Open Forum: June 10, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, June 10, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

51 Responses to Open Forum: June 10, 2017

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2407908, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:12 am

    All bright and shiny and new!

    For what it’s worth, about Australian citizenship, and who can, and who can’t become an Australian citizen, I asked a few years ago ,from the Department of Immigration, about sponsoring my farm manager, a New Zealander, for Australian citizenship.

    “You are wasting your time, he’s too old (at 55! the same age as me) and Australia doesn’t need any more farmers”

    You couldn’t make this shyte up, honestly. The fact that no Australians wanted the job was something that their little minds didn’t encapsulate…

  5. Zyconoclast
    #2407910, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Rabz,
    since no one else is around, how do you get the screen shot of the video to appear?
    Thanks.

  6. twostix
    #2407912, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:12 am

    The UK everyman surveys their nu-Lebanon landscape and wonders why they should vote for the Tory’s when they gave them super power for the last eight years and ended up here anyway.

  7. Mark A
    #2407913, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:13 am

    still in the first 11?

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #2407916, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:15 am

    The UK everyman surveys their nu-Lebanon landscape and wonders why they should vote for the Tory’s when they gave them super power for the last eight years and ended up here anyway.

    Fucken oath.

    As fanny May said, it’s a vote for chaos or her. They chose chaos.

    Well done. Kippers and a pint of bitter for all.

  9. Rabz
    #2407917, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Zyco, Sweet Disposition is a fantastic song, but reminds me of a love lost.

    To load the video, you just post the youtube link. e.g.

  10. Mark A
    #2407918, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:16 am

    in this case I re post
    The source of all modern propaganda, who would’ve thunk it originated from shysters like Freud.

  11. Baldrick
    #2407919, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:16 am

    9th Battalion A.I.F

    Tunn, John Patrick (Jock) (1892–1955)
    Enlisting in the Australian Imperial Force on 19 May 1916, he was posted to the 23rd Reinforcements, 9th Battalion, and taken on strength at Ribemont, France, on 28 May 1917.
    A ‘seven seconds Mills bomb’, without its pin, was accidentally dropped on 19 July 1918, in operations leading to the recapture of Meteren. Running to the bomb and holding it to the ground, Tunn saved his platoon from the effects of the explosion, but lost his right forearm and sustained other injuries. Recommended for the Victoria Cross, he was awarded the Albert Medal for ‘gallantry displayed in saving life’ as the enemy was not being actively engaged at the time.

  13. Slayer of Memes
    #2407923, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Less than a week since the London Bridge attack and what is the latest news from Londonistan?

    Pictured: Police arrest boy, 16, carrying massive machete after they chase him through the streets of London attacker’s home town

    However police stress that “The incident is not thought to be linked to terror and enquiries are continuing.”

    Mmmmmyes….

  14. Infidel Tiger
    #2407926, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Sean Davis @seanmdav

    Media: Comey’s memo leaked.
    Senator: So you leaked the memo?
    Comey: I leaked the memo.
    Trump: He leaked the memo!
    NeverTrump: Not a leak.

    NeverTrump are scum. Jonah Goldberg has gone from a must read to a bitter little turd.

    Sad.

  15. Mark A
    #2407927, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Slayer of Memes
    #2407923, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:22 am

    A rhetorical question to all forumites.

    Why this subservient attitude by us and the west in general, to Muslims?
    Makes no sense to me and so far I found no satisfactory answer.
    Why not bend over backwards to Buddhists?

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2407928, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Baldrick
    #2407919, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:16 am

    My compliments, Baldrick, and I am glad to see you back. I hated hand grenades with a passion, and all I wanted to do was fling the infernal device as far as I could, from a mortal fear I would drop the infernal device in the loading bay.

  17. Zyconoclast
    #2407929, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Rabz
    Thanks. I will try that.

    Please excuse any failed attempts.

  18. C.L.
    #2407930, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:30 am

    He finishes an amazingly triumphant week in the best way imaginable …

    Trump Announcess Opening of First New Coal Mine in 6 Years.

  19. twostix
    #2407931, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:31 am

    However police stress that “The incident is not thought to be linked to terror and enquiries are continuing.”

    Westminster has almost unlimited power over London if it chooses to exercise it.

    The Tories choose Islam, Saudi $$$ and weakness.

    They need to take a page out of Bolt’s book and prepare to go back to street fighting and dueling if they want to remain a part of the political establishment.

  20. Mark A
    #2407932, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2407928, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:26 am
    I hated hand grenades with a passion, and all I wanted to do was fling the infernal device as far as I could, from a mortal fear I would drop the infernal device in the loading bay.

    My bane was shooting automatics on range, always ended with some in the magazine and when we had to empty it into the ground before all clear, nearly shot the sergeant foot off once.

  21. twostix
    #2407933, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Why this subservient attitude by us and the west in general, to Muslims?
    Makes no sense to me and so far I found no satisfactory answer.
    Why not bend over backwards to Buddhists?

