That is why you fail

Classic words from Master Yoda to Luke Skywalker when expressing doubts as to his belief system.
On the same note Tim Andrews in The Spectator:
In attempting to court the soft left vote, May violated a cardinal rule of politics: When you cede the intellectual argument to your opponents and play on their turf, you will always lose as a result. Not only are they much better at it than you are, voters will always choose the ‘real deal’ to the pretender.
The solution?
So called “moderates” have consistently argued the necessity of being “pragmatic”. Yet history has demonstrated time and time again that this is a failing strategy. The conviction politics of Thatcher, Reagan, Howard won resounding electoral success. The attempts to pitch to the left have consistently failed.
Rather than being in conflict, the principled is the pragmatic. We have the ideas that have been proven time and time again to not only work, but to win. They connect deeply with the core values in our national psyches, with the disenchantment of governments, and will resonate with electorates. It is time someone in our political classes remembered this and actually gave them a go.
RTWT.
This goes against your own Turnbull support, Sinclair.
Yes?
C.L.
Exactly.
You knew he was a lefty when you threw your support behind him.
I’d say it’s good advice for Malcolm, but he sincerely is a useless twat. He’s not pretending.
The trouble is that we have a political class that doesn’t recognise the importance of standing on principle anymore, but whose only objective is winning power.
They have mistaken the means for the end.
Couldn’t agree more with the post.
Most of today’s parliamentary Libs think the centre is all about pragmatism, not ideology.
Yet it is ideology, principles and values that an inherently conservative Australian electorate are actually looking for. The Tampa election is an exemplar.
The Turnbull Team will interpret the British election as more proof ‘we need to govern for the centre’. Bill Shorten is safe with his irresponsible pitch to the left.
Why else would the Liberal Party dump Abbott for Turnbull?
Only to retain power at the expense of a leader who, while far from perfect, at least maintained some principled convictions.
I don’t recall you being on the right side at the time, Sinc. Perhaps you’ve learned since?
Once you’ve soiled your copy book it becomes more difficult to appear principled. Core values are not a movable feast. Other than that, I think its sound advice from Yoda and Sinc.
Soooooo, is Mal still PM and leader of the SFL?
SFL? Is that like compact fluorescents lights?
CL and struth – so you’d prefer that paragon of neoliberal virtue Abbott? He who blocked foreign investment, and increased income tax?
Waffleworth’s belief system extends only to his own genius. Unfortunately a number of bedwetters fell into it also.
Sinclair
Voters understand only one thing – money handed to them. They don’t care nor give a rats about wealth creation. With a 50/50 split in the electorate where half the population is loading off the other threatening them with a pointed gun, 2 million government workers … appealing to good sense doesn’t work anymore.
He who blocked foreign investment, and increased income tax?
I, for one, would prefer he hadn’t done those things, but they could be relatively easily set aside by a government directed by principle over expediency.
Destroying the economy through a price on carbon and undermining the Australian iteration of Western, liberal culture through indiscriminate immigration and loss of control of the borders are more fundamental errors that are probably impossible to rectify.
Pyrmonter, they can all bite me.
The liberals are dead to me, Tony Abbott included.
He is just a little right of the U.N. socialist hack, Turn coat.
Not good enough by a long shot.
Theodore Dalrymple also with some cutting observations:
Substitute ‘May’ for ‘Turnbull’ and you’ve got an accurate assessment of the Liberal Party’s failures too.
All of our current problems are down to career politicians all of them ,islamofascist terrorism massive debt huge interest bills sucking taxpayers money into th maws pf greedy moneylenders to the detriment of all .huge numbers of dysfunctional migrants on welfare , even your electricity bill is down to them . change the system before we become a third rate province of the u.n.communist dictatorship,.