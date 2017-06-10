That is why you fail

Posted on 3:05 pm, June 10, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Classic words from Master Yoda to Luke Skywalker when expressing doubts as to his belief system.

On the same note Tim Andrews in The Spectator:

In attempting to court the soft left vote, May violated a cardinal rule of politics: When you cede the intellectual argument to your opponents and play on their turf, you will always lose as a result. Not only are they much better at it than you are, voters will always choose the ‘real deal’ to the pretender.

The solution?

So called “moderates” have consistently argued the necessity of being “pragmatic”. Yet history has demonstrated time and time again that this is a failing strategy. The conviction politics of Thatcher, Reagan, Howard won resounding electoral success. The attempts to pitch to the left have consistently failed.

Rather than being in conflict, the principled is the pragmatic. We have the ideas that have been proven time and time again to not only work, but to win. They connect deeply with the core values in our national psyches, with the disenchantment of governments, and will resonate with electorates. It is time someone in our political classes remembered this and actually gave them a go.

RTWT.

  1. C.L.
    #2408453, posted on June 10, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    This goes against your own Turnbull support, Sinclair.
    Yes?

  2. struth
    #2408459, posted on June 10, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    C.L.

    This goes against your own Turnbull support, Sinclair.
    Yes?

    Exactly.
    You knew he was a lefty when you threw your support behind him.

  3. Craig Mc
    #2408460, posted on June 10, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    I’d say it’s good advice for Malcolm, but he sincerely is a useless twat. He’s not pretending.

  4. Roger
    #2408464, posted on June 10, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    The trouble is that we have a political class that doesn’t recognise the importance of standing on principle anymore, but whose only objective is winning power.

    They have mistaken the means for the end.

  5. cui bono
    #2408466, posted on June 10, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Couldn’t agree more with the post.
    Most of today’s parliamentary Libs think the centre is all about pragmatism, not ideology.
    Yet it is ideology, principles and values that an inherently conservative Australian electorate are actually looking for. The Tampa election is an exemplar.
    The Turnbull Team will interpret the British election as more proof ‘we need to govern for the centre’. Bill Shorten is safe with his irresponsible pitch to the left.

  6. Roger
    #2408467, posted on June 10, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Why else would the Liberal Party dump Abbott for Turnbull?

    Only to retain power at the expense of a leader who, while far from perfect, at least maintained some principled convictions.

    I don’t recall you being on the right side at the time, Sinc. Perhaps you’ve learned since?

  7. RobK
    #2408470, posted on June 10, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Once you’ve soiled your copy book it becomes more difficult to appear principled. Core values are not a movable feast. Other than that, I think its sound advice from Yoda and Sinc.

  8. Motelier
    #2408473, posted on June 10, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Soooooo, is Mal still PM and leader of the SFL?

  9. RobK
    #2408478, posted on June 10, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    SFL? Is that like compact fluorescents lights?

  10. Pyrmonter
    #2408486, posted on June 10, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    CL and struth – so you’d prefer that paragon of neoliberal virtue Abbott? He who blocked foreign investment, and increased income tax?

  11. H B Bear
    #2408494, posted on June 10, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Waffleworth’s belief system extends only to his own genius. Unfortunately a number of bedwetters fell into it also.

  12. JC
    #2408495, posted on June 10, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Sinclair

    Voters understand only one thing – money handed to them. They don’t care nor give a rats about wealth creation. With a 50/50 split in the electorate where half the population is loading off the other threatening them with a pointed gun, 2 million government workers … appealing to good sense doesn’t work anymore.

  13. Roger
    #2408497, posted on June 10, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    He who blocked foreign investment, and increased income tax?

    I, for one, would prefer he hadn’t done those things, but they could be relatively easily set aside by a government directed by principle over expediency.

    Destroying the economy through a price on carbon and undermining the Australian iteration of Western, liberal culture through indiscriminate immigration and loss of control of the borders are more fundamental errors that are probably impossible to rectify.

  14. struth
    #2408501, posted on June 10, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Pyrmonter, they can all bite me.
    The liberals are dead to me, Tony Abbott included.

    He is just a little right of the U.N. socialist hack, Turn coat.

    Not good enough by a long shot.

  15. Art Vandelay
    #2408505, posted on June 10, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Theodore Dalrymple also with some cutting observations:

    Theresa May has proved an apt pupil of the David Cameron school of political incompetence. Lacking principle, she is not even good at being unprincipled: a Machiavellian, it turns out, minus the cunning.

    It did not help that she had the charisma of a carrot and the sparkle of a spade. As she presented herself to the public, no one would have wanted her as a dinner guest, except under the deepest social obligation. Technically, she won the election, in the sense that she received more votes than anyone else, but few voted for her with enthusiasm rather than from fear of the alternative. Her disastrous campaign included repeated genuflections in the direction of social democracy. Even after her defeat, moral if not quite literal, she burbled about a society in which no one was left behind—never mind that it would entail a society in which no one would be out in front, that is to say, a society resting in the stagnant pool of its own mediocrity.

    Unfortunately, egalitarianism is a little like Islam in that, just as a moderate Muslim can always be outflanked by someone more Islamic than he, so an egalitarian can usually be outflanked by someone more egalitarian than he: and in the contest between the Conservatives and the Labour Party, no one will ever believe that the Conservatives are more devoted to equality of outcome than the Labour Party. May therefore chose her battleground with a perfect eye for defeat.

    Substitute ‘May’ for ‘Turnbull’ and you’ve got an accurate assessment of the Liberal Party’s failures too.

  16. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2408511, posted on June 10, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    All of our current problems are down to career politicians all of them ,islamofascist terrorism massive debt huge interest bills sucking taxpayers money into th maws pf greedy moneylenders to the detriment of all .huge numbers of dysfunctional migrants on welfare , even your electricity bill is down to them . change the system before we become a third rate province of the u.n.communist dictatorship,.