    After 9/11 the left found a new ally to use against the everyman.

    After the implosion of Christianity the gay conservatives decided hat they could use it to make the proles better people with.

    The west in general is weak and indulgent after a long period of wealth and peace.

    This is really quite easy.

  22. Gab
    #2407934, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:37 am

    The west in general is weak and indulgent after a long period of wealth and peace.

    Maslow is always spot on.

  23. Baldrick
    #2407935, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2407928, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Chinese hand grenade

  24. C.L.
    #2407940, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Can somebody explain to me why ASIO isn’t also investigating the ADF?

    HMAS Ballarat exercises with People’s Republic of China Navy.

    If ex-politicians shouldn’t take jobs with Chinese companies, why are our sailors working with the Chinese navy?

  26. Rabz
    #2407942, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Bolta’s mighty martial exploits have not gone unnoticed among some of my politically “non-aligned” friends.

    They have denounced “lefty fascists who can’t win an argument and then have to resort to violence”.

    Their views on moozley violence have not been essayed yet.

    We need to avenge Sara’s slaughter (among others) on a much mightier scale.

    moozleys would happily blow themselves up to try and gain a memory as expansive as mine.

    They and their enablers will pay for the inexcusable depravity they have unleashed on this planet.

    It’s just a matter of HOP Time.

  27. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2407943, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:46 am

    My bane was shooting automatics on range, always ended with some in the magazine and when we had to empty it into the ground before all clear, nearly shot the sergeant foot off once.

    From out of my past, comes the memory of a wymmesis, , pointing a loaded, cocked F1 sub machine gun at me, and asking me “what do I do now.”

    “Point the fvking thing down range would be a good place to start”

  28. Zyconoclast
    #2407944, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Maybe NSFW but who is at work at 12:41 am on a Saturday?

    Call on me

  29. Rabz
    #2407945, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:47 am

    If ex-politicians shouldn’t take jobs with Chinese companies, why are our sailors working with the Chinese navy?

    Orders are orders.

    The Maher Reesi Payne knows where her “all you can eat” buffets are coming from.

  30. Mark A
    #2407946, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Integration and deradicalization programs in Austria.
    I have no idea how this works, if I have a strongly held belief in whatever, and I’m convinced by my own chosen evidence, that I’m right, there is near zero chance you can deter me from the correct path as I see it.

    Look at m0nty, a 100 years of facts and evidence of the left’s evil and he still is enthralled by it.

  31. twostix
    #2407947, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:48 am

    The mind of the average Muslim colonial. Random comment taken off some blog in which all of the comments ran this way:

    “We all immigrants will take over your beautiful hometown in north corlina now watch out. first of all this is not your country just becouse you kill all the innocent Native American doesn’t give you right to claim this is your country. So suck it up and stop taking illegal picture in my street just like you lose utica you gonna lose north corolina and eventually you gonna run back to eroupe you gotta start saving for your one way ticket to eroupe.”

  32. Rabz
    #2407948, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:49 am

    No, Zyco, paste the text from the link, e.g.

  33. Rabz
    #2407949, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Bludde hell – that was a fake link – sort of like fake news.

    Here’s a real one – what an anthem:

  34. Mark A
    #2407950, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2407943, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:46 am

    I was young and foolish (TM), my theory was that I knew I hit the target often enough and subconsciously stopped firing. All against instructions of course to empty the magazine. I was much happier inside the Leopards. Just missed the change over to the Abrams. Life goes on.

  35. Rabz
    #2407951, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:55 am

    you gotta start saving for your one way ticket to eroupe

    LOL. Not before I’ve gifted the whole stinking lot of them a one way ticket to the most monstrous circles of hell – from which they will never emerge and in which they will suffer for eternity.

    All’s fair in love and war.

  36. C.L.
    #2407952, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:59 am

    you gotta start saving for your one way ticket to eroupe

    Who’ll pay the bills when the whites leave?

  37. Rabz
    #2407954, posted on June 10, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Do not be afraid to resurrect and freely use that evocative term “quisling”, peoples.

    #quislingsmustdie

  38. Mark A
    #2407962, posted on June 10, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Probably more relevant on an other thread but I can’t be bothered.

    An other rhetorical question.
    Ancient civilizations like China and India, which are much older than any European nation, have been given concession re. Climate change.
    Why?
    In the normal, natural way of things they had the same chances to develop as the west.
    Why didn’t they?

    There a lot more of these so called developing nations, I can’t be bothered to mention who cry foul and want money from us.

  39. srr
    #2407963, posted on June 10, 2017 at 1:11 am

    C.L.
    #2407952, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:59 am

    you gotta start saving for your one way ticket to eroupe

    Who’ll pay the bills when the whites leave?

    My Chat with Egyptian Activist Cynthia Farahat
    (THE SAAD TRUTH_398)

    Apr 14, 2017
    Topics covered include living as a Copt in Egypt, Egyptian politics, the Muslim Brotherhood, Barack Obama’s Islamophilia, Islamic reformation and immigration, Canada’s M103 motion to combat “Islamophobia,” and the regressive mindset, among other topics. [including Muslim’s historic and continued dependence on maintaining a non-muslim, Jizya paying population]

  40. C.L.
    #2407966, posted on June 10, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Man whose wife doesn’t leave the house without a sack on her head is “shocked.”

    Why? Because he and his groupies were effortlessly destroyed by Cassie Jaye.

    The Project hosts left speechless during interview with controversial US film director

    THE entire Project panel has been left in shocked silence during an uncomfortable interview with a controversial film director.
    Cassie Jaye was on the show to discuss her documentary The Red Pill, which explores the men’s rights movement by highlighting suicide rates, sexual assault and custody issues.
    It’s received a huge amount of backlash in Australia, with many theatres cancelling screenings.
    “We’ve had a lot of success in other countries, so Australia is really the only place we’ve had protests and petitions and banning like this,” Jaye complained on the show.
    And it was clear she didn’t understand why.

    Wow. The Daily Telegraph writer is setting her up as a dummie because she doesn’t understand why films are banned in Australia. How could she be so stupid?

    “I’m curious what is different about Australia that makes this topic so polarising, so fearful to people that they actually want to shut it down and silence it … I’m not sure why there’s so much resistance in Australia,” she said.
    Carrie Bickmore explained that it was largely due to the fact domestic violence is “really on the agenda” here, and pointed to the campaign run by Rosie Batty, whose son Luke was murdered by his own father in 2014.
    “And it was his son that passed [away]?” Jaye questioned the hosts.
    A confused Aly clarified: “It was her son that was killed by his father.”

    Note here that Waleed is “confused” that Jaye had never heard of a globally unknown murder.

    “That’s interesting, because it shows that there are male victims of domestic violence,” Jaye replied.

    Game, set and match, Miss Jaye. Right?

    The response left the entire Project panel in a moment of stunned silence, before Aly dived back in.
    “Sorry — that’s the lesson you took from that?” he asked incredulously.

    This is the bloke who took the lesson from multiple terrorist massacres that the slaughter of random Westerners by his co-religionists was nothing more than an “irritant.”

    But Jaye didn’t budge.

    Why would she? She just humiliated Australia’s most sanctimonious dickheads – effortlessly.

  42. JC
    #2407971, posted on June 10, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Red faced, and obese Alex Jones has a brain spasm on Infowars.

    Hilarious.

    (Hey USSR, what’s wrong with Jones’ face? It always looks like he has a bad rash).

  43. twostix
    #2407972, posted on June 10, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Jones’s showmanship is no worse that The Panel’s.

  45. Robber Baron
    #2407975, posted on June 10, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Gavin McInnes called Andrew “Gloves” Bolt, “the Australian Alex Jones”. LOL. He also adds that “Gloves” Bolt was victorious in a clash with the left. Bolt’s fame continues to rise.

    Scroll to 17.39.

  46. twostix
    #2407976, posted on June 10, 2017 at 1:42 am

    The response left the entire Project panel in a moment of stunned silence, before Aly dived back in.
    “Sorry — that’s the lesson you took from that?” he asked incredulously.

    “Sorry — that’s the lesson you took from that?” he hammed it up for the cameras so as to provide the gossip websites with perfect screen shots of his face to go with their already written stories…

  47. JC
    #2407977, posted on June 10, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Jones’s showmanship is no worse that The Panel’s.

    Really funny. He’s on our side, but he really is an oaf, Stix.

  48. twostix
    #2407978, posted on June 10, 2017 at 1:43 am

    If the Liberals cared about this country’s people at all they’d levee a 95% tax on TV and Internet “news” corporations.

  49. twostix
    #2407979, posted on June 10, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Yes he’s a clown JC.

    But so is Jon Liebowitz.

    Why do we have to be so sniffy while the left parade clowns with pride.

  50. Brian of Moorabbin
    #2407984, posted on June 10, 2017 at 1:52 am

    Man charged following Brighton fatal shooting and siege
    Friday, 09 June 2017 23:31

    Victoria Police and their partners within the Joint Counter Terrorism Team have charged a man following the execution of a number of search warrants in the northern suburbs this morning.

    These warrants relate to the ongoing investigation into an incident in Brighton on Monday.

    An Ascot Vale man has been charged with numerous offences including prohibited person in possession of firearm and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

    The 30-year-old faced an out of sessions hearing tonight and has been remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

    ‘Lone Wolf’ not so ronery…

  51. JC
    #2407985, posted on June 10, 2017 at 1:52 am

    But so is Jon Liebowitz.

    Jon stewart is just an unfunny leftwing arsehole.

    I really disliked May. Hope it’s the end of her.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *