The mirrors and mazes of climate science

Posted on 11:02 am, June 9, 2017 by Rafe Champion

A nice night at the Bardwell Park Golf Club to launch the revised edition of a guide through the climate science debate by the Canberra academic and longtime student of climate-related matters Howard Brady. Fortified by a pie with mash and greens (sorry no photo) I was one of the Five Dock Climate Realists were treated to a feast of front-line information on the mismatch between the real world and the models produced to justify the deindustrialization of the west.

  1. herodotus
    #2407009, posted on June 9, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    the mismatch between the real world and the models produced to justify the deindustrialization of the west.

    Proof that you can fool a lot of the people a lot of the time.

  2. gbees
    #2407051, posted on June 9, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I answered the questions here:

    • Are storms really getting worse and more frequent? no ….
    • Is sea level rising at a steady pace or accelerating? steady pace but it’s irrelevant anyway because it’s got nothing to do with CO2
    • Are the ice caps really melting away? … no
    • How do climate models work and how good are they? … they use only variables which climate alarmists consider are causing global warming i.e. CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 …. clouds, sun, don’t get a look in
    • Is carbon dioxide really in control? no
    • Where does the Sun fit in all of this? the Sun, and Earth’s position in the orbit has everything to do with climate
    • Are we going to fry? … no, if anything we may actually freeze over the coming decades.

  4. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2407063, posted on June 9, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    You have to hand it to the u,n,communist liars ,when global warming didnt work the comrades switched to climate change brilliant ,the climate has been changing for thousands of years . Not one mention of the msin element in climate. The SUN .

  5. Helen
    #2407069, posted on June 9, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    It’s actually really difficult to find anything about Howard Brady’s career or to locate any publications. The article says he is a ‘Canberra academic’ – which university? In 2011 he was apparently an Honorary Associate of Macquarie University (https://theconversation.com/event-horizon-the-black-hole-in-the-australians-climate-change-coverage-2642). It also says he is a ‘longtime student of climate-related matter’? So where are his longtime scientific publications on the subject? There are other articles on line that query his credentials.
    In such a divisive debate, I am sceptical when it’s hard to find out people’s track record. Where’s the wikipedia page? Where’s the list of publications? Why the secrecy?
    I haven’t read the book, but I will get hold of a copy, and read it with an open but sceptical mind, on the principle that critics of global warming merit as much scepticism as advocates of global warming.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2407072, posted on June 9, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    For lunch just now I’ve finally gotten around to reading Clive James’ essay in the most recent Weekend Aussie:

    Western climate change alarmists won’t admit they are wrong

    I wish there was a way to get all the LNP MPs to read it, including Turnbull.

    Clive is a guy for which there no longer are any reasons for not speaking out. He’s seen truth and has spoken it to power. Best wishes, sir, for the remaining journey you have on our planet.

  7. RobK
    #2407078, posted on June 9, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Here’s to hoping this book and others such as the one soon to be released by the IPA are able to have some influence. Sadly, I fear the barbs of the climate catastrophe hook will be painful to remove, but sooner is better than later as the wound will only continue to fester if left untreated.

  8. Helen
    #2407081, posted on June 9, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    PS I wouldn’t judge Brady’s views on the basis that he was a director of a small oil company; my brother, also a geologist, has had a long career in the oil industry, and he’s one of the clearest thinkers I know. However this doesn’t make Brady or my brother experts on climate science.

  9. Louis Hissink
    #2407092, posted on June 9, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Helen,

    Rafe’s link in his post links to most of the information you seek. Fascinating that so much store is placed on the messenger and not the message.

    I realised the scam in 2005, I think, when I first saw the iconic Hockey Stick graph and like a typical mining type presented with data that looked too good to be true, because suspicious. The vertical axis on the Hockey Stick graph was labelled +/- 0.5 degrees Celsius, which is effectively all the white space between the marks representing a degree Celsius on a standard Meteorological thermometer. Familiarity with geostatistics and knowing the difference between intensive and extensive variables led me to conclude it was all gobbledygook.

    What I not realised was the large number of gobbledygook connoisseurs and savants. To this day I still cannot figure out whether these CO2 climate alarmists are lying through their teeth or, as the late Victor Borge might have put it, are simply stoopid; experience tells me the latter.

  10. RobK
    #2407095, posted on June 9, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Helen,
    From the link in the post above:
    This book was written by Dr Howard Brady, an Australian, who worked as an Antarctic scientist.

    He was on four expeditions to Antarctica with the US Office of Polar Programs.

    • Member of the Explorers Club of New York
    • Member of the Australian Microscope and Microanalysis Society
    • Member of the Australian Academy of Forensic Sciences

    He has published scientific articles in periodicals such as:
    • Journal of Glaciology
    • Nature Magazine
    • Science Magazine

    He was a contributor to Antarctic Geoscience, a book released by the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Science in 1982.

    Special Award

    In 2011 Dr Brady was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Scientist of the Year by Northern Illinois University for contributions to climate research and to the community at large.

    …Dr Brady is internationally recognised for his identification and naming of several species of algae currently used to help trace the climate history of Antarctica. Professor Ross Powell observes the continuing influence of Dr Brady’s research. The notable Antarctic marine diatom fossil called Thalassiosira torokina, which Dr Brady named as part of his M.Sc. thesis, is currently being studied by Professor Reed Scherer’s students.

    In my view he is better credentialed then say…most who opine on the subject.

  11. Louis Hissink
    #2407097, posted on June 9, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    The scientific method applied – so much CO2 produced into the atmosphere will result in a specific rise in atmospheric temperature is the hypothesis.

    Has this been observed? No.

    Hypothesis is thus falsified.

    You don’t need to an expert on climate science to determine this – just clarity of thought. (Mea culpa – I am a clarifying geologist). ;-0

  12. duncanm
    #2407098, posted on June 9, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    I realised the scam in 2005, I think, when I first saw the iconic Hockey Stick graph and like a typical mining type presented with data that looked too good to be true, because suspicious.

    I had the same immediate suspicions — it looked like a sales forecast to me.

  13. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2407104, posted on June 9, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    and read it with an open but sceptical mind, on the principle that critics of global warming merit as much scepticism as advocates of global warming.

    That’s a reasonable position, Helen.

    If you want to explore the data in detail you’re welcome to raise questions with me.

    There’s still been no warming this century, apart from the obvious el Nino spikes. Why that is so is a complex topic – mainly that CO2 is only one of the climate drivers. The natural processes of the thermohaline cycle and the solar grand maximum were the main contributors to the modern temperature record, and they’ve now reversed direction.

    All of this strongly suggests that CO2 is harmless.

  14. Louis Hissink
    #2407109, posted on June 9, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    The other reaction I had, along with Steve McIntyre at the time, was “how they do that????” Steve finally worked out that out by reverse engineering the analysis, and I recognised it as also including a bit of serial correlation error, apart from looking at the vertical graph scale. Variations in a value less than the measuring sensitivity of the instrument used to produce the data in the first place. Dumb, dumb, dumb thinking they could get away with it.

  15. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2407141, posted on June 9, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Sadly Louis, they have, to the extent that governments have accepted the propaganda

    With the probable exception of Trump

  16. Rafe Champion
    #2407183, posted on June 9, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    At the talk he gave some background, he was a Catholic priest as well as a micro palaeontologist and he went to the Antarctic wearing both hats as a chaplain to a US team. St some stage he stopped practicing as a priest. He said he was sacked from Macquarie for criticizing the CSIRO.

