this century, apart from the obvious el Nino spikes. Why that is so is a complex topic – mainly that CO2 is only one of the climate drivers. The natural processes of the thermohaline cycle and the solar grand maximum were the main contributors to the modern temperature record, and they’ve now reversed direction.
All of this strongly suggests that CO2 is harmless.
The other reaction I had, along with Steve McIntyre at the time, was “how they do that????” Steve finally worked out that out by reverse engineering the analysis, and I recognised it as also including a bit of serial correlation error, apart from looking at the vertical graph scale. Variations in a value less than the measuring sensitivity of the instrument used to produce the data in the first place. Dumb, dumb, dumb thinking they could get away with it.
Sadly Louis, they have, to the extent that governments have accepted the propaganda
With the probable exception of Trump
At the talk he gave some background, he was a Catholic priest as well as a micro palaeontologist and he went to the Antarctic wearing both hats as a chaplain to a US team. St some stage he stopped practicing as a priest. He said he was sacked from Macquarie for criticizing the CSIRO.