“Hello everybody, there is no global warming”

Posted on 3:46 pm, June 10, 2017 by Steve Kates

Devastating and from one who knows.

[Via Andrew Bolt]

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to “Hello everybody, there is no global warming”

  1. struth
    #2408483, posted on June 10, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    That was beautiful.
    Thank you Mr Kates.

    Get that one out there folks…………………………

  2. bemused
    #2408488, posted on June 10, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    It’s a pity that he didn’t clear up where that so-called 97% consensus came from. It’s not to do with the money, but a very flawed and deliberately manipulated study (and I use the term study very loosely): https://wattsupwiththat.com/category/97-consensus/.

  3. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2408493, posted on June 10, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Send it to ruddbull and the finkle ,no good sending it to shorty, the u.n.communists own him and the national gangreenlaboral career idiots coutesy soros the nazis money .

  4. RobK
    #2408498, posted on June 10, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    It’s not about science, it’s about politics. The US EPA declared CO2 a pollutant and the UN set up the InterGOVERNMENTAL Panel on Climate Change as a CO2 which hunt. I we could reverse that much of the issue would be resolved.

  5. I Am the Walras, Equilibrate and Price Take
    #2408499, posted on June 10, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Devastating indeed. And beautiful. Thankyou.

    A shame, though, that he went with the ‘I’m a scientist and you’re not’ line. I’m not a scientist, but I have a brain in my head, eyes to see and ears to hear and a tongue to question, and I can read and think for myself. And that’s all I need to be able to judge that the global warming hypothesis is a big barrel of bullshit.

  6. Fulcrum
    #2408503, posted on June 10, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Just about everything about global warming sounds dodgy.

    For instance the concensus has remained at 97% from the days most of us were wet behind the ears.

  7. RobK
    #2408508, posted on June 10, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Excuse my poor grammar etc…multi-tasking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *