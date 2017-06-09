The mirrors and mazes of climate science

A nice night at the Bardwell Park Golf Club to launch the revised edition of a guide through the climate science debate by the Canberra academic and longtime student of climate-related matters Howard Brady. Fortified by a pie with mash and greens (sorry no photo) I was one of the Five Dock Climate Realists were treated to a feast of front-line information on the mismatch between the real world and the models produced to justify the deindustrialization of the west.

