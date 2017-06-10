Liberty Quote
Ross Garnaut is a way better self-promoter than he is an economist.— Paul Keating
Open Forum: June 10, 2017
A distracted 2nd
Sweet Disposition
For what it’s worth, about Australian citizenship, and who can, and who can’t become an Australian citizen, I asked a few years ago ,from the Department of Immigration, about sponsoring my farm manager, a New Zealander, for Australian citizenship.
“You are wasting your time, he’s too old (at 55! the same age as me) and Australia doesn’t need any more farmers”
You couldn’t make this shyte up, honestly. The fact that no Australians wanted the job was something that their little minds didn’t encapsulate…
Rabz,
since no one else is around, how do you get the screen shot of the video to appear?
Thanks.
The UK everyman surveys their nu-Lebanon landscape and wonders why they should vote for the Tory’s when they gave them super power for the last eight years and ended up here anyway.
still in the first 11?
Fucken oath.
As fanny May said, it’s a vote for chaos or her. They chose chaos.
Well done. Kippers and a pint of bitter for all.
Zyco, Sweet Disposition is a fantastic song, but reminds me of a love lost.
To load the video, you just post the youtube link. e.g.
in this case I re post
The source of all modern propaganda, who would’ve thunk it originated from shysters like Freud.
9th Battalion A.I.F
sneaky
Less than a week since the London Bridge attack and what is the latest news from Londonistan?
However police stress that “The incident is not thought to be linked to terror and enquiries are continuing.”
Mmmmmyes….
NeverTrump are scum. Jonah Goldberg has gone from a must read to a bitter little turd.
Sad.
Slayer of Memes
#2407923, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:22 am
A rhetorical question to all forumites.
Why this subservient attitude by us and the west in general, to Muslims?
Makes no sense to me and so far I found no satisfactory answer.
Why not bend over backwards to Buddhists?
My compliments, Baldrick, and I am glad to see you back. I hated hand grenades with a passion, and all I wanted to do was fling the infernal device as far as I could, from a mortal fear I would drop the infernal device in the loading bay.
Rabz
Thanks. I will try that.
Please excuse any failed attempts.
He finishes an amazingly triumphant week in the best way imaginable …
Trump Announcess Opening of First New Coal Mine in 6 Years.
Westminster has almost unlimited power over London if it chooses to exercise it.
The Tories choose Islam, Saudi $$$ and weakness.
They need to take a page out of Bolt’s book and prepare to go back to street fighting and dueling if they want to remain a part of the political establishment.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2407928, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:26 am
I hated hand grenades with a passion, and all I wanted to do was fling the infernal device as far as I could, from a mortal fear I would drop the infernal device in the loading bay.
My bane was shooting automatics on range, always ended with some in the magazine and when we had to empty it into the ground before all clear, nearly shot the sergeant foot off once.
After 9/11 the left found a new ally to use against the everyman.
After the implosion of Christianity the gay conservatives decided hat they could use it to make the proles better people with.
The west in general is weak and indulgent after a long period of wealth and peace.
This is really quite easy.
Maslow is always spot on.
Chinese hand grenade
Can somebody explain to me why ASIO isn’t also investigating the ADF?
HMAS Ballarat exercises with People’s Republic of China Navy.
If ex-politicians shouldn’t take jobs with Chinese companies, why are our sailors working with the Chinese navy?
Another Chinese hand grenade…
Bolta’s mighty martial exploits have not gone unnoticed among some of my politically “non-aligned” friends.
They have denounced “lefty fascists who can’t win an argument and then have to resort to violence”.
Their views on moozley violence have not been essayed yet.
We need to avenge Sara’s slaughter (among others) on a much mightier scale.
moozleys would happily blow themselves up to try and gain a memory as expansive as mine.
They and their enablers will pay for the inexcusable depravity they have unleashed on this planet.
It’s just a matter of HOP Time.
From out of my past, comes the memory of a wymmesis, , pointing a loaded, cocked F1 sub machine gun at me, and asking me “what do I do now.”
“Point the fvking thing down range would be a good place to start”
Maybe NSFW but who is at work at 12:41 am on a Saturday?
Call on me
Orders are orders.
The Maher Reesi Payne knows where her “all you can eat” buffets are coming from.
Integration and deradicalization programs in Austria.
I have no idea how this works, if I have a strongly held belief in whatever, and I’m convinced by my own chosen evidence, that I’m right, there is near zero chance you can deter me from the correct path as I see it.
Look at m0nty, a 100 years of facts and evidence of the left’s evil and he still is enthralled by it.
The mind of the average Muslim colonial. Random comment taken off some blog in which all of the comments ran this way:
No, Zyco, paste the text from the link, e.g.
Bludde hell – that was a fake link – sort of like fake news.
Here’s a real one – what an anthem:
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2407943, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:46 am
I was young and foolish (TM), my theory was that I knew I hit the target often enough and subconsciously stopped firing. All against instructions of course to empty the magazine. I was much happier inside the Leopards. Just missed the change over to the Abrams. Life goes on.
LOL. Not before I’ve gifted the whole stinking lot of them a one way ticket to the most monstrous circles of hell – from which they will never emerge and in which they will suffer for eternity.
All’s fair in love and war.
Who’ll pay the bills when the whites leave?
Do not be afraid to resurrect and freely use that evocative term “quisling”, peoples.
#quislingsmustdie
Probably more relevant on an other thread but I can’t be bothered.
An other rhetorical question.
Ancient civilizations like China and India, which are much older than any European nation, have been given concession re. Climate change.
Why?
In the normal, natural way of things they had the same chances to develop as the west.
Why didn’t they?
There a lot more of these so called developing nations, I can’t be bothered to mention who cry foul and want money from us.
My Chat with Egyptian Activist Cynthia Farahat
(THE SAAD TRUTH_398)
Apr 14, 2017
Topics covered include living as a Copt in Egypt, Egyptian politics, the Muslim Brotherhood, Barack Obama’s Islamophilia, Islamic reformation and immigration, Canada’s M103 motion to combat “Islamophobia,” and the regressive mindset, among other topics. [including Muslim’s historic and continued dependence on maintaining a non-muslim, Jizya paying population]
Man whose wife doesn’t leave the house without a sack on her head is “shocked.”
Why? Because he and his groupies were effortlessly destroyed by Cassie Jaye.
The Project hosts left speechless during interview with controversial US film director
Wow. The Daily Telegraph writer is setting her up as a dummie because she doesn’t understand why films are banned in Australia. How could she be so stupid?
Note here that Waleed is “confused” that Jaye had never heard of a globally unknown murder.
Game, set and match, Miss Jaye. Right?
This is the bloke who took the lesson from multiple terrorist massacres that the slaughter of random Westerners by his co-religionists was nothing more than an “irritant.”
Why would she? She just humiliated Australia’s most sanctimonious dickheads – effortlessly.
he da boi
https://media.giphy.com/media/l3V0d1LX9GtOAblIs/giphy.gif
Red faced, and obese Alex Jones has a brain spasm on Infowars.
Hilarious.
(Hey USSR, what’s wrong with Jones’ face? It always looks like he has a bad rash).
Jones’s showmanship is no worse that The Panel’s.
Cooking scroll!
Gavin McInnes called Andrew “Gloves” Bolt, “the Australian Alex Jones”. LOL. He also adds that “Gloves” Bolt was victorious in a clash with the left. Bolt’s fame continues to rise.
Scroll to 17.39.
“Sorry — that’s the lesson you took from that?” he hammed it up for the cameras so as to provide the gossip websites with perfect screen shots of his face to go with their already written stories…
Really funny. He’s on our side, but he really is an oaf, Stix.
If the Liberals cared about this country’s people at all they’d levee a 95% tax on TV and Internet “news” corporations.
Yes he’s a clown JC.
But so is Jon Liebowitz.
Why do we have to be so sniffy while the left parade clowns with pride.
‘Lone Wolf’ not so ronery…
Jon stewart is just an unfunny leftwing arsehole.
I really disliked May. Hope it’s the end of her.